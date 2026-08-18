Kay: Duchess Meghan is ‘trying to channel the mother-in-law she never met’

When the Duchess of Sussex attended David Foster’s foundation gala in Canada two weekends ago, she ended up wearing a pair of earrings which once belonged to Princess Diana. Meghan had worn the earrings before – they are the small, sapphire-and-diamond butterfly earrings. Prince Harry has obviously given Meghan several pieces of his mother’s private jewelry collection, and Meghan’s engagement ring even includes a diamond from one of Diana’s pieces. Well, the royal commentators are irritated by all of this. How dare Diana’s daughter-in-law wear a pair of Diana’s earrings! They are never irritated when the other DIL copykeens an entire look from Diana. Weird!

Meghan Markle is “trying to stake a claim on Princess Diana’s legacy” after her choice of earrings last weekend, a royal expert has claimed. Joined by husband Prince Harry, Meghan attended the David Foster Foundation’s 40th anniversary gala over the weekend. The Sussexes’ connection with David Foster runs deep; the music mogul helped the couple find a place to stay in Canada in 2019, merely weeks before they famously quit their royal duties. So, to celebrate the special occasion, hosted in British Columbia, Canada, Harry suited up in a tux, while Meghan chose a striking black one-shoulder draped gown by the Canadian label Greta Constantin. Notably, however, the duchess completed the look with diamond and sapphire earrings from the personal collection of the late Princess Diana. Per reports, they were the exact pair worn by Diana when she visited British Columbia back in 1986. It was made particularly poignant, being just weeks after the Sussexes took their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, to Diana’s final resting place on the Althorp Estate in Northamptonshire for the first time. However, the Daily Mail’s Richard Kay feels the subtle nod may be more significant. “It does feel to me she is trying to stake a claim on Diana’s legacy,” he said. “It would have taken an enormous amount of research to find out precisely what Diana wore on a visit to an obscure part of Canada. No offence, but it was a remote part of Canada back in 1986. She does look to me like she’s trying to channel the mother-in-law she never met.” Meghan possesses a notable collection of her late mother-in-law’s jewellery. Among the pieces are Diana’s butterfly earrings with a matching cuff bracelet, a diamond tennis bracelet, her Cartier Tank Louis watch, and the famous aquamarine ring – often referred to as Diana’s “divorce ring” – which Meghan wore on her wedding day in 2018.

[From GB News]

By the way, I’ve always wished that Diana’s aquamarine ring would get more outings because it’s gorgeous! I wouldn’t blame Meghan if she wore that ring every single day. As for Meghan wearing the earrings in Canada, do you honestly think she researched where and when Diana wore those particular earrings? I’m not so sure. And didn’t Diana wear that particular pair quite often? Chances are, those earrings were seen in many other countries. This is bizarre though: “She does look to me like she’s trying to channel the mother-in-law she never met.” Kate “never met” Diana either, you guys. And people always praise Kate to the hilt whenever she “channels” Diana, down to having almost exact replicas of Diana’s clothes made so that Kate can wear those replicas to certain events which Diana also attended.