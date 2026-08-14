Variety: Negotiations for the ‘Barbie’ sequel are completely stalled over money

A few weeks ago, the New York Times had an interesting piece about the negotiations around a potential Barbie sequel. According to the NYT, Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach, Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie are all ready to sign on to a sequel, but the studio (Warner Bros) is nickel-and-dimeing all of the talent about their proposed salaries and backend deals. Negotiations keep stalling because Warner Bros’ chief David Zaslav refuses to sign off on the hefty compensation packages. Keep in mind, the first film made box office history – the first film in history co-written and directed by a woman to cross $1.4 billion at the box office. Margot and her production company, LuckyChap, also scored a reported $50 million backend, and I wouldn’t be surprised if the real number was a lot higher. But Zaslav has the artistic and financial instincts of a head of lettuce, so now it looks like the end-of-year deadline with Mattel will pass without a deal. From Variety:
The [Barbie sequel] proposition has spun some of the most famous and powerful people in show business — Greta Gerwig, Robbie, David Zaslav, Bryan Lourd, Ryan Gosling, Noah Baumbach and Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy — into a pink world of chaos.
The creative team in discussions is led by co-writer and helmer Gerwig, who became the most successful woman director ever after the first film grossed more than $1.4 billion at the global box office. It also includes co-screenwriter Baumbach, male lead Gosling and Robbie as producer and star. The studio has made more than six offers in the past three years, all of which have been rejected.
The most recent, which came late this spring, is said by a studio source to be the highest Warner Bros. has ever offered for a filmmaking team and its stars (“life-changing money,” one source said). Another deal source disputed this benchmark, saying the price of the “package,” the cost of all four, may be historic but individual compensation is not. CAA, which represents all four creatives in a process led by agency bigwig Lourd, has not countered the latest offer. Gerwig’s lawyer Tara Kole is also involved.
The scuttling of a sequel deal comes as WB film chiefs De Luca and Abdy have roughly four months to put another “Barbie” movie into active development — or the rights to the iconic doll revert to toymaker Mattel. If new contracts don’t materialize, Mattel will not be permitted to use a shred of Gerwig’s “Barbie” as a jumping-off point and will face a full reboot. Gerwig and Baumbach have an idea for a sequel, Variety has confirmed with two sources, but they won’t let one miniature plastic shoe drop on the table before they have signed agreements.
The first thought expressed by many power players who spoke with Variety was “How?” The Times reported that the original deals for the top creatives included zero obligations for a sequel. Those negotiations were done with a different Warner regime. The Times report said Gerwig did not want to be on the hook for a sequel when her first deal was made. Another source close to the studio said it would be atypical for Warner Bros. Pictures to have asked Gerwig for an option — given she’d directed few films to that point and had never handled large-scale IP. In other words, from another source: The studio wasn’t sure what it had. Then Gerwig and team set the culture and the box office on fire with “Barbie.”
Still, individuals Variety spoke with at competing studios — especially in business affairs, the less glamorous but vital department that closes contracts — were aghast.
The new financial asks from Robbie, Gosling, Gerwig and Baumbach are considerable, sources say. They include pay bumps in upfront fees and generous increases in back-end participation (minus Baumbach, who would only see a fee hike). Gosling is reportedly asking $20 million to reprise his Oscar-nominated role as Ken. Robbie was projected to make roughly $50 million in salary and back end from the first movie, though a studio source said her final compensation will wind up “well ahead” of that. Gerwig also made tens of millions of dollars the first time around. Those are dizzying numbers to exceed for a sequel that will take years to mount.
One source said the creative team is satisfied with the upfront salaries offered, but less so with the back-end terms. Another disputed the accuracy of both those points. Variety has learned that the team is not asking for first dollar gross, meaning they’d get paid from the box office pot before the studio recoups a dime. But no one except Zaslav, according to some, is saying this team isn’t worth it. Another insider with close knowledge of the deal plainly said that a sequel will not move forward unless Warner Bros. comes around.
“How is it not in the interest of WBD shareholders to have a sequel to the biggest film in the studio’s history?” the source speculated. Numerous high-profile insiders were appalled by the optics of Zaslav, on the precipice of making hundreds of millions of dollars if Paramount’s acquisition of Warner Bros. goes through, thwarting a potential billion-dollar sequel over compensation. Studio insiders say Zaslav, Abdy and De Luca take talent relations seriously, reflected in their most recent (and supposedly historic) contract offers.
“Classic Zas,” one rival exec said summarily of the CEO. Another source advised this debacle be “add[ed] to the list” of errors the TV-bred executive has made in his tenure, specifically in the movie business. Think shelving “Batgirl” and “Coyote vs. Acme” and taking a tax write-off to trim corporate debt, or greenlighting the $45 million megabomb “The Alto Knights” with Robert De Niro.
Variety also points out that this stalling has caused headaches at Mattel too, because they’d love a sequel as well. Sources argue that even if Zaslav refuses to play ball and the rights revert back to Mattel, David Ellison might save the day if he comes in as the new head of Warner Bros. As in, while Zaslav’s instincts are dogs-t, Ellison’s instincts are not, and any other studio head would love to make a Barbie sequel. I also enjoy the fact that Gerwig, Robbie and Gosling are working together as a package deal. That’s presented here as a bad thing, but they’re effectively collective-bargaining like a union – a union that expects eight-figure deals per creative.
Photos courtesy of Warner Bros/Barbie, Avalon Red, Cover Images, Backgrid.
Zaslav must be an idiot. I loved Barbie! I watched it multiple times and I did not play with my Barbie. If an old fart like me (feminist hard core) loved the film then they are fools for not green lighting it.
He’s a complete idiot look at some of the messes he made with Warner brothers and now the crap he’s causing to get a big unearned payout.
But, do we need a sequel? The first movie was fine as is. Move on to something else. More money does not a better movie make.
I agree. The film was a masterpiece. It’s like people who want a third season of Fleabag. It’s like they didn’t get it.
I agree. Most movies don’t need a sequel and if they do one it’s bloated and misses the mark.
The only thing I am more tired of than sequels is both the lack of original stories and the lack of original stories for and about women BY women.
WB- F you, pay them!
I’ve noticed that very frequently the sequel is never as good as the first film.
I thought I was the only one who didn’t want a sequel. I loved the movie but I didn’t see a natural sequel. Just because a movie made a billion dollars doesn’t mean another film should be made.
It’s like a “where is she now” update on the Mona Lisa.
I just rewatched Barbie on Netflix. It’s so good. At the time everyone was complaining that it was either too feminist or not feminist enough. I think they nailed it. The set design, acting, messaging…everything.
I’m not surprised these jerkers are denying a female led team their just monetary due.
I absolutely loved Barbie and saw it 3x at the movies, not because I needed to, I have it at home, but my philosophy these days is to only or mostly (rare exceptions) support female led movies. I’m done with movies with 3 male leads and a token bimbo. I also refuse read male centred books.
I really enjoyed the first one and was happy with it s a one off. That said, if they genuinely have another story they want to tell (and not just because they have to make one or everyone’s just in it for the money) I’m listening.
I love that they are doing this together.
I could see where they go for a sequel. They left Barbie in the real world and Ken still has character development left
Barbie was great. But personally, I’m not sure a sequel is needed. Still, I imagine a lot of people would love to see one. There’s plenty of money to be made. I’m no businesswoman, but it seems to me that the studio needs to give the Dream Team what they want.
^ This. On the creative side, I don’t think a sequel is needed. My vote is to leave the first movie as a perfect gem and move on. But on the business side, it’s mind-blowing that a movie that grossed $1.4B wouldn’t have a sequel automatically greenlit. The fact that the de facto union encountering such resistance is primarily female isn’t a coincidence.
Reading about his negotiating style it’s clear Mr. Zaslav has a lot of *very* expensive cars and an eeny weeny peeny.
I’m surprised by the comments saying a sequel isn’t needed. Barbie stepped into completely uncharted territory: a female-centered space that is its own universe of creativity. And a universe that has lived in many people’s heads since they were kids.
How many Star wars movies are there now? At least the first three of them were excellent, surely we think there is value in seeing what else these talented creators can do in the space? To me it’s not a one and done, especially since there’s literally nothing else there in the canon of popular movies.
And that’s just on the creative side to say nothing of the money making potential which hey in our capitalist society I think we have to really question why a movie that grossed almost one and a half billion dollars isn’t getting the red carpet rolled out for it.
How many movie theatres would die to see a Barbie 2 and 3 and on… So I do go back to the eeny weeny peeny of this. Way to go CEO great decision making.
I loved Barbie, still mad Ryan didn’t get his Oscar. But I don’t think we need a sequel, the movie was great and fun and special. Leave it there. Though if they are going to do it, get your bag stars. But it’s not a movie that should be made again.
Arguably, no standalone IP “needs” a sequel, but sequels are how Hollywood has traditionally rewarded creative teams for success. It’s not only financial validation, it also means more point of proof that woman-centred stories and female directors can make bank and aren’t “too niche” or “too risky”.
Women aren’t supposed to recognize their own worth and be tough in negotiations. We’re still supposed to just be grateful for a seat at the table.
David Ellison could save the day is not a sentence I ever thought I would read here.
My guess is they’ll come to an agreement right before the deadline. Good on the creative team for holding strong. Pay them. Without them, there’s no movie.
How many versions of the same action movie have we seen? This should be a no-brainer.
First off Zaslav is an idiot and that has been proven by each and every poor decision he has made as head of WB. And secondly – we don’t need a sequel. Any sequel would just be a cash grab. The Barbie film had a beginning, middle and end. Not every great story needs a part two. So for that reason – I am okay with this
I’m sure the real issue is the sale of Warner Bros to Paramount/Skydance. There is now going to be an anti-trust trial in March of 2027, so the merger is not going to be completed before the rights revert. Paramount are probably the ones telling them to avoid any huge deals.
Barbie sold it self. They are betting on if new cast have to come in, they can add their own magic. It may work. Like james bond.
Barbie doesn’t NEED a sequel but it SHOULD get one. For no other reason than if this was a male led, and directed movie, (The Expendables had 3 sequels FFS) there would be no question about a sequel. And Zaslav would’ve backed up a Brinks truck to those men. How dare 2 women demand their worth.
Zaslav has a serious case of “senioritis,” and has one foot out the door, not that he was ever seriously interested in making movies at WBD (he’s always been a TV guy). Doubt Ellison would make this deal either, considering how much debt the combined SDP-WBD would be carrying. And honestly we don’t need a Barbie sequel.