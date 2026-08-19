“Harrison Ford met Cookie Monster & hummed the ‘Indiana Jones’ theme” links

Harrison Ford met Cookie Monster!! [Seriously OMG]

Olivia Rodrigo was definitely throwing shade at Taylor Swift. [Just Jared]

Lisa Rinna is spreading true-crime conspiracies. [Socialite Life]

Bad Bunny will end his massively successful tour at home. [LaineyGossip]

Adam Driver is going over to Marvel after Disney calls off his “Ben Solo” Star Wars movie. This is Disney’s mess but at least they’re keeping him in-house. [Pajiba]

Justin Timberlake shared some family photos. [Hollywood Life]

Jordana Brewster’s Fast & Furious lace. [Go Fug Yourself]

Dr. Abdul al Sayed points out the obvious. [OMG Blog]

Charlize Theron is carrying Celine’s it-bag before anyone else. [RCFA]

Some background on Whitney Thore’s fiance. [Starcasm]

The White House is going full-on unhinged about a female reporter asking Donald Trump some questions. The WH has even brought up this woman’s children. [Buzzfeed]

Me think me know this song 💙 pic.twitter.com/hatKIhvLnD — Cookie Monster (@MeCookieMonster) August 18, 2026