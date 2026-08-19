People: Prince Harry & Meghan are ‘moving back’ to the UK this month

I am… shocked. People Magazine has just exclusively revealed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are moving back to the UK. They are enrolling their children in British schools. Apparently, they plan to maintain their home in Montecito (and their home in Portugal, one would assume), but they will spend this coming school year in the UK. You guys… I cannot believe all of those royal commentators were NOT full of crap.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are moving back to Britain in the biggest shift to their family life since stepping away from royal duties in 2020, PEOPLE can exclusively reveal.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are relocating with Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5, to the U.K. for an extended period beginning this month, PEOPLE understands, with the children set to begin school there in September.

The couple will maintain their home in Montecito, California, and their vacation property in Portugal while establishing a private, non-royal home base in Britain. The location of the family’s new home and the children’s school are being closely guarded.

The move gives Harry, 41, and Meghan, 45, their first home base in Britain since they relinquished the lease on Frogmore Cottage, the Windsor residence gifted to them by the late Queen Elizabeth in 2023. King Charles, 77, asked them to vacate the property following the publication of Harry’s raw 2023 memoir, Spare.

King Charles was made aware of the couple’s plans on Sunday, August 16, PEOPLE understands, and welcomes the opportunity to see more of the Sussex family in a private and personal capacity.

The move comes just weeks after Harry and Meghan returned to the U.K. with Archie and Lilibet for a successful summer visit that included the children’s first reunion with their grandfather in more than four years.

Charles is said to have been clear there will be no change to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s status as private individuals and non-working members of the royal family, in keeping with the wishes they expressed and the agreement reached when they stepped back from royal duties.

Those close to the Sussexes believe they have successfully executed the “half in, half out” model Harry and Meghan proposed to the royal family in 2019. With a base in Britain, Harry will be able to spend more time with charities including Scotty’s Little Soldiers and WellChild, as well as the Invictus community, while Meghan continues leading her lifestyle company, As Ever, and pursuing future projects.

Allies say the couple have built the independent life they envisioned — championing the causes most important to them while supporting themselves financially, paying their own bills and mortgage, and relying on no taxpayer funding. The move is also the clearest sign yet that Harry believes his family’s long-running security concerns have reached a point where he feels comfortable basing Meghan and their children in Britain once again. A spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex declined to comment on the matter of security.