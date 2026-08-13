Trump’s press secretary Karoline Leavitt is leaving the White House this month

One of the most disgusting stories of the week is the one about Donald Trump hiding out in a catering container and being transported internationally on a different plane while Air Force One flew on with staff. The fact that the current president is an abject coward is not news, but this was a new low because Trump allowed his staff, including senior staff and Cabinet officials, to fly on Air Force One while there were concerns that Iran would take the plane down. Not just senior staff – there were military personnel, reporters and federal employees, all serving as decoys while ol’ Bonespurs hid out on another plane. I bring this up because just days after that story broke, Trump’s press secretary is leaving. Karoline Leavitt had the vibe and demeanor of a Bible-college graduate who chugged the MAGA Kool-Aid with her lip-injection-scarred mouth. And now she’s heading out.
President Trump said Wednesday that Karoline Leavitt, his press secretary, would step down at the end of the month. In a post on Truth Social, Mr. Trump said that Ms. Leavitt, who recently returned from maternity leave after giving birth to her second child, would be departing to spend time with her young children and family — a decision he said “I totally understand and respect.”
He said Ms. Leavitt would become one of his top outside advisers and “an influential voice within the Republican Party, as we work to defy History, and conclusively win the Midterm Elections.” He added that she had been “one of the best White House Press Secretaries in the History of the Office.”
Ms. Leavitt, the youngest person to assume the role, worked for Mr. Trump in his first term and on his second campaign. She said in a post on social media that serving as press secretary over the past year and a half had “been the honor and adventure of a lifetime.”
“Being a mother and welcoming a new baby while working in one of the most demanding jobs in the world has been the most rewarding yet challenging season of my life, to say the least,” Ms. Leavitt continued. “The truth is since returning to the White House after the birth of my daughter, I have felt in my heart that I cannot be the best mom my two young children deserve while devoting the constant time, energy, and attention required of the White House Press Secretary — and that is why I have ultimately made the bittersweet decision to depart the White House and embark on a new chapter in my life.”
She added that she would “always remain a vocal advocate for MAGA and the Republican Party,” and that she would remain on the front lines of the party’s fight against what she called an “existential threat” by Democrats.
“My fight is entering a new phase,” she added, “but it is far from over.”
The saddest part is that she’s not leaving because she has any qualms about this administration. Her exit has nothing to do with Trump using Cabinet officials and reporters as decoy targets for Iranian missiles. I think she’s leaving because Trump doesn’t want a postpartum broad representing him. I also think that they’ve recently put several younger women around Trump, acting as his nurses/handlers/assistants. He probably can’t tell them apart, but he knows he doesn’t want the one who just gave birth.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
No, I think she’s leaving because of the plane thing. Yikes! He left a plane filled with more than a hundred people, including his most ridiculously loyal aides and Cabinet members to be a target for an enemy missile. And Leavitt was one of them. They should all quit but we’re not talking normal people concerned with self preservation. In a cult, you must be willing to die for Dear Leader. Leavitt remains in the cult but she’s basically a trad wife with little kids and has to be pragmatic about her boss trying to get her killed.
I agree, definitely the plane incident. I also wonder if her newborn was with her.
Since Stephen Miller was also aboard that plane, my guess is no. Children should never be exposed to the presence of Stephen Miller.
I won’t miss her at all.
This is totally it. The only bigger issue for her is that she was juilted for the diaper nurse. She’s part of the foundation of that shitty cabal and that foundation is going to crumble, block(-head) by block(-head).
Yup. It must sting.
But the rats are jumping ship.
Plausible! But I personally suspect Herr Miller forced her out — a mom’s place it at home with her children, clearly. Having her working does NOT hew to the MAGA brand.
Apparently the president’s staff doesn’t get the same generous sick leave (maternity leave, in her case) that sitting senators & members of the House get. 🙄
Also, I feel her post-pregnancy weight has turned the bloviated diaper filler off. He likes em slim and she’s not rn.
Amazing how coming so close to death because of your ‘beloved’ boss will make one rethink their priorities. At least she still has enough sense left to realize she needs to get far away from him.
Good riddance to Karolyin’ Leave It.
Let’s hope we’ll never have to see her botched plastic surgery face and lip injection scars ever again. Or hear her lies, her unintelligent opinions, her ditzy takes on politics. Good thing that giant prop cross that is the loyalty club card of the unchristian right wing cult members will be gone too.
When is the right time to demand Karolyin’s long-form birth certificate?
I’m with you … good riddance – don’t let the door hit you in the ass.
She will go down in history as Leavitt the liar.
She’s leaving 1 day and going to be a “special advisor” after Todd Blanche signed an order for White House “special advisors” to get immunity or special protections from having to be investigated by congress etc.
I noticed that, too, that ‘special advisor’ bullsh*t. These people are something else. That also means she’ll continue to have money funneled her way, as puppykiller Noem does.
She’ll be on Fox News within the month, with her own show by the end of the year.
Rats leaving a sinking ship? Won’t miss her lying, smirking face, but I am sure the replacement will be another reprobate.
I would love if that were true @Josephine – could it be a sign of weakness in the admin before midterms?
And then I thought about how wonderful it will be to no longer have this horrible vile lying smug handmaiden of evil at the podium all the time.
And then, same as you thought about who’s going to come along that’s worse?!
Just like they replaced Bondi Noem with someone even more evil (and male) the replacement for this blond handmaiden will be even worse… and male.
Karoline isn’t *LEAVING* leaving – they’ve noted that she’s moving into a White House-adjacent advisory role. I suspect this could be a low-key way of positioning her for another Senate run, or perhaps some other political role down the road. It feels more like a strategic repositioning than an exit.
Yep. He literally came out with an Exec Order https://www.cbsnews.com/news/trumps-outside-advisers-executive-privilege-justice-dept-office-legal-counsel/ that claims “outside advisors” to the President are protected from future investigations this week to go along with her announcement.
I love that he thinks that EO is going to be any use at all once he’s out of office.
Its all in the timing. She realized shes expendible and i doubt she would ever feel confortable to be on another plane with trump, Esp near hostile territories.
I won’t miss her and her big mouth one bit. I know this administration is rife with contempt or respect for historical norms but Leavitt and her maniacal disdain for the press was a new low. Her briefings were rage inducing. Good riddance to bad trash. I hope for those children’s sake she’s a better mother than press secretary but I have serious doubts. She’s mean as a snake.
@jenny OMG YES to “rage inducing”
And “mean as a snake” exactly
Bye b*tch! Be sure to pack up and take all your bullsh*t when you leave. Wishing you best of luck in all future anger aggression therapy sessions!
Guessing that Natalie Harp, his GF or diaper doula, as some surmise… may have played a part in it.
“Diaper doula” lol I am stealing that.
She escaped in the catering truck with Trump. Fwiw.
There’s video that has come out in the last 24 hours of Harp (sitting next to Dump) and Leavitt talking “animatedly ” with some finger pointing so yeah I think she played a part. Especially when Leavitt found out Harp made it onto the catering truck and she didn’t.
Either her or that bobblehead Barbie from the children’s vaccine schedule … whatever the hell that was. Lie session? Propaganda show? She’d just smile & nod at whatever questions were thrown her way.
I think the opposite- I think Trump really wants her to stay because he doesn’t want to get to know/trust anybody else. Leavitt is an awful person which made her an excellent liar on his behalf and he loves that. He just doesn’t have the emotional intelligence to figure out that a woman with two young children (and another old man) at home to take care of would not appreciate being left for dead on the target-practice plane.
Bye, Baghdad Bob
elite reference! *chef’s kiss*
Bwahahahaha! Chef’s kiss indeed!
👏👏
ByeBye to this bully.
Leaving in a catering cart? I think he just wants to be Taylor Swift.
Good. I only want terrible things for her but my guess is that we’ll see those botched lip injections on Faux News before you know it.
We have a show in Canada called This Hour Has 22 Minutes. And one of my favourite bits is when they troll KKKaroline doing press conferences where she yells at the press. That’s the only thing I will miss about this departure.
Every day that goes by I lose a little hope that any of these people will be held into account, but if they ever are, the women will be thrown under the bus first: Lara, Krisiti, Karoline, Pam, all those pick mes are gonna regret the day they ever learned Trump’s name.
Yessss @side eye to the 22 mins sketches I remember 2… The one when she screeched at the journalist “everyone hates you” or something like that? I was actually just thinking about the return of 22 minutes yesterday really looking forward to that.
Yes that one! Omg I was dying. They really nail her persona on there. And she never answers a single question just hurls insults. Just like real life lol
I’m idly wondering (because I really don’t care, do you?) if her husband made her. I just learned he’s 32 years older than her, lol, and she’s only 28. Might be time to go full on trad wife and take care of her soon to be elderly husband with from scratch baby food (not just for babies!) and hand washed nappies.
ONLY 28??????
I thought she was part of the mid-40s-having-a-baby trend.
I don’t have a problem with age-gap relationships as many commenters here do, but when I read she was closer in age to her new baby than her husband, well, that shook me a little bit…
Her dad is only 4 or so years older than her husband, and they look very similar 😬. Her husband is theoretically a billionaire, though. I assume he has adult kids older than her but I don’t know. I also find it funny that Ms Crucifix has their first child before they were married.
My husband and I have a 9 year age gap, and I really think anything much bigger than that leads to huge generational divides, as far as cultural references and probably jokes. Like, my husband thinks Rodney Dangerfield is funny, whereas I don’t think anything that man has ever done was even a little funny. I just can’t see this big of an age gap as anything other than disgusting.
The executive order won’t hold up, and they will throw the women under the bus first. I don’t know what she’s done that would get her prosecuted other than the $200k from her failed congressional run that she hasn’t repaid (? Disposed of?). She’s a liar of course, but 🤷🏼♀️. I would hope if she’s caught insider trading or something that it would be well into the second round of prosecutions.
She’s leaving to spend more time lying to her family.
Amazing comment thank you for the laugh.
She was recently in a bizarre video wearing a red satin robe with a Velcro roller in her bangs – like a candid getting ready video, and her friend filming was asking what people don’t know about her. TikTok called it a “sexy audition” video by the way she was acting and speaking.
https://www.yahoo.com/news/politics/articles/silly-leavitt-admits-being-trump-154007567.html
@sg I saw a bit of that video and it was bizarro – like she was saying she was goofy or something? Trying to humanize herself when we 💯 have ID’d her as a lizard person covered with human skin.
Re: audition video that’s the only thing that would bring me joy is if she’s doing a career pivot to Only Fans. No disrespect to Only Fans ladies, it would just bring me comfort to know that she’s going to be reverberating and grifting within a small echo chamber and no longer bothering the rest of us.
Glad this lying boot licking B**ch is leaving. Although she’ll be replaced with another lying boot licking B**ch.
I’m in the camp that believes Leavitt realized she was collateral damage. I also think Cheeto has special issues with women who are pregnant or nursing, or, you know, doing all those nasty bleeding things that women experience.
I 100% think her time is up right now because she’s a mom again with a fresh baby. She’s not pre pregnancy size already and that’s literally all it takes for the commander in chief to get “bored.”
Wow, Barbie Braun doesn’t want to get sacrificed at the altar of Donald Trump? Shocking.
Bye, Felicia.
My hubby is retired Air Force and this whole story has just filled me with anger and disgust. Not that any life is more important but AF1 generally has a crew of 26. This is their job. It used to be a pinnacle of achievement. I mean how good of a pilot, electronics officer etc do you have to be to get entrusted to AF1?
Trump is going to throw the secret service under the bus, he’s already started. But they could’ve kept AF1 on the ground until he was safely out of local air space and any threat was past and then deplaned everyone. He chose to use the plane as a decoy. Just beneath contempt.
Another MAGA woman who capes for a pedo and gets cast asunder? Shocked.
Of course Mr Alpha Male Pete Hegseth escaped with Trump. Very “high T” Warrior like behavior there. 😆 And let’s see who was left behind.
Stephen Miller (lol)— Jewish and he’s reportedly on the outs for the ICE bad pr (not their actions just the optics)
Susie Wiles his chief of staff—old woman
Leavitt—lactating woman
Rubio—Cuban who ran against Trump
Bessant—gay
Aide Stephen Cheung (a nasty piece of crap)—Asian
I love that the Goblin Miller got left behind! That just made my day! May these people never know a moment’s peace.
There’s a great Insta account I like of a man who trolls MAGA at rallies with a loud mega phone yelling absurdities. MAGA think he is one of them until he starts cheering for pedophiles etc. The man is hilarious. Anyway he trolled Hegseth and his wife leaving a restaurant and yelled “you’re gonna learn how to do a pull up in jail!” Sometimes I watch that video when I’m having a tough day.
Drowned rats are still obviously rats when they jump ship and scurry to their next con soaking wet. Hilarious that mango showed her exactly who he was and what he thought about her by leaving her to travel on a plane he thought would be shot down. Guess she wasn’t changing his diapers after all. Good riddance. Next.
I still can’t get over that she’s only 28 years old. She’s the oldest 28 year old that I’ve ever seen. I don’t know if it’s the bad makeup applied with a trowel, her wardrobe or her hatred and arrogance.