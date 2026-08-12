Kaia Gerber & Homer Gere cover Vogue, 34 years after their parents

Kaia Gerber and Homer Gere cover the September issue of Vogue, 34 years after their parents covered Vogue. That’s right – Richard Gere and Cindy Crawford once posed together for a Vogue cover, and now it’s their kids’ turn. Kaia and Homer are promoting The Shards, produced by Ryan Murphy and set in 1981. I went into this Vogue piece thinking that it would be an exercise in nepo-baby vapidity, but I came out of it rather charmed by both Kaia and Homer. Homer is 26, Kaia is 24, and they’re really sort of funny together. There’s an emphasis within the piece that there’s nothing romantic between them (Kaia has a boyfriend), but you can tell that they get along really well and they became fast friends. You can read the full piece here. Some highlights:

This is Homer’s first magazine interview: “I just want to appear likable,” he says ingenuously. “I talked to my dad about this, and he said, ‘You’re playing a character even when you’re yourself in some way.’ You know? I understand the game a little more, I think, than a person who has done as little work as I have should. I grew up in the most normal possible situation given who my father was. I didn’t grow up in the industry at all. I had never been on a professional set until last summer.”

Homer was a jock: “I was not a theater kid at all. Not. At. All. I was a jock. I mean, I think I was a sensitive jock! But I had grown up my entire childhood with people asking, ‘Are you gonna be an actor when you’re older?’ And I was like, ‘F–k no.’ I was good in school, and I had no pressure from my parents. Acting was always over there”—he flicks his hand to the side—“it was some other thing that other people did. There are a million happy lives that you can live, you know? And it’s a complicated life. I think I knew that firsthand.”

Homer is an introvert: Homer and his father have not talked much about acting. Instead they tend to discuss the politics of the set and the perils of celebrity. “I’m an introvert who has developed enough social skills to function,” he says. “I think my dad is the same.” Gere’s parents both have enduring affiliations with Tibetan Buddhism, and its teachings have left an immovable mark. “Having a father who practices meditation—and in particular compassion meditation—an hour a day for the last 50 years definitely affects you,” he says. “It gives you a window into the real work that you can do on yourself. I didn’t know my dad when he was in his 20s, but I think he was kind of a brat.” He laughs. “He’s grown a lot. That’s the whole game, isn’t it? You’re never a finished product. For me the biggest lesson of Buddhism is the basic attitude of non-harming. It’s like, you want to wish everyone the best of whatever that version is for them. No matter what the vibe is. Whether it’s someone you like, someone you don’t like, it just makes life a lot easier to move through.”

Kaia was born famous: “Fame was something that I was born into, so I didn’t experience what it was like to become famous. I kind of thought that my way of being raised was the most anonymous it could get under the circumstances, and then I met Homer. Like, there are no photos of him as a child online, whereas my entire childhood and teenage years are on the internet. I can only imagine. I’m 24 but…very interviewed. Unfortunately all the things that people assume are true. I was in the ocean every day. My brother would go surfing and then walk up to school in his wetsuit with his surfboard, barefoot. You’re with the same kids from preschool to when you graduate. There were no Ubers there, so your parents were driving you to parties and then picking you up. There was only so much trouble you could get into.”

Kaia on her brother Presley Gerber’s decade-long struggle with drug addiction: “When something like that happens in a family, it kind of levels everyone. I think that’s also why I started to self-​identify as the easy one and never wanted to ask for help. Because it felt like too much to have two children who were needing.”

Homer on people talking about his dad-bod: “The fact that I’m apparently a body-positivity icon has opened my eyes to the absurdity of the media,” he tells me later by text (though my sense is that his eyes were already wide open). Gerber, whose body has been sliced and diced by the media for a decade, found it all kind of wonderful. “Everyone’s being like, ‘This is so sexy.’ And I think that rocks,” Gerber says. “We’re clearly in one of those cycles right now where people are very, very, very thin. As someone who’s been thin most of my life, I’ve always been compared against my mom—like, What’s wrong with Kaia? I’m so jealous of my mom’s body. I would have loved to be born with boobs and a butt. People have always commented on my body, which is hard because I’m not always ready to comment on my own body, you know? I’ve had disordered eating in my life. People are like, ‘You look terrible,’ and it doesn’t exactly make you go, ‘Oh, good. Let me get over this mental illness then!’ Negativity has never saved someone’s life.”

Kaia on her nepo baby status: “I’ve only ever been a nepo baby, and I’ve only ever benefited in my career from it. But I also find myself doing it to other nepo babies, thinking, like, Okay, show me why you deserve this job. I said to Homer—because the concept is daunting to him, having lived as an adult so far without that perception, whereas I sort of went through it when I wasn’t fully sentient—I said to him, ‘Homer, unfortunately with this show, it’s not like you’re just any unknown actor and people will judge you as an unknown actor. But what that’s done for me is make me want to work harder.’ ”