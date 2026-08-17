Mail: Prince William & Kate have an ‘unconventional approach’ to royal work

During this year’s summer silly season, the British press decided to talk about Prince William’s hatred of kilts. William hasn’t worn a kilt since childhood. These days, whenever he’s in Scotland, he wears the same old clothes he wears in England – too tight trousers, slim-cut, single-breasted jacket, boring shirt. He doesn’t even make a point of wearing any Scottish designers or anything related to Scotland. Well, the Mail decided to go even further, because (again) we are in the summer silly season. Traditionally, this is the time of year when the Mail publishes some grumbling about the Prince and Princess of Wales. Last year’s summer storyline was all about their move to Forest Lodge, and how they needed 100 acres of public parkland for emotional support. This year, the story is “William is extremely lazy and the not-wearing-kilts thing is only the tip of the iceberg.”

In recent years, William has carved out a more progressive role in the Firm and bucked several traditions – including his famous reluctance to wear a kilt, fewer international tours and selecting Windsor’s Forest Lodge as his ‘forever home’. However, royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams argues that while William’s ‘unconventional’ approach is certainly to be celebrated, it would also ‘benefit both Britain and the monarchy’ if he chose to embrace some celebrated traditions.

Mr Fitzwilliams told The Daily Mail: ‘It was totally understandable that he should have prioritised his family in the early years and his insistence on privacy for them was essential, especially considering the extraordinary scrutiny they will face in later life. Yet considering the magnitude of the job he one day will be asked to take on, with King Charles still battling cancer, it is surely important that he takes on more.’

The expert continued: ‘Earlier after his marriage he was with the RAF Search and Rescue and then the East Anglian Air Ambulance Service, but his reluctance to take on public duties led to the accusatory nickname “Work Shy Wills”, implying he only took on what he wanted to do.’

Last week, King Charles was photographed beaming as he planted the King’s Rose in the historic Gardens of Mey on his annual Scottish break – dressed in a traditional kilt. However, while donning Scottish attire has long been considered a royal tradition during visits and engagements north of the Border, William has not shown such a keen interest in continuing this unofficial dress code. While Mr Fitzwilliams acknowledged that ‘there is no reason any public figure should be forced to wear something they feel doesn’t suit them’, the kilt still serves a key purpose in Scotland.

‘It is the national dress of Scotland, once banned by the English after the Jacobite Uprising,’ he explained. ‘I don’t feel he should feel forced to wear it, but there are occasions where the Scots would undoubtedly appreciate it.’

Yet the Scottish kilt is not the first tradition William appears to have deviated from – with royal onlookers often noting that the Prince and Princess of Wales have taken on far less international royal tours than other couples.

‘Obviously, Catherine’s health has been a priority. We rejoice in her recovery and in the success of her recent trip to Italy. Yet the last royal tour they undertook as a couple was to the Caribbean in 2022,’ Mr Fitzwilliams said. He added: ‘A trip to capitalise on the support for the monarchy in the Antipodes would be a splendid idea and should be arranged as should, in time, trips elsewhere in the Commonwealth and visits to our European allies, following in King Charles’s footsteps. This would be a brilliant use of our soft power, bearing in mind the Waleses have ratings Britain of over 70 per cent which is superb and should be maximised.’

Mr Fitzwilliams further explained that the Prince of Wales’s ‘unconventional approach’ towards royal traditions extends towards his view on royal patronages.

‘Royal patronages are highly valued,’ explained the royal expert. ‘King Charles has nearly 700, Princess Anne over 300, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh over 70 each. The Waleses have only around 60, though they undoubtedly do more for those they support. Indeed their success is meteoric, which is why it would surely make sense to do more.’

[From The Daily Mail]

An “unconventional approach to working” is one of the best euphemisms for “lazy” I’ve ever seen from the Daily Fail. What’s sad is that I do not think Will and Kate even have 60 patronages put together. Kate has been forced to take on like two more patronages in the past five years, and she remains furious about it. Her long-time patronages barely see her once a decade. The rest of it is just funny, and all of this is the exact reason why royal commentary has remained singularly focused on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. If William and Kate were “stepping up” and regularly working and traveling, I guarantee that the commentary about the Sussexes would not be what it has been. Will and Kate created this vacuum with their laziness and refusal to work their “royal roles” in any way, shape or form. They are so obsessed with stalking Meghan and Harry’s every move, they literally cannot and will not do anything else.

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.

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17 Responses to “Mail: Prince William & Kate have an ‘unconventional approach’ to royal work”

  1. Tessa says:
    August 17, 2026 at 7:32 am

    How was the keen trip to Italy a success. Children were brought in to see keen. And the event was all about keen who is not an expert in early childhood. Scooter is lazy and the keens went on about the school runs to escape work

    Reply
  2. seaflower says:
    August 17, 2026 at 7:48 am

    The “Antipodes” don’t want them here.

    Reply
  3. Tessa says:
    August 17, 2026 at 7:51 am

    He skipped shifts at that air ambulance work. Abd had photo ops

    Reply
  4. Beverley says:
    August 17, 2026 at 8:03 am

    Any time KKkate plops on a wiglet, activates her jazz hands, and guffaws in public for a few dozen people, it’s considered a success.

    Reply
  5. Eurydice says:
    August 17, 2026 at 8:17 am

    “Indeed their success is meteoric, which is why it would surely make sense to do more.’’ If they’re so meteorically successful, then why would they need to do more? In other words, they’re not.

    Love, “We rejoice in her recovery…” Like the cancer story is getting old, even for the royalists.

    Reply
    • Becks1 says:
      August 17, 2026 at 9:01 am

      That line cracked me up because its so patronizing. Its the kind of thing I would have said to my child when they were younger to get them to do something – “oh but no one can sweep the floor as well as you! Please show us all how its done” lolol. They’re 12 and 14 now and I cant use that on them anymore. But that’s what Fitzwilliams is trying to do here – “you’re just SO GOOD at the royal work, meteoric success, so you should do more!!!!”

      the press really does handle them like they’re small children.

      Reply
  6. sunniside up says:
    August 17, 2026 at 8:34 am

    What annoys me most is William’s lack of effort to do anything to help his sick elderly father.

    Reply
    • Lady Digby says:
      August 17, 2026 at 9:00 am

      @Sunniside AND his laser focus on harming his own brother, sister in law and two small children! Will do something positive and productive with your life instead of sulking, briefing bitchy threats against close family!

      Reply
  7. Amy Bee says:
    August 17, 2026 at 8:37 am

    I do think that the press expected Kate and William to step up when Harry and Meghan left. KP briefed that Waleses were not interested in building their brand and that they were going to focus on the British Isles. But after 2020 the narrative was William wanted to be global statesman only for him to refuse to travel anywhere except once a year for Earthshot. The press will never admit that they regret forcing out Harry and Meghan but they do.

    Reply
    • Blujfly says:
      August 17, 2026 at 8:56 am

      They have repeatedly briefed the press that William and Kate will step up duties only to find that they don’t. Post H&M was one, post air ambulance was another, and way back in fall 2013 it was announced that William was leaving the military and both William and Kate would be focusing on their royal duties and charity work, and move into Kensington Palace.

      Reply
  8. Brassy Rebel says:
    August 17, 2026 at 8:48 am

    Since retiring a few years ago, I too have taken an unconventional approach to work. I don’t do it anymore. They, otoh, never did.

    Reply
  9. Lady Digby says:
    August 17, 2026 at 8:57 am

    All of William’s schooling, university studies, courses, and military service were a sham. He’d show up briefly and get fed up; there was no real learning involved whatsoever.
    Thank you for this summation @Kasztanka in response to a previous blog. . All the endless and excessive coverage over one man’s fitness to be an Cambridge academic and yet here we have the supreme example of future heir spending his entire life lying about effort, accomplishments and dedication AND having his royal handlers and British Media trumpet all this as proof of suitability to be monarch. Slacker dude only QUALIFICATION for being next monarch is being current King’s son but that should have involved preparation, leaning foreign languages, critical history of British Empire, appropriate work responsibilities. No One apart from geniuses are born great we all need to learn and an essential part of that is showing up REGULARLY ALL THE TIME. Contrast with how Jason Arday was scrutinized and the grace extended to a very privileged, wealthy and powerful white man with the establishment, BM suppine and cringing excuses made for William ‘s lack of effort, output and reliability.

    Reply
  10. Lady Digby says:
    August 17, 2026 at 9:18 am

    Will and Kate are PoWs and heir and consort so fair, appropriate and proportionate scrutiny of their output and expense should be honestly reported on. Daily Outrage have been snarking about Will since 2024. Richard Kay’s 2024 birthday piece on Will was replete with tension between father and son over workloads reflecting their very different sense of service. I genuinely think there was surprise and annoyance at Will for not stepping up in 2024 to steady the royal ship. Instead he was outshone by Camilla who showed up and good naturedly answered questions and her husband being like a caged lion because he had to slow down. Billy NoShow caused real disquiet amongst the Firm: I don’t imagine CC or Anne were impressed and monarchy supporting press were no doubt troubled because it was a crisis and he ducked it. Everybody was keeping their fingers crossed and hoping for the best that Will would mature, settle down into the promotion of PoW and come up trumps. He hasn’t and since 2024 he has been back pedaling and the stall is being set out as ” the man who doesn’t have to try too hard to be a success = doing as little as possible.” The RR and BM will just have to cut their cloth accordingly because things aren’t going to change or improve. They are stuck supporting someone mediocre who isn’t bothered about doing the basics let alone shinning and being an exceptional monarch to steady the ship.

    Reply

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