Is Scotsman Jack Lowden in the running to play the new James Bond?

Months ago, Amazon MGM announced that they were very focused on finding the new James Bond. Daniel Craig’s final turn as 007 happened five years ago, and it took years and a $1 billion buyout for Amazon to completely get their hands on the James Bond property in 2025. Amazon has surprised me – I thought that as soon as they bought out the Broccoli family, a million different Bond and Bond-spinoffs projects would be launched. Instead, the Amazon team is actually taking this seriously. They’ve hired Denis Villeneuve to direct, and they’ve already spent months looking for the new 007. In June, we got an interesting shortlist of “guys who are auditioning,” and the list included Jacob Elordi, Callum Turner and Harris Dickinson. Callum has been climbing up the Bond stakes recently, at least those are the rumors. But… what about a Scotsman? Why isn’t a Scotsman on the list? Well, there’s a new rumor about Jack Lowden. Aka Mr. Saoirse Ronan, aka Mr. Darcy in the latest Pride & Prejudice adaptation.
The rumour mill has been in overdrive when it comes to who’ll be the next James Bond – and presenter Richard Osman has now shared the 007 name that’s been revealed to him. In the latest episode of The Rest Is Entertainment podcast, the former Pointless star said that a Scottish actor is being “strongly considered” for the iconic role.
Teasing the discussion early on in the podcast, Osman said: “Someone told me for definite who the new Bond is the other day, but I mean that’s happened before.”
He later told co-host Marina Hyde: “The name I’ve heard is Jack Lowden. It is definitively not a ‘he’s definitely got it’ thing. He is definitely being strongly considered. I think he’d be amazing.”
Hyde concurred that, at 36, Lowden is at “a good age” to play 007, with Osman adding: “I think Jack Lowden would be an incredible Bond. He’s got real Daniel Craig energy.”
Lowden is best known for playing River Cartwright in Slow Horses, while his other credits include the BBC’s adaptation of Hilary Mantel’s Wolf Hall, Dunkirk (2017) and Mary Queen of Scots (2018). Later this year, he’ll appear as Mr Darcy in Netflix’s new adaptation of Pride & Prejudice.
Osman and Hyde were discussing new research which reveals the public’s top picks for Bond are Inception’sTom Hardy and Superman star Henry Cavill.
It’s not going to be Tom Hardy – too “difficult.” It won’t be Henry Cavill either, although I’m sure he was in the mix a decade ago. I believe the previous shortlist was probably closer to the “type” they’re looking for – a Millennial in his 30s, someone who could believably do fight sequences and someone who isn’t going to repeatedly talk about how he hates making Bond movies (ahem, Daniel Craig). Jack is an interesting name to put in the mix – are we ready for a strawberry blonde/ginger James Bond? No, here’s the real question: are we ready for a bearded Bond? Because Jack Lowden only does it for me when he has a beard.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
Tom Hardy has aged out. I think they’re definitely going for someone in their 30s. Jack seems like a stable serious guy. It would be a great gig for him. Afterwards I don’t know him well enough to know if he can bring in the sexy
Noooo. For selfish reasons. I love him as River Cartwright and I don’t want him to be too busy to film new seasons! No no no! (Takes toys and leaves sandbox). 😂
Same. I love him as FailSpy River Cartwright.
Team Slow Horses here too!
The man has a job to do.
Last I read they were only looking at ages 30 and below so the new guy has a good 15 year run before his body gives out
I’m intrigued by this more than some of the other names put out there.
The cinematic ✨️🎬✨️ mythos of the Bond movies is SO HUGE that I TRULY thought I had seen them ALL…but when I REALLY think about it…as a child…I saw “To Live & Let Die”…because of the theme song & Yaphette Kotto & Bond having a Black Woman for a love interest & as MUCH AS I 😍 EVERYTHING Daniel Craig had been in BEFORE he got the 007 & I had seen ALL his work…the ONLY 007 of his that I have watched AD NAUSEUM is “Skyfall” which is also the only Bond I’ve seen in the theater…Haven’t watched the other 4 he’s starred in…or any of the other ones…& I wonder…why🤣🤨
I’ve accepted that it won’t be Theo James or Dev Patel so think I’ll be skipping the new movies. None of the recent names they’ve floated spark my interest.
I am for it. Give River Cartwright his happy ever after!
I guess I’ve accepted it will never be Idris Elba, but I’m unhappy about it. What a missed opportunity. I don’t actually give a damn about who they’ll choose. Just some white guy or other.
He’s too old for it now anyway. As are most of the other actors that have been on the list for awhile. Whoever they pick will have to be someone who can feasibly due to the physicality and be believable. And can do it for the next 5-10 years. Even Craig was pushing it for the last film (and injured himself in the process)
He’s so pretty he makes me weak. If I were a Bond villain I’d be helpless.
My vote is for Jude Bellingham
He would be a perfect bond
A soccer player?! Be for real.
Why isnt James Norton ever mentioned!
James Norton is so dreamy! Having seen him in Grantchester and Happy Valley, he definitely has a range.
I know it’s a plum role and all, but it would surprise me if Norton was interested. He seems to like roles that are a little more strange/odd.
He does like more off-kilter roles, which is one of the things I enjoy most about him after he broke out in Grantchester. Also, if they are truly looking for actors around 30, Norton is 41. That alone may have taken him out of the running.
He annoys me so much on Slow Horses. Ugh, won’t work for me, lack James Bond charisma.
As much as I love to see my fellow Scots on tv and the big screen I have to say no, I just can’t see him as James Bond. To me he looks like a wee boy playing dress up in a fake moustache & beard at this point, he’s a good looking man and has some great acting chops but no, just no.
It could be that I’m just of the age where Sean Connery/Roger Moore are James Bond to me and they were “men” because I was still young, even Daniel Craig seemed to young. They’ll pick whoever they deem fit for the role regardless of what I think and that’s perfectly fine.
Ameerah M, I hear you. Idris is too “old” to play James Bond. I still maintain that with strenuous work in the gym, a nutritionist and maybe a nip or tuck, Idris can still play Bond. Does anyone actually believe any OTHER actor could play Bond? Okay, so I haven’t accepted he’s out. Sean Connery was a brute and an ass in real life.
He isn’t handsome enough to play Bond. There’s something schulmpy about him.
I love him as an actor. Some people would probably say he’s too baby faced? But I think he could pull it off. He’s be drama free on set, I imagine. He’s very versatile as well.
I mean, I could see it but whoever they cast is bound to be controversial. They can’t please everyone. It’s Bond.
Where is his neck?
Exactly.
Really? IF they give him the job, it’ll be a pass for me.
Even with a beard, I don’t think Jack Lowdon is pretty enough (sexy enough?) to play Bond. He may be a great actor (I’ve never seen him in anything), but I don’t think his look is right (somehow).
I think he’d be great but he’s been playing a spy on Slow Horses for six seasons now — he’s so good, but I don’t see him leaving that show and I doubt the producers want a Bond who’s also another spy.