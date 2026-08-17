Prince William ‘is still smouldering with rage at the brother who ‘betrayed’ him’

When did we first hear the word “rage” as a description for how Prince William felt about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex? It actually predates Prince Harry’s memoir (2023) and the Sussexes’ Oprah interview (2021). By most gossip records, palace sources and royal insiders began describing William as “incandescent with rage” in early 2020, when Harry and Meghan first decided to leave the UK. We now know that William was seething long before the Sussexit, but that was the big mask-off moment when people were like “why is William incandescent with rage over his brother protecting his family?” In the years since, the same descriptors have been used to describe William over anything and everything related to Harry and Meghan: rage, fury, anger, rant, wrath, seethe. Well, we’ve got a new one, you guys. Per Jennie Bond’s latest in the i Newspaper, “William is still smouldering with rage at the brother who ‘betrayed’ him.” Smoldering! His ass is on fire!!
The word is that Prince Harry is planning to make more frequent trips back to the UK. He wants more of a foothold here and less drama. It’s a novel idea because Harry and drama have walked hand in hand for the past few years. Much of that has been of his own making, but next year is going to be a flashpoint because it will be the 30th anniversary of the death of his mother, Diana, Princess of Wales. All eyes will be on two warring brothers.
Will William and Harry finally stand side by side at such a poignant memorial event – several are expected to be organised by charity The Diana Award – or will their bitter estrangement continue? Either scenario will be a drama.
…Apart from these occasional outbursts, it does seem to me that Harry is now a man with his eyes focused firmly forward. Perhaps he has laid his demons to rest by shouting about his grievances so publicly and relentlessly. But can he now really expect the family he lambasted so brutally to forgive and forget? It’s a big ask.
The monumental task ahead for him is to regain the trust of his father and brother. So far, he has honoured his side of the pact to say nothing about his recent visit to King Charles and Queen Camilla at Highgrove. That will have given some encouragement to Charles and his advisers.
Despite his ongoing campaign to be given the security he believes he merits, the Prince has found a way to bring his family to the UK and show his children something of their heritage. Next year he will undoubtedly want to bring them to one of his most cherished causes, the Invictus Games.
If we do start seeing him at more charity events over here, as well as conducting his now quite regular visits to Ukraine, perhaps you could argue that he has achieved what he asked for in the first place. Not quite half in and half out – but a way of doing traditional royal engagements even though he’s not part of “the firm”. It’s something I think he and Meghan should have been allowed to do in the first place. But the late Queen Elizabeth II was implacable. As a result the monarchy lost two people who could have helped forge important links between the Crown and Britain’s diverse communities. And William lost his brother.
What a tribute it would be to Diana if her sons could finally be reconciled on the anniversary of her untimely death. But if Harry’s fire has been quelled, the anger smouldering inside William – who is known to be a stubborn character – could be much harder to extinguish. He feels betrayed by the brother who sold the family secrets – or at least Harry’s version of them — and now wants to be allowed back into the fold. If any truce is to be called, it will be William who does the calling.
[From The i Newspaper]
“But if Harry’s fire has been quelled, the anger smouldering inside William…” Do you ever think about how long it’s been? For William to stay in this constant state of fiery butthurt-rage? To spend years and years consumed by fury, to thrash around screaming and wailing over every single little thing involving Harry and Meghan? William is a deeply unwell man. I’ve started to understand that more and more as the years go on – it’s not just that William is the kind of man who violently assaults his brother or that William isn’t capable of emotional regulation, to the point where he screams and rages at Harry in front of witnesses. There’s a real pathology at work here, and it’s sad that William doesn’t have anyone around him encouraging him to seek help or to change in meaningful ways.
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Britain’s Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge speak to employers, at the London Bridge Jobcentre, in London, Britain, September 15, 2020.
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161569, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge laughing after taking part in a relay race during a training day with runners taking part in the 2017 London Marathon for Heads Together , the official Charity of the Year at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in London. London, United Kingdom – Sunday, February 5, 2017. UK, FRANCE, AUS, NZ, CHINA, HONG KONG, TAIWAN, SPAIN & ITALY OUT,Image: 532903283, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WORLD RIGHTS, DIRECT SALES ONLY UNLESS STATED OTHERWISE IN CAPTION – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251 Madrid: +34 91 533 4289, Model Release: no, Credit line: i-Images, PacificCoastNews / Avalon
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Prince William, Prince of Wales celebrate 1-0 of Harry KANE, England 9 in the group stage match ENGLAND – DENMARK 1-1 of the UEFA European Championships 2024 on Jun 20, 2024 in Frankfurt, Germany.,Image: 883554360, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no, Credit line: IMAGO / Avalon
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Prince William, Prince of Wales celebrate 1-0 of Harry KANE, England 9 in the group stage match ENGLAND – DENMARK 1-1 of the UEFA European Championships 2024 on Jun 20, 2024 in Frankfurt, Germany.,Image: 883554394, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no, Credit line: IMAGO / Avalon
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William, Prinz von Wales, Prince of Wales with son Prince George celebrate 1-1, next to Felipe VI. König von Spanien with daughter Princess Sofia, in the final match SPAIN – ENGLAND 2-1 of the UEFA European Championships 2024 on Jul 14, 2024 in Berlin, Germany.,Image: 889806980, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no, Credit line: IMAGO / Avalon
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William, Prinz von Wales, Prince of Wales with son Prince George celebrate 1-1, next to Felipe VI. König von Spanien with daughter Princess Sofia, in the final match SPAIN – ENGLAND 2-1 of the UEFA European Championships 2024 on Jul 14, 2024 in Berlin, Germany.,Image: 889806983, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no, Credit line: IMAGO / Avalon
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William, Prinz von Wales, Prince of Wales with son Prince George celebrate 1-1, next to Felipe VI. König von Spanien with daughter Princess Sofia, in the final match SPAIN – ENGLAND 2-1 of the UEFA European Championships 2024 on Jul 14, 2024 in Berlin, Germany.,Image: 889807337, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no, Credit line: IMAGO / Avalon
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William, Prinz von Wales, Prince of Wales with son Prince George celebrate 1-1, next to Felipe VI. König von Spanien with daughter Princess Sofia, in the final match SPAIN – ENGLAND 2-1 of the UEFA European Championships 2024 on Jul 14, 2024 in Berlin, Germany.,Image: 889807337, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no, Credit line: IMAGO / Avalon
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London, UNITED KINGDOM – The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visit the London Bridge Jobcentre and speak to people looking for work in London.
Pictured: Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton
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London, UNITED KINGDOM – The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visit the London Bridge Jobcentre and speak to people looking for work in London.
Pictured: Prince William, Duke of Cambridge
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USA Rights Only – London, UK – 02/05/2017 – Royals at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park.
he Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry will joined a training day with the runners taking part in the 2017 Virgin Money London Marathon for Heads Together, the official Charity of the Year. The training day for Team Heads Together, the campaign to change the conversation on mental health which is spearheaded by Their Royal Highnesses took place at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park (QEOP) in London on Sunday 5th February
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Featuring: Prince Harry, Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
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Sorry to say it, but Prince William is just straight up psychotic. Period. End of story.
How no one thinks the future King being angry that his brother wouldn’t allow the press and family to toss his wife to the wolves is baffling.
Lambasted so brutally! Who is the writer trying to kid. Charles authorized a biography and gave interviews that including complaining about his parents. Scooter staged a “sneak attack” on Harry, tried to stop his wedding to Meghan and has threats to remove titles. Charles took away property from the Sussexes and backed Scooter in his treatment of Harry.
It’s always Harry is bringing his children in these articles. Nothing about Harry and Meghan bringing their children.
Willnot needs to get over himself and get to work! The immaturity of this idiot is breathtaking!
The thing is, if Willie were to actively DO HIS JOB – make appearances, support his patronages, hands-on work to realize the “goals” he has claimed like ending homelessness (rather than just issue a press release about the idea)… The press would have SO much to write about.
In the vacuum left in the wake of his stubborn laziness, they have nothing left to write about him except his rage. Honestly – in looking back even in the past months, the stories about him have been about hating Harry, raging at his Dad for not hating Harry, hating Harry, planning to permanently block him from all of the UK, hating Meghan, hating Harry, and … hating Harry.
World Statesman indeed.
So the press insists on reinforcing on a daily basis that the heir to the throne is a childish idiot. Let them continue and see where it gets them.
What a f*cked up clown.
There’s no therapy other than an ass whooping’ that can help this fool.
“Brother who betrayed him,” William needs to remember assaulting his brother and harming him, he also stuck his finger into Meghan’s face. I’m glad that Meghan told him off. It does sound as if William is in needs a psychiatrist. He certainly needs to learn to control his temper.
Oh he remembers. He doesn’t understand why Harry betrayed him by no longer just accepting his treatment by the very precious and special heir! /s
He needs therapy but he’ll never agree to it. Good luck UK. Luckily from what I understand he doesn’t have much actual power?
UK ungrateful peasant here not looking forward to 50 more years of William as PoW and then King bitching about how UNLUCKY he is!?
Prince Harry has to be the most evenly balanced man emotionally. If anyone should be outraged, it is him based on all that was done to him and his beloved wife. Instead, he moves through life, seemingly enjoying himself, family and causes he supports. William’s rage is more about Prince Harry no longer being available to be his scapegoat than what he supposedly said. William thought he owned Harry and Harry’s future
At least the writer admits Scooter is stubborn.
Maybe William could work through some of his rage by actually, you know, working.
Instead, he nurses his anger like it’s his favorite project.
I am still waiting for someone to explain how Harry “betrayed” William.
By marrying an accomplished woman and having a family of his own?
By expecting his wife and children to be protected by the Palace from harrassment and harm?
By wanting to have a meaningful life and role of his own?
Didn’t William betray him first? He tried to talk him out of marriage. He supported the lies Kate told. He supported the lies Jason told. He encouraged “sources” to leak to the press to trash Meghan and elevate himself and his useless wife.
All before Harry left.
Harry was supposed to stay and do all the heavy lifting while Will (and maybe Kate) went out as the face of whatever project. Harry was to be hung out to dry as a ‘party animal’ in contrast to solid dependable Will. I have heard that both Will and Kate were at the infamous ‘Nazi’ costume party but neither of them said anything to Harry that maybe his choice of costume wasn’t such a great idea.
Being first born and treated as a boy king from an early age has got to do a number on a person. Will and Harry had two emotionally stunted parents. Maybe if Diana had lived longer, she would have gotten some therapy to deal with her issues, it doesn’t seem that Charles ever has. Harry spiraled for a while after the death of his mother but eventually he managed to clean up his act, get therapy and decide what sort of man he wanted to be. He did the work to change himself. Will believes that he is right and doesn’t need to change. He doesn’t get that he and his brother are separate individuals and Harry is not his public shield.
In an ideal world, Will and Harry would have been working side by side, each using their skill set to enhance the monarchy (Will must have some good qualities- most people have some). It wouldn’t matter who gets the most attention- it would be for the good of the monarchy.
His blood pressure must be through the roof.
Mad King Willy is going to drag his nation down with him. History won’t be kind.
In other words, it’s just another day ending in y.
I must state upfront that I’m not a licensed psychology professional, but rather a layman having taken a keen interest in understanding specific conditions more in depth: Narcissistic Personality Disorder (NPD) and Antisocial Disorder (AD).
I believe William shows traits for NPD, as does his father. Hence the constant clashing, though there are certainly many more layers than that in this father-son relationship. The signs of AD, however, are what scares me: sometimes the way william is described, it’s as if he can’t see the human value of another person. People are utility to him, and if this feeds into the entitlement of NPD, this creates a very… disagreeable person.
And again and again and again . . .
Hmm. Bond is definitely part of the rota, and she’s trying her best to tone down William’s rage briefing (he’s not unhinged, folks, he’s just “stubborn”), but yeah, even she can’t make him sound like anything other than a sulky rage monster. There are some things even your best stenographers can’t dress up, I guess.
That said, I think there are some interesting nuggets amongst all the waffle. Bond suggests that she thought QEII was wrong to dismiss the “half-in” strategy and blames her for the monarchy losing “two people who could have helped forge important links between the Crown and Britain’s diverse communities.” Funny, I’m old enough to recall that Charles and William also claimed to be integral parts of the Sandringham summit, even bragging about laying down the law with the Sussexes, and refusing to accept any “part-time” royals.
Now that Harry and Meghan are thriving, I can understand why both men would prefer to shift the blame for this decision back on the queen.
William physically assaulted his brother. THAT is the issue. When will William be held accountable, apologize, and get the mental help he needs? Ideally he should be charged, but of course that will never happen.