Hayden Panettiere has died at 36



Hayden Panettiere has died in Greenville, South Carolina just days before her 37th birthday. Hayden is known for her work in the television series Heroes and Nashville and in the Scream movie franchise. She’s had a comeback in the past two years, and most recently starred in the films Amber Alert, A Breed Apart and Sleepwalker. In her memoir, which came out earlier this year, Hayden was open about her difficult childhood as her family’s breadwinner, about her battle with addiction following postpartum depression, and about her decision to give up custody of her daughter, Kaya, now 11, to Kaya’s father, Wladimir Klitschko, in 2018. I covered her interviews at the time and was so impressed with the growth that she’s made. She was sober and reportedly no longer with her on-off abusive boyfriend, Brian Hickerson. Unfortunately Brian flew with her from California to South Carolina the day before she died. It’s unknown if he was with her, however an unnamed person with her called 911. Greenville police and EMS responded to the scene, where she was pronounced deceased. Police say that the investigation is ongoing but that there are no “signs of foul play or suspicious circumstances.” Here’s more on this very sad story, from NBC News:

Actor Hayden Panettiere, who was known for roles in television’s “Heroes” and “Nashville” and had recently published a memoir, has died, her father said in a statement Sunday night. She was 36. “It is with profound sadness that we share the tragic passing of our beloved Hayden,” her father, Skip Panettiere, said in a statement provided by her representative. The cause and manner of death were not provided. Her publicist, Kasey Kitchen, said Panettiere’s death was being investigated. “There’s an investigation ongoing,” Kitchen said in a statement. “We should know more tomorrow.” Police in Greenville, South Carolina, said in a statement that officers “accompanied by EMS personnel, responded to a report of an unresponsive female” at around 1:50 p.m. Sunday. “Upon arrival, medical assistance was administered; however, the individual, later identified as Hayden Panettiere, was pronounced deceased at the scene,” police said in a statement. “The case is under investigation by the Greenville Police Department in conjunction with the Greenville County Coroner’s Office. The preliminary investigation has not indicated any signs of foul play or suspicious circumstances. An acquaintance of Ms. Panettiere placed the 911 call,” it said. The statement added that no further details were available for release at this time.

[From NBC News]

This hits really hard and I have a lump in my throat. I can’t believe she’s gone. I don’t want to speculate about how she passed and I only hope that it was painless. We’re thinking of her friends and family (not her awful mom though). She will be remembered for her work and her candor. Hayden told her story and it was a bestseller. I just wish it had a happy ending because she deserved that.

Update: TMZ is reporting that EMS “responded to a call that came in of a person in ‘cardiac arrest’ and an ‘unresponsive female.'”