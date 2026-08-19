“Harrison Ford met Cookie Monster & hummed the ‘Indiana Jones’ theme” links

Harrison Ford met Cookie Monster!! [Seriously OMG]
Olivia Rodrigo was definitely throwing shade at Taylor Swift. [Just Jared]
Lisa Rinna is spreading true-crime conspiracies. [Socialite Life]
Bad Bunny will end his massively successful tour at home. [LaineyGossip]
Adam Driver is going over to Marvel after Disney calls off his “Ben Solo” Star Wars movie. This is Disney’s mess but at least they’re keeping him in-house. [Pajiba]
Justin Timberlake shared some family photos. [Hollywood Life]
Jordana Brewster’s Fast & Furious lace. [Go Fug Yourself]
Dr. Abdul al Sayed points out the obvious. [OMG Blog]
Charlize Theron is carrying Celine’s it-bag before anyone else. [RCFA]
Some background on Whitney Thore’s fiance. [Starcasm]
The White House is going full-on unhinged about a female reporter asking Donald Trump some questions. The WH has even brought up this woman’s children. [Buzzfeed]
Me think me know this song 💙 pic.twitter.com/hatKIhvLnD
— Cookie Monster (@MeCookieMonster) August 18, 2026
Cookie Monster and Harrison Ford won the net with that bit… Harrison almost breaking is delightful.
So cute! Cookie Monster is my favorite monster 🍪
The notoriously grumpy Ford looks like he’s having a blast but it would’ve been funny to see him have a grump off with Oscar the grouch
Alright, that was delightfully unexpected. Good for Harrison Ford!
Talk about the pot calling the kettle callous and vindictive…
NORMA DES Brett Goldstein did a bit with Oscar the Grouch. It was pretty cute, too. Several cast members from Shrinking did bits with Sesame Street characters besides Brett and Harrison.
Harrison Ford has turned into the most delightful old curmudgeon there ever was. This and his background antics at the SAG Awards a couple years ago when Jessica Williams was giving her “I am an actor” speech take the cake. If you haven’t seen that yet, please go and look it up. You will not be disappointed.
My aunt & i would hum that song together every time I wheeled her in for her chemo & radiation treatments. It was our fight song and it makes me so happy every time I hear it, because she’s still here, fighting.
Sue, I might agree with you if Harrison has given up flying solo. He’s had so many near-misses that he is endangering other people with his mishaps. You’re so vain, Harrison!
Please tell me it’s a hoax that Harry and Meghan are moving back to the UK?’!