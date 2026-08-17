“Cristiano Ronaldo & Georgina Rodriguez’s wedding was very intimate” links

Cristiano Ronaldo & Georgina Rodriguez’s wedding is featured in Vogue. This was their intimate wedding at home, with hardly anyone in attendance. They told Vogue that they plan to have a second wedding, a much bigger one, at some later date. (The Trump photos are from last November, when Crispy & Georgina visited the White House.) [Vogue]
Is anyone watching The Shards? How is it? [LaineyGossip]
Taylor Swift attended a wedding in the UK. [Just Jared]
Nicole Kidman agreed to star in Troye Sivan’s new music video. [OMG Blog]
Rest in peace, Tyler Duckworth. [Socialite Life]
The End of Oak Street came in third at the box office. [Pajiba]
Jean Smart joined the Television Hall of Fame. [Go Fug Yourself]
Is Frankie Valli retiring? [Seriously OMG]
Teen Mom’s Lexi Tatman gave birth to her third child. [Starcasm]
Inde Navarrette got a job! A Marvel job. [Hollywood Life]
Did Nancy Mace really get all of these tattoos?? [Buzzfeed]

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18 Responses to ““Cristiano Ronaldo & Georgina Rodriguez’s wedding was very intimate” links”

  1. Normades says:
    August 17, 2026 at 12:35 pm

    This really is the summer of celebrity weddings! Or celebrities attending weddings.

    Ronaldo is so weird to me.

    I know very little about the Marvel universe but from what I know about the young cast, they are doing a great job casting so far. It’s not finished so I think we’ll see a big reveal for Wolverine and Mystique soon.

    Reply
  2. jferber says:
    August 17, 2026 at 12:38 pm

    Didn’t know much about this soccer player, but seeing him smiling and walking with Trump tells me all I need to know about him.

    Reply
  3. SunnyDays says:
    August 17, 2026 at 12:42 pm

    I saw someone on Reddit say the wedding photos in Vogue look like they were taken with an iPhone and I can’t unsee it. Those photos are very “money can’t buy class”, if you know what I mean.

    Also, let’s not let the occasion of his wedding pass without mentioning that he’s a rap*st and all around douchebag, I don’t care about his soccer talent.

    Reply
    • Chica says:
      August 17, 2026 at 1:22 pm

      His wife is not pretentious. She was a shopgirl when they met. The wedding pics are interesting because they didn’t put on some over the top influencer/Taylor Swift performance. The pics reflect Juergen Teller photography style more than anything and the shift at Vogue. I wish she had wore blouse because it’s ill-fitting when you look at the sleeves. Could be the balconette bra that caused the pulling.
      Like that they took a different approach though

      Reply
      • SunnyDays says:
        August 17, 2026 at 6:44 pm

        Where did I say she was pretentious? I said money can’t buy class. As in, they’re tacky as hell. You don’t have to be pretentious to be tacky.

    • BeanieBean says:
      August 17, 2026 at 2:28 pm

      Wait, so that ugly painting of saints is in their living room?!?!??!!! Okayyyyy.

      Reply
      • Blithe says:
        August 17, 2026 at 3:59 pm

        After the ceremony, they went to a shrine to have their marriage blessed. Since the picture in Vogue shows someone who looks like an officiant, as well as another person standing behind a lectern, with the kids and the couple seated on a pew, I’d guess that the painting in the picture is at the shrine.

      • BeanieBean says:
        August 17, 2026 at 6:21 pm

        @Blithe: thank you! That makes much more sense.

  4. Constance says:
    August 17, 2026 at 1:58 pm

    So grossed out by seeing the Felon, anyone who gets pics with him has zero interest to me

    Reply
  5. ChillinginDC says:
    August 17, 2026 at 3:13 pm

    He sucks.

    Reply
  6. RudeJudy says:
    August 17, 2026 at 3:21 pm

    Ooofff bad lighting makes everyone look hideous. Remember Trump knows everything about sports🤣Two greasy, trashy men….gross.

    Reply
  7. SarahCS says:
    August 17, 2026 at 4:46 pm

    On a much lighter note, we saw The End of Oak Street on Saturday and had a blast. Pajiba have a great review of it so I’ll let them explain in more detail but it’s silly fun with a compelling cast.

    Reply
    • mightymolly says:
      August 17, 2026 at 5:35 pm

      Is it fun? It looks so formulaic in the previews, but I love dinosaurs and Ewan.

      We watched The Drama on HBO over the weekend. I can’t get a refund on a movie I didn’t pay for, but can I sue for my 90 minutes back?

      Reply

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