No, David Foster did not ‘snub’ Duchess Meghan at his foundation gala

The dumbest people in the world are in a constant state of outrage because of “body language analysis.” This week’s idiotic body-language analysis is that David Foster “snubbed” the Duchess of Sussex over the weekend, at Foster’s foundation gala. Foster and his wife Katharine McPhee happily posed with Prince Harry and Meghan on the red carpet, and they were all seated together inside the gala. Katharine even posted photos with the Sussexes on her own Instagram. Obviously, there’s a “secret” story here, right? A story of Meghan being “snubbed,” a story which can only be told by body-language linguists.
So, there’s a brief clip from the gala’s red carpet which has been making the rounds for days – you can see it here, and I’m including a Deranger tweet at the end of the post. Basically, Meghan motions for David and Katharine to come to her side to pose for photos, and David walks past her to get into position, so that Meghan and Katharine would be standing beside each other for the pics. A few seconds of unspoken coordination so that the foundation’s founder could pose on the carpet with his royal guests. That’s it. That’s why Derangers have been shrieking “David Foster snubbed Meghan” for days. And if that wasn’t moronic enough, now the Mail has an exclusive disputing their own stupid body-language dumbassery.
Meghan Markle suffered what looked like an awkward exchange with Prince Harry’s longtime friend David Foster at the musician’s charity event in Canada last Friday. In the viral clip, Foster appeared to completely ignore Markle as she eagerly extended her arm out to greet him on the red carpet before he swiftly walked past her to pose to the left of his much-younger wife Katharine McPhee for a group photo. The Duchess of Sussex, 45, played the moment off expertly by quickly tucking her floating arm behind her back before leaning into her tuxedo-clad husband, 41, for a group photo with Foster, 76, and McPhee, 42.
However, all is not what it seemed as sources close to Foster have now exclusively revealed to the Daily Mail the truth behind the perceived ‘snub.’
Foster ‘wanted Harry and Meghan,’ the exclusive insider insisted, adding that the composer ‘genuinely just didn’t see’ the As Ever founder on the red carpet.
‘He’s always been a big fan of Diana and he’d never snub either of them,’ the source explained, referring to Harry’s late mother Princess Diana. ‘It was a genuine moment where he didn’t see them and nobody really thought much of it. It’s nothing.’
A second insider added that Foster was ‘so excited to see Harry and Meghan’ as he is ‘longtime friends’ of the couple, who also reside in Southern California’s affluent town of Montecito.
Foster’s snubbing of Markle was a complete accident, the source claimed, noting that he was likely distracted by his hosting duties.
‘As host of the evening, David had a lot going on at the moment. David was doing interviews in that moment too.’
The insider then revealed that Foster had ‘already said hi [to Meghan and Harry] before’ the now-viral red carpet moment. ‘They had already said hi before that photo moment. There were lots of hugs and David introduced Harry & Meghan to his other family there.’
I really don’t understand the pitiful mindset of the people screaming about a nonexistent snub. Everything exists in a vacuum for them, right? They’d rather obsess over a 10-second clip of four people positioning themselves for photos, rather than the fact that David Foster clearly invited his dear friends Harry and Meghan as his special guests for the gala. That’s the real story – that David and Katharine have been close to the Sussexes this whole time, and that Harry and Meghan turned up in Canada, looking great and having fun. That’s why the Derangers have to cry about “snubs.”
TENSIONS on the red carpet! Meghan Markle publicly snubbed by host David Foster. Watch as he refuses to greet her and ignores her reaching hand. Ouch pic.twitter.com/Um02lbAYNG
— Paula Matanovich © (@paulamatanovich) August 8, 2026
Photos courtesy of Getty Images.
He did not snub meghan if it was a complete accident. So why does the writer say he snubbed her The article makes no sense
Lord. Where were these body language experts after all of Wank’s post polo “embraces.” That’s what an embarrassing snub looks like.
This is David Foster’s gala, he is raising money, he is WORKING. Posing for these photos is his job, he is behaving PROFESSIONALLY.
Those folks are forever stalking and obsessing over Meghan and Harry. When do they sleep? This might account for how haggard all of their stalkers look. You can clearing see in the photo Meghan was motioning for the Foster’s to get in position beside her and her husband.
The derangers always have to resort slowing down the video to prove their delusions. Paula M still believes that Archie and Lili are not real and Meghan was never pregnant.
And some derangers rattle on about how the sussexes are not real royals
What did I just watch? All I saw was a slowed down video that showed 4 people getting into position for a picture.
It is so obvious the couples are friends and are comfortable with each other.
These over analysing of videos concerning Meghan, slowing them down to look for ‘fault’ is mental illness!
The two couples are neighbors, and long time friends. I am certain the Fosters flew H&M up to Canada on their jet from Santa Barbara as well. What a cock.
This article clearly says that it wasn’t a snub so what’s the big deal? No one should be bothered by this empty calorie foolishness.
They need to believe that they’re being snubbed because they want justification for their unhinged behavior. It makes no sense that he would invite him to his foundations event to snub one of his guests on camera, but that’s all they have. Otherwise they would have to acknowledge that they have wasted a decade hating a woman who is happy and successful and unconcerned.
This stuff isn’t making it out of the bubble anymore though and that’s why they are flailing. I hadn’t heard anything about this ” snub”. It’s getting lonely on that deranged island.
Amen and Amen! Perfectly said.
It’s all over twitter. They got their marching orders.
Nobody invites will and kate anywhere, so the derangers have to pretend Meghan was snubbed.
This is the real story @shelley.
And right wing media in general – pushing narratives that contradict what we can see with our own eyes, on video.
It’s almost impossible to give up on a conspiracy theory. No matter how much evidence that the theory is wrong, believers will come up with some twisted explanation for why they’re right.
Oh please, whatever. Where are the wales anyways? Oh yeah on their 2 month vacay.
Yes, its true, I often snub invited VIP guests at my galas, I even go so far as to seat them next to me at the head table to show how hard i am going to snub them. I pose for pictures but its still a snub, you see.
David Foster has figured out my playbook and is copying from it. Damn him!!!!!!!
(There’s a reason we call them derangers…..)
They said the same thing about the Children’s Hospital gala, with the red dress that caused three months of meltdowns. That she was snubbed and excluded, while she was sitting at the main table. It’s weird even though inviting people to snub them makes no sense, and with photo and video evidence to the contrary they will still pretend that everyone hates them.
No, but…
Both of you have got it wrong. /-s
Meghan and Harry weren’t invited, they just showed up, gatecrashing — that’s what they’re famous for, according to the Derangers.
And they’re being photographed with the host couple, and they are seated at the host’s table because… they’d probably cause a scene, or something — according to the Derangers, who may be delulu but are never wrong with their photo assumptions and body language analysis. Like ever.
oh how could I have forgotten!!! you are right! I didn’t even invite them!!!! I dont know how I had room at the head table for them. I just made room bc I hate them so much.
🤣🤣
Yeah, they were literally seated at the head table. What an insult!!!
Oh, but Meghan’s so devious, she met Katherine back in high school and did plays/musicals together, all so she could crash her friend’s future husband’s gala decades later!
/s obviously, but the derangers are easily confused.
This is all very much like Regency novels at this point. OOOhhh ouch the SNUB!!! So childish. Find a new thing. So crazy
Lol, this must have been “the cut indirect,” where the snubber pretends not to see the snubbee.
Lord , help these people find the lost minds . .i really don’t know how these people manage to keep themselves alive every day on the account of how f dumb they really are . Are we really supposed to believe that David invited Harry and Meghan to Canada to snub them by putting them at his table.? Has no one ever thought David what snubbing entails? It’s like Kate is the answer to British fashion industry or Willy and kitty are in a happy marriage
I wish the word “snub” can be removed from the English language (but only for the Brits) for at least five years. I just cannot with these louts’ projected snubs and insults. She and Harry were invited there. They are obviously highly esteemed because of the pics with the host and hostess. It’s not just that these Rota Rats get is wrong, they get it deliberately and stupidly wrong because their venom (and paychecks) are so centered on the glowing and lovely Princess Meghan.