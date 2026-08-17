Hayden Panettiere has died at 36

Hayden Panettiere has died in Greenville, South Carolina just days before her 37th birthday. Hayden is known for her work in the television series Heroes and Nashville and in the Scream movie franchise. She’s had a comeback in the past two years, and most recently starred in the films Amber Alert, A Breed Apart and Sleepwalker. In her memoir, which came out earlier this year, Hayden was open about her difficult childhood as her family’s breadwinner, about her battle with addiction following postpartum depression, and about her decision to give up custody of her daughter, Kaya, now 11, to Kaya’s father, Wladimir Klitschko, in 2018. I covered her interviews at the time and was so impressed with the growth that she’s made. She was sober and reportedly no longer with her on-off abusive boyfriend, Brian Hickerson. Unfortunately Brian flew with her from California to South Carolina the day before she died. It’s unknown if he was with her, however an unnamed person with her called 911. Greenville police and EMS responded to the scene, where she was pronounced deceased. Police say that the investigation is ongoing but that there are no “signs of foul play or suspicious circumstances.” Here’s more on this very sad story, from NBC News:
Actor Hayden Panettiere, who was known for roles in television’s “Heroes” and “Nashville” and had recently published a memoir, has died, her father said in a statement Sunday night. She was 36.
“It is with profound sadness that we share the tragic passing of our beloved Hayden,” her father, Skip Panettiere, said in a statement provided by her representative.
The cause and manner of death were not provided. Her publicist, Kasey Kitchen, said Panettiere’s death was being investigated.
“There’s an investigation ongoing,” Kitchen said in a statement. “We should know more tomorrow.”
Police in Greenville, South Carolina, said in a statement that officers “accompanied by EMS personnel, responded to a report of an unresponsive female” at around 1:50 p.m. Sunday. “Upon arrival, medical assistance was administered; however, the individual, later identified as Hayden Panettiere, was pronounced deceased at the scene,” police said in a statement.
“The case is under investigation by the Greenville Police Department in conjunction with the Greenville County Coroner’s Office. The preliminary investigation has not indicated any signs of foul play or suspicious circumstances. An acquaintance of Ms. Panettiere placed the 911 call,” it said. The statement added that no further details were available for release at this time.
This hits really hard and I have a lump in my throat. I can’t believe she’s gone. I don’t want to speculate about how she passed and I only hope that it was painless. We’re thinking of her friends and family (not her awful mom though). She will be remembered for her work and her candor. Hayden told her story and it was a bestseller. I just wish it had a happy ending because she deserved that.
Update: TMZ is reporting that EMS “responded to a call that came in of a person in ‘cardiac arrest’ and an ‘unresponsive female.'”
Photos credit: Avalon.red, Backgrid and Cover Images
Wow. I am…stunned. I’m so sorry for her family’s loss.
I was very sad to read this and when I read he was with her my mind went to a dark place (as am sure many others did considering how abusive he was to her).
May she finally find the peace that she struggled to find in life – thoughts are with her daughter, friends and family.
Mine, too. Especially hearing that she was with that man the day before, and maybe the day of, her death. It’s disheartening how many beautiful and accomplished women fall into the clutches of men like that. This news really gutted me today.
It’s equally disheartening when they aren’t “beautiful and accomplished.”
Really sad news.
What a shock. Such a tragedy.
Wow. I loved her in Heroes and was rooting for her. In a way I guess I still am, that however death came, it was fast and painless and she is at peace now.
Definitely a hard one to hear, especially considering how she seemed to be doing so well recently. I really appreciated how she was able to recognise that her daughter needed more than she could give her, and how forthcoming she was about that.
Yeah, this one stings.
Oh no! I’ve been following her since Heroes and loved her in Nashville. It broke my heart when her Nashville plotline and struggles with depression played out in real life. Rest in peace, Hayden. And condolences to your young daughter and loved ones.
Such shocking news! I’ve been a fan since she appeared on Guiding Light as a child. Just finished watching Heroes again. My condolences to her loved ones and friends.
What a terrible tragedy.
In the UK the media is referencing her struggles with mental health and addiction, but this site is the first I’ve seen that mentions that she was a victim of domestic abuse, and was with her abuser the day before she died.
It’s slightly odd that the UK media would mention post-partum depression from 12 years ago but keep the more recent domestic violence silent, particularly as she mentioned it in her book, and was still in such close contact with her abuser.
It’s shattering enough already that she’s passed, let’s hope there isn’t worse news to come.
TMZ has the 911 call audio and at the end a mans voice is heard saying ‘overdose CPR is progress’ – I think thats why the press are mentioning her addictions and the fact that she was complaining of back pain leading up to her death.
I hope she hadn’t relapsed but given she let that scum bag abuser back into her life who fed her addictions – I fear the worse.
Oh, this is such a grief. I just recently rewatched the whole run of “Nashville”, and she was such a talented singer, and actress too. This is a terrible waste of both a life and a gift.
May her memory be for a blessing, for all who love her.
I live in Greenville and I know the apartment complex she was found at. I will be keeping an eye on this story. So sad. She was so young.
Beyond tragic. Her life was so tumultuous and she finally seemed to have found a place of peace. For this to happen right as her life was falling into place feels extra unfair. Very, very sad news.
This is horrible and shocking news. So young and such a hard life to have lived. She was a beautiful talent and I pray that she can rest in peace and be remembered for the light and happiness she brought others in her short life. My prayers are also with her daughter and loved ones.
Her brother Jansen died 3 years ago with cardiac issues too.
What an awful surprise. This poor lady, I feel for her and her daughter. May she be at peace.
This one…💔….😭 poor Sweetheart 🥀
I will always think of her as the little girl in her SVU guest starring role.
She develops an unhealthy attachment to Liv, due to having a cold, absent, and distant mother.
It was so sad, and I wonder how much of her real life experiences contributed to the role.