People: Prince Harry & Meghan are ‘moving back’ to the UK this month

I am… shocked. People Magazine has just exclusively revealed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are moving back to the UK. They are enrolling their children in British schools. Apparently, they plan to maintain their home in Montecito (and their home in Portugal, one would assume), but they will spend this coming school year in the UK. You guys… I cannot believe all of those royal commentators were NOT full of crap.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are moving back to Britain in the biggest shift to their family life since stepping away from royal duties in 2020, PEOPLE can exclusively reveal.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are relocating with Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5, to the U.K. for an extended period beginning this month, PEOPLE understands, with the children set to begin school there in September.
The couple will maintain their home in Montecito, California, and their vacation property in Portugal while establishing a private, non-royal home base in Britain. The location of the family’s new home and the children’s school are being closely guarded.
The move gives Harry, 41, and Meghan, 45, their first home base in Britain since they relinquished the lease on Frogmore Cottage, the Windsor residence gifted to them by the late Queen Elizabeth in 2023. King Charles, 77, asked them to vacate the property following the publication of Harry’s raw 2023 memoir, Spare.
King Charles was made aware of the couple’s plans on Sunday, August 16, PEOPLE understands, and welcomes the opportunity to see more of the Sussex family in a private and personal capacity.
The move comes just weeks after Harry and Meghan returned to the U.K. with Archie and Lilibet for a successful summer visit that included the children’s first reunion with their grandfather in more than four years.
Charles is said to have been clear there will be no change to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s status as private individuals and non-working members of the royal family, in keeping with the wishes they expressed and the agreement reached when they stepped back from royal duties.
Those close to the Sussexes believe they have successfully executed the “half in, half out” model Harry and Meghan proposed to the royal family in 2019. With a base in Britain, Harry will be able to spend more time with charities including Scotty’s Little Soldiers and WellChild, as well as the Invictus community, while Meghan continues leading her lifestyle company, As Ever, and pursuing future projects.
Allies say the couple have built the independent life they envisioned — championing the causes most important to them while supporting themselves financially, paying their own bills and mortgage, and relying on no taxpayer funding. The move is also the clearest sign yet that Harry believes his family’s long-running security concerns have reached a point where he feels comfortable basing Meghan and their children in Britain once again. A spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex declined to comment on the matter of security.
[From People]
The two details which stand out for me: they only informed Charles of their plans THIS WEEK and they plan to buy, lease or rent a private home in the UK. Those two things together mean that they won’t be leasing a royal property, I can only assume. Are they… buying a place in London? Outside of London? The fact that they’re keeping their Montecito home is good news. I assume Meghan’s As Ever brand will continue as well? I also wonder if this is some kind of news about Charles’ health? The thing is, I actually believe that he’s doing better. Sigh… I really hope Harry isn’t walking Meghan into a massive trap.
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** RIGHTS: NO WEB ** London, UNITED KINGDOM – Meghan, Duchess of Sussex accompanied by Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attends The Endeavour Fund Awards at Mansion House in London, England.
Pictured: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
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London, UNITED KINGDOM – The Duke and Duchess of Sussex – Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend The Endeavour Fund Awards at Mansion House in London.
Pictured: Prince Harry – Duke of Sussex – Meghan Markle Duchess of Sussex
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London, UNITED KINGDOM – Duke and Duchess of Sussex attend the Mountbatten Festival of Music at the Royal Albert Hall.
Pictured: Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex – Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
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London, UNITED KINGDOM – Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend the annual Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey.
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Montecito, CA – Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex celebrate the 3-year anniversary of their marriage that took place on 19 May 2018 at Windsor Castle in London. Now they moved to the USA with their son Archie Mountbatten, where they are also expecting their second child, which makes Archie a big brother.
Pictured: Prince Harry, Meghan Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle
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New York, NY – Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are seen after a visit to One World Observatory with Governor Hochul and Mayor de Blasio. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were seen sharing a laugh with the NYC mayor as they stood for photos. The royal couple ascended to the 100th to 102nd floor observation deck of the Freedom Tower for meeting. The couple are due to spend three days in NY marking their first trip together since Megxit and following the recent birth of their daughter. and
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New York, NY – Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are seen after a visit to One World Observatory with Governor Hochul and Mayor de Blasio. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were seen sharing a laugh with the NYC mayor as they stood for photos. The royal couple ascended to the 100th to 102nd floor observation deck of the Freedom Tower for meeting. The couple are due to spend three days in NY marking their first trip together since Megxit and following the recent birth of their daughter. and
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New York, NY – Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and her mother Doria Ragland depart The Ms. Foundation Women of Vision Awards at Ziegfeld Theatre in New York City.
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Dusseldorf, GERMANY – The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, were spotted uplifting spirits during the fourth day of the Invictus Games 2023. Held at the Merkur Spiel-Arena in Dusseldorf, Germany, the couple looked genuinely happy as they interacted with athletes and fans alike.
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I cannot believe this is true. I mean I read it in People but it seems so dangerous for their little family.
I’m just hoping so badly this is a fake release to see if Charles can really be trusted. They nearly drove her to suicide, I just don’t see how they could ever even entertain the thought of returning.
Remember, they’ll be private individuals, not linked to the royal institution. Therefore, men in grey can’t tell them what they can or cannot do. They’re paying their own way, so the old housewives of the UK crybabies can’t complain about money spent with them.
I find this hard to believe. I hope this is fake!
This is a crazy theory but what if Charles has figured out some crazy way to make Harry king after he’s gone? Because William is so crazy??
Unfortunately being crazy has never stopped anyone from being King. Parliament would have to start the groundwork now.
And the proper order of things when replacing a crazy king would be his children, so George would be next, not Harry. But as KC2 says, crazy never stopped anyone from being king.
@BeanieBean but at this point, if William were unable or unwilling to take on the role, Harry would be next in line as Regent for Prince George until George comes of age.
William abdicate, Harry is Regent to George. Who better to teach him. Long range planning.
I’m not so shocked. Her visit there and meeting Chuck and Cams was a sign.
I think differently. I think Meghan knows the USA is in a bad place right now. By not being a working Royal, she can have a normal wealthy life there, and Harry not so removed from his passion, Invictus. They will continue to travel. As for the abusive toxic British media, they will continue attacking them just like they have with them in California. Being in California did not stop the daily attacks. Her kids can have a good education and I think Charles wants that too. They are his grandkids. They have the Spencers. That’s Harry’s mother’s family! I hope Doria moves too, or visits regularly.
I also think they prefer some European values vs the consumerism of California, and the lack of guns. Pretty sure this was very well thought of.
Another point: I suspect things with William are worse than we think. And Kate. That family desperately needs Harry and Meghan. Even as non-working royals. William can’t boss him around. He won’t be working for the crown.
Charles supports Eugenie, and knows Eugenie is close with Harry and Meghan.
I’m excited about this, actually, and what projects they’ll be involved with.
Good points, I think.
It’s one thing to have to deal with the media from 5000 miles away as opposed to having them at their front door. It’s going to be 100x worse. Especially now that the media will have access to the kids. They are going to be on the front pages and hounded at school. I don’t know what they are thinking. This is going to be tragic.
If true that tells me that the US and leftovers is worse than they are letting on.. Since I don’t care about them I only wish for the leftovers all they hope for Meghan and Harry. As for the US, I’m getting worried about what’s going on here. Nothing is safe here.
You know they’re going to insist that they’re taking money just because they’re in the same vicinity. This is a huge mistake.
Argghh. The British school system isn’t better, it’s just different. Those kids could get an excellent education in California–they already were.
And the BRF could ‘need’ H&M all they want, but it doesn’t mean they’re required to do a damn thing on their behalf. W&K not leaving their front stoop? Tough, H&M will not be picking up the slack.
I believe there is huge part of this story we aren’t hearing about. Stayed tuned!
I think we can welcome them back without attacking Americans or
consumerism, as if Europeans are just better people. Look at the royals. Look at Meghan and her mom, both Californians.
What about security??
Agree. Just woke up to this and just thought, more tabloid nonsense, then DON’T DO IT.
Good to hear they are keeping Montecito.
Just for a year or 2 I hope
Those kids and Meghan will be HOUNDED by press. The kids were having such a nice life in California, no pap photos at school etc.
Maybe Charles is not doing aw well as it appears.
The steam out of Willie’s ears!!
That’s truly the only good thing about this–and trust me, I know darned well H&M don’t need my thoughts on this–that Billy & Katiekins are going to be APPALLED, absolutely APPALLED. And livid. First the Earl Spencer’s book on Diana then Harry & Meghan in their backyard?! Heads will explode!!! Together!!!!!
Well, I can’t believe I said it somewhere this year that Harry needs the security for his kids to go to school! It’s still a shock but for sure the Prince, son of the England’s King’s cannot have his grand kids unprotected in the US on a day to day basis, with all the threats they must have at all times.
I hope they have a beautiful little (or not) home sweet home in the UK!
Trying real hard to understand the safety of Duchess Meghan and the children in this move.
The gasp I just gasped. So unbelievable after everything.
My only theory is that Charles has very little time left and Harry wants to spend his last couple of months close to him. That’s all I’ve got.
I’d hate to think that Harry moved his whole family based on some slim hope for reconciliation from Charles or his people.
This is where I am, too.
My jaw is still on the floor… Saw it on People but didn’t want to give them a click so I came straight here. I literally can’t believe it but they obviously have their reasons.
Yup, my first thought as well. And a deal must have been cut with the press as well to help make this happen. I was also thinking that Charles is finally seeing his legacy as the destruction of the monarchy with the unsteady hands he is leaving things in and wants to shore up at least his reputation while he can.
I hope Harry and Meghan stay safe and that they can continue to live a happy life.
I was hoping to find out here that it’s false. Meghan built a whole business on their Cali lifestyle, she got an Emmy nom, cookie queens was praised. All of her network and accomplishments… and now this. How could she continue all that from London? I really hope she will not have to give everything up again. And the kids?? You know the press will not stop hounding them for a picture of the kids. This is madness.
They’re not rejoining the sh*tty institution so she’ll be able to keep on keeping on. As will Harry. He’s not going to start suddenly filling in for William or his father. He is out.
I believe it has nothing to do with Charles’ health and all about wanting the kids to experience life in England. They hold double citizenship and I am sure it’s important to both Harry and Meghan that they feel as British as they feel American. The kids are at an age where they are young enough where it’s easy to move and I am sure Harry wants them to meet their Spencer relatives while they are still alive. I wouldn’t be surprised if Charles Spencer offered them a safe place to stay at/rent at Althorp. I absolutely understand why they would want to live in the UK for a few years.
Yeah, Charles is not doing well again & Harry wants to spend time with him, so Charles inserted his influence over RAVEC (even after stating he couldn’t) and RAVEC finally did their job appropriately. And OF COURSE, they’re not making any of that public because you don’t announce publicly your security plans.
Yeah, @BeanieBean, we’re thinking along the same lines. There’s lots that happened behind the scenes. This we know for sure.
I suspect you’re right. The fact that they’re keeping the home in California suggests the move may not prove permanent. Who knows. Either way, I hope it goes well for them.
I’m shook. But well it’s happening. So we move .
The only plausible and logical scenario is that Charles hasn’t got long left to live. I’m lost for words. After everything that has happened, why would they walk back into a lion’s den?
The lion’s den never stopped. The toxic British media abused them, especially her, every single day after they left. It made no difference that they were far away.
I was schocked when I saw the headline here. Maybe Charles is sicker than they let on. They have never said what kind of cancer he has and maybe it has metastasized
🙏🏽 May they stay safe and happy.
Stunning. And worrisome.
It only makes sense if Charles is…not doing well.
I hope Doria is going too. Seriously, I fear for M and the kids.
I read the People article. Is it crazy of me to assume that Harry “won”? That they can pursue the type of engagements they always wanted to do, while not having to be mired in the royal family? I’m still worried about their safety, though. I hope we find out more about in the near future. Harry must feel like his family will be protected. I trust him on that! I’m shocked, too, Kaiser!
The only plus is that people don’t walk around with guns in the UK. And they’ll have their security as usual.
I think they all really enjoyed their time in Britain this summer. Also, perhaps there’s a bit of claiming their absolute right to live in the UK and travel in and out without having some sort of “permission”, especially from that brother who would likely try to find some way to banish Harry forever. I’m shocked by the news, but I trust what they are doing, and I’m happy for them.
I looked at this post and double checked the date to see if it was April fools day. I have such a hard time believing this. I am really feeling concerned for Meghan, her mother, her closest friends all of them are nearby in California. This makes absolutely no sense to me whatsoever
100% to everything you said. I too thought it was an April Fool’s joke and ran over here to double check. Just turned on BBC news, yup, they’re talking about it. Can’t wrap my head around this.
Same. Does not compute.
I can see it as something needed for Invictus Games, and then return to Montecito in 2027.
That makes sense. I am sure mroe information will come out soon enough. I cant see meghan staying for more then a few years but i can imagine its easier for harry to set what he needs to
Well, it does & it doesn’t. They didn’t move back to Canada for Invictus, they didn’t move to Germany for Invictus, and so on. Sure, while he’s there, it’ll make phone calls easier but since Invictus was & always has been an international organization, they’re already used to working that stuff out.
He didn’t need to move anywhere else for the Invictus games. And, again, he has made it clear for years that his family is not safe there without security protection provided.
Good point. The People article mentioned this school year. So maybe it’s just for a year.
Invictus has been held in 4 other countries and Harry didn’t have to move his family to those countries. This is so sudden and seems to make no sense. What would be more like Harry and Meghan is for them to announce that they have already moved to the Uk for a short time, not creating this panic and mess for their supporters and the derangers. What’s going on!!!
@Amee – That’s what I think too. I also think it may be because of the political situation in the U.S. at the moment. I really don’t see this move to the U.K. being permanent. The most serious problem for Harry and Meghan in the U.K. going forward will be William and his wife. At least H&M have the Spencers on their side.
Yes. Harry’s got tons to do for the IG in the coming year, and traveling from California to England constantly, and being apart from Meghan, Archie and Lili that much, is untenable. I see this as temporary, but I also see it as Harry The Intrepid planting his flag on Bulliam’s turf. “England is MINE Wilbur!”
ETA — they may not have taken such a step in previous IG years and locations, but Lili’s old enough now to make the adjustment, and Harry has said that he wants his kiddos to learn about their heritage and England. A year there, provided they’re secure, will be a good start.
I mean it’s probably just for the year until Invictus Games is over next year? Lots to do between now and then and it’s easier to keep the family together in the UK.
but IG has been all over the world, why would they need to move to the host country this year of all years?
I’m sure everyone will be totally rational about this.
But do wonder what has prompted this. Harry has said since day 1 that he genuinely wants to visit the UK more and bring his family but can’t due to the security. So I’m not surprised that they’re going back.
But moving back full time? Has Charles’ health taken a turn for the worse? Have some deals been struck in the media? I’m sure we’ll get lots of contradicting claims from the British media but they’ll say that this is a sign that H&M losing money.
Speaking of, maintaining 3 homes can’t be easy even at a rich people level. So I wonder if it’s a temporary “let’s try this again/stay till Charles’ is gone/wait it out until the Trump government leaves etc”.
Lots of thoughts. Can’t write them all down!!
The kids are too young for boarding. So I can see a world in which they maybe return to the us for the high school ages but who knows. Or they just stay a year or two? I truly don’t know. It will depend on how it goes. To me, it’s drawing a line of we will not be exiled. Or also this is our last chance to live in the uk with our kids before William becomes king.
Oddly, I know William is next in line for the throne and the laws haven’t changed, but I wonder if Charles is the last king
Forgot to add but wanted to say that ultimately it’s H&M’s decision. It may not be a decision I or anyone else likes but it doesn’t matter. It’s not a decision for me or anyone else to make.
I’m just going to leave it that because I’m already having to roll my eyes at some of the responses here that sound like they came straight from a Daily Mail comment section.
Well said. I’m sure this was well thought between them, and Harry having to fly half the planet many times for Invictus and leave his family in California proved to be exhausting. I think Meghan always liked the UK and this trip cemented their decision.
Lots of new names showing up saying the most extreme stuff too.
They have confirmed they aren’t selling Montecito and they aren’t taking on royal duties. So it’s more likely they are going there for whatever time Charles has left. As for security they must have worked something out too because that is the one issue I don’t see him caving on. Not with the psychos out there.
Since the kids were already enrolled, that was likely leaked to the Becky English types and they did their drip drop with that.
And Meghan will be running As Ever in the UK. They already hinted at that a few months ago.
Yep. Lots of new names. But you know what. I’m not mad at it. Shocked. Yes. If it goes to shit, they have a very clear place to return to. Setting up a precedence for moving in between the uk and the us is not the worst thing.
charles is def about to kick the bucket then. no way in hell would I relocate my family to go sit at my dogsh*t father’s bedside.
I think they got all their ducks in a row before informing BP…and then of course it leaks.
How do you think the Trump administration personally affects them?
Well, the Heritage Foundation, which holds his leash, has been challenging Harry’s visa for years. So there’s that, for starters.
The trump admin personally affects us all; that a**hole has ruined life for everyone.
He’s a blight on the landscape.
I cannot imagine a scenario where this is good for the mental health of Meghan, not to mention the danger she, and Archie and Lili will face if this story is true. What is going on???
Same. Additionally, Charles hasn’t really done anything about Andrew. Please, please do no let those beautiful children anywhere near that monster.
I am shocked. I didn’t doubt that Harry missed his home country, and I guess things weren’t going as well here as everyone thought. I don’t understand this, though. The Daily Mail is relentless with stories attacking Meghan. Now they will be chomping at the bit. They will havea field day with this. Ugh! I hate the British tabloids.
This does make it look like Harry demanding police security for the safety of his family isn’t as urgent as he indicated. He’s putting his kids in school there. Meghan. IDK
I’m still shocked. No words.
The attacks on Meghan never stopped with her being on the other side of the planet. It will be more of the same.
No, I think it’s just the opposite–I think Harry IS getting the policy security he always should have had as the grandson now the son of the monarch.
This… cannot possibly be true. It just can’t be. Meghan’s safety? Their children’s safety? No way…
meghan and the kids couldn’t even be out in public because the security threat was so high! are they getting full security?? even then, this is the epicenter of hate for meghan and their children. that has not changed. why go back to that?
I suspect that King Charles providing private security, as he does for Andrew STILL, was agreed between him and Harry. And I think the RAVEC decision will be released in favor of Harry.
I’ve always believed that Harry loves Charles, Meghan has always spoken very kindly about Charles specifically, and that Charles for all his shit parenting loves Harry tremendously. Harry and Meghan will be away from the courtiers and William and Kate, they’ll have the Spencers.
And, most importantly, I work with a lot of Brits, not the aristocratic set haha!, and I’ve always had the impression that the vast majority of people ADORE Harry and like Meghan. Brits know their own disgusting media quite well. They know what the tabloid rags are, they know all the shenanigans of the “Royal experts”. I think the reality of life in the UK, as a non-working Royal and out of the direct grasp of the courtiers and Royal rota, is much more pleasant and friendly for Harry and Meghan than we necessarily realize from outside the UK.
I think so too. I think Charles made an offer at that meeting and Harry took him up on it. That’s why there have been stories about William being angry about that meeting. He feels like he’s being forced to accept Harry back into the fold. I think Charles wants resolution to this feud before he passes. I also think someone convinced him that the royals need a family that can remind them why they are worth supporting. The Lazys certainly aren’t going to do it. They’ll get the crowns and titles while the Sussexes do the real work.
I absolutely agree with your comments here. I’m British and have always admired Prince Harry, and was so pleased that he found Meghan, his absolutely perfect life partner.
My gut feeling is that there is so much more to this than we know at present. Yes, of course they can have a perfectly good life here – if it’s true that they’re moving to the Cotswolds then it’s a wonderful place to bring up children – and there are excellent schools. I moved to this area a few years ago to be nearer my grandchildren and love it. Also it’s not far from London too – but we’ll have to wait and see if this location is actually confirmed.
While it could be Charles is more ill than they’re letting on – I believe somehow it might have something to do with William and Kate. Does he really want to be King and are they mentally capable of enacting that role? They both seem fragile in different ways to me. The Royal modus operandi is always drip, drip, drip and gradually more will come out. I think also the ‘retirement’ of Clive Alderton is significant, that would be one barrier removed with a more sympathetic person advising Charles. For sure Charles will want to see the continuation of the monarchy and personally I just can’t see William and Kate making a success of it with their workshy ways. There’s only so much you can cover that up.
We shall see I guess – it’s absolutely fascinating. I’m pleased for Prince Harry to be coming home and pretty confident he would have only considered this if Meghan was 110% in favour.
On a selfish note, hopefully this now means we’ll have access to Meghan’s lovely As Ever goods here in the UK!
I guess I am less cynical. I really think this is about Charles loving (and missing) Harry. Charles strikes me as a very controllable guy, much of which honestly I attribute to his entire life being within the RF as the “heir”, who has allowed himself to be convinced of all types of bad decisions by a host of people around him. But, I do not think Charles himself is vengeful or even particularly angry with Harry. I don’t think Charles is providing security because he thinks H&M are good for the monarchy (though I am sure he does think that), I think he just wants his son back. The entire security thing has always been really fake. Fake in the sense that there is ZERO real issue, it just required Charles acting like the damn king that he is. There was never any real impediment, legal or statutory, that prevented Harry and Meghan from having security. It was all bs from the courtiers. I think Charles just finally said no, this is what I want and voila.
@forestgal ha!! I actually had that thought about all the Brits having access to As Ever! My 80 year old dad is OBSESSED with the orange marmalade (marinade for cod and salmon bake, sooo good) and the raspberry jam (my dad’s a jam snob, totally impossible about it, As Ever is the only brand I’ve ever found that he hasn’t asked me to change).
If you look past all the media hate, every time Harry has been in the UK, he’s been surrounded by massive adoring crowds. I think he’s very, very loved by lots of people. And, again only anecdotal from my Brit friends, but British people I know like Meghan. They also all like Kate, too, which I’ve thought is interesting. They also don’t seem to care about or even comment on any kind of feud or dislike with Meghan and Kate. Anyway, just an interesting aside!
I am also hopeful this will be a good thing for Harry and Meghan, and honestly for Charles as well. I have a soft spot for Charles. As much as I think he’s a weak man, I can’t stand Camilla, and not a great father, I also find him quite charming in many things. People are complicated. Harry seems to really love him. So, I have to assume he’s got some good qualities and I hope he gets to enjoy his (non-angry or lazy) son and family.
I bet they stay in a cottage at Althorp.
This was my first thought, too. This move is for the kids to be closer to the Spencers and to possibly get a chance to live on the grounds of their grandmother’s ancestral home. I bet this move is primarily for them to truly experience their British heritage instead of only hearing about it like a fairy tale or having short visits. Meghan is for sure the first one to ensure Archie and Lili get a chance to feel as British as they feel American. And they are at an age where it’s still easy to move.
That’s definitely a possibility. The Althorp estate is huge and has several houses. The Sussexes stayed there when they came to visit Charles and nobody saw Meghan and the children. Charles Spencer is clearly an ally. They probably used their Portugal home before and after the visit.
If the children are being registered in a UK school they will have police security. All royal children in the UK have RPO security until they complete their education. The level of security is based on assessed risks. I’m guessing the whole RAVEC security issue has been settled. If they are living on the Althorp estate the school could be one of the two village primary schools which are supported by the Althorp Estate. Meghan can continue her own work from the UK. Many UK Duchesses are engaged in commercial work of some kind.
I wonder if anyone’s told William.
Is this a hoax? Doesn’t school in California start about now? Rather difficult for Meghan and As ever from Uk isn’t it? Don’t tell me she has to make another sacrifice.
As I remember, grade school starts after Labor Day, although things may have changed since my childhood.
She doesn’t need to be in California to run her business. She can run it from anywhere in the world, as long as she has Internet access.
Dragging his wife back to a country that wants her dead. I am not surprised and I saw it coming(in some form). Whatever happens now is fully on Harry, they already lived through it, they know what is going to happen. I am hoping their marriage survives this. Also, be prepared to see Harry back working for the firm. I know people like to quote him, saying he never will, but he’s bringing his whole family back after what happened. It really makes their concerns about security and everything they said no longer matter and I’m sure they will be called hypocrites(see comment above). I have to wonder if the money troubles are true(how can you not?), and the firm will have full control. The media harassment of Meghan these past years is nothing compared to what they will do to her now. But it’s their life.
Deranger take. They are multimillionaires. She can run her business from the UK. They’re not dependent on the taxpayers. And I’m sure they will have security.
I do keep repeating it on many responses, but people with money problems don’t pick up a third international property to pay for and maintain. They’re not selling the house in Montecito apparently, and they have a vacation home in Portugal.
I really can’t believe this. It opens the children to a whole box of toxic tricks from the media, that current laws in California protect them from to an extent.
But I can’t say I’m not looking forward to front pages of “Meghan gets coffee in London! Steals Kate’s Early Years thunder!”
And, tinfoil tiara theory here, William hates the media as much as Harry, though they express it differently. I almost wonder, here in conspiracy land, if a lot of the “William is INCANDESCENT about Harry! William is FURIOUS about Meghan!” isn’t blow out of proportion and fed to the media by WILLIAM himself, to turn around and make them look like fools, easy enough: doesn’t take a lot of planning, the Sussexes have made a point of not responding to every headline, etc. And their relationship is s-p-a-c-e but not acrimonious.
Omg, that truly will be a future headline
Ran to my timeline. The derangers are already hating on them and Meghan (shockingly) in particular. Guessing it’s a combination of Invictus on the horizon and Charles’ health
They’ve learned nothing from the recent death of Prof. Arday, nothing.
I disagree. I think they have learned — and they’re emboldened, and enjoying the possibilities that go with flexing their power.
Noooo. I refuse to believe that.
One factor being Meghan’s mental health amidst the ongoing, relentless onslaught of lies, innuendo and the generally misogynoir attitude of the BM, the RF, and Deranged others.
What I really don’t get: why would anyone voluntarily enrol their kids in those stuffy, classist British schools when everyone in the family has had such a bad time. No matter if it was CRex in Gordonstoun, Charles Spencer in Maidwell Hall — which resulted in a book (A Very Private School), or Harry in Eton, where he felt so alone, where teachers sold him out to the press.
🎯. I’m with you @nanea. I hope this is not true. Even if they lived in a relatively isolated place, like in a house on the Althorp estate (?), the press will do everything they can to drive them (or just Meghan and the kids) out of the country again. And what about security?!
Nanea, Those miserable (and abusive) experiences were at boarding schools, not primary schools.
I think Prince Charles was home schooled before boarding school where his classmates beat him because they wanted to be able to brag later that they’d knocked down the king.. I don’t know how old Prince Charles was. Charles Spencer entered boarding school at 8.
Day schools don’t have the same reputation.
The kids are too young for boarding school. That’s what’s problematic, boarding schools.
I’m British and can assure you if you choose carefully for your children, you can find wonderful, liberal schools where they will get a superb and very open education. My grandson is the same age as Archie and I’m in total awe of the great education he is getting – having his eyes opened to the world with the teachers skill and expertise.
Obviously there are equally great schools in America too, but I’m sure we can trust Harry and Meghan to find the perfect fit of schools for their beloved children. It’s a fait accompli anyway, those children are already enrolled at schools for September – I’m fascinated to learn which schools they are and my gut feeling is that there may be surprises here.
Schools vary a great deal. Summerhill school is also in England — and that’s way on the other end of the continuum in terms of being student-centered and unstuffy. I’m curious to learn what school(s) they might have chosen, but I also hope it doesn’t become public while the Sussex kids are still there.
Is Charles sicker then orginally led on? The people magazine said they moving back for an extended time? Very shocked by this!
Prince of wales must be furious!!!
I bet no-one told him in advance. This has been the Sussexes secret. I think Charles might have been told and the Brooksbanks.
I thought this might be a sign Charles is not doing well and Harry just decided he isn’t going to end things with him badly? Or maybe something went down when they all met and…it was decided to move back. Who the hell knows – this is jaw dropping.
I wish them happiness and safety but if they do that Christmas walk, I’ll vomit.
I am guessing they’ll have a house on Charles Spencer’s property.
That’s my guess as well.
Coming here to say that. May even be pulling together a bunch of kids for a small private school on the grounds. Rich parents here get together and fund à Montessori school which other kids go to as well.
godspeed to meghan and the kids. between the kids meeting charles, his secretary who HATED h&m leaving and now this….something is going on. I really hate this for the kids though. the level of privacy they have in California vs the UK….sigh.
Glad you pointed out Alderton leaving soon. I bet that was a big factor.
I wonder if this is why Alderton left. If he was against this and Charles told
Him he didn’t care. The story says that they just told Charles on Sunday, but that doesn’t mean it wasn’t being discussed before that.
Surely it has to do with Charles health as well as the age of the children. A now or never moment. They have established connections and escape routes/backup plans. The US is in a bad way. Water scarcity, wildfires, droughts, impending fascist doom. I have a backup plan as well.
The UK has been dealing with a drought & wildfires as well; that’s the world in these climate change days.
I do wonder if this is tied to both Invictus and Charles’s health. But it’s a heck of a sacrifice for Meghan and the kids. Their kids don’t know the UK and they’re going to school in a country with very mixed feelings about their family. Calling it for “an extended period” gives me hope it’s not permanent. The press will hound Meghan, those kids’ faces will be published, and I’m sure they’ll find out their school and roughly where they live. I know the US government sucks right now, but the UK press is forever. It’s their family, their decision, but I hope Harry is prepared to pull the family out of the UK if it goes badly. The only thing I could see damaging their marriage is if Harry just can’t cut out his family for the sake of Meghan and their kids. Not saying that’s easy to do by any means, but there has to be a limit for how many chances are given. I do wonder what was figured out about security given that Meghan didn’t even make any public appearances with Harry and almost didn’t come to the UK with the kids at all over the summer.
@Jennifer: Agree it’s tied to Charles’ health. Also their home in Montecito is not up for sale (I looked). I cannot see Charles speaking out against the tabloids, now, anymore than he did before-(which was not at all) – when (not if) they will attack Meghan.
I am another one who is completely shocked. I think Charles must be dying, or this is Invictus related – or both.
This is gonna be an interesting thread bc I’m already seeing random new names😂.
I agree with you. This is not them dropping all ties to California, but being closer to a grandfather for whatever time there is plus Birmingham Invictus.
I hope there is a public sign from Charles to tell the media to back off. That’s probably wishful thinking but it would shut down a lot of the chatter.
I saw this story breaking on ABC News, couldn’t believe it, and came right over here. Like others, this leaves me speechless, and I can only speculate that it has more to do with Charles’ health and not so much Invictus, although residence in the UK would certainly make it easier. They’re adults and know what they’re doing, but I really hope they have solid security and are prepared for the media frenzy over Meghan and the children. I just hate to think of all the awful comparisons made between the children and their Wales cousins. I can only imagine William gnashing his teeth and rolling around on the floor in fits over this. Interesting times ahead. Good luck to them all.
So all that talk abut Meghan and the children’s security was for nothing? If they like it, I love it. It does make them seem a bit flaky though. Good luck to them. This is why you don’t get too attached to what celebrities are doing because eventually they will disappoint you.
💯💯💯
Remember when Harry made a statement that security was paramount to his family’s future. I think this was the plan all along. Remember also when he kept making statements about them living in the US “for now”
We missed the clues all along.
I do hope that Meghan will have the support this time around otherwise I don’t see this ending well for her sadly.
I also think some of the production projects not working out made this decision easier.
She can do As Ever from anywhere but they seemed to be having a tougher time getting production going.
Yup.
It’s never a good idea to put celebrities on any sort of pedestal. They’re as flaky as the rest of us.
Absolutely this
The article is full of “PEOPLE understands.” Not “PEOPLE can confirm.” I don’t believe this, and I won’t until a Sussex spokesperson confirms it. Such a move would draw a bullseye on Meghan and their children.
Very weird statement from their spokesteam. They don’t comment on matters of security.
It’s happening. They are doing it for the kids, what they both believe (rightly or wrongly) will be best for the children in the long run.
This is absolutely shocking.
The press will hound them. They are way more interesting in the tabloids over Will and Kate.
It seems very weird. I think possibly its a combination of Harry being homesick and not knowing what to do with his life and wanting the children to have a traditional British education.
I am very shocked that Meghan agreed.
I dont know why she would?.
The thought of this actually made me sick. But the US is really not in a good place right now. That could also be a factor. The Heritage Foundation has been in their business for years. Things are probably on the foundation’s side right now.
I wish them Godspeed.
Not knowing what to do with his life? Living in England won’t change that because he’s not going to be leashed again by the institution. Puh-leeze. Harry & Meghan know what they’re doing, they’re two intelligent, accomplished people. And I’m willing to bet the security issue was figured out to the Sussexes’ satisfaction and OF COURSE we’re not being told the specifics of that.
When my husband told me that I told him to check his sources. Then I saw the BBC is reporting it. I am shocked. If this doesn’t prove how much Meghan loves Harry I don’t know what will. I wonder if she has given a time limit? Like she will try it for a couple of years and see how it goes.
Maybe they want the kids to be educated in the UK? The US education system isn’t doing great under Trump.
Delphine, it’s true that the public school (open to everyone) here in the U.S. can be bad in some areas – it’s better in wealthy areas because our schools are often funded by property taxes, etc.
Private grammar and high schools (exclusive paid admission) are basically out of Trump’s field of influence, and the education is generally better.
There is no US education system. Trump has no say in education. School boards are local. I’m sure Montecito has excellent schools.
Well, there was a Department of Education but trump put an end to that. MAGA doesn’t want well-educated serfs.
Oh, please. Where they live, those kids will be going to the ultra private schools for the rich their whole school lives. Meghan and Harry are the privileged class whose lives are in a beautiful enclave where the uber-wealthy live and only the best of the private schools. There will never be a public school for them, even in a rich community like Montecito. The wealthy send their kids to the most coveted private schools.
I better not hear Harry complaining when his kids faces end up on the front page of daily mail!!
💯💯💯💯💯
There is likely to be some planned event to see them so that the paparazzi frenzy is shut down. Maybe they do a first day of school thing.
Isn’t what you’re stating above everything H&M are against? Isn’t that why they moved to America in the first place? If they start doing planned photo calls with the children to tame the press, then they will lose a lot of goodwill. I don’t think they will do this, but it makes a body think.
That makes no sense!!!! They left the damn circus, they’re not rejoining!!!
Umm, even in the uk, if a drone is flown over their backyard, they have a right to complain. We’re not doing this. Oh he better not ever complain. No I repeat that we are not doing that.
Why not?!?!?!??! What about moving to the UK makes it OK for the DM to exploit his children? Is that a law, an official policy? He would have every right to complain.
Hell William and Kate still complain about photos of their kids AND themselves taken when not working (which is most of the time lol). So yes Harry can still complain.
Wow, didn’t see this one coming. The fact they are keeping the Montecito and Portugal homes tells me they are financially secure. I’m wondering if Uncle Charles is allowing them to reside on the Althorpe Estate… I think this is going to be amazing.
If Doria is cool with her baby and grandbabies going back there, I’m cool with it.
I trust Black women.
Always.
@what? Thank you. That’s all.
I feel like it’s happening. They’re not under duress. They’re adults making choices. So we see. LFG. While keeping them safe…..
A BBC journalist confirmed with with their spokesperson. And mentioned that on air.
I admit that Doria was my first thought.
I hope in a way that she’s coming with them. For Meghan’s sake.
I cannot believe this. So worried for their safety.
Am quite surprised. CNN and NYT also have this news. I wonder if it’s Invictus or visa related. Maybe July was a bit of a tryout. Hopefully security concerns have been resolved. Interesting that they are still keeping the California home, so maybe for the year? Well, it’s their decision and hopefully all of this will work out.
I actually had a feeling the last few weeks that something shifted and the Rita’s stories had some basis in fact. I don’t know them, but as someone who’s supported them since this whole saga began, it’s disappointing. God speed to them. 🤷🏾♀️
Perhaps this has to do with Harry’s legal status in he US. Otherwise, this makes no sense. Meghan will never know peace.
Or the kids? I have a friend who is american. She married a Dutch man and their gaggle of children were born there (i honestly don’t know how many she has now. 6? 7? The last one was born here).
Anyway they moved back to the US a few years ago bc she is an only child and her parents, while healthy, are getting older – AND bc while her children are US citizens, in order for THEIR children to be US citizens they have to live here for a certain amount of time before they reach a certain age (i feel like its two years before age 16 or something).
Maybe something like that?
I know nothing about UK immigration issues, but Meghan will be in the position that Harry is in, spouse of a citizen. Is that going to be an issue for them?
Trump need a distraction. And Heritage Foundation has already gone after Harry’s visa application. I can just see ICE going after Harry to prove “it’s not just brown people, we swear!” and basing it on Harry “lying” (lol he didn’t) on his visa. ICE has already proven they don’t really obey the law, etc and even with high powered attorneys, they can still gum up Harry for a few weeks even.
Gobsmacked. I can’t understand why on earth they would relocate here. It’s crazy and I don’t think Meghan will be safe. It’s unbelievable that Harry wants to bring her back to a country that has a media and extremely large number of the public that utterly detest her and that she’s agreed.
God, I hope this isn’t true, it’s such a bad idea. Tearing the kids away from their friends, in service to what?—Charles’s status as king?
Does this mean the security issues have been resolved?
Something is going on with Charles’ health IMO. The Firm anf the Government have no faith in William and Kate taking over and they need plan B (the Sussexes) in place. If this is true.
THIS! I don’t think it’s so much Charles’ health but something is not right with William. And Kate. The RF needs Harry and Meghan and the fact the WASP is leaving is important too.
I agree – Alderton going is significant in my opinion, and I’ve long thought there are unknown issues with William particularly, but also Kate.
This was kinda previewed end of last year. I think this involves Invictus but also Charles! I’m assuming he has maybe a year left.
I expect Harry will get some half in role and Meghan will travel back and forth for acting/as ever/supporting charities.
The royal reporters are gonna have a field day.
I do also think as ever can launch intl now too.
As long as this isn’t coming from Harry and Meghan themselves I don’t believe it.
I don’t want to believe it either, but if a denial isn’t issued soon, I fear it is likely true. And on second thought something must be terribly wrong for them to make this move. From the wording it sounds temporary. I pray that everyone in their little family is healthy and safe. I also hope there is nothing wrong with the people they love and care about.
Though I am shocked, I won’t presume to know more about what is driving this than they do. No one who is subject to the level of scrutiny Meghan is would make this move lightly.
A BBC journalist confirmed on air that they spoke with Harry and Meghan’s spokesperson.
What a terrible idea. Why go back to prison when you had your freedom for the past six years. Harry is setting up his entire family for failure and relentless scrutiny. How desperate can he be to be their scapegoat and hostage again. Run Meghan, run. Smfh.
I remember Harry saying that he hoped his children could receive the same British education.
I have a really hard time believing any of this. They canceled Meghan doing any pre-Invictus events recently because they would not give them security. Now they’re going to move there? Does not compute. Until I hear it from one of the Sussexes or their spokespeople, I’m not buying it.
@Sharon
I remember that also.
I genuinely cannot fathom why they’d choose to do this. It boggles the mind. I’m honestly wondering if the loons were right that they were having money problems.
Money problems make no sense though if they’re taking on ANOTHER property to pay for/rent.
I honestly assumed that they were renting/lending their house in Portugal this entire time when they weren’t using it to help offset costs of keeping the place up, and they’d probably be able to rent the Montecito place as well.
If they were having money problems, they would have unloaded their biggest asset (Montecito house). It’s a sellers market in California now.
They’re keeping their place in Montecito, they’ve got the place in Portugal, now they’ll be getting a place in the UK. People with money troubles don’t do things like that. Enough already.
I didn’t read all the comments yet but am I the only one who doesn’t believe for a minute that Charles didn’t know and was just now informed after they’d already planned their move back? I think he knew and was part of the planning or even invited them to return but can’t say so because William would be so incandescent he would spontaneously combust. I’m not shocked because I’ve always felt there’s a lot we don’t know going on behind the scenes but I AM surprised! All those left-behind haters might even back down a bit on Meghan – they took her departure as a big “F U” to the Crown. Maybe they’ll be nicer to her this time around. Who knows what’s going on. Maybe William the Hyena (sorry!) is going to abdicate…
Next in line is George.
I think this is great. Idc, Harry needs tAs long as Harry is doing this with the full backing and support of his father, that is. If he’s literally informed his dad of this decision a few days ago, that’s worrisome. Harry has good intentions but I’ve often felt that he’s made choices for his family that were driven more by pride than logic.
Yeah the whole idea of informing Charles just a few days ago makes me nervous. It means they’ll be tons of briefings in the next few months against Harry. It’s gonna be ugly but in the end I expect that he will have a role by the end of the year. Half in/half out.
But I am concerned that if this doesn’t workout Meghan might peace out in the next few years which at this point I wouldn’t blame her.
Honestly, Charles could barely spare an hour or two this last visit. I doubt he and Camilla even want them moving back to England.
I’m going to wait until it’s comes out from H&M themselves. I think it’s absolutely bonkers for them to move their family here. The rabid press will never stop coming from them particularly the children. Especially with what they’ve done to Professor Jason Arday and are still continuing to do so even in his death.
I always suspected both parents, especially Harry, preferred the children to have British accents and be more culturally British/European. At ages 7 and 5, it seems a good time to return to meet those goals.
Why? There’s nothing inherently ‘better’ about being British rather than American.
I would add a third thing that stands out. Is this the first time it is confirmed that H&M do have a vacation property in Portugal?
Really the weirdest piece of news and honestly a bit worrying considering that the Windsors and their tabloids friends are still acting crazy when it comes to the Sussexes every single day of the week.
Another one here who is in total shock! I can understand the family having a base here but, for the children to start school in September is staggering! H&M have been so fiercely protective of them so for them to risk their identities and security there has to be something happening behind the scenes that we don’t know about.
They obviously know what they’re doing but, I really really really don’t trust the Windsors and/or the Middletons. H&M must know what they’re doing but, if he lets any of the Windsors know where the family are staying then within six weeks the press will know. We all saw the Netflix documentary and I dread to think how bad it will be for them once the family are based over here.
Hmmm I’m not going to believe this until I hear it straight from Camp Sussex. If it really is true though, I’m sure they’ve already lined up all the housing and security they need.
The People Magazine article definitely sounds like Harry and Meghan are the sources for all of the info regarding them and their move.
People magazine is deliberately not confirming this- they “understand” this, which is not what they would say if they knew it to be true..
This says that Chuck’s health is worse than we know … and they don’t want us to know hence the framing of Charles just being made “aware” of their plans. The roll out of this news is a delicate dance that they are in on together.
I’m shocked, but call me stupid…..I’m thinking “BRAVO”. This is a 3D chess move by the Sussexes.
You’re not the only one. After my shock, I’m just like yeah let’s do this. Give it a go. And I wonder if this has been in the works for a while now. And again, they have a home in Cali they can return to. And finally, a penny for William and Kate’s thoughts. I’m sorry but I am laughing. There’s no way they knew earlier or it would’ve leaked. So the idea of them finding this out…ahhh, I’m being petty af but it’s delicious
I think they are standing their ground. This is a fabulous “F you” move! Perfect timing when the kids are just starting school but finished pre-school and not too old to be really missing any friends. Easy adjustment. Holiday home in Portugal. Near close relatives (Eugenie and Jack hung around with them in Toronto and NYC are are in their camp for sure.) 3 little cousins to form bonds with in Porugal/UK. Dual citizens with a home in California too. Most importantly, not relocating “someday, in a couple of years etc etc ” but NOW. Charles is alive. I don’t think it means he’s dying. It means H and M are pragmatic. If there is ever going to be a right time it is NOW. And best of all, OH the deliciousness of it all, is that they are taking the power away from ScooterKing. All the threats of banishment or removing the titles from a continent away are rendered impotent. Honestly, this is almost Biblical! I think they have pulled off the best move. They are setting up a rival court WELL in advance. I don’t worry about Meghan at all. She has self worth and she will do as she pleases this time. OMG Willie will be 10 degrees of incandescent. I’m cheering.
Maybe they’re just buying another home, so they can connect with their friendly relatives, and give the littles Dads perspective and a look at a different country?Much ado about nothing.
Why Harry why!!!
These people just publicly lynched a whole black professor….sigh
If this is true, I hate it for H&M but LOVE it for W&K.
Ha! This is where I’m at in all this! I wouldn’t set foot in that benighted country again, but Billy & Katiekins are having absolute fits over this!! Let the pillow-throwing commence!🤣
How does this work with As Ever? Meghan’s business is based in the US
The way it’s always worked, through emails, zoom meetings, etc. She wasn’t personally making the jam that went out for sale.
Popped over here after receiving the alert from the Guardian. Total Rubbish.
I think this story is a red herring to pull attention away from how the British press drove Dr. Arday to suicide. This is their way of saying, “We’re not racists at all because look who is returning to live here full time.”
IMO this has everything to do with Charle’s health and the amount of time he has left—but they can’t/won’t say that. Harry wants to be there with/for him regardless of anything else. Megan, of course, is going to support/facilitate that.
I don’t think there’s enough evidence to believe this. Vague ‘sources’ in a People story? Nah, I’m not buying it yet.
There are times in your life when several things come together to suggest that if you are going to do something sometime, now is the time.
Charles is not long for this world, Invictus is coming, the kids are still young enough to be flexible, Meghan has established online businesses, and William isn’t king yet to be able to totally jerk the Sussexes around. This could be a last chance to try
Looking back, there’s a reason that they have been streamlining.
Yup I think this was in the works since last year. The security issue just got in the way but I think they’ll get security back after some back and forth in the next few months.
Even what they said about Archie and lili being involved in their global charity work I felt like something was in the works
They also mentioned that they can’t keep the kids private forever so I expect that they’ll release something. Maybe a back to school picture.
I think Charles and Harry will have a good year together getting along/do public engagements. They’ve probably been talking behind the scenes.
I just have a feeling considering nothing has leaked about their meeting.
True
Just hope it’s not permanent
I think it is Invictis and Charles related; I think the Spencer’s are supportive, Meghan may be about to release As Ever in Europe or the UK. The kids are of an age to be in UK schools. Additionally I would not rule out Trump attempting to kick Harry out -again and the general depressive nature of the US at the moment. A 12- 18 month sojourn to the UK seems reasonable from a family and business standpoint. It’s shocking and I hope the tabloids and deranged realize the children are old enough to understand the nastiness.
Like many others, this news has me blindsided. But I find myself wondering if William has been deemed unfit or unwilling for the kingship. Could it pass to Harry instead? I realize this is an absolute long-shot, but it could be just what the monarchy needs if the institution is to survive….
I think it would pass to George, but because he’s a minor he would need a guardian or regent or something, and right now that goes to the next adult in the line of succession….Harry. But I can’t see William abdicating. He doesn’t want the responsibility but he wants the power, respect, and pretend gravitas it would give him.
The line of succession is George, Charlotte, Louis, then Harry.
I’m also circling back to the idea that this is related to William. Maybe there is a bomb coming there and for some reason it is better for H&M to be in the country. IDK.
This clearly is not a last minute move. It’s been planned for a while now. So the “why” is a huge question obviously.
I think that’s possible.
But it’s more likely that Charles is not long for this world, right?
Then again those 2 things could be connected.
Yeah I’m really wondering if this is about Harry needing to establish residency in the UK for something.
I’m shocked and disappointed about this news. How is Harry going to guarantee Meghan and children’ safety? How is he going to protect her from the press intrusion and slander and from the smearing from the Palace. Hope Meghan knows what’s she put herself in for.
Just shows that they move like secrets and even this stan site knows nothing about their situation
True
Shades of Harry striding into court past the media who had no idea he was in the country
What if Harry feels he needs to be UK based for the upcoming Invictus games?
That would be about a year’s worth of time.
Except, he has managed to be involved in all the previous games without moving to that country. What is so special about the UK that he needs to be there for them?
BBC reporting it has spoken to a H&M Spokesperson and they have confirmed the move.
I’ll believe it when the Sussexes actual spokespeople confirm it.
If it’s in People it’s confirmed
I haven’t commented on here in a while, but as soon as I heard, I ran straight back here 🙂. I agree with others—I’m wondering if it might have something to do with Charles’s health and the declining perception of the BRF overall on the world stage- They’ve lost a lot of influence in this day and age(and WK aren’t cutting it), especially outside that island.
H being a dutiful son and M being a very supportive wife would also fit with that. The fact that they’re keeping their home in Montecito suggests they’re probably both financially independent and could retire early if they wanted to. They don’t depend on taxpayers’ money, which makes them look good by comparison—and, in turn, doesn’t exactly make the BRF look great.
This is actually crazy! If they wanted to be closer to the UK and/or Charles, why not just their place in Portugal? Hoping they at least choose Scotland or something a bit safer/away from London.
This is feeling a little like Bennifer 2.0: a really expensive “what if…?” I hope it doesn’t end the same way.
In my head-novel, this move is setting the stage for William’s eventual abdication (voluntary or otherwise). They’re laying the path to Good King Harry 👑 🤣
The only thing that I can think of is they so desperately want Harry to be a working royal. And they worked that out. I have no words why they would go back to the uk.
Ok, my imagination is running away with me. My first thought was that Harry wants to spend as much quality time with Charles as he can, while he can. If so, this is probably a good time for the kids to switch to British schools, especially if the plan might be to switch back to American schools in a few years. We’ve often speculated about what might be “ wrong” with William, and whatever is going on, he doesn’t seem eager or able to be the Defender of the Faith or Commander in Chief of the Armed forces. So (deep breath here) what if this is to ensure that Harry has solidly re-established his residency in Great Britain in support of his role as a Counsellor of State and
potential Regent for Prince George if William goes off the rails in some way?
Quite a while ago, someone here said that it had been predicted (I’m not sure by whom) that Harry would end up as King, later in life. So maybe this is part of a possible Plan B for the next 5 years — until George turns 18. It’s highly unlikely of course, but ….
Now that I’ve had a moment to think about it- the People article says “for an extended length of time.” Perhaps they have decided it’s time to establish themselves as a bi-continental family. To do that they need to have a home in both UK and the US. This is a huge move, so as some have said, this isn’t a last minute thing. For one thing, they would have to research schools for their children. They just can’t drop them off in any old school.
Moo, I hope you are right. I’ll be the first to say it, but if this is true, Harry is not considering carefully enough the effect this will have on Meghan and the kids. I have great respect for Meghan, naturally, but sometimes you just have to say no to your husband. It’s her life and kids, too. Meghan, in particular, as we know, is the chief target of the English derangers. She was almost driven to suicide, even as a very strong and capable woman. She is in the most danger to her mental health, daily living and let’s face it, to her very existence. There is a target on her back–and there has been for a VERY long time. Look what the newspapers did to the Black professor in England! I haven’t read it, but it’s clear that he committed suicide because of all the hate and harassment. If Harry has to choose between spending the remainder of his horrible father’s life with him or protecting Meghan and the kids from the dangers that await them in England, then he should choose his family–Meghan and the kids.
Swan Song will reveal that Diana said Charles is not William’s father.
(Just joking but would be fun.)
That would be fun!!!
I’m not sure I believe this and I’m holding my breath for H&M to deny it.
If true, I can’t understand. The media will torment Meghan, Archie, and Lili. The chimpanzee comparisons will rare their ugly heads again. The comparisons to their Wales cousins vill be vicious. Her tabloid attackers will have easier access to Megham. The children’s images won’t have the same level of protection that California requires. Seeing that overt racism is lowkey tolerated, defended, and even encouraged in the tabloids, the UK media and entertainment industry (‘m looking at you, BBC and BAFTA, specifically), I can only imagine how brutally the Sussexes will be treated.
I’m holding out hope that this just a sick joke.
I think it’s for the run up to Invictus. …but it’s CRAZY that just before I read the blip I was reading an article about litter in Britain after speaking with a coworker after her return from a European vacation. She was miserable at a friends home in the UK for 3 weeks without air conditioning and was shocked by all the trash. She said people litter like nobody’s business and first thing I thought of was ain’t no trash in Montecito. And I’m kinda offended as a Californian..we have excellent schools, air conditioning and excellent weather! LOL
Wild theory…. Charles has not much time left , maybe William has been deemed incompetent to succeed by govt and courtiers ,and they need Harry there to act as regent for George. Maybe something scandalous is going to be revealed about both William and Kate and there is no cover for them. The idea of H+M and kids moving back proves truth is stranger than fiction.
There was an astrologer that predicted that Harry will be a regent for George (and that Harry will ultimately, when old, be King,). Maybe there is some big news coming out in the near future!
Valerie, I agree that something very bad is being hidden about Kate and/or Will. My mind is running riot over what it could be!
Beverley, hard agree.
We probably should have seen this coming when they unusually started briefing to the press in the run up to their visit to the UK. I guess this also means that Harry is not going to appeal his case against the DM.
Maybe the British government, recognizing Harry’s diplomatic skills, has offered him a job lol.
Anything is possible now! Because this news is crazy!
This is insane. Meghan will never be safe there. The minute Chuck kicks the bucket, William will lash out. He will have a lot of time to prepare to make Harry’s life hell.
Christine, “Meghan will never be safe there.” At the end of the day, that is my main concern. Meghan will never be safe there.
It would be amazing if they moved into the lodge!
Well, I don’t have to worry about them anymore. They are walking into this of their own free will. I think it’s an extremely bad idea for Meghan and the children. It won’t be as easy to get her children out of there.
They reported this on the CBS Evening News just now. I was gobsmacked when I heard it and came here right away to see what if anything Kaiser had to say about it.
I think it is happening for real. I hope they know what they are doing. Like many others here, I fear the abuse directed towards Meghan and the kids will be even worse than before. Right now, they have an ocean, several thousand miles of land, and California privacy laws protecting them. Once in the UK, those kids will be fair game and their faces will be plastered all over the media.
The kindest interpretation I can think of is that Charles’ health is not good and he has gotten a terminal diagnosis and Harry wants to spend what time Charles has left close by.
Now this brings up the issue of security that Harry has publicly stated as being non-negotiable. Maybe, he and Charles have come to an agreement on that topic.
This news was a shocker to me! I certainly didn’t have the Sussexes moving back to England on any of my bingo cards. I think it could be a combination of a few things and this temporary move is the compromise.
A. Charles’ health is worse than we are aware of
B. Wanting to make sure Harry (and Meghan) can be there for Invictus without any shenanigans surrounding their flying in to attend
C. There must have been a resolution to their security especially pertaining to the IG.
I don’t think this is a permanent move or them trying to get back into the royal fold. It sounds like it’s just for a year or so, until after the IG next summer are over. But good luck and godspeed to them.
Too late to edit, but after reading more of the comments maybe A. is not about Charles, but instead is related to William’s health. In case Charles outlives William, he needs Harry here for George.
Lucky Charm, hear, hear!
This move is clearly about Archie and Lili experiencing life in England. They are literally Prince and Princess of England, and they’re at an age where it’s still relatively easy to move, but they’re old enough to remember their time there. I am sure both Harry and Meghan want to make sure they have equal roots in both countries, to get to know their Spencer relatives and experience British life, not just visit for holidays. That’s why they’ve only told Charles about it now. It’s not about him or the other royals, it’s about giving the children the opportunity to feel as British as they feel American.
Alright yall, the shock is wearing off for me. And now I wanna know where will they live???? Where are the kids going to school??? Those are basic things that will at some point be revealed. All these years of nonstop discussion of whether George will go to Eaton, years of talks. And now we got the Sussex kids just surprise rolling up to a school. I’m sorry but I’m laughing at this fr.
I’m sure we will find out soon where they’re living and where children will go school. Harry and Meghan better be prepared for that and just grin and bear it.
I’m sure they are expecting it. In some of the recent articles they mentioned they know they can’t keep Archie and lili private forever. This seems to have been in the works for a long time. Wouldn’t be surprised if they already have a place scouted from Harry’s visits.
I’m sure they are aware. But I also just realized. William and Kate are now gonna have to WORK. I’m sorry but I’m still laughing.
Excellent point about W&K. LOL!
@Jais: I doubt they’ll be working more. They’ll just distract the press by throwing some red meat about Meghan and Harry to the press.
I wouldn’t be surprised if Charles Spencer offered them a cottage at Althorp and Harry and Meghan would definitely support for Archie and Lili to spend time at their ancestral home
You in danger, girl.
The woman on the Pop Syllabus podcast had mentioned that she thought they would make their way back to each other given the fact that each side keeps responding when the other side says anything.
I wonder if she will do a follow-up.
One silver lining about this decision is maybe Meghan can get her name cleared from those bullying allegations and get the Palace to apologize for attempting to damage her reputation.
I dom’t think they are out of money or they wouldn’t be keeping two expemsive properties outside the UK, and would also account for the description “extended period of time” instead of permanently. One or all of the following possibilities-
1.) Chuckles is gravely ill and there has been a thawing. Harry wants to be as close as possible with the time left. Megan has qualms, but as a loving, supportive spouse, is willing to put up with some shizz so her husband and kids can whatever time is left. I can’t stand my husband’s dysfunctional family, but I would never keep him from them and would be supportive however necessary when dealing with elder care or end of life issues.
2.) William will be King, but as Counselor of State, Harry needs to be there if Charles is incapacitated and during the eventual succession. Andrew and girls are out as counsellors I think? And Edward and Anne are not in good health ans their kids are commoners. (Not sure how this works and willing to be schooled by those in the knowledge here.
3.) Above Counselor of State issue, but ALSO that he will become Regent for 6 years until George becomes King)
4.) Charles is ill, but it’s Charles SPENCER who is ill and Harry wants to be near and is needed at Althorp. I am aware that Earl Spencer has male heirs, just maybe Harry wants to be near him and is needed there during a succession or transition.
5.) Things have become untenable in the US with the current political climate, Harry’s visa is danger due to pettiness, they are fleeing for awhile (but I thought that’s what the house in Portugal was for).
6.) There is something to do with Phil or Betty’s wills that require this.
There goes that peaceful life and the protection of those 2 babies identity. You know the British media is never ever going to let up on stalking them to get pictures of those two beautiful babies . I don’t understand why they are doing this at all but it’s not my business or my family so I will pray for them to hurry up and get back to California