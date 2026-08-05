Jennifer Garner was seen out in rare photos with her boyfriend John Miller

Jennifer Garner arrives at Apple TV+'s 'The Last Thing He Told Me' Season 2 Tastemaker Event held at The West Hollywood EDITION on February 12, 2026
Jennifer Garner and John Miller have been dating on and off since 2018. They keep things low-key, but we occasionally get updates about how fun and easygoing their relationship is. We’ve also learned that their ideal date nights involve Netflix and playing cards in their sweatpants, with John heading home at 10:00 p.m. They’re so private that sometimes I forget they’re still together. Over the weekend, there was a rare Jen and John sighting. They were papped walking to dinner in Santa Monica. They were both dressed casually but nicely, and showed a little PDA for the cameras. From E! News Online:

Jennifer Garner capped off a five-star weekend with John Miller.

The Five-Star Weekend actress and her boyfriend stepped out for a rare outing Aug. 2, walking to Sunday dinner in the oceanside neighborhood of Santa Monica, Calif.

Tapping into the coastal chic trend, Garner, 54, donned a light gray crewneck sweater with white cropped jeans and matching sneakers. Meanwhile, Miller, 48, kept it casual in a sage green button down, which he pairs with light blue jeans and dark brown boots.

As the couple of seven years made their way to the restaurant, Garner showed some love to the tech entrepreneur by sweetly placing her hand on his back.

And it’s not often Garner—who first sparked romance rumors with Miller in October 2018—packs on the PDA. After all, she is notoriously private about her dating life after her 2015 breakup with Ben Affleck, with whom she shares kids Violet, 20, [Fin], 17, and Samuel, 14.

[From E! News Online]

I love Jennifer’s gray-on-white outfit. It’s very beach chic. John is a handsome man. Every time I see pictures of him, I’m reminded of how much he looks like Michael Vartan. I’m always impressed by their ability to stay under the radar, especially after Jen’s recent revelation that the same two camera people have been “assigned” to her for 25 years. It helps that they’re both homebodies, but they also take the Freddie Prinze Jr. and Sarah Michelle Gellar approach of avoiding paparazzi-heavy areas.

Jen recently recounted her complicated relationship with the paparazzi on Evan Ross Katz’s podcast, Shut Up Evan. She said it got so bad that they would run red lights to catch up with her car and knock preschool kids down trying to get pictures of her during pick-ups. Jen and Halle Berry testified before the California State Assembly Committee on Public Safety to advocate for a law to protect children from photographers. That law later passed. I’m glad both she and her kids are able to maintain their privacy now.

Photos credit: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Avalon, Backgrid and via YouTube

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4 Responses to “Jennifer Garner was seen out in rare photos with her boyfriend John Miller”

  1. JoanCallamezzo says:
    August 5, 2026 at 9:56 am

    Miller and Vartan look identical, and Scott Foley and Ben Affleck are similiar. If I were in her shoes I wouldn’t get married again. I hope her business Once Upon a Farm has massive continued success.

    Reply
  2. Myself says:
    August 5, 2026 at 10:23 am

    He also really looks like chef Curtis Stone.

    Reply
  3. Grant says:
    August 5, 2026 at 10:41 am

    I have such a soft spot for her because I loved Alias and her role as the supportive mom in “Love, Simon” meant so, so much to me as a gay who had a rough time coming out. My family is now fully supportive, thank God. I am always rooting for her, especially knowing what I’ve heard about how supportive she and Ben are of their child who I believe is gender non-conforming. I loved her in the “Five Star Weekend” which is a fun and bingeable little treat. I feel like they left a lot of stuff open-ended, probably because they’re hoping for another season. All five leads had such great chemistry together, I’d love to see more.

    Reply

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