Mail: Prince William & Kate have an ‘unconventional approach’ to royal work

During this year’s summer silly season, the British press decided to talk about Prince William’s hatred of kilts. William hasn’t worn a kilt since childhood. These days, whenever he’s in Scotland, he wears the same old clothes he wears in England – too tight trousers, slim-cut, single-breasted jacket, boring shirt. He doesn’t even make a point of wearing any Scottish designers or anything related to Scotland. Well, the Mail decided to go even further, because (again) we are in the summer silly season. Traditionally, this is the time of year when the Mail publishes some grumbling about the Prince and Princess of Wales. Last year’s summer storyline was all about their move to Forest Lodge, and how they needed 100 acres of public parkland for emotional support. This year, the story is “William is extremely lazy and the not-wearing-kilts thing is only the tip of the iceberg.”
In recent years, William has carved out a more progressive role in the Firm and bucked several traditions – including his famous reluctance to wear a kilt, fewer international tours and selecting Windsor’s Forest Lodge as his ‘forever home’. However, royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams argues that while William’s ‘unconventional’ approach is certainly to be celebrated, it would also ‘benefit both Britain and the monarchy’ if he chose to embrace some celebrated traditions.
Mr Fitzwilliams told The Daily Mail: ‘It was totally understandable that he should have prioritised his family in the early years and his insistence on privacy for them was essential, especially considering the extraordinary scrutiny they will face in later life. Yet considering the magnitude of the job he one day will be asked to take on, with King Charles still battling cancer, it is surely important that he takes on more.’
The expert continued: ‘Earlier after his marriage he was with the RAF Search and Rescue and then the East Anglian Air Ambulance Service, but his reluctance to take on public duties led to the accusatory nickname “Work Shy Wills”, implying he only took on what he wanted to do.’
Last week, King Charles was photographed beaming as he planted the King’s Rose in the historic Gardens of Mey on his annual Scottish break – dressed in a traditional kilt. However, while donning Scottish attire has long been considered a royal tradition during visits and engagements north of the Border, William has not shown such a keen interest in continuing this unofficial dress code. While Mr Fitzwilliams acknowledged that ‘there is no reason any public figure should be forced to wear something they feel doesn’t suit them’, the kilt still serves a key purpose in Scotland.
‘It is the national dress of Scotland, once banned by the English after the Jacobite Uprising,’ he explained. ‘I don’t feel he should feel forced to wear it, but there are occasions where the Scots would undoubtedly appreciate it.’
Yet the Scottish kilt is not the first tradition William appears to have deviated from – with royal onlookers often noting that the Prince and Princess of Wales have taken on far less international royal tours than other couples.
‘Obviously, Catherine’s health has been a priority. We rejoice in her recovery and in the success of her recent trip to Italy. Yet the last royal tour they undertook as a couple was to the Caribbean in 2022,’ Mr Fitzwilliams said. He added: ‘A trip to capitalise on the support for the monarchy in the Antipodes would be a splendid idea and should be arranged as should, in time, trips elsewhere in the Commonwealth and visits to our European allies, following in King Charles’s footsteps. This would be a brilliant use of our soft power, bearing in mind the Waleses have ratings Britain of over 70 per cent which is superb and should be maximised.’
Mr Fitzwilliams further explained that the Prince of Wales’s ‘unconventional approach’ towards royal traditions extends towards his view on royal patronages.
‘Royal patronages are highly valued,’ explained the royal expert. ‘King Charles has nearly 700, Princess Anne over 300, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh over 70 each. The Waleses have only around 60, though they undoubtedly do more for those they support. Indeed their success is meteoric, which is why it would surely make sense to do more.’
[From The Daily Mail]
An “unconventional approach to working” is one of the best euphemisms for “lazy” I’ve ever seen from the Daily Fail. What’s sad is that I do not think Will and Kate even have 60 patronages put together. Kate has been forced to take on like two more patronages in the past five years, and she remains furious about it. Her long-time patronages barely see her once a decade. The rest of it is just funny, and all of this is the exact reason why royal commentary has remained singularly focused on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. If William and Kate were “stepping up” and regularly working and traveling, I guarantee that the commentary about the Sussexes would not be what it has been. Will and Kate created this vacuum with their laziness and refusal to work their “royal roles” in any way, shape or form. They are so obsessed with stalking Meghan and Harry’s every move, they literally cannot and will not do anything else.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
-
-
The Prince and Princess of Wales during the ceremonial welcome for President of Nigeria Bola Ahmed Tinubu at Windsor Castle, Berkshire, on day one of his state visit to the UK. Picture date: Wednesday March 18, 2026.,Image: 1084068186, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Aaron Chown/Avalon
-
-
Britain’s Kate, Princess of Wales reacts next to Scottish curler Jen Dodds while participating in curling as she meets with the Team GB and Paralympics GB Curling teams ahead of the Winter Olympic Games at the National Curling Academy in Stirling, Scotland, Britain, January 20, 2026.,Image: 1067668464, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Russell Cheyne/Avalon
-
-
20/01/2026. Scotland . The Prince and Princess of Wales visit Radical Weavers, a working handweaving studio and
independent charity in the heart of Stirling on their trip to Stirling and Falkirk, Scotland, to shine a spotlight on unique Scottish heritage traditions and how they are continuing to connect communities and inspire new generations.,Image: 1067691540, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: © Kensington Palace. This image may only be used for news or editorial reporting purposes. This image must NOT be used for any commercial or other use, save for news or editorial reporting and cannot be altered or amended in any manner or form whatsoever., Model Release: no, Credit line: Andrew Parsons / Kensington Palace/Avalon
-
-
09/02/2026. Diriyah, Saudi Arabia. The Prince of Wales during a private tour of UNESCO World Heritage Site, At-Turaif. The Prince received a private tour of the historical site, led by Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. His Royal Highness last met the Crown Prince on his inward visit to London in 2018.,Image: 1073489311, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: © Kensington Palace. This image is free for use but may only be used for news or editorial reporting purposes. This image must NOT be used for any commercial or other use, save for news or editorial reporting and cannot be altered or amended in any manner or form whatsoever. All rights reserved., Model Release: no, Credit line: Andrew Parsons / Kensington Palace/Avalon
-
-
The Princess of Wales visits Castle Hill Academy in New Addington, Croydon, to mark Children’s Mental Health Week 2026 as a Patron of Place2Be, a UK children’s mental health charity.,Image: 1074380180, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Richard Pohle/Avalon
-
-
22/02/2026. London, UK. The Prince and Princess of Wales The Prince and Princess of Wales attend the EE BAFTA Film Awards held at the Royal Festival Hall. Their Royal Highnesses met performers and bursary recipients from The Prince William BAFTA Bursary.,Image: 1077470360, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: © Kensington Palace. This image is free for use but may only be used for news or editorial reporting purposes. This image must NOT be used for any commercial or other use, save for news or editorial reporting and cannot be altered or amended in any manner, Model Release: no, Credit line: Andrew Parsons / Kensington Palace/Avalon
-
-
The Prince of Wales, known as the Duke of Cornwall while in Cornwall, answers the phone to a customer at the shop during his visit to the Gear Farm Pasty Company, a family-run farm known for producing traditional Cornish pasties in St Martin, Helston, as he visits Cornwall for St Piran’s Day. Picture date: Thursday March 5, 2026.,Image: 1080347369, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Aaron Chown/Avalon
-
-
Britain’s Kate, Princess of Wales, and Prince William visit the Fabal Beerhall at the Bermondsey Beer Mile in London, Thursday, March 12, 2026.,Image: 1082306483, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WPA POOL PHOTO, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Kin Cheung/Avalon
-
-
The Prince and Princess of Wales during a reception at Buckingham Palace, London, to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II’s birth. Picture date: Tuesday April 21, 2026.,Image: 1093347597, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Aaron Chown/Avalon
-
-
22/05/2026. St Mary’s, UK. The Duke of Cornwall appears on the Heart Breakfast radio show with Amanda Holden and Jamie Theakston whilst visiting St Mary’s, Isles of Scilly.,Image: 1104159251, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: © Kensington Palace. This image may only be used for news or editorial reporting purposes. This image must NOT be used for any commercial or other use, save for news or editorial reporting and cannot be altered or amended in any manner or form whatsoever., Model Release: no , Credit line: Andrew Parsons / Kensington Palace/Avalon
-
-
The Princess of Wales during a Cancer Research UK reception to mark the charity’s 125th anniversary, at St James’s Palace, London. Picture date: Tuesday June 2, 2026.,Image: 1107433548, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no , Credit line: Yui Mok/Avalon
-
-
The Princess of Wales during a Cancer Research UK reception to mark the charity’s 125th anniversary, at St James’s Palace, London. Picture date: Tuesday June 2, 2026.,Image: 1107433624, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no , Credit line: Yui Mok/Avalon
How was the keen trip to Italy a success. Children were brought in to see keen. And the event was all about keen who is not an expert in early childhood. Scooter is lazy and the keens went on about the school runs to escape work
It was deemed a success because nothing diplomatically embarrassing happened, like being fired live on TV. She went, she wore clothes, people came to see her, she left.
She wore clothes that didn’t reveal any parts of her they shouldn’t = success.
@Tessa
Sure, she used driving the kids to school as an excuse—the very same kids who have been living in a boarding school for at least two years now. 🤣
And she bored those poor Italian kids to death. They’re sitting there completely bored, looking sad and tired, with zero interest in her, while she’s laughing like a simpleton.
https://static.independent.co.uk/2026/05/15/06/14154346-e1790f89-58ea-42cc-bf44-cec09cd3779d.jpg?quality=75&width=1368&auto=webp
The small rarely visited town(by royal standards) provided real organic crowds and excitement. Sure some kids were brought in ofc. But that is more than Kate or the Wales have gotten in years. And there were no yellow protest signs. So that for them is a massive success, especially for photos.
The “Antipodes” don’t want them here.
He skipped shifts at that air ambulance work. Abd had photo ops
Any time KKkate plops on a wiglet, activates her jazz hands, and guffaws in public for a few dozen people, it’s considered a success.
“Indeed their success is meteoric, which is why it would surely make sense to do more.’’ If they’re so meteorically successful, then why would they need to do more? In other words, they’re not.
Love, “We rejoice in her recovery…” Like the cancer story is getting old, even for the royalists.
That line cracked me up because its so patronizing. Its the kind of thing I would have said to my child when they were younger to get them to do something – “oh but no one can sweep the floor as well as you! Please show us all how its done” lolol. They’re 12 and 14 now and I cant use that on them anymore. But that’s what Fitzwilliams is trying to do here – “you’re just SO GOOD at the royal work, meteoric success, so you should do more!!!!”
the press really does handle them like they’re small children.
What annoys me most is William’s lack of effort to do anything to help his sick elderly father.
@Sunniside AND his laser focus on harming his own brother, sister in law and two small children! Will do something positive and productive with your life instead of sulking, briefing bitchy threats against close family!
I do think that the press expected Kate and William to step up when Harry and Meghan left. KP briefed that Waleses were not interested in building their brand and that they were going to focus on the British Isles. But after 2020 the narrative was William wanted to be global statesman only for him to refuse to travel anywhere except once a year for Earthshot. The press will never admit that they regret forcing out Harry and Meghan but they do.
They have repeatedly briefed the press that William and Kate will step up duties only to find that they don’t. Post H&M was one, post air ambulance was another, and way back in fall 2013 it was announced that William was leaving the military and both William and Kate would be focusing on their royal duties and charity work, and move into Kensington Palace.
Since retiring a few years ago, I too have taken an unconventional approach to work. I don’t do it anymore. They, otoh, never did.
All of William’s schooling, university studies, courses, and military service were a sham. He’d show up briefly and get fed up; there was no real learning involved whatsoever.
Thank you for this summation @Kasztanka in response to a previous blog. . All the endless and excessive coverage over one man’s fitness to be an Cambridge academic and yet here we have the supreme example of future heir spending his entire life lying about effort, accomplishments and dedication AND having his royal handlers and British Media trumpet all this as proof of suitability to be monarch. Slacker dude only QUALIFICATION for being next monarch is being current King’s son but that should have involved preparation, leaning foreign languages, critical history of British Empire, appropriate work responsibilities. No One apart from geniuses are born great we all need to learn and an essential part of that is showing up REGULARLY ALL THE TIME. Contrast with how Jason Arday was scrutinized and the grace extended to a very privileged, wealthy and powerful white man with the establishment, BM suppine and cringing excuses made for William ‘s lack of effort, output and reliability.
Will and Kate are PoWs and heir and consort so fair, appropriate and proportionate scrutiny of their output and expense should be honestly reported on. Daily Outrage have been snarking about Will since 2024. Richard Kay’s 2024 birthday piece on Will was replete with tension between father and son over workloads reflecting their very different sense of service. I genuinely think there was surprise and annoyance at Will for not stepping up in 2024 to steady the royal ship. Instead he was outshone by Camilla who showed up and good naturedly answered questions and her husband being like a caged lion because he had to slow down. Billy NoShow caused real disquiet amongst the Firm: I don’t imagine CC or Anne were impressed and monarchy supporting press were no doubt troubled because it was a crisis and he ducked it. Everybody was keeping their fingers crossed and hoping for the best that Will would mature, settle down into the promotion of PoW and come up trumps. He hasn’t and since 2024 he has been back pedaling and the stall is being set out as ” the man who doesn’t have to try too hard to be a success = doing as little as possible.” The RR and BM will just have to cut their cloth accordingly because things aren’t going to change or improve. They are stuck supporting someone mediocre who isn’t bothered about doing the basics let alone shinning and being an exceptional monarch to steady the ship.