“Cristiano Ronaldo & Georgina Rodriguez’s wedding was very intimate” links

Cristiano Ronaldo & Georgina Rodriguez’s wedding is featured in Vogue. This was their intimate wedding at home, with hardly anyone in attendance. They told Vogue that they plan to have a second wedding, a much bigger one, at some later date. (The Trump photos are from last November, when Crispy & Georgina visited the White House.) [Vogue]
Is anyone watching The Shards? How is it? [LaineyGossip]
Taylor Swift attended a wedding in the UK. [Just Jared]
Nicole Kidman agreed to star in Troye Sivan’s new music video. [OMG Blog]
Rest in peace, Tyler Duckworth. [Socialite Life]
The End of Oak Street came in third at the box office. [Pajiba]
Jean Smart joined the Television Hall of Fame. [Go Fug Yourself]
Is Frankie Valli retiring? [Seriously OMG]
Teen Mom’s Lexi Tatman gave birth to her third child. [Starcasm]
Inde Navarrette got a job! A Marvel job. [Hollywood Life]
Did Nancy Mace really get all of these tattoos?? [Buzzfeed]
Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez are married! For weeks, the internet was awash with speculation—about the date, the location, the guest list. (The rumored celebrity attendees included everyone from Rio Ferdinand to Rihanna.) In the end, the couple’s wedding took place on… pic.twitter.com/uBNOBVteye
— Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) August 16, 2026
This really is the summer of celebrity weddings! Or celebrities attending weddings.
Ronaldo is so weird to me.
I know very little about the Marvel universe but from what I know about the young cast, they are doing a great job casting so far. It’s not finished so I think we’ll see a big reveal for Wolverine and Mystique soon.
Didn’t know much about this soccer player, but seeing him smiling and walking with Trump tells me all I need to know about him.
Yeah, same.
He’s also a rapist too according to what I’ve read so there’s that.
Although not everyone in Trump’s orbit is a rapist, no one who deliberately spends time with him considers rape a deal breaker.
Where did you read that? It’s hard enough to prosecute SA and dropping hints like this doesn’t help.
I saw someone on Reddit say the wedding photos in Vogue look like they were taken with an iPhone and I can’t unsee it. Those photos are very “money can’t buy class”, if you know what I mean.
Also, let’s not let the occasion of his wedding pass without mentioning that he’s a rap*st and all around douchebag, I don’t care about his soccer talent.
His wife is not pretentious. She was a shopgirl when they met. The wedding pics are interesting because they didn’t put on some over the top influencer/Taylor Swift performance. The pics reflect Juergen Teller photography style more than anything and the shift at Vogue. I wish she had wore blouse because it’s ill-fitting when you look at the sleeves. Could be the balconette bra that caused the pulling.
Like that they took a different approach though
Where did I say she was pretentious? I said money can’t buy class. As in, they’re tacky as hell. You don’t have to be pretentious to be tacky.
Wait, so that ugly painting of saints is in their living room?!?!??!!! Okayyyyy.
After the ceremony, they went to a shrine to have their marriage blessed. Since the picture in Vogue shows someone who looks like an officiant, as well as another person standing behind a lectern, with the kids and the couple seated on a pew, I’d guess that the painting in the picture is at the shrine.
@Blithe: thank you! That makes much more sense.
So grossed out by seeing the Felon, anyone who gets pics with him has zero interest to me
100%. Don’t care at all once I saw that.
He sucks.
Ooofff bad lighting makes everyone look hideous. Remember Trump knows everything about sports🤣Two greasy, trashy men….gross.
On a much lighter note, we saw The End of Oak Street on Saturday and had a blast. Pajiba have a great review of it so I’ll let them explain in more detail but it’s silly fun with a compelling cast.
Is it fun? It looks so formulaic in the previews, but I love dinosaurs and Ewan.
We watched The Drama on HBO over the weekend. I can’t get a refund on a movie I didn’t pay for, but can I sue for my 90 minutes back?