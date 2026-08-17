P6: The Sussexes need to ‘disappear professionally’ after ‘Cookie Queens’

This year’s Best Documentary Oscar winner was Mr. Nobody Against Putin. The documentary’s box office opening was $4,464. It eventually made $601,559 during its theatrical run. For comparison, Cookie Queens’ opening weekend box office was $354,262, and so far in its two-week domestic run, it has made $513,148. Just for comparison’s sake! Many people enjoy documentaries, but very few documentaries are major successes at the box office. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex executive produced Cookie Queens through their Archewell Productions, and Meghan made several appearances at screenings and Q&A sessions. She’s done everything an EP is supposed to do, and the doc is having some modest success at the box office. Instead of saying any of that, royal commentators and royal reporters have now become self-styled box office experts and they’re trying to make “Cookie Queens is a box office flop” into a thing. Now Page Six is running an exclusive with that deranger Kinsey Schofield, where she’s giving “advice” to Meghan and Harry following the documentary’s “flop.”
Everything Prince Harry and Meghan Markle touches doesn’t turn to gold. After their “Cookie Queens” documentary — which marked their theatrical feature debut as executive producers — crumbled at the box office, they’re now being advised to halt their business ventures. According to royal commentator Kinsey Schofield, host of YouTube’s “Kinsey Schofield Unfiltered,” the two have plenty of name recognition, but haven’t found a way to turn that into revenue from loyal consumers.
“I would tell them to disappear professionally for a little while, dramatically reduce the number of announcements, and identify one genuinely compelling project with experienced people around them who know how to execute it,” Schofield exclusively tells Page Six.
“Reputation recovery is possible, but I don’t think it comes from another rebrand or another glossy publicity campaign,” she also says. “I would recommend the opposite. Less talking, fewer announcements and more execution. Success is one of the most effective reputation-management strategies in Hollywood. Make something undeniable and suddenly the conversation changes.”
Schofield comments, “When you try to establish authority in every category simultaneously, you can end up establishing authority in none of them. Pick a lane, become good at it and allow success to rebuild credibility. They need to stop treating their celebrity as the product and start creating products strong enough to survive without their celebrity.”
Schofield advises that the couple “get out of the way” and not try to make decision when it comes to projects they’re involved in while, instead, letting the pros handle it. She also notes that they need to find projects which have nothing to do with their grievances with the royal family.
“There are only so many times you can tell audiences why you left the royal family,” she explains. “If they want longevity in entertainment, they have to prove people are interested in their taste, ideas and storytelling when the monarchy isn’t the hook.”
“I also don’t think it’s a coincidence that we’re seeing renewed efforts toward reconciliation with King Charles at a moment when Harry and Meghan need to rebuild their credibility,” she adds. “I suspect that they understand that their fractured relationship with the royal family has become a professional liability.”
Kinsey Schofield is the one who needs to disappear professionally instead of endlessly reheating Bethenny Frankel’s stale nachos. Several years ago, Frankel also adopted this nonsensical “advisor” role where she repeatedly ranted about the Sussexes and critiqued their business sense and PR strategies. Frankel also came up with the same conclusion as Karen, I mean, Kinsey: that Harry and Meghan need to disappear! It’s almost as if that’s been the goal of terrible white women for a decade. Stop showing your faces, don’t work, don’t make money, give up your two luxury mansions and go back to the UK and beg for forgiveness! Sure, that advice doesn’t sound suspect at all!
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images.
Charles needed to build credibility. He had to backtrack and ended up arranging to meet the sussrx family. He could have picked up the phone and made arrangement to meet them at any time but didn’t. Derangers always say they want the sussexes to disappear
“Reputation recovery is possible”
says Diddy’s former assistant and party planner, the one who infamously replaced Meghan’s face in the iconic engagement pic with *her* face, the one who has no idea how the line of succession in the BRF works — just recently speculating whether CRex’s grandniece — whom she called grandchild — would get a title…
Too bad for her that everything As Ever sells out quickly, which looks like a huge financial success to me.
Here’s an idea for Kinsey — maybe *she* should get out of the way of other people’s projects for a while and stop pocket-watching, being jealous and envious.
As to P6: can they sink any lower that they have to quote the dregs of Derangertube?
This movie was a limited release so it’s not available in every theatre and is also competing with the newly released Odyssey, Spiderman and Paw patrol movie.. with all that the Girl Scout movie has wonderful reviews and is still drawing an audience. To call it a failure is a lie or wishful thinking which tend to be the only thing tabloids in the UK approve for print when it comes to Meghan or any other poc who is successful.
It took multiple attempts to shove Kinsey out of my Spotify algorithm. Urgh, can’t bear that plastic MAGA brat
What a stupid take. It is a fabulous *documentary* – they weren’t trying to compete with Spiderman or The Odyssey 🙄 I am not a theatergoer generally but I went to see CQ a couple days ago at the art house cinema near me. Absolutely loved it. It was so well made and the young girls that “starred” were exceptional. If anything, I think Archwell should continue to put focus on independent human interest projects exactly like this one.
This is insane!?!? It’s a documentary about girl scouts! Like, it was never going to be a huge movie. It’s a cute film that did relatively well to even get into theaters honestly. And Meghan hasn’t shared any “grievances” since covid – jesus, she never talks about them at all. Lord. I worry there is nothing that will make this go away as long as the murdochs etc own all the papers.
PLEASE do not click on the page 6 link. Clicking on the link even to hate read the article gives them the attention, money, SEO they want and then they are incentivized to print more crap. Please do not click on any of these gossip articles about them on the daily mail, page 6 etc.
Already done since several years, I read it all here on CB 👍
Kinsey Schofield will forever be known as a racist white woman who had the unmitigated gall to photoshop her face onto Meghan’s in one of their official engagement photographs – and she proudly had it as her profile photo on Twitter for a very long time (years?). The woman is a jealous, shameless liar and should not be given air or print time.
And now, like so many of her grifting colleages, she can’t make a living without mentioning the Sussexes. SHE is the one who needs to disappear professionally.
Cookie Queens is ranked #5 for documentaries and every metric considers it a success with its targeted demographic. This documentary will be in contention for an award for documentaries. I applaud all the efforts of getting this film at Sundance, securing their audience and the efforts of the producers for getting it into movie theatres. A massive win.
Schofield is a Ms. Nobody who used her fan girling for the late Princess Diana to get her a spot on those gutter channels to spew bile re the Sussexes. I do not know how anyone could take this woman seriously. All I knew about her was her relationship with P. Diddy, she was a part of his crew.
It’s so weird to me that organizations claiming to be about information are so happy to display their ignorance.
The $513,148 is the one week total US domestic gross, not two. It’s a very respectable total for a niche market, limited release documentary. I looked on Box Office Mojo and, of the 16 limited releases on 7 August, it ranks third.
It’s now eligible for award consideration and I’m going to laugh when it receives a nomination because it’s been receiving great reviews.
Change the names to Peg and Buttons and she’s just about got it. Less announcements, more doing.
HAHAHA NO. (I imagine this is what Harry and Meghan are thinking, if they noticed the latest bullshit bulletin from Crazy Isle at all)
I sort of laughed throughout this heap of feces KS had to say because all I could think while reading it is I had no idea who KS was prior to her deranged decision to paste her bug eyed face over Meghan’s in Harry and Meghan’s engagement photo. Her only existence is based on the existence of Harry and Meghan when the far right leaning media drags her out to give her unsolicited, uneducated and inexperienced opinions or advice about the Sussexes. Then to be the one suggesting that the Sussexes should do anything and of all things to disappear, made me laugh out loud because what exactly will KS do with her sad and miserable life if her biggest obsessions aren’t visible for her to be pulled out of nowhere by her leash to prove she knows nothing about royalty, Hollywood or being successful? She talked about “them using monarch as a hook” even though she’s the one making that connection to the monarchy. Cookie Queens had nothing to do with the monarchy, neither does As Ever, With Love Meghan, Master Chef or any of the trips they’ve made this year, besides the one brief private visit they had with Charles where BP announced the visit after the fact. Harry and Meghan have steered clear of the royal family, which by the way KS, they are still royals no matter how rarely they mention the monarchy. Meghan even made a carousel of their summer and nowhere in that carousel was the monarch or other royals mentioned. So I don’t know what’s going on in the head of KS but it isn’t based on reality.
This doesn’t even make sense. The documentary had nothing to do with their “grievances” and it’s a documentary. I am just baffled what she’s even going on about.
Sussex fans cite Harry and Meghan’s celebrity as one of the reasons why they follow them. Conversely, it’s that very same celebrity that turns their detractors against them. Cookie Queens didn’t make money because of H&M and it won’t lose money because of them either.
I love documentaries but the only one I have ever seen in a theater is March Of The Penguins. I don’t think they ever expected it to make a bunch of money at this stage of release.
So funny you mention Frankel because she opened a pop up shop in the Hamptons last week and was immediately issued a stop work order by the town of Southampton for failure to comply with some local regulation or another. I think she sorted it out but still.
It is insensitive of Kinsey to slam this documentary. What if the scouts read this sort of thing about the film it could very hurtful to them.