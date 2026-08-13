Merriam-Webster confirms ‘supposably’ is a real word dating to 1627

I’ve shared before a little anecdote about my aunt visiting me at the office, and when I introduced her to a coworker this person said, “Oh we love Kismet, she’s always militant about correcting our words!” THAT was the first thing she thought to say about me?! My first impulse was to feel cringey about it, but no more! Instead I’m owning up to who I am: a woman with a magnet on her fridge that says, “I’m silently correcting your grammar.” The tricky thing about those of us in this lofty position, though, is that we really have to know our sh-t, lest we fall ass backwards off the pedestal into a muddy puddle of embarrassment while others guffaw with glee at our comeuppance. Luckily, our friend the Merriam-Webster dictionary is here to help us out on this front. Today’s case study: “supposably.” Before chewing someone’s ear off for using the word, with counsel like, “No you doofus, that’s not a real word, you meant to say SUPPOSEDLY!” M-W reminds us that “supposably” actually is a real word dating back to 1627. Enjoy this entry:
Should we ever decide that our dictionary had a touch of avoirdupois and needed to lose some weight, we could readily accomplish this by looking to Twitter, to see which words people feel are not actually words, and removing the offending specimens. There are many people on Twitter (and in other forms of social media) who think that a good number of the words we enter are not real. One that has come to our attention recently is supposably.
If you began this article with the hope and expectation that you would get to see us spit on our hands, put on our dictionary pants, and tell the people who use supposably that we are very disappointed in them…that’s not going to happen.
First of all, dictionary pants are very tight and uncomfortable, and are only worn in the direst of circumstances. Secondly, most people don’t really spit on their hands before undertaking a taxing or rigorous task anymore; it’s just an expression, and the actual practice is a bit unhygienic. And furthermore, supposably is, we regret to inform you, most definitely a word.
(If there was an emoji that could convey the sense of despair found in the first movement of Shostakovich’s 8th String Quartet we would place it here.)
A common complaint about this word is that it is simply a mistaken use of supposedly. Sometimes this is the case, and sometimes it is not. Supposably may be found as far back as the 17th century. It is rarely encountered over the next hundred or so years, but at the beginning of the 19th century we see much more evidence of it being used.
…What does supposably mean? That’s where things get a bit tricky. In most early uses supposably appears to have a meaning that is distinct from supposedly, having the intended meaning of “capable of being conceived of.” Many people who use the word today, however, appear to intend it to mean something that is much closer to supposedly (“allegedly”). This modern sense bothers some people.
It is simple enough to point out that supposably and supposedly are just the adverbial forms of the adjectives supposable and supposed. However, when you consider that the definition of supposable is “capable of being supposed” (as well as “conceivable”) it is easy to see how these two words have a degree of overlap.
So in summation: supposably is a word, it has a meaning (“as may be conceived or imagined”) that is distinct from most uses of supposedly, but most people who use it nowadays might be better served by using supposedly instead. Now go take your dictionary pants off before they begin to chafe.
Do we buy this as a supposably accurate definition? I supposable so. Except — and it pains me to have to point this out — Merriam-Webster rather undercuts their own sense of authority on the matter of proper language in this article, with the aside comment: “If there was an emoji that could convey the sense of despair found in the first movement of Shostakovich’s 8th String Quartet we would place it here.” M-W erroneously uses the indicative mood (“If there was an emoji…”) which pertains to realities, when everyone knows the correct wording is to use the subjunctive mood (“If there were an emoji…”) when referring to hypotheticals! You know, things that could supposably be true but still technically dwell in the realm of the imaginary. And now I can supposably see why “militant about words” was the first descriptor my coworker thought of for me.
PS — Har har, Merriam-Webster, but I wear dictionary HATS, not pants, thankyouverymuch.
Photos credit: August de Richelieu, Monstera Production, Tima Miroshnichenko on Pexels
I don’t care what Mirriam-Webster says if you use the word “Supposably” you’re an idiot. The word makes me wince and then judge it’s user.
I admit that I’m the same way. Didn’t Joey Tribbiani bust this one out, along with “moo point” (moot point), in “Friends”? Seems like it was a funny Joey moment in the show. The evolution of English is a strange thing to sort through, sometimes.
Yes! Friends is my only reference for supposably and I 100% thought it was incorrect.
I appreciate the distinctions from supposedly. They are not interchangeable!
Same here! I cringe when I hear someone say it. If it is someone in my physical presence it’s all I can do to stop myself from correcting them…
I have a friend with a few science PhD’s, speaks four languages, loves learning the etymology of words, and she once used “supposably”. I was shocked. I’m pretty sure my jaw hit the floor. Now I’m wondering if she actually used the word correctly and I was the idiot thinking she was wrong. I don’t remember the context now, it was too long ago, so I’m not sure. I’m actually feeling a bit of embarrassment about it now. LOL
Supposable (supposably) and supposed (supposedly) are used in different contexts. Supposed means alleged, whereas supposable means possible.
E.g. The alleged cause and the possible cause, which are not one and the same.
That’s actually easy to remember! Thanks! Supposed/alleged vs supposable/possible. ‘ed’ vs ‘ble’.
My instant supposition about this piece (before reading) was that “supposably” was being used as a relationship status. And I was going to complain about that.
However this article from M-W is worse. Bordering on incoherent. I think their SM intern accidentally macro dosed to write this.
🤭
Unlike you, Kismet, I’m not silently correcting other people’s grammar, but quietly wincing and suffering.
And English isn’t even my first language.
But I just can’t with all that *their, they’re, there* *we’re, were* or a possessive *s*, the one with an apostrophe, as a construct for a plural of a noun, when adding a simple *s* would do just fine, tyvm.
And don’t get me started on getting figures of speech wrong — idioms, phrases, e.g per say/per se.
I get ya. I’m the person who will let a coffee shop know they’ve misspelled some words on their chalkboard, or a National Forest office that they’ve got the possessive wrong–it’s Supervisor’s Office not Supervisors’ Office. Argghhh!! It’s one Forest Supervisor per National Forest!
I used to be really judgy about grammar, but here’s the thing — it’s suuuuuper classist. Why do people mix up their/they’re/there and say “supposably” or “I seen it”? Because they don’t read. Why don’t they read? Poor education*. Who is poorly educated? Socioeconomically repressed people. They aren’t stupid and they aren’t lazy; our education system has failed them. (This is oversimplified but you get the idea.)
*And the internet, but that’s a different argument; “poor grammar” existed before the internet. But it certainly doesn’t help.
In the words of Miranda Priestly, no, no. Correction is not judgment. We can correct without judging. I’m a language teacher and there is a very unfortunate classroom culture of “no correction” because students may feel shame. As a result, our students have fossilized errors that ensure they sound absolutely incoherent in the language they are studying. Their learning is undermined by lack of correction, in other words.
Everyone can benefit from correction but as with everything, there is a time and place.
I have the “I’m silently correcting your grammar” sign on my desk! It’s small, like a little name badge thingie. As I was standing in line to make my purchase, I thought, well, it’s not quite accurate, I’m not really silent about it (and I’m already fretting about all those commas). 🤭
As for ‘supposably’, NEVER!