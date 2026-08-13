James, the Earl of Wessex, will attend the Royal Agricultural University

Over the weekend, there was an interesting update on Prince Edward and Sophie’s son James, the Earl of Wessex. James became the Earl of Wessex when his father was given the Edinburgh ducal title – before then, James was known as Viscount Severn (a title I’ve always adored). Anyway, James is now 18 years old, and he graduated from Radley College earlier this year. This past weekend, we heard that he was spending his summer working as a farmhand on the Sandringham estate. I believed that it was typical posh behavior – most titled aristocrats spent a summer or a gap year doing some random “working class” job early in their lives, before they inherit property or a trust fund. The news about James’s summer job also served as some hype in advance of the announcement about his future educational plans. Well, today, James received his A-level results and Buckingham Palace quickly announced James’ university plans. The plans are atypical for royalty.

Thousands of pupils across the UK have collected their A-level results on Thursday morning – and a member of the royal family is amongst them. James, Earl of Wessex, has collected his exam grades after completing his Sixth Form studies at Radley College in Oxfordshire earlier this year. Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie’s son will be heading to the Royal Agricultural University to study Rural Land & Property Management , Buckingham Palace has now revealed. In a statement, they said: “Having achieved the grades he needed, The Earl of Wessex will be going to the Royal Agricultural University to study Rural Land & Property Management. He will head straight there without taking a year out.” James’s exact grades remain unknown, but his parents will be very proud regardless due to the tough nature of the exams. The 18-year-old is following in the footsteps of his older sister, Lady Louise Windsor, who also went straight to university after receiving her own grades in 2022. Lady Louise, 22, has now chosen to take a gap year after her studies – as was revealed when she graduated from the University of St Andrews in Scotland last month – so James may choose to one day do the same. A synopsis for James’ course reads: “This course offers proven routes to rewarding careers within rural business, estate management, consultancy and property in the countryside. Strutt and Parker, Dalcour Maclaren, Savills and Fisher German are some of the nationally recognised businesses our graduates have gone on to work for – and so could you,” James is the first member of the British royal family to study at the Royal Agricultural University, although Princess Anne’s first husband, Captain Mark Phillips, studied there. The institution has some royal alumni, including Prince Gundakar of Liechtenstein and Ernst August von Hannover, who is now the husband of Monaco’s Princess Caroline.

[From Hello]

I didn’t even know that any of this existed in Britain’s higher education. But it makes sense – I bet the lectures on duchy land management are mind-numbing and extremely confusing. It also sounds like James, much like his big sister, really does not care about “becoming a working royal.” Edward and Sophie really tried to position Louise and James as potential “secret weapons” for the Firm. But I guarantee that Louise is probably going to serve in the military or something military-adjacent. And it looks like James is already making plans to work for the Firm in a completely different way – by helping to manage some of the royal estates.