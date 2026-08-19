Nick Kyrgios suspended from the tennis tour after testing positive for cocaine

Nick Kyrgios is (sadly) one of the most well-known tennis players on the tour. He’s known for being a giant, temperamental creep and for mostly wasting his talent. Like, Kyrgios really could have been winning major titles and beating some of the biggest names in the sport. Instead, he’s a domestic abuser who spent years alienating the people who tried to help him. And now the final word on Nick’s career: he’s been suspended by the tennis integrity unit because he tested positive for cocaine.

2022 Wimbledon finalist Nick Kyrgios has tested positive for cocaine at an ATP Tour event and has been provisionally suspended.

Kyrgios, 31, provided a sample at June’s Mallorca Championships, which was confirmed to contain a metabolite of cocaine July 17 after testing.

The suspension has been in place since August 4, and Kyrgios, 31, has not appealed it, the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) said Wednesday.

He lost his opening match at the Mallorca Championships to countryman Adam Walton in straight sets.

In a statement Wednesday, Kyrgios said that he “made a huge mistake and I take full responsibility for it.

“I’m sorry to my fans, my family, my sponsors and everyone close to me. Above all, I’m sorry to the kids who follow me. I know the example this sets and I’m deeply disappointed in myself.”

Other tennis stars have tested positive for cocaine in recent history. Britain’s Dan Evans, who retired from tennis earlier this summer, was banned for a year after testing positive in 2017. In 2009, France’s Richard Gasquet, a former world No. 7, tested positive and was provisionally banned for 12 months, but the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) accepted his defense that he had been contaminated after kissing a woman in a nightclub.

The duration of Kyrgios’ ban will depend in part on whether he is found to have deliberately taken the drug, and in part on whether the incident happened before the tournament started.

The Australian has played just four matches in 2026, as he navigates a late career defined by persistent and serious injuries. Kyrgios underwent a full wrist reconstruction in September 2023, after suffering a full rupture of a key ligament that stabilizes the joint, and has struggled to generate any kind of momentum since. He did not play his home Grand Slam in 2026, after losing in the first round the previous year while playing through abdominal discomfort.