Why did Nicholas Hoult say ‘yes’ to HBO’s Harry Potter series?

What’s the consensus on the state of Nicholas Hoult’s career these days? He’s 36 years old, four years younger than Robert Pattinson. I’ve often felt like Hoult and Pattinson were on sort of parallel tracks – attractive Englishmen who became famous relatively young, and guys with a more offbeat sensibility. While Hoult seemed like more of an “artiste” than Pattinson in their earlier days, I kind of think Pattinson has eclipsed Hoult, who seems stuck in a weird rut of villains and barely-seen projects. Well, this news is not a good sign for Hoult’s career at any level. He’s taken a job in HBO’s Harry Potter series. The same series which is produced by noted transphobe JK Rowling.

Nicholas Hoult (Superman, The Great) has joined the series as Professor Gilderoy Lokckhart, who comes to Hogwarts in Harry’s (Dominic McLaughlin) second year as the new Defense Against the Dark Arts teacher. Lockhart is a key character in Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, the second book in J.K. Rowling’s series and the source material for season two of the show. The character is renowned in the wizarding world for his many heroic deeds, though he’s later revealed as a fraud who took credit for the acts of others after erasing part of their memories. Kenneth Branagh previously played Lockhart in the 2002 Chamber of Secrets film. HBO gave an early season two renewal to Harry Potter in May. The show’s first season, officially titled Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, is set to premiere Dec. 25. Along with McLaughlin, the show’s core cast includes Arabella Stanton (Hermione Granger), Alastair Stout (Ron Weasley), John Lithgow (Albus Dumbledore), Janet McTeer (Minerva McGonagall), Paapa Essiedu (Severus Snape), Nick Frost (Rubeus Hagrid), Rory Wilmot (Neville Longbottom) and Lox Pratt (Draco Malfoy). Francesca Gardiner is the showrunner for season one and executive produces with Mark Mylod (who also directs multiple episodes); Rowling, Neil Blair, and Ruth Kenley-Letts of Brontë Film and TV; and David Heyman of Heyday Films, who produced the eight Harry Potter movies. Jon Brown (Succession) is co-showrunner with Gardiner on season two.

[From THR]

Why is he doing this? I’m really asking. Is he just not being offered anything good these days? He has two kids, and I guess it’s possible he wants to do something that they can watch. But why put your good-guy reputation at risk to work with JK Rowling at this point? This feels like a recession indicator too – like, the industry is going through so much economic turmoil that Nicholas Hoult has to take a job on the Harry Potter series.