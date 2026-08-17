P6: The Sussexes need to ‘disappear professionally’ after ‘Cookie Queens’

This year’s Best Documentary Oscar winner was Mr. Nobody Against Putin. The documentary’s box office opening was $4,464. It eventually made $601,559 during its theatrical run. For comparison, Cookie Queens’ opening weekend box office was $354,262, and so far in its two-week domestic run, it has made $513,148. Just for comparison’s sake! Many people enjoy documentaries, but very few documentaries are major successes at the box office. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex executive produced Cookie Queens through their Archewell Productions, and Meghan made several appearances at screenings and Q&A sessions. She’s done everything an EP is supposed to do, and the doc is having some modest success at the box office. Instead of saying any of that, royal commentators and royal reporters have now become self-styled box office experts and they’re trying to make “Cookie Queens is a box office flop” into a thing. Now Page Six is running an exclusive with that deranger Kinsey Schofield, where she’s giving “advice” to Meghan and Harry following the documentary’s “flop.”

Everything Prince Harry and Meghan Markle touches doesn’t turn to gold. After their “Cookie Queens” documentary — which marked their theatrical feature debut as executive producers — crumbled at the box office, they’re now being advised to halt their business ventures. According to royal commentator Kinsey Schofield, host of YouTube’s “Kinsey Schofield Unfiltered,” the two have plenty of name recognition, but haven’t found a way to turn that into revenue from loyal consumers.

“I would tell them to disappear professionally for a little while, dramatically reduce the number of announcements, and identify one genuinely compelling project with experienced people around them who know how to execute it,” Schofield exclusively tells Page Six.

“Reputation recovery is possible, but I don’t think it comes from another rebrand or another glossy publicity campaign,” she also says. “I would recommend the opposite. Less talking, fewer announcements and more execution. Success is one of the most effective reputation-management strategies in Hollywood. Make something undeniable and suddenly the conversation changes.”

Schofield comments, “When you try to establish authority in every category simultaneously, you can end up establishing authority in none of them. Pick a lane, become good at it and allow success to rebuild credibility. They need to stop treating their celebrity as the product and start creating products strong enough to survive without their celebrity.”

Schofield advises that the couple “get out of the way” and not try to make decision when it comes to projects they’re involved in while, instead, letting the pros handle it. She also notes that they need to find projects which have nothing to do with their grievances with the royal family.

“There are only so many times you can tell audiences why you left the royal family,” she explains. “If they want longevity in entertainment, they have to prove people are interested in their taste, ideas and storytelling when the monarchy isn’t the hook.”

“I also don’t think it’s a coincidence that we’re seeing renewed efforts toward reconciliation with King Charles at a moment when Harry and Meghan need to rebuild their credibility,” she adds. “I suspect that they understand that their fractured relationship with the royal family has become a professional liability.”