Zoe Saldaña: People ask me ‘political questions’ and not my white colleagues

Years ago, Mindy Kaling spoke about how often her interviews and profiles focused on her oppression within the industry, as if she was responsible for speaking about how she navigated an industry which wasn’t built for her, all while white actresses, writers and showrunners simply get to talk about their work. Well, Zoe Saldaña is going even further – Zoe recently spoke out about entertainment journalists’ habit of only asking people of color about political issues. As in, white celebrities get asked about their art, their performance, their process, all while actors like Zoe are asked about industry politics or global politics.
Zoe Saldaña is growing frustrated with political questions, mainly because she doesn’t find them being asked in equal measure across the industry. The Oscar winner said during a conversation at the Locarno Film Festival that she often participates in Q&As because she is eager to talk about the craft of acting. However, Saldaña keeps finding herself fielding political questions instead.
“One thing that’s incredibly limiting, and frustrating, is when I’m the only person of color or the only woman on stage, and that happens quite a lot for women and for people of color. And I wait for my turn to be asked a question about my craft, and I’m asked the political question,” Saldaña said, giving the following example: “What do you think we need to do to make films more inclusive?”
“I’m sorry, you don’t ask the only person that comes from the marginalized community,” Saldaña noted. “You ask the other 80 of them that are part of the gatekeepers, and you ask them if they know the answer because I think that we’re making people of color work double to be in a room.”
Saldaña did not give any specific examples of press tours where she’s been inundated with political questions when compared to her co-stars and crew, although she was notably asked about “Emilia Perez” offending Mexicans just minutes after she won the best supporting actress Oscar in 2025.
A journalist in the Oscars press room told Saldaña that the movie had been “really hurtful for us Mexicans,” to which the actor responded: “First of all, I’m very, very sorry that many Mexicans felt offended. That was never our intention. We spoke from a place of love. I don’t share your opinion. For me, the heart of this movie was not Mexico. We were making a film about friendship. We were making a film about four women.”
For what it’s worth, I think it was fair that Saldaña was asked “political” questions about Emilia Perez, because that was a politically insensitive and culturally offensive film (to put it mildly) and the lead actress tweeted horribly offensive things about marginalized people for years. Like, no, they’re not going to ask about your craft, they’re going to ask about the giant controversies around the film. But otherwise, Zoe’s point is correct. Entertainment journalists absolutely pose wildly different questions to people of color versus white artists.
PS… Once you see this, you can never unsee it: pay attention to how often actresses are asked about work-life balance and/or being a working mother. Male actors are NEVER asked about being a working parent or how they balance their career with having a family.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
I do not like her. I haven’t liked her since she insisted that she’s not black but took the job of playing Nina Simone who was BLACKETY BLACK in every sense of the word and she wore black face and a fake nose. I do NOT like her.
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I truly can’t stand this woman. The more she talks the more I hate her. Her internalized anti-Blackness (while attempting to profit off of the Blackness of someone like Nina Simone) is always on full display.
Definitely co-signing my dislike of Zoe Saldana and her vocal announcements that she wasn’t Black, but took on the role of Nina Simone–a BLACK American woman who was VOCAL about her Blackness and the racism she faced. However, I will agree with Zoe that people of color being asked to comment on diversity in Hollywood, while their White counterparts aren’t, is insulting on so many levels. It’s like whenever there’s a news piece on racism, and suddenly Black people are asked to speak on it, and I just want to paraphrase Toni Morrison, who said, “Racism is a White person’s problem. And White people should figure out how THEY want to solve it—leave me out of it.” I will also co-sign @Kaiser’s statement about the double standard that actresses face when asked about “work/life balance,” but their male counterparts don’t. I would LOVE a reporter to ask Brad Pitt or Tom Cruise or even Matt Damon and Ben Affleck about their “work/life balance”…..
I agree with that – I simply don’t think she is the right person to be saying it considering her past behaviors and comments. Because the truth of the matter is – she ISN’T asked those questions as much as someone like Viola Davis is.
“Work/life balance” questions for Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt & Ben Affleck????!!!! All of them have questionable issues as parents! Either they are totally absent, problematic or abusive fathers! Of course the Hollywood misogynist press are not going to ask awkward questions like that to these well connected “stars”! Matt Damon seems like the only father who has a halfway decent relationship with his children. Says a lot about Hollywood’s ecosystem with regards to what is considered “normal” behaviour for fathers!
She has a valid point AND it makes sense that she doesn’t like the questions since she’s terrible at answering them. Revisit her nonsense about the Naavi and their “reverse racism” against the colonizing invaders.
Ben Affleck is a very good parent. Where did you get that he wasn’t?
She’s a self hating Black woman so I don’t really care if she’s offended by questions. Frankly journalists should ask everyone the same type of questions. But since Zoe does not give a crap about Black women or WOC being marginalized she’s not who I would ask about this anyway.
EXACTLY. She is the last person to be complaining about this IMO. She doesn’t even consider herself a Black woman in the first place.
“First of all, I’m very, very sorry that many Mexicans felt offended. That was never our intention. We spoke from a place of love. I don’t share your opinion. For me, the heart of this movie was not Mexico. We were making a film about friendship. We were making a film about four women.”
The classic “I’m sorry you were offended” non-apology followed by dismissing her very valid criticisms. Yikes.
Like her or not, aside from Emilia Perez, she’s not wrong about this point. There’s that infamous interview with Julia Roberts, Andrew Garfield and Ayo where the interviewer posed a political question to only Ayo and Julia wasn’t having it. So no she’s not wrong on this. Even if she may be not the best messenger.
She’s right. White people always want the black/people of colour to do the labour and to take the backlash.
The Nina Simone pic was garbage but hasn’t Zoe always identified as an Afro-Latina? Which is exactly what she is. I wasn’t aware that she was denying that regardless of her admixture people will view her as Black. That’s disappointing to hear.