“Kyle Chandler & Aaron Pierre attended the London photocall for ‘Lanterns'” links

I’m not watching Lanterns, but man, Kyle Chandler & Aaron Pierre are extremely good-looking. Chandler always looked like an old-fashioned movie star to me. [JustJared]

What’s going on with Donald Trump’s backside? [Buzzfeed]

Is Taylor Swift’s lavender dress an Easter egg about a new album? [LaineyGossip]

Connie Britton & Kim Cattrall pay tribute to Hayden Panettiere. [Socialite Life]

The NFL is pushing WAG content to promote football. [Jezebel]

What were the big twists of the Lanterns premiere? [Pajiba]

Hannah Einbinder in Meryll Rogge. [RCFA]

Any updates on Princess Diaries 3? [Hollywood Life]

‘Tis shrimp season at Red Lobster. [Seriously OMG]

Orville Peck’s “Already Gone” music video. [OMG Blog]