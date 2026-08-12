Kaia Gerber & Homer Gere cover Vogue, 34 years after their parents

Kaia Gerber and Homer Gere cover the September issue of Vogue, 34 years after their parents covered Vogue. That’s right – Richard Gere and Cindy Crawford once posed together for a Vogue cover, and now it’s their kids’ turn. Kaia and Homer are promoting The Shards, produced by Ryan Murphy and set in 1981. I went into this Vogue piece thinking that it would be an exercise in nepo-baby vapidity, but I came out of it rather charmed by both Kaia and Homer. Homer is 26, Kaia is 24, and they’re really sort of funny together. There’s an emphasis within the piece that there’s nothing romantic between them (Kaia has a boyfriend), but you can tell that they get along really well and they became fast friends. You can read the full piece here. Some highlights:
This is Homer’s first magazine interview: “I just want to appear likable,” he says ingenuously. “I talked to my dad about this, and he said, ‘You’re playing a character even when you’re yourself in some way.’ You know? I understand the game a little more, I think, than a person who has done as little work as I have should. I grew up in the most normal possible situation given who my father was. I didn’t grow up in the industry at all. I had never been on a professional set until last summer.”
Homer was a jock: “I was not a theater kid at all. Not. At. All. I was a jock. I mean, I think I was a sensitive jock! But I had grown up my entire childhood with people asking, ‘Are you gonna be an actor when you’re older?’ And I was like, ‘F–k no.’ I was good in school, and I had no pressure from my parents. Acting was always over there”—he flicks his hand to the side—“it was some other thing that other people did. There are a million happy lives that you can live, you know? And it’s a complicated life. I think I knew that firsthand.”
Homer is an introvert: Homer and his father have not talked much about acting. Instead they tend to discuss the politics of the set and the perils of celebrity. “I’m an introvert who has developed enough social skills to function,” he says. “I think my dad is the same.” Gere’s parents both have enduring affiliations with Tibetan Buddhism, and its teachings have left an immovable mark. “Having a father who practices meditation—and in particular compassion meditation—an hour a day for the last 50 years definitely affects you,” he says. “It gives you a window into the real work that you can do on yourself. I didn’t know my dad when he was in his 20s, but I think he was kind of a brat.” He laughs. “He’s grown a lot. That’s the whole game, isn’t it? You’re never a finished product. For me the biggest lesson of Buddhism is the basic attitude of non-harming. It’s like, you want to wish everyone the best of whatever that version is for them. No matter what the vibe is. Whether it’s someone you like, someone you don’t like, it just makes life a lot easier to move through.”
Kaia was born famous: “Fame was something that I was born into, so I didn’t experience what it was like to become famous. I kind of thought that my way of being raised was the most anonymous it could get under the circumstances, and then I met Homer. Like, there are no photos of him as a child online, whereas my entire childhood and teenage years are on the internet. I can only imagine. I’m 24 but…very interviewed. Unfortunately all the things that people assume are true. I was in the ocean every day. My brother would go surfing and then walk up to school in his wetsuit with his surfboard, barefoot. You’re with the same kids from preschool to when you graduate. There were no Ubers there, so your parents were driving you to parties and then picking you up. There was only so much trouble you could get into.”
Kaia on her brother Presley Gerber’s decade-long struggle with drug addiction: “When something like that happens in a family, it kind of levels everyone. I think that’s also why I started to self-identify as the easy one and never wanted to ask for help. Because it felt like too much to have two children who were needing.”
Homer on people talking about his dad-bod: “The fact that I’m apparently a body-positivity icon has opened my eyes to the absurdity of the media,” he tells me later by text (though my sense is that his eyes were already wide open). Gerber, whose body has been sliced and diced by the media for a decade, found it all kind of wonderful. “Everyone’s being like, ‘This is so sexy.’ And I think that rocks,” Gerber says. “We’re clearly in one of those cycles right now where people are very, very, very thin. As someone who’s been thin most of my life, I’ve always been compared against my mom—like, What’s wrong with Kaia? I’m so jealous of my mom’s body. I would have loved to be born with boobs and a butt. People have always commented on my body, which is hard because I’m not always ready to comment on my own body, you know? I’ve had disordered eating in my life. People are like, ‘You look terrible,’ and it doesn’t exactly make you go, ‘Oh, good. Let me get over this mental illness then!’ Negativity has never saved someone’s life.”
Kaia on her nepo baby status: “I’ve only ever been a nepo baby, and I’ve only ever benefited in my career from it. But I also find myself doing it to other nepo babies, thinking, like, Okay, show me why you deserve this job. I said to Homer—because the concept is daunting to him, having lived as an adult so far without that perception, whereas I sort of went through it when I wasn’t fully sentient—I said to him, ‘Homer, unfortunately with this show, it’s not like you’re just any unknown actor and people will judge you as an unknown actor. But what that’s done for me is make me want to work harder.’ ”
I said this in a previous story, but I definitely think Homer has an easier time with the nepotism accusations/reality because he doesn’t look like his dad. He got his mom’s face and people aren’t immediately going “hey, hire the guy who looks just like Carey Lowell!” I also think he’s had an easier time because he didn’t grow up in Hollywood or the industry, he went to college and he was sporty. Which is nice, and that’s the way it should be for a lot of these nepos. As for Kaia, I was surprised that she talked about wanting to be the good one, the one who didn’t need anything from her parents, the one who isn’t on drugs.
Kaia Gerber and Homer Gere could not have come to “The Shards,” Ryan Murphy’s alluring new adaptation of Bret Easton Ellis’s 2023 novel, with more different CVs. Gerber, the daughter of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, has modeled since she was 10 and performed in two previous… pic.twitter.com/2KExaEBu89
— Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) August 11, 2026
Kaia Gerber and Homer Gere cover the latest issue of Vogue Magazine.
34 years after Kaia’s mother Cindy Crawford and Homer’s father Richard Gere covered Vogue. pic.twitter.com/Hd88zypC5O
— Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) August 11, 2026
Photos courtesy of Cover Images. Cover courtesy of Vogue.
Yeah no that millennial grey background cover is not it. It’s like a jc penny’s catalogue. Why are Vogue covers so ugly now? Nothing against the nepo actors, they’re gorgeous, but the cover is blah. Especially compared to the vibrant colors from their parents’ cover.
I had the exact same thoughts about the Cover. What a difference! The 34 year old cover is so much better and vibrant. The other one is just bland and boring. No wonder people aren’t buying the paper magazines anymore (i know its not just because of that) there is nothing exciting about that cover that would make me want to buy this magazine.
For the September issue……this is a disappointment. JC Penney catalog is right (I think its more Sears personally lol.)
Yes, give us absolutely nothing. Also…what is going on with Homer’s styling? He looks so…bland…like Mormon missionary bland.
i’ve seen some clips from the show-that’s how the entire cast looks. everyone is just the most basic type of attractive.
I’m actually pretty impressed by Kaia here for the way she talks about body issues. It can’t be easy to be Cindy Crawford her daughter. Good on her for opening up about that.
Good for her for bringing it up, but omg she is SO thin.
I think she photographs very well and is a beautiful woman in her own right – she probably would have been a successful model even without her famous mom and family connections. Her acting however is atrocious : I’ve tried to watch the Shards and she’s so bad it’s distracting. I appreciate her honesty on her ED, though.
She was in Kristen Wiig’s apple show as well (I’m blanking on the name) and her acting was horrible there, too. It brought every scene she was in down, albeit she looked beautiful doing it. But I also remember Cindy being a wooden actress.
It was Palm Royale – I enjoyed this bizarre series – but, I agree she is an awful actress.
I wonder if she’s doing the acting thing to please her mom (even though her mom couldn’t act either). She sounds far more responsible and self-aware here than I would have expected. She also sounds like she could be a people-pleaser. So now I’m thinking she’s either acting to please her mom or to carve out an identity distinct from her mother’s acting career. For those who say she could be a doctor, I don’t think I’d opt to be a doctor if I knew I had a physical resemblance to Cindy Crawford going for me. So I guess acting could be some attempt to do something different. Unfortunately, she’s not that good at acting although I do think she can model well in shoots.
Maybe she will get better at acting with more experience and some formal training. I remember when her mom tried acting. Yikes. It didn’t take Cindy very long to realize that she should stick with modeling/product endorsements.
It has to be really hard to be a trained actor who has worked very hard to see people (who aren’t actors and have no formal training or natural ability) get plumb roles because of who their parents are.
I’m not sure what to feel about Homer Gere. His dad was considered very handsome and I sort of keep forgetting what Homer Gere looks like.
Richard Gere has the looks no doubt, but he also has that certain “something” that makes you not be able to take your eyes off of him when he’s on the screen. I’m not sure if Homer has it.
I like Kaia in this. She seems forthcoming talking about both her nepo status and how that has opened doors that would otherwise be closed, as well as her ED and how everyone is so thin right now and how triggering it is when someone speaks of thinness as either a positive or negative.
They just both look so bland. And please stop with the, “I’ve always been this thin…”. OK, sure.
I believe her when she says she’s always been thin. She just happened to get even thinner, and she does appear to mention that she has disordered eating.
She seems to have always been that thin. At least she didn’t say “Naturally this thin” and admitted to disordered eating that she struggles with still.
I am really impressed with how open Kaia was in this interview. She talked about how everything was kept quiet and her brother is breaking that barrier and she appreciates him for that. Her awareness of how she tried to be the good one and not a burden to her parents is very common in families with addiction and mental health issues. My guess is that had some sort of impact on her ED.
It definitely represents this country in its current state. Devoid of culture, style, innovation, color.
It’s what this country deserves!
Kaia is just missing some charisma or something. So bland. I actually think she looks more like Julia Roberts than her mother on that magazine cover. She does seem quite self aware in terms of being a nepo baby and her disordered eating.
The great models have a spark and they give off a bit of mystery or sexiness or humor. Kaia is technically lovely but there’s no there there yet. She’s basically standing around waiting to be looked at. Cindy had this natural ability to project and fill the room with her energy. Kiaia comes off vapid. But she’s young and seems intelligent and maybe with more confidence can develop that.
Cindy was always able to maintain the Midwestern girl wholesome and at the same time the high fashion New York/Paris/Milan model and she made it work.
Neither of these people would be famous if they didn’t have famous parents.
Why all the negative comments? They seem like lovely young adults. Very thoughtful and self-aware. Give them time to grow! I think he is adorable and will grow into his looks. She is gorgeous. But more importantly, they seem like nice people who actually put work into being nice people. I wish them the best and hope they don’t waste time reading snarky comments.
“they seem like nice people who actually put work into being nice people”
Sorry but this made me laugh. I expect this of my kids’ teachers, but aren’t these two trying to be actors? (Not trying very hard from what little I’ve seen 😬). It’s very legitimate for people to point out the lack of charisma, ability and “it factor”. And to point out that the only way they got the cover is by leaning into their parents status. The snark is very earned.
(Nice of @Kaiser not to explicitly point out her boyfriend is legitimately-talented and award-nominated nepobaby actor Lewis Pullman. Stark contrast to how bland and lacking these two are)
Lewis is such a good actor and man did he get his dad’s whole face. It’s like someone hit Ctrl-c on Bill.
It reminds me of the old Venn diagram joke with the two main bubbles being Bill Pullman and Not Bill Pullman – where they overlapped was labeled Bill Paxton. Which was spot on.
The 2026 update would have Lewis Pullman in the overlap.
And he IS a very good actor, he has talent, skill and the “it factor”
With these 2? I’m not watching shards to find out … I’m pretty sure I’m not the target audience based on the ads, the PR and the Ryan Murphy of it all.
For me, I’m mostly indifferent. They look gorgeous but I object to the cover and that’s more a criticism of Vogue. I’m legit offended by how blah and grey and catalogue it looks. This is the September issue!
I like Homer’s quote: “[Y]ou want to wish everyone the best of whatever that version is for them. … Whether it’s someone you like, someone you don’t like, it just makes life a lot easier to move through.”
With, however, the proviso that I can unreservedly abhor and hope that people in power who are actively doing harm to others get what they deserve – I’m only human.
Both of them have the charisma of plain oatmeal
I’ve always thought Kaia comes off pretty well in interviews. She probably has had some media training and she does read which is great. The bar is low for Nero’s but she does handle the issues better than most.
I find them self-aware and articulate, and I think Homer elevates Kaia with his genuine spirit. Can they act? I’m not sure I care. The current sexy bad boy is Jacob Elordi? I’ll take Homer any day.
This is the Vogue SEPTEMBER cover? This is a terrible cover. No artistry, no story, just blandness that looks like it could be any other cover for any other magazine, for any other month. They must not have much of a budget anymore to approve this blandness. Playing off the nepotism angle is not enough to even make me want to click a Vogue link, let alone buy an actual magazine. How far Vogue has fallen.
Is this bc of budget? Bc yikes. I keep going on about the cover but I’m so annoyed by the dull background. Then I just saw the Elle September cover issue with Rihanna and look Rihanna has got that charisma but even all the backgrounds for that shoot are just dull muted colors. What are we doing here? There’s no joy and no vibrancy in these shoots. Is it bc of budget or is it a dearth of creativity on every level. Did they chat gpt what background color to use. Idk why this is the hill I’m dying on today but it’s pmo.
Cindy Crawford was an interesting model to look at. I don’t know if she was ever actually an interesting person to listen to, except when she was talking about being a business woman. In that sense, I think Kaia does mirror her mom personality-wise.
Cindy and Richard didn’t just pose for a Vogue cover, they were married! Crazy that their kids are now starring in a show and friends but I guess in Hollywood it’s not that unusual
Looks wise, he’s a good pick for a Bret Easton Ellis adaptation. Very 80s Prep School Adjacent. Though he would be playing the rich asshole, or at least the messed up rich kid (which he probably is, given that it’s BEE).
I have no opinion on them otherwise. She seems grounded enough.
Totally. Coming from someone who’s read just about every Ellis novel, he looks like BEE made him in a lab.
I am loving The Shards but I wouldn’t argue it’s a good series. It’s Less Than Zero meets Catcher in the Rye turned into a (serial) murder mystery. It’s playing with a lot of tropes, visual and narrative, from the early 1980s and Kaia Gerber playing a version of her mother — or more accurately I think, of Gia, the model that her mother was often compared to when she started — is a part of that. Evan Rachel Wood is styled to look exactly like Michelle Pfeiffer in Scarface. The girl playing Bret Easton Ellis’s girlfriend is styled to look like a cross between Debbie Harry and Dorothy Stratten. It’s extremely postmodern, I love it. These nepo babies don’t have to be brilliant actors in it to be effective.
It’s sort of clever marketing to bring together nepo babies whose parents used to be married to each other. I’m surprised it hadn’t been tried before.
Back in the day when Cindy Crawford and Richard Gere were married they paid $30,000 for an advertisement in the Times of London, stating they were not gay