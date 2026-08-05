Jennifer Garner was seen out in rare photos with her boyfriend John Miller



Jennifer Garner and John Miller have been dating on and off since 2018. They keep things low-key, but we occasionally get updates about how fun and easygoing their relationship is. We’ve also learned that their ideal date nights involve Netflix and playing cards in their sweatpants, with John heading home at 10:00 p.m. They’re so private that sometimes I forget they’re still together. Over the weekend, there was a rare Jen and John sighting. They were papped walking to dinner in Santa Monica. They were both dressed casually but nicely, and showed a little PDA for the cameras. From E! News Online:

Jennifer Garner capped off a five-star weekend with John Miller. The Five-Star Weekend actress and her boyfriend stepped out for a rare outing Aug. 2, walking to Sunday dinner in the oceanside neighborhood of Santa Monica, Calif. Tapping into the coastal chic trend, Garner, 54, donned a light gray crewneck sweater with white cropped jeans and matching sneakers. Meanwhile, Miller, 48, kept it casual in a sage green button down, which he pairs with light blue jeans and dark brown boots. As the couple of seven years made their way to the restaurant, Garner showed some love to the tech entrepreneur by sweetly placing her hand on his back. And it’s not often Garner—who first sparked romance rumors with Miller in October 2018—packs on the PDA. After all, she is notoriously private about her dating life after her 2015 breakup with Ben Affleck, with whom she shares kids Violet, 20, [Fin], 17, and Samuel, 14.

[From E! News Online]

I love Jennifer’s gray-on-white outfit. It’s very beach chic. John is a handsome man. Every time I see pictures of him, I’m reminded of how much he looks like Michael Vartan. I’m always impressed by their ability to stay under the radar, especially after Jen’s recent revelation that the same two camera people have been “assigned” to her for 25 years. It helps that they’re both homebodies, but they also take the Freddie Prinze Jr. and Sarah Michelle Gellar approach of avoiding paparazzi-heavy areas.

Jen recently recounted her complicated relationship with the paparazzi on Evan Ross Katz’s podcast, Shut Up Evan. She said it got so bad that they would run red lights to catch up with her car and knock preschool kids down trying to get pictures of her during pick-ups. Jen and Halle Berry testified before the California State Assembly Committee on Public Safety to advocate for a law to protect children from photographers. That law later passed. I’m glad both she and her kids are able to maintain their privacy now.

Jennifer Garner and her boyfriend John Miller made a surprise appearance on Sunday in what marked their first public sighting as a couple in just over a year https://t.co/UimDNj47xR 🔗 pic.twitter.com/oEUVBD2URE — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) August 3, 2026

Jennifer Garner and John Miller Have 'Hit a Stride as a Couple': They're More 'Connected' Than Ever (Exclusive Source) https://t.co/CJkPMXP7Rd — People (@people) July 16, 2025