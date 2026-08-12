No, David Foster did not ‘snub’ Duchess Meghan at his foundation gala

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The dumbest people in the world are in a constant state of outrage because of “body language analysis.” This week’s idiotic body-language analysis is that David Foster “snubbed” the Duchess of Sussex over the weekend, at Foster’s foundation gala. Foster and his wife Katharine McPhee happily posed with Prince Harry and Meghan on the red carpet, and they were all seated together inside the gala. Katharine even posted photos with the Sussexes on her own Instagram. Obviously, there’s a “secret” story here, right? A story of Meghan being “snubbed,” a story which can only be told by body-language linguists.

So, there’s a brief clip from the gala’s red carpet which has been making the rounds for days – you can see it here, and I’m including a Deranger tweet at the end of the post. Basically, Meghan motions for David and Katharine to come to her side to pose for photos, and David walks past her to get into position, so that Meghan and Katharine would be standing beside each other for the pics. A few seconds of unspoken coordination so that the foundation’s founder could pose on the carpet with his royal guests. That’s it. That’s why Derangers have been shrieking “David Foster snubbed Meghan” for days. And if that wasn’t moronic enough, now the Mail has an exclusive disputing their own stupid body-language dumbassery.

Meghan Markle suffered what looked like an awkward exchange with Prince Harry’s longtime friend David Foster at the musician’s charity event in Canada last Friday. In the viral clip, Foster appeared to completely ignore Markle as she eagerly extended her arm out to greet him on the red carpet before he swiftly walked past her to pose to the left of his much-younger wife Katharine McPhee for a group photo. The Duchess of Sussex, 45, played the moment off expertly by quickly tucking her floating arm behind her back before leaning into her tuxedo-clad husband, 41, for a group photo with Foster, 76, and McPhee, 42. However, all is not what it seemed as sources close to Foster have now exclusively revealed to the Daily Mail the truth behind the perceived ‘snub.’ Foster ‘wanted Harry and Meghan,’ the exclusive insider insisted, adding that the composer ‘genuinely just didn’t see’ the As Ever founder on the red carpet. ‘He’s always been a big fan of Diana and he’d never snub either of them,’ the source explained, referring to Harry’s late mother Princess Diana. ‘It was a genuine moment where he didn’t see them and nobody really thought much of it. It’s nothing.’ A second insider added that Foster was ‘so excited to see Harry and Meghan’ as he is ‘longtime friends’ of the couple, who also reside in Southern California’s affluent town of Montecito. Foster’s snubbing of Markle was a complete accident, the source claimed, noting that he was likely distracted by his hosting duties. ‘As host of the evening, David had a lot going on at the moment. David was doing interviews in that moment too.’ The insider then revealed that Foster had ‘already said hi [to Meghan and Harry] before’ the now-viral red carpet moment. ‘They had already said hi before that photo moment. There were lots of hugs and David introduced Harry & Meghan to his other family there.’

[From The Daily Mail]

I really don’t understand the pitiful mindset of the people screaming about a nonexistent snub. Everything exists in a vacuum for them, right? They’d rather obsess over a 10-second clip of four people positioning themselves for photos, rather than the fact that David Foster clearly invited his dear friends Harry and Meghan as his special guests for the gala. That’s the real story – that David and Katharine have been close to the Sussexes this whole time, and that Harry and Meghan turned up in Canada, looking great and having fun. That’s why the Derangers have to cry about “snubs.”

TENSIONS on the red carpet! Meghan Markle publicly snubbed by host David Foster. Watch as he refuses to greet her and ignores her reaching hand. Ouch pic.twitter.com/Um02lbAYNG — Paula Matanovich © (@paulamatanovich) August 8, 2026

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