“Kyle Chandler & Aaron Pierre attended the London photocall for ‘Lanterns'” links

I’m not watching Lanterns, but man, Kyle Chandler & Aaron Pierre are extremely good-looking. Chandler always looked like an old-fashioned movie star to me. [JustJared]
What’s going on with Donald Trump’s backside? [Buzzfeed]
Is Taylor Swift’s lavender dress an Easter egg about a new album? [LaineyGossip]
Connie Britton & Kim Cattrall pay tribute to Hayden Panettiere. [Socialite Life]
The NFL is pushing WAG content to promote football. [Jezebel]
What were the big twists of the Lanterns premiere? [Pajiba]
Hannah Einbinder in Meryll Rogge. [RCFA]
Any updates on Princess Diaries 3? [Hollywood Life]
‘Tis shrimp season at Red Lobster. [Seriously OMG]
Orville Peck’s “Already Gone” music video. [OMG Blog]
Just this morning my husband was trying to convince me to watch Lanterns with him. I was a little annoyed. I’m so over super hero tv, but this article has talked me into it. Once again, CB saves a marriage! 😉
Aaron Pierre dated the gorgeous Teyana Taylor for about a year, I think. He seemed to be so in love, but I believe she broke it off. I’m glad he has this show to occupy his time and hopefully distract him from the heartbreak. He is extremely handsome.
America cannot handle anything that is “all you can eat.” They will drive it out of business for sure. It’s just a bad idea and no one needs “endless” anything , at least not people going out to eat in restaurants.
So much truth. Buffets were super common when I was growing up. We didn’t go to them often, but it was such a treat for me when we did. I wasn’t much of an eater, but my parents were health food nuts, and buffets meant I could have the junk food style cooking I was rarely allowed (in most cases, all-you-can-eat means pretty low quality ingredients).
But ITA that Americans can’t handle it. Our obesity epidemic is nuts. Our cultural obsession with large portions at low prices is so specific to American ideals.
Aaron, Kyle and then Connie and Kim. Yep, I’m here for that quartet of people.
Aaron Pierre has the craziest blue green eyes. And Kyle Chandler is looking really good at 60. I find him more attractive now than in his younger years
Kyle Chandler has always looked like an old time movie star even when he was young. He was perfectly cast in Homefront, and I’ve been a big fan since then I’m excited for Lanterns