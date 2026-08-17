“Cristiano Ronaldo & Georgina Rodriguez’s wedding was very intimate” links

Cristiano Ronaldo & Georgina Rodriguez’s wedding is featured in Vogue. This was their intimate wedding at home, with hardly anyone in attendance. They told Vogue that they plan to have a second wedding, a much bigger one, at some later date. (The Trump photos are from last November, when Crispy & Georgina visited the White House.) [Vogue]

Is anyone watching The Shards? How is it? [LaineyGossip]

Taylor Swift attended a wedding in the UK. [Just Jared]

Nicole Kidman agreed to star in Troye Sivan’s new music video. [OMG Blog]

Rest in peace, Tyler Duckworth. [Socialite Life]

The End of Oak Street came in third at the box office. [Pajiba]

Jean Smart joined the Television Hall of Fame. [Go Fug Yourself]

Is Frankie Valli retiring? [Seriously OMG]

Teen Mom’s Lexi Tatman gave birth to her third child. [Starcasm]

Inde Navarrette got a job! A Marvel job. [Hollywood Life]

Did Nancy Mace really get all of these tattoos?? [Buzzfeed]

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez are married! For weeks, the internet was awash with speculation—about the date, the location, the guest list. (The rumored celebrity attendees included everyone from Rio Ferdinand to Rihanna.) In the end, the couple’s wedding took place on… pic.twitter.com/uBNOBVteye — Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) August 16, 2026