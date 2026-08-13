Michael Shannon quietly divorced his first wife & just married his second wife

This news absolutely floored me! While I’m a huge fan of Michael Shannon, I don’t follow gossip about his personal life. That’s because there’s never been gossip about his personal life! He’s only ever made news before now because of his badass interviews and his actual talent and hard work in acclaimed films and TV projects. In interviews, he always sounded like he had a happy and stable home life – married to Kate Harrington, whom he’d been with since the early ‘00s, and they have two daughters. Now we’re learning that Michael and Kate got quietly divorced?? And not only that, he just married his second wife.

Michael Shannon has married photographer Christy Bush years after quietly divorcing his first wife, Kate Arrington, Page Six can exclusively reveal. The actor, 52, and Bush, 55, tied the knot in Athens, Georgia, earlier this month after obtaining a marriage license on July 27, we can confirm. The license has been returned to county court and is awaiting a judge’s signature. We’re told the wedding took place in Bush’s hometown and that “famous friends and industry people” attended. Reps for the pair did not immediately respond to Page Six’s requests for comment. It’s unclear when the “Shape of Water” star and the “Familiar: 30 Years of Photographs” creator began dating or even got engaged; however, the duo has been photographed attending public functions together. They visited the Pasaquan art compound near Buena Vista, Georgia, in October 2025 and then stepped out for the Hermès autumn/winter 2026 men’s runway show during Paris Fashion Week in January. This marks the second marriage for both. The last time Shannon was snapped with ex-wife Arrington — with whom he shares two daughters — was in November 2024.

[From Page Six]

Wow, I had no idea he got a divorce, nor did I realize that he’d already moved on. I’m including some pics of Michael with Kate, his first wife. In interviews, he seemed very proud of his first marriage and proud of their daughters. If the timeline is correct, he probably left Kate in his late 40s? Midlife crisis much? Why men continue to make these huge life changes at that age, I’ll never understand. They’ll blow up their entire lives for no reason at all. Anyway, congrats to Michael and Christy, I guess.