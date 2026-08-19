Nick Kyrgios suspended from the tennis tour after testing positive for cocaine

Nick Kyrgios is (sadly) one of the most well-known tennis players on the tour. He’s known for being a giant, temperamental creep and for mostly wasting his talent. Like, Kyrgios really could have been winning major titles and beating some of the biggest names in the sport. Instead, he’s a domestic abuser who spent years alienating the people who tried to help him. And now the final word on Nick’s career: he’s been suspended by the tennis integrity unit because he tested positive for cocaine.
2022 Wimbledon finalist Nick Kyrgios has tested positive for cocaine at an ATP Tour event and has been provisionally suspended.
Kyrgios, 31, provided a sample at June’s Mallorca Championships, which was confirmed to contain a metabolite of cocaine July 17 after testing.
The suspension has been in place since August 4, and Kyrgios, 31, has not appealed it, the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) said Wednesday.
He lost his opening match at the Mallorca Championships to countryman Adam Walton in straight sets.
In a statement Wednesday, Kyrgios said that he “made a huge mistake and I take full responsibility for it.
“I’m sorry to my fans, my family, my sponsors and everyone close to me. Above all, I’m sorry to the kids who follow me. I know the example this sets and I’m deeply disappointed in myself.”
Other tennis stars have tested positive for cocaine in recent history. Britain’s Dan Evans, who retired from tennis earlier this summer, was banned for a year after testing positive in 2017. In 2009, France’s Richard Gasquet, a former world No. 7, tested positive and was provisionally banned for 12 months, but the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) accepted his defense that he had been contaminated after kissing a woman in a nightclub.
The duration of Kyrgios’ ban will depend in part on whether he is found to have deliberately taken the drug, and in part on whether the incident happened before the tournament started.
The Australian has played just four matches in 2026, as he navigates a late career defined by persistent and serious injuries. Kyrgios underwent a full wrist reconstruction in September 2023, after suffering a full rupture of a key ligament that stabilizes the joint, and has struggled to generate any kind of momentum since. He did not play his home Grand Slam in 2026, after losing in the first round the previous year while playing through abdominal discomfort.
I remember the Dan Evans case – he admitted it, didn’t appeal, took his suspension and worked his way back into the top 100. Nick won’t do that. This is either his retirement, or he’ll try to launch a half-assed comeback when his suspension is over and the comeback will collapse in a matter of weeks. I’m also shocked that Nick is only 31 years old, I thought he was already in his mid-30s. What a waste of talent, potential and time.
PS… It’s also funny because Nick has spent years mocking players (specifically Jannik Sinner) who have tested positive for banned substances.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
Hahhahahahahhaha. Good riddance. He wasted so much talent and potential. Bye, now. Hopefully no one gives him commentary gigs. Boycott those outlets if they do. He is horrid.
I’m not surprise about him testing positive for cocaine but I’m surprised that it’s just now that he’s tested positive for drugs.
I remember how they hype him up and tried to normalise his awful attitude. Yuck, no thank you.
I used to be kind of conflicted (for lack of a better word) about him. On one hand he was a very talented tennis player with tons of potential; on the other he was an arrogant, hot-headed McEnroe wanna-be who tried way too hard to be the “bad boy” of tennis, which was extremely off-putting. But the more that came out about his off-court behavior, the more it turned me off of him and I was glad to see him gone. This latest news is not the least bit surprising.
Hopefully he won’t end up in the broadcast booth again. Not interested in his opinion on anything.
“Shocking,” said no one. This guy has been a sub-par, highly obnoxious tool on the tennis set for years–now his followers will blame the drugs and not his defective personality.