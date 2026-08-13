Joshua Kushner & Bob Iger are buying the LA Lakers for $12.5 billion

This news came out yesterday and even full-time sports reporters seemed shocked. Apparently, the LA Lakers are being sold. Again. For decades, the Lakers franchise was owned by the Buss family, but the family sold the franchise to Mark Walter in the summer of 2025. Walter is now flipping the franchise (post-LeBron) with a big markup. That’s not all though – the new owners of the Lakers franchise are Bob Iger, the former Disney CEO, and Joshua Kushner. Of THAT Kushner family. Jared’s brother.
The Los Angeles Lakers are being sold. Again. Only 14 months after agreeing to purchase the Lakers at a record-setting $10 billion valuation, Mark Walter is selling the team to Bob Iger, the former Disney CEO, and Joshua Kushner. The deal would value the Lakers at $12.5 billion, according to a source with knowledge of the sale who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss it publicly.
Kushner has a minority stake in the Miami Heat and is the younger brother of Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump’s son-in-law.
The deal is a stunning development for one of the NBA’s marquee franchises, which was owned by Jerry Buss or his children for more than four decades before Walter’s short-lived stewardship.
“As lifelong NBA fans, we are deeply honored for the opportunity to become stewards of the Los Angeles Lakers, one of the most iconic sports franchises in the world,” Iger and Kushner said in a statement. “We have immense respect for the leadership and vision of Jerry and Jeanie Buss. Our long-term commitment is to build on that foundation, compete at the highest level, and serve this extraordinary team, its fans, and the city of Los Angeles.”
ESPN first reported the sale agreement Wednesday morning.
The Lakers’ $10 billion valuation in the 2025 sale was the most expensive in professional sports history. If Kushner and Iger’s purchase is approved by the league, it would set another record a little more than a year later.
For context, a private equity deal completed by the New York Yankees this week valued the MLB franchise at approximately $10 billion. Among NFL teams, only the Dallas Cowboys and Los Angeles Rams were valued higher than $12.5 billion in a report released by Sportico this week, but those valuations are only estimates.
For Iger, 75, the purchase of the Lakers is a resounding answer to questions about what his public life after Disney would look like. Iger was succeeded by Josh D’Amaro as the company’s CEO in March. He remains a senior adviser and a board member, though those roles are set to end when his contract expires at the end of the year.
Beyond the Kushner of it all, this is a strange post-Disney move for Bob Iger, right? To go from running Disney like the Navy to… buying one of the biggest NBA franchises, in partnership with a Kushner?? How are you going to get to 75 years old and not learn that you should never get into bed or business with a Kushner?
Anyway, do you think LeBron James got a heads-up about this sale and that’s why he left to play for Philadelphia? If LeBron didn’t know about the sale, he just has extremely good luck to not be involved with this mess.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
Can’t imagine LeBron NOT knowing about this & I’m SURE it helped cement his decision because WHO wants to deal with THAT baggage if you don’t HAVE too?
No kidding.
There wasn’t a decision to be made. The Lakers refused to renew his contract.
If LeBron knew and felt so strongly about it, would he leave his son there?
First of all Bronny’s an adult and professional athlete, with a 4 yr 8 million dollar rookie contract.
EVERY basketball fan knows Lebron’s ,in the twilight of his career and trying to win rings because he’s still chasing “The ghost played in Chicago.”.
Yikes. Glad for Bron that he got out when he did, and looking forward to seeing what he does in Philly.
Wasn’t Josh Kushner also trying to buy into FIFA recently?
He was through some shady company. Thankfully it got exactly the reaction it should have and is now dead in the water. For now.
He was trying to buy the World Cup precisely. Glad Infantino got his *ss handed to him and I so hope that UEFA will for once have a backbone and contribute to his downfall.
Yes. The Lakers are a shiny shiny trophy. Imho it’s another case of a cleptocract chasing respectibility. JK is a proxy. BI is currying favor for Disney. Self-dealng/ corruption throughout.
🫳“everything done to me already done to you” Sorry Lakers.
This deal stinks, too many weird contextual factors not including the former owner’s current federal investigation into illegal loans, the investor links to Gianni Infantino’s attempt to sell FIFA to private equity, and the terrible reputation of all Kushner’s for being, to borrow a term from Nixon et al, ratfuckers. Anyone associated with Jared (Ivanka, whose loss of status in NYC has haunted her) and Josh (including Karlie Kloss) have vested interests in rehabbing their reputations for their children and therefore pro sports is definitely a way for the Kushners to launder both the family’s public images as well as money. (If interested about Kushner’s legacy of being nasty, vindictive, and morally bankrupt, please read the excellent VF profile about their father’s extortion attempts against his brother-in-law.) Anything and everything that their family does should be viewed with suspicion. I honestly hope the excellent journalist Pablo Torre gets to the bottom of this because he might be the only journalist who can’t be bought off the story.
Of all the families Karlie could have probably had her pick to mary into, she had to pick the Kushners and all of their scummy baggage.
I need to check out Pablo Torre’s podcast. Some of those episodes look very interesting!
Water seeks its own level ….
….and the enshittification of our country continues. Let me tell you about how great private equity is. They bought the Celtics and then immediately Jaylen Brown was traded for…..Paul Fucking George.
PE and the billionaire class like to buy things and then run them into the fucking ground. Good luck to Lakers fans–they’re gonna need it.
I had no idea the Celtics was a private equity deal. Don’t think I have heard of anything being bought by PE that wasn’t, as you said, run into the fucking ground.
Well Kushner was forced to abandon his bid to buy part of the world cup so I guess buying the Lakers was next best thing.
Everything in the U.S. is for sale.
Anybody wondering where Josh got the billions? And the beat goes on…
These people have too much money.
I don’t have a strong opinion on basketball, but I now have a reason to cheer against the Lakers with gusto.