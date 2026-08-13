Michael Shannon quietly divorced his first wife & just married his second wife

This news absolutely floored me! While I’m a huge fan of Michael Shannon, I don’t follow gossip about his personal life. That’s because there’s never been gossip about his personal life! He’s only ever made news before now because of his badass interviews and his actual talent and hard work in acclaimed films and TV projects. In interviews, he always sounded like he had a happy and stable home life – married to Kate Harrington, whom he’d been with since the early ‘00s, and they have two daughters. Now we’re learning that Michael and Kate got quietly divorced?? And not only that, he just married his second wife.
Michael Shannon has married photographer Christy Bush years after quietly divorcing his first wife, Kate Arrington, Page Six can exclusively reveal. The actor, 52, and Bush, 55, tied the knot in Athens, Georgia, earlier this month after obtaining a marriage license on July 27, we can confirm. The license has been returned to county court and is awaiting a judge’s signature.
We’re told the wedding took place in Bush’s hometown and that “famous friends and industry people” attended.
Reps for the pair did not immediately respond to Page Six’s requests for comment.
It’s unclear when the “Shape of Water” star and the “Familiar: 30 Years of Photographs” creator began dating or even got engaged; however, the duo has been photographed attending public functions together. They visited the Pasaquan art compound near Buena Vista, Georgia, in October 2025 and then stepped out for the Hermès autumn/winter 2026 men’s runway show during Paris Fashion Week in January.
This marks the second marriage for both. The last time Shannon was snapped with ex-wife Arrington — with whom he shares two daughters — was in November 2024.
Wow, I had no idea he got a divorce, nor did I realize that he’d already moved on. I’m including some pics of Michael with Kate, his first wife. In interviews, he seemed very proud of his first marriage and proud of their daughters. If the timeline is correct, he probably left Kate in his late 40s? Midlife crisis much? Why men continue to make these huge life changes at that age, I’ll never understand. They’ll blow up their entire lives for no reason at all. Anyway, congrats to Michael and Christy, I guess.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid.
Sometimes its not a midlife crisis just waiting for the kids to grow up and leave for college.
He’s a really talented actor, and this seems pretty low key (and age appropriate ) so good luck to all.
Yeah, agreed, I’m not sure this qualifies as a midlife crisis cliche. As stated in the post his personal life was (is) very low-key and seemingly drama-free, and his new wife is actually older than him (not by much but still not the 20-30 year age gap we usually see) and accomplished in her own right.
I give him credit for choosing an age-appropriate partner. When I read the headline, I expected her to be in her 20s.
This. I was like please don’t be with someone 20 years younger, and whew she’s 3 years older
Why are we assuming he left her? He also remarried to someone two years older than him, with a career of her own, and a full four years after his divorce — this hardly screams mid-life crisis.
He seems great, and so while it’s sad that his first marriage ended, congrats to him on his recent wedding!
I agree, divorce happens, people grow apart. Doesn’t seem to have had any overlap or be with a young trophy wife.
I agree! Based on what’s written, assuming a mid-life crisis here and that he’s got to be the one who blew things up is wild. This certainly could have been Kate’s decision or an entirely mutual one over a relationship that might have been limping along for awhile, who knows? I’ve always liked Michael Shannon and wish everyone involved the best.
I met him once at a film event. He was quite tall, and seemed very normal—kind of awkward actually. I suppose normal people divorce too. At least there hasn’t been any public drama for his kids to deal with.
We only have the tabloid report’s word that he “divorced” her. They may have made a difficult, but mutual, decision to get divorced, which is why there was no story or gossip surrounding it.
If they were last seen together in public in 2024, and he remarried his new wife, who is two-years older than he is, in 2026, I am not sure there is a mid-life crisis here, just adults making adult decisions, as imperfect as they might be sometimes.
She was here in New Orleans when he and Jason Narducy played their R.E.M. tour (which was outstanding). His younger sister lives here, and the two of them were hanging out – they seemed very connected, and at one point he shouted them both out from stage.
They divorced in 2022. It might not have been a midlife crisis, but Covid exposed cracks in a lot of relationships.
That’s a pretty bad faith assumption when we know literally nothing.
Sometimes unfortunately this site really does live up to its name
Seems like the guy acted decently in a divorce situation and has years later moved on in a decent way. Kudos and congratulations to him.
Statistically, at their ages and after such a long time together, it’s more likely that his wife asked for the divorce.
Whatever happened, this is
a very reasonable timeline for a divorce and remarriage.
Wow! This is such a bad and incredibly unfair take. Have you never met a couple who have been together for a couple of decades decide to get divorced? And the audacity of them remarrying to someone age-appropriate 2-4 years later?
I don’t know Michael Shannon myself, but we do have some mutual friends. Everything I know of him is that he is a solidly good guy. People get divorced. It’s hard, but just the fact of getting divorced doesn’t make you an asshole.
Agreed! This “all-or-nothing” take on divorce falls flat for me. As someone who recently divorced, I’m intimately aware that some marriages simply need to end, and not because of anything salacious. People change, and sometimes the person you were in your 20s and the relationship that worked then aren’t who or what you are anymore. It just doesn’t make much sense to call this a midlife crisis.
I think the AD tour of his home was a slow roll out of the divorce.
All marriages don’t last and it doesn’t have to be anyone’s fault. People grow apart and grey divorces are the thing now. The kids grow up and the parents have nothing in common anymore, instead of living in stagnation and resentment out of habit, they get divorced. No gossip to me sounds like it was mutual and he married someone OLDER than he is!!! Instead of being an old fool running marring someone who has a child that could call him Pop-pop ( I’m looking at your Bradley Cooper) he married age appropriate.
It’s always been alluded to that Shannon had a wandering eye. Does anyone remember the whisper reports in Deuxmoi about him and Chastain when they were filming Tammy and George?
I hope both are happy, sometimes it just doesn’t work anymore. I love his work, seems to be a low key guy.
As mentioned above, his new spouse is age appropriate.
Well not only men make this change. Women going through menopause get a lot of clarity and also often initiate divorce and significant life changes in late 40s/early 50s.
I did see Michael Shannon in person (i.e., not on the stage) at Steppenwolf one night while I was watching a pretty weird play with my boss/friend. He was talking to someone and I could not take my eyes off him while I was walking by. I am 100% that I looked like a total creeper.