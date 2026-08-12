Jackie the eagle passes away at 14, is survived by longtime partner Shadow

It is with a heavy heart and tear-dampened feathers that we at CB report the passing of Jackie the American bald eagle on Monday at the age of 14. After spending three weeks in intensive care at Ojai Raptor Center, the grand dame Haliaeetus leucocephalus succumbed to a mysterious illness that seemed to have been exacerbated by a public fight with two other eagles last month. Jackie soared to heights few eagles dare in Big Bear Lake, California, thanks to a live nest cam that offered an unflinching look at the realities of being an eagle mama in the wintery treetops of the San Bernadino Mountains. Snow, storms, and any number of other precarious conditions (like ravens cracking the eggs, grr) made for nerve-wracking pip watches that very often proved unsuccessful. Yet each and every year, Jackie showed up to try it all over again. After a brief two-season relationship with an eagle named Mr. B (with whom one eaglet fledged, Stormy), in 2019 Jackie found her forever eagle in Shadow, who survives her today, along with their fledged kids Simba, Spirit, Sunny, Gizmo, Sandy, and Luna.
For more than a decade, nature lovers watched via an online video feed as Jackie and her partner Shadow tended to their nest each year atop trees near Big Bear Lake in the San Bernardino Mountains east of Los Angeles.
The nonprofit Friends of Big Bear Valley installed the nest camera in 2015 and documented the successes and failures of each breeding season. In 2024, Jackie diligently sat on her eggs for more than two and a half days straight after a winter storm blanketed the nest with snow.
The Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation’s San Dimas Raptor Rescue team found Jackie on July 17 following reports that the bird had been involved in a fight with two other eagles and was found to be ill.
Jackie had been receiving medical treatment for three weeks at the Ojai Raptor Center, where she was treated for a variety of ailments including anemia. Despite undergoing a blood transfusion and oxygen therapy, her condition worsened and the center announced the animal’s death Monday.
“We know this news will be deeply felt by the many thousands of people around the world who have followed her journey, hoped alongside us, prayed for her, and supported the people caring for her,” the center’s statement said. “Our team is heartbroken. It has been an extraordinary privilege to care for her.”
The California Department of Fish and Wildlife is caring for the remains.
Among those who enjoyed monitoring Jackie’s nests from afar was biologist Kelly Sorenson, executive director of the Ventana Wildlife Society in central California. While his group was not involved with the Big Bear eagles, he sees their breeding as emblematic of the comeback the species has made in the state over the past decades.
American bald eagles teetered on the brink of extinction until the pesticide DDT was banned in the 1970s and other protections were established, leading the species to rebound and be removed from the federal endangered list.
“You want to see a success story like that,” Sorenson said Monday. “Having access to a live cam to see the nesting first hand is very powerful. It brings people in on an emotional level.”
Emotional indeed! As a team, Jackie and Shadow were a model couple who shared the duties of perennially expectant parents. They were often seen fighting over who got to sit on the eggs. It was all playful, of course — until Jackie would finally bite Shadow on the beak, or just lay on top of him until he surrendered the seat. And now, poor Shadow is sitting shiva. It truly cannot be overstated the impact Jackie has had in inviting the world to witness her raw, unvarnished, and downright fraught journey into prospective parenthood. (Yes, Shadow was there too, but this is about Jackie!) And in so doing, her honesty and bravery has allowed others going through the same struggles to feel a little less alone. Sometimes it feels like we’re all in our own isolated treetop nest; Jackie reminded us that we’re more connected than we know.
Our deepest sympathies go out to all of Jackie’s dedicated caretakers — THANK YOU for your service — and especially to Shadow as he navigates the new terrain of eagle widowerhood. Jackie’s memory will most definitely be a blessing. [cue the track of a chirped “Taps” recording]
PS — Friends of Big Bear Valley sells a variety of merch featuring Jackie, Shadow, and their eaglets. Naturally, in the wake of Jackie’s passing many items are selling out and they’ve added a special notice that due to the huge uptick in orders this week, shipping will take six weeks longer than usual. Everyone wants to keep a little piece of Jackie, SOB!
Watching Jackie persevere during snow, rain, wind storms really helped me while recovering from an intense surgery. Fly High, Mountain Beauty
I will never forget watching Jackie on the nest for many long hours, covered in snow and ice, protecting the eggs beneath her. She was a brave, strong, beautiful eagle. She could not know that she also comforted many thousands of fans from around the world. I am grateful that she has been cared for these last weeks while she was so sick. I am grateful that tonight she is pain free and unconfined. She was born to soar!
God bless Shadow, the caretakers at Big Bear, her rescuers and care givers, OjaiRaptor Center. I’ll never forget Jackie. I’ll never forget laying in bed with my husband asking me if I’m watching my eagles. Fly high Jackie😢
I watched Jackie and Shadow care for the eggs that hatched Gizmo, Sunny, and a third eaglet and I cried for them when that third eaglet fell out of the nest in a storm. How they cared for little Gizmo and Sunny and taught them to fly and fend for themselves. I rooted for Jackie to recover for the past 3 weeks, hoping the blood transfusions would help her recover. Alas, the mysterious illness was too much for her. And now, I hope that Jackie’s necropsy will reveal much that can help other eagles and her remains will go to Native Americans for ceremonial purposes. She continues to contribute after her death.
Soar high and soar free forever, Jackie.
This broke my heart. Some days it feels like everything good is dying and everything evil is thriving.
Thank you Jackie & Shadow for teaching us so many important things, and now fly free beautiful Lady of the Lake
Jackie will be missed. Watching the best got me through an unemployment period. She and Shadow were such an impressive pair. Seeing the eaglets brought hope and reassurance each day they were growing and learning. I didn’t think I could be an eagle person but I guess I am!!
Oh this hurts. I’ll always remember Jackie sitting on her nest, covered in snow.
My heartfelt thanks to all the wonderful souls at the Ojai Raptor Center, California DFW—all who worked non-stop to save Jackie.
I’ll be sending a note to the Ojai Raptor Center, along with a donation. Their address can be found at their website, ojairaptorcenter.org.
Thank you for this tribute. What an honor to follow Jackie’s life.
May Jackie’s winged and feathered memory be a blessing and may Shadow and their children be comforted.
Penny Candy, hard agree. Sadly, it is no irony that the bald eagle is the symbol of our nation.
She brought attention to wild life, raised money for nature conservation and encouraged people to save her habitat for future generations. What a legacy!!!
I was following her what I had hoped recovery also. But the last few statements by the rehab. Felt like they were trying to prepare us for this dire news.
They really got me through the pandemic and gave me hope when she had her babies and how protective and what a team Jackie and Shadow were.
Once mating season begins, I do wonder if Shadow will look for a new mate. I have to assume they know when your mate does not return. They feel they passed on.
RIP Jackie you were symbol of hope and survival for me. Fly free of pain and discomfort and watch over this crappy country I live in.
I am heartbroken. I started following the nest last year and quickly realized that something very special was happening on that live feed. I think I knew, deep down, that we might not get the outcome we hoped for, but I’m still devastated. This magnificent eagle was a legend, and she leaves an amazing legacy in Spirit, Sunny, Gizmo, Sandy, and Luna, and dear Shadow – what a wonderful father and provider he is. I laughed at his stick antics, at his determination to brood the eggs despite the many ways Jackie tried to move him off of them, and I loved his love for his babies. Fly high with your babies who were waiting to welcome you home, our beloved Queen of Big Bear. 💔🦅
This makes me so sad, even though I know nature can be cruel.
I read that she was only 14, and they can live 20-30 years.
I hope they can learn from what happened and protect other eagles.
This just broke my heart.
Thank you Kaiser. I’ve read many heart-felt tributes to Jackie and I enjoyed yours more—including the comments. Lady of the Lake (Penney candy above) is the way I’ll remember our Jackie.
Jackie will never be forgotten. We started watching her and Shadow occasionally when the nest cam was installed in 2021. But we never watched daily – from egg laying to Sandy’s accidental fledge, followed by Luna’s the next day – until this year. The eaglets were so beautiful! The parents so dedicated to the chicks and each other.
The news of Jackie’s passing has hit our family like a gut punch. Our thoughts are with Shadow who can’t possibly understand what has happened. All he knows is his forever mate has disappeared. It’s tragic.
Fly high Jackie🦅 We will never forget you ❤️
Thank you for this beautiful tribute and post about Jackie. Jackie was my first eagle. I discovered her soon after she accepted Shadow, when he still had brown patches. I had the privilege of discovering her at that time when Shafow was learning still how to be a mate and then a father. I watched Jackie patiently teach him how to feed their children. It was amazing. She was amazing. I have never been so captivated. This is a tremendous loss. I hope that people continue to watch and support Shadow and watch all the other wonderful nests that are also live streamed. There are many other fantastic eagles and pairs out there. Jackie will forever be in our hearts and will be sorely missed but I hope with the attention she rightly received she will remain a symbol for the beauty of animals and our precious world and she will never be forgotten. Thank you thank you thank you for your post! Rest in peace beautiful Jackie!
Thanks very much Kismet for the tribute. It was a terrific summary of Jackie’s impact and the life she lived on camera in Big Bear. I began watching the live cams regularly this season, especially with the laying of the eggs that became Sandy and Luna. I brought my skeptical husband into the anticipation of the pips and the fledgings, or fludging in Sandy’s case. We have bought a house in the Southern Gulf Islands in British Columbia (we are dual citizens of the US and Canada but wanted a base in Canada these days and love it so much) and are thrilled to have bald eagles nesting nearby we can watch from our home. Our appreciation of these bald eagles has been exponentially increased by watching Shadow and Jackie on camera. When we saw the mom and dad teach their eaglet how to fish, we were over the moon. Both of us were very worried about Jackie and so sad that they could not save her. We donated to the Ojai Raptor Center as well. But what a legacy she left!! And hopefully Shadow will go on to father more beautiful eaglets and the eaglets Jackie brought into the world thrive and live long lives.