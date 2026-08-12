Walden: Prince Harry ‘proves therapy makes children judge their parents too harshly’

For years now, I’ve wondered if King Charles – someone who loves to read – has ever actually read his son’s memoir, Spare. From the way the courtiers brief, it feels like Charles was given the broad strokes of Prince Harry’s memoir and the courtiers recommended that he skip it. If Charles ever bothered to read Spare, I think he would be genuinely surprised by how much Harry loves him and yearns to understand his father and have a closer relationship with him. That’s one of the reasons why my view on Charles has gotten harsher with each passing year – Harry has tried everything he can think of to communicate with Charles and make peace, and Charles continues to behave like a pathetic deadbeat. Well, the British commentators continue with their juvenile games on this front. The latest is Ruthie Henshall’s memoir, The Showgirl and the Prince, about her brief fling with Prince Edward. Henshall includes some memories of seeing Charles play with William and Harry when they were kids. Commentators have treated this like a “gotcha” for Harry, because they are convinced that Harry bashed his father for the entirety of Spare. Now Piers Morgan’s wife Celia Walden has written a Telegraph column about it: “Prince Harry proves therapy makes children judge their parents too harshly.” Sigh…
What a sweet picture Ruthie Henshall paints of King Charles’s parenting style. In her new memoir, The Showgirl and the Prince – which tells the story of her five-year relationship with Prince Edward – the 59-year-old stage doyenne recalls how warm and hands-on he was with his boys. In one scene, described in vivid detail: “Charles [was] playing rough and tumble with William and Harry in the Balmoral corridors. He clearly loved those boys, and they were squealing with joy as Daddy chased them.”
Certainly, it’s a different picture to the one the Duke of Sussex painted in his own memoir, Spare – even the title of which seems to contain a grievance. And when it was first published, three years ago, much was made of the claims – peppered throughout his early years – that the monarch was always a bit “checked out”, that he had “trouble communicating, trouble listening, trouble being intimate face-to-face”. He’d “always given an air of being not quite ready for parenthood”, Harry wrote. “And as for single parenthood? Pa was never made for that.” All of which cast him in a pretty cold light.
It was a detail Harry decided to include about the moment his father told him Diana had died, however, that I imagine must have been most hurtful. “Pa didn’t hug me,” he wrote. He “wasn’t great at showing emotions”. Instead, Charles put his hand on Harry’s knee, which he did at least describe as “fatherly, hopeful, kind”.
Recollections inevitably vary and, as always, the truth will lie somewhere in between. But I do worry about how harshly therapy culture has made us judge our parents retrospectively – how short-sighted those judgments can often be.
There seems to be a great emphasis on grand displays of love now – on tactility, on how many times a day your parents told you they loved you – yet as we know, these are no barometer. Mothers tend to be more tactile than fathers, for example. That was definitely the case with me. Does that mean my father loved me any less? Of course not.
Given “tolerance” is the order of the day, how about we extend a little to older generations? To fathers (and mothers) who might not always show their love in a Hallmark way. Because that wasn’t the norm 60, 70 or 80 years ago – particularly with fathers and sons. Because they might have been raised in a more formal environment, and as a consequence have a more reserved parenting style than, say, David Beckham, who has several times posted pictures of himself kissing daughter Harper on the lips.
None of this is to belittle the power of touch (or indeed an unprompted “I love you”), but the most touching tokens tend to be far less obvious, in my experience. They’re in the “rough and tumble” Henshall describes, but also in an anecdote Harry downplays in his book.
“On occasion, after a long multi-course dinner, I’d walk upstairs and find a letter on my pillow,” he writes. “The letter would say how proud he was of me for something I’d done or accomplished. I’d smile, place it under my pillow, but also wonder why he hadn’t said this moments ago, while seated directly across from me.” That he did it at all was surely all the proof Harry needed.
Again, I came out of Spare knowing that Harry loved his (deadbeat) father dearly but was disappointed in many choices Charles made. I think therapy has helped Harry understand and contextualize the neglect and trauma of his childhood and early adulthood. What’s funny about “I do worry about how harshly therapy culture has made us judge our parents retrospectively” is that after years of therapy, Harry is still trying, often in vain, to have a relationship with Charles. While at the same time, after years of therapy, Harry doesn’t f–k with his bald-demon brother whatsoever. That says more than most commentators are willing to acknowledge. Anyway, I genuinely think British commentators should be banned from writing about therapy until they themselves get a massive amount of psychological help.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
Charles did not have therapy apparently but he went to gurus to consult with like Van Der Post. That said, Charles authorized biography by Dimbleby spent much time being very critical about his parents. Are Charles supporters trying to rewrite history like Charles never did this. I guess journalists don’t want to bring this authorized biography up. Charles never said well he did complain about his parents…it’s supposed to be forgotten now.
Only a bad parent would say something like that
Yes @denise – and she’s clearly playing to her reader demographic of emotionally immature boomers who are estranged from their children and do nothing about it. There’s a big appetite from those parents who want to read pieces about why “therapy” is the reason they have no relationship with their kids.
And while I know logic is not a hallmark of the British tabs, what’s the reason for William having a terrible relationship with KC3? Since it’s not therapy. Hmmm maybe the common denominator is Charles.
This. They are catering to a demographic of very specific parents.
Absolutely spot on.
🎯
Right?? Therapy can also help you make peace with parents who had their own struggles and did their best. If the result of therapy is breaking a cycle of abuse and codependency, maybe therapy isn’t the culprit.
Yes and – for adult children dealing with MH issues as a result of emotionally immature, neglectful and even narc (i.e. KCIII) parenting, therapy can be a literal lifesaver.
Look at what Harry went through and what he has overcome in his healing – with zero family of origin support…and actual malice and harm when he refused to keep playing the role.
So true… no abuser wants their victims to get therapy and learn how to not only survive the abuse but to stop allowing it in the first place and to break the control the abuser has over their victims. It sends them spiraling Peggy is pretty much a textbook abuser and his rage briefings showcase his spiraling and his desperation.
Nuance is a word that exists in English so I’m not sure why it’s so difficult for these people to get it. Very rarely in any abusive dynamic is the offending party a complete monster. That’s why removing yourself and setting boundaries is so difficult, because they AREN’T always horrible not because they are.
This ties into the obsession with putting people in boxes and acting like people can’t have a multitude of experiences. Your parent can be emotionally unavailable and play catch with you on vacation. You can be a latchkey kid and spend time going to farmer’s markets and cooking dinner together on the weekends.
Treating people like they are lying or too harsh because they have had differing experiences just highlights your inability to see complexity.
Wow, this woman is really qualified to opine on this.
And how much these columnists get paid to write this drivel, I assume they must be desperate for money because no truly professional group would hire them for real work
Great point @cws, author is consensually and currently married to Piers Morgan. In my books that means any relationship advice/perspectives she has to share is harmful, if not abusive. As we see right here.
I’m not sure what was the point of this piece. I think parents like Charles should go to therapy too. Anybody who has actually read Spare would see how much Harry, despite Charles’ many flaws, loved his father and wished for a closer relationship with him.
Charles did not “clearly love” when he evicted Harry and Meghan and their small children out of the only UK property they had. It’s more than laughing and playing with young kids. And how come this “diagnosis” only applies to Harry. Scooter got apparently no therapy but goes on about “when he’s King” and indicating he can’t wait to be King when his father is still alive.
I’m not sure what the legalities are when Frogmore cottage was officially given by QE11 to her grandson Harry & Megha as a wedding gift. How is it possible for the next sovereign just yank it back as if it was just a temporary arrangement???
I mean Harry never said Charles didn’t play with them as kids. He even describes it in spare. So not sure what this gotcha attempt is.
It’s funny how the press themselves have said that the brf is cold and dysfunctional & commentators like Ingrid Seward and Penny junor said Harry acted up when he was younger as he didn’t have much guidance. Now when Harry gives Charles undue grace and says Charles did what he could but wasn’t always the most emotionally available or affectionate – it’s all lies.
And what’s Celia’s excuse for charles biography by his friend Dimbleby where he said his mother was cold and his father a bully who forced him to marry Diana who he never loved?
And the thing is Charles never took responsibility for his own actions. He proposed to Diana knowing he did not love her. He told DImbleby he never loved Diana. His father left a note telling him that if he does not want to marry Diana, to let her go. He did not force Charles to marry Diana. He just married Diana to get heirs and on “his terms”. Ingrid and Penny are fans of C and C and Scooter. They will never say anything nice about Harry or Diana or Meghan.
hilarious because he is way too nice to that man who took away his security and security for his wife and kid. who initially was going to refuse to even pay for meghan at all! that bit in the book about saying there wasn’t money for meghan – he needs to never go back.
harry’s father married a woman who happily hangs out with jeremy clarkson.
And the father who told Harry that Meghan was not “welcome” at Balmoral after the Queen died. Some sons would have not have had anything to do with the fathers until they apologized for that nasty comment.
@Tessa
Correction: on that same page in Spare where Harry writes about his telephone convo with chucky during which chucky insulted M, H also writes that he blasted chucky for what he said about M and chucky hurriedly apologized for his remarks.
As H explained, after his team sent out a release (in response to the bombardment of queries they were receiving from the press) that he and M would travel to Balmoral, chucky called him on the phone and said H was welcome to go to Balmoral but M wasn’t.
And instead of stopping there or explaining his rationale, chucky went on to be disrespectful about M.
At that point H tore into chucky saying: “Don’t you ever speak about my wife like that.”
Then chucky hurriedly apologized and went on to explain that he only thought M shouldnt go to Balmoral bcos kittty wasnt going either.
So H told him: “That’s all you needed to say.”
So, as much as I despise chucky and give him no benefit of doubt whatsoever in any scenario where doubt exists, in that particular instance he did apologize for his disrespectful comments about M and I go further to say that it wasn’t an outright ban on M ever visiting Balmoral.
But I wdnt be surprised if M took that incident and placed it in her folder that says: ” Go where you are celebrated, not merely tolerated.”
Charles sat back and watched as the media turned on meghan. He should have spoken out publicly to complain about the media comments about meghan.
There’s no “initially” about it – he didn’t pay for Meghan at all, even after she became an official member of the family. Charles’s expenditure on the two brothers’ households went up by only a small amount (can’t remember whether it was £48,000 or £87,000) after Harry and Meghan married, and his accounts showed that William and Kate received the lion’s share, nearly 85%, of the £5 million budget. Someone said that Kate made sure to increase her spending on clothing astronomically when Meghan joined the family and it hadn’t even occurred to me that this might have been one reason why there was so little in the pot for Harry even after his adjusted status. But the fact is that just as Meghan purchased that sofa at Nott Cott with her credit card, she paid for the clothes and shoes and jewellery which she wore in the UK on royal duty, while the palace mouthpieces encouraged the slimeballs at the Daily Fail to trumpet headlines claiming that taxpayers had paid for her outfits and tallying up their inflated estimates of her clothes, shoes and jewellery – even though her fans, and the few reputable journalists around at the time could point to photographs of Meghan wearing the same items from years before.
It still galls me to this day that they held onto her wedding dress and veil which she paid for with her own money, even though they sent their minions out to disparage both.
I actually think that Harry’s problem is not being harsh enough.
Also my parents put me in therapy for depression and self image issues when I was in high school and it made me love and appreciate my parents even more. Go figure!
It is really telling us how the British as a people are. Anti therapy. Remember they are also anti – hospitality.
And anti-American! The list goes on and on.
Harry went really easy on Charles in spare. the harshest things he said about him were related to how Charles used Harry in the press, which is of course what Charles actually did. But in terms of Charles’ personality, Charles’ parenting styles, etc – Harry was pretty forgiving about those things. Not everyone is physically affectionate. Honestly, I think my electrical engineer of a father has probably hugged me 10 times in my entire 44 years. His love comes through in other ways and I’ve accepted that. But i am a hugger and I hug my kids a lot. I dont expect something from my father that isnt in his nature.
Harry’s problem wasn’t that Charles didn’t hug him enough. It’s that charles didn’t show his love in other ways that harry could recognize. He told him his mother was dead and then LEFT HIM ALONE. That’s not about physical affection. That’s about being distanced emotionally.
But yes, i do think therapy can affect how we view our parents and their parenting techniques, and sometimes it makes us view them harshly and sometimes we view them from a more forgiving lens. i honestly think the latter is true of Harry. He acknowledges the generational trauma (meaning that he knows his father has trauma of his own even if it wasn’t the same as harry’s), and seems to understand what charles is actually capable of in terms of a relationship and love for his sons. There’s definitely an element of forgiveness in how he talks about him, even when you can tell he’s angry about something (security for example.)
I think in general part of the issue is that many times the older generations are not getting that therapy, at least not in the same way. Charles may have gone to a therapist before but do we think he ever said “I’m a dogshit father and I want to do better, but I’m afraid the coldness and emotional neglect of my childhood makes that difficult”???? So Harry is seeing Charles through a different lens now but Charles isn’t seeing himself through a different lens, if that makes sense.
Finally, kaiser’s last point is the key in my opinion. There is all this talk about Charles and harry and reconciliation and their future relationship etc. harry and Meghan went out of their way to meet Charles in England last month. Harry made it clear he wanted to see his father.
You know who they didnt see? William. Harry makes it clear he wants to see Charles, and its just silence when it comes to William. The press makes a big deal about William blanking Harry but I think its the other way around.
Harry has ignored Scooter for quite a while. While Scooter is constantly being reported as saying he will take away all the Sussex titles when he’s King. I don’t think William is really blanking Harry, he can’t get Harry and Meghan out of his mind.
Harry said there was space between the, during the Oprah interview and I don’t think that has changed.
Every last one of these British ‘journalists’ is a demented goblin.
So Harry is harsh because he got therapy. And William? Is harsh on his father because…? The guy who is telling everyone that Charles is king in name only, that he’s the global statesman and Charles about to die. Oh, and that his mother was paranoid. Look, UK, what a fine young man you can become when you carefully avoid therapy…
William is having another tantrum, they’re giving the big baby support.
That anyone would think that Harry has judged his father too harshly after all the grace he has extended to him proves that this royalist needs therapy. Because she definitely does not understand the cycle of abuse and how it is often punctuated by scenes such as the childhood rough housing described. Nor is it a mere lack of physical affection. Discouraging people from getting therapy by saying it will cause them to judge their parents too harshly enables abuse, something she seems unaware exists.
“… why he hadn’t said this moments ago, while seated directly across from me.”
Perhaps, someone else was at the table.
All I got from Walden’s ridiculous column is that the royals invited a white actress to Balmoral, but Charles banned his son’s biracial wife from joining her husband there when he needed her.
Walden is projecting. I bet her kids called her and her Meghan obsessed husband out on their behavior and she’s not coping well. I remember the son tried his hand at Meghan bashing on Twitter. He got schooled quickly, harshly and with receipts about his both his parents.
I find the use of David Beckham as an example quite interesting given what their son has come out and said about his upbringing and Victoria inappropriately dancing with him at his wedding and it sounds like David will be kissing Harper at her wedding
I used to feel sorry for Charles because I saw him as straddling the gap between the old monarchy (Britain is ruler over all) and the new modern monarchy. He was caught between the old staid ‘we have always done it this way’ and ‘let’s modernize the monarchy and bring it into the 21st century’. But no more.
His parents did a number on him, as he mentioned in his book. As Queen, Elizabeth put duty first to the detriment of her children. Why should you need an appointment to see your mother or grandmother? Is it too much to ask to be shown affection in public with just a small hug or a pat on the shoulder? It seems that Charles has passed on the cold detached parenting that he learned from his parents to his sons.
Even though your parents might have ben horrible, there is a small part of every child that yearns for his parents love. I think therapy helped Harry realize the ‘how and why’ of Charles’ behavior and he is in a better position to understand his father’s childhood. Therapy (and Meghan) also helped him develop strategies to deal with his father and establish boundaries. I think that there is a limit to how far Harry is willing to go to gain a better relationship with his father. Respect for Meghan, Archie and Lili is a must and non negotiable. Harry would like an adult relationship with his father but he is not going to grovel for it.
I think that Charles HAS read Spare, and quite recently too. Someone close to him probably suggested it, and he finally decided to see for himself what Harry wrote – or said, if he listened to the audiobook. Perhaps that new deputy Theo Rhycroft has indeed been earning his pay. That, coupled with the backlash from the public over his/BP’s treatment of Harry before the last visit perhaps opened his eyes a bit more. One can hope.
He didn’t just switch overnight. He must have had concrete evidence that Alderton the Wasp not only persistently undermined him, but had lied to him on more than one occasion, or at least twisted the truth until it pretty much resembled the opposite of its origins, in a bid to bring about certain actions with regards to Prince Harry, his own son, and his family. Perhaps the new archbishop has been having a word?
Oh, wow, no it does not. The parents’ actions are what gets them judged harshly. Huh. I thought this was yet another DM piece–they routinely run anti therapy articles, anti anti-depressant articles, anti ADHD medication/diagnoses articles, anti vaccination articles, anti GLP-1 articles, anti immigrant articles, anti woman articles, and so on. But the Telegraph? I guess I shouldn’t be surprised–it is British–but still.
Does Celia have kids? Because—oh, boy!—is she going to be in for a rude awakening, when they grow up.
“Anyway, I genuinely think British commentators should be banned from writing about therapy until they themselves get a massive amount of psychological help.”
it is too late for that. The sad fact is dysfunction sells as much as rubber-necking……