Prince William ‘is still smouldering with rage at the brother who ‘betrayed’ him’

When did we first hear the word “rage” as a description for how Prince William felt about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex? It actually predates Prince Harry’s memoir (2023) and the Sussexes’ Oprah interview (2021). By most gossip records, palace sources and royal insiders began describing William as “incandescent with rage” in early 2020, when Harry and Meghan first decided to leave the UK. We now know that William was seething long before the Sussexit, but that was the big mask-off moment when people were like “why is William incandescent with rage over his brother protecting his family?” In the years since, the same descriptors have been used to describe William over anything and everything related to Harry and Meghan: rage, fury, anger, rant, wrath, seethe. Well, we’ve got a new one, you guys. Per Jennie Bond’s latest in the i Newspaper, “William is still smouldering with rage at the brother who ‘betrayed’ him.” Smoldering! His ass is on fire!!

The word is that Prince Harry is planning to make more frequent trips back to the UK. He wants more of a foothold here and less drama. It’s a novel idea because Harry and drama have walked hand in hand for the past few years. Much of that has been of his own making, but next year is going to be a flashpoint because it will be the 30th anniversary of the death of his mother, Diana, Princess of Wales. All eyes will be on two warring brothers.

Will William and Harry finally stand side by side at such a poignant memorial event – several are expected to be organised by charity The Diana Award – or will their bitter estrangement continue? Either scenario will be a drama.

…Apart from these occasional outbursts, it does seem to me that Harry is now a man with his eyes focused firmly forward. Perhaps he has laid his demons to rest by shouting about his grievances so publicly and relentlessly. But can he now really expect the family he lambasted so brutally to forgive and forget? It’s a big ask.

The monumental task ahead for him is to regain the trust of his father and brother. So far, he has honoured his side of the pact to say nothing about his recent visit to King Charles and Queen Camilla at Highgrove. That will have given some encouragement to Charles and his advisers.

Despite his ongoing campaign to be given the security he believes he merits, the Prince has found a way to bring his family to the UK and show his children something of their heritage. Next year he will undoubtedly want to bring them to one of his most cherished causes, the Invictus Games.

If we do start seeing him at more charity events over here, as well as conducting his now quite regular visits to Ukraine, perhaps you could argue that he has achieved what he asked for in the first place. Not quite half in and half out – but a way of doing traditional royal engagements even though he’s not part of “the firm”. It’s something I think he and Meghan should have been allowed to do in the first place. But the late Queen Elizabeth II was implacable. As a result the monarchy lost two people who could have helped forge important links between the Crown and Britain’s diverse communities. And William lost his brother.

What a tribute it would be to Diana if her sons could finally be reconciled on the anniversary of her untimely death. But if Harry’s fire has been quelled, the anger smouldering inside William – who is known to be a stubborn character – could be much harder to extinguish. He feels betrayed by the brother who sold the family secrets – or at least Harry’s version of them — and now wants to be allowed back into the fold. If any truce is to be called, it will be William who does the calling.