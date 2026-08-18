Last month, the Windsors were severely irritated by the Earl of Spencer welcoming the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to Althorp. In my opinion, the Sussexes’ Althorp plans were a huge reason why King Charles invited the Sussex family to Highgrove. It would have been a particularly terrible storyline without that Highgrove invitation: “The sadistic Windsors are still organizing endless humiliation rituals for the Sussex family, all while Princess Diana’s brother provides safe harbor and peace at Althorp.” Well, the left-behinds are going to HATE this news. Apparently, Charles Spencer (the Earl Spencer) has written a book about his sister and what really happened around Diana and Charles’ marriage and what happened after Diana’s 1997 death.

Earl Spencer has written a sensational memoir about his sister Princess Diana and the tumultuous aftermath of her tragic death, the Daily Mail can reveal. Set to be published next month, ‘Swan Song: Diana, My Sister’ is a deeply personal account of his relationship with his sibling, which he has never told before.

The book, described as ‘historic’ and ‘extraordinarily moving’, is expected to cover Diana’s childhood, her deeply unhappy 15-year marriage to the then-Prince of Wales, and the febrile days following her shocking death in a car crash in Paris in August 1997.

Announcing the news today, Earl Spencer, 62, said: ‘With the 30th anniversary of Diana’s tragic death on the skyline, I’ve been inundated yet again with requests for interviews about my sister. This has convinced me to write down my own thoughts and memories, once and for all, rather than having the discomfort of again reading the opinions of others, many of which are based on untruths that have become accepted over time.’

Swan Song, which will be published around the world and translated into 12 languages, is expected to provide an unprecedented inside account of a seismic week during which the House of Windsor was rocked by a global wave of public grief and anger.

Earl Spencer today added: ‘The aim of this book is to tell the truth about Diana from her brother’s perspective, just as I attempted to do when speaking at her funeral. As with my eulogy, I want to speak on Diana’s behalf and do so in an openly positive way. I hope this book will be of interest to the many who still cherish the memory of Diana when she was alive, and I would be delighted if those too young to remember her in her heyday feel – after reading this – that they ‘get’ who she really was: a one-off, dynamic character, full of love, charisma and self-doubt, who gave life a hell of a go, and left the world a far better place, despite exiting the stage while still so young.’

Swan Song is due to be published in the UK by Penguin Michael Joseph, a division of Penguin Random House, on September 22. The book’s striking cover features an elegant black-and-white photograph of Diana.

Publisher Daniel Bunyard today said: ‘This is a book of historic importance, telling as it does the story of one of the 20th century’s most iconic and culturally significant figures, but it is also utterly unique in being written by Earl Spencer, from a vantage point of such intimacy. Charles Spencer is both a loving brother and an acclaimed memoirist as well as a celebrated historian, and all these facets are brought together in Swan Song. It is extraordinarily moving, beautifully written and remarkably candid, in no small part due to Charles’s rare ability to access great emotional depth without sentimentality, honest observation without rancour, and warmth without gloss. While these pages contain many revelations that will draw considerable attention, readers will find, for the first time, but also for all time, a fitting tribute to the beloved woman who was Princess Diana.’