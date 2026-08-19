“Harrison Ford met Cookie Monster & hummed the ‘Indiana Jones’ theme” links

Harrison Ford met Cookie Monster!! [Seriously OMG]
Olivia Rodrigo was definitely throwing shade at Taylor Swift. [Just Jared]
Lisa Rinna is spreading true-crime conspiracies. [Socialite Life]
Bad Bunny will end his massively successful tour at home. [LaineyGossip]
Adam Driver is going over to Marvel after Disney calls off his “Ben Solo” Star Wars movie. This is Disney’s mess but at least they’re keeping him in-house. [Pajiba]
Justin Timberlake shared some family photos. [Hollywood Life]
Jordana Brewster’s Fast & Furious lace. [Go Fug Yourself]
Dr. Abdul al Sayed points out the obvious. [OMG Blog]
Charlize Theron is carrying Celine’s it-bag before anyone else. [RCFA]
Some background on Whitney Thore’s fiance. [Starcasm]
The White House is going full-on unhinged about a female reporter asking Donald Trump some questions. The WH has even brought up this woman’s children. [Buzzfeed]

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10 Responses to ““Harrison Ford met Cookie Monster & hummed the ‘Indiana Jones’ theme” links”

  1. Tn democrat says:
    August 19, 2026 at 12:41 pm

    Cookie Monster and Harrison Ford won the net with that bit… Harrison almost breaking is delightful.

    Reply
  2. JanetDR says:
    August 19, 2026 at 12:46 pm

    So cute! Cookie Monster is my favorite monster 🍪

    Reply
  3. Normades says:
    August 19, 2026 at 12:51 pm

    The notoriously grumpy Ford looks like he’s having a blast but it would’ve been funny to see him have a grump off with Oscar the grouch

    Reply
  4. Debbie says:
    August 19, 2026 at 12:54 pm

    Alright, that was delightfully unexpected. Good for Harrison Ford!

    Reply
  5. Ilsa says:
    August 19, 2026 at 12:56 pm

    Talk about the pot calling the kettle callous and vindictive…

    Reply
  6. Tn democrat says:
    August 19, 2026 at 1:00 pm

    NORMA DES Brett Goldstein did a bit with Oscar the Grouch. It was pretty cute, too. Several cast members from Shrinking did bits with Sesame Street characters besides Brett and Harrison.

    Reply
  7. Sue says:
    August 19, 2026 at 1:51 pm

    Harrison Ford has turned into the most delightful old curmudgeon there ever was. This and his background antics at the SAG Awards a couple years ago when Jessica Williams was giving her “I am an actor” speech take the cake. If you haven’t seen that yet, please go and look it up. You will not be disappointed.

    Reply
  8. Miasys says:
    August 19, 2026 at 2:00 pm

    My aunt & i would hum that song together every time I wheeled her in for her chemo & radiation treatments. It was our fight song and it makes me so happy every time I hear it, because she’s still here, fighting.

    Reply
  9. jferber says:
    August 19, 2026 at 4:42 pm

    Sue, I might agree with you if Harrison has given up flying solo. He’s had so many near-misses that he is endangering other people with his mishaps. You’re so vain, Harrison!

    Reply
  10. gaffney says:
    August 19, 2026 at 5:29 pm

    Please tell me it’s a hoax that Harry and Meghan are moving back to the UK?’!

    Reply

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