“MAGA is completely melting down over Senator Jon Ossoff” links

God, I love Senator Jon Ossoff. He really gave the press carte blanche to talk about Donald Trump & Natalie Harp, and now MAGA is melting down. [Buzzfeed]
Isabelle Huppert, elegant in Balenciaga. [RCFA]
More on Gwyneth Paltrow, Sam Altman, Goop and AI. [LaineyGossip]
Natalie Harp must be completely out of her mind. [Jezebel]
Was anyone watching AppleTV’s Lucky? [Pajiba]
Happy birthday to John Stamos, 63 years young. [JustJared]
This news is so depressing. [Socialite Life]
Some details about Outer Banks Season 5. [Hollywood Life]
Febreeze has a Dunkin Donuts collection. Seriously. [Seriously OMG]
Cheryl Reeve is awesome. [OMG Blog]

Jon Ossoff tells Lawrence O’Donnell: “It’s been amazing to watch this White House melt down over this all week. And about Natalie Harp, these White House staffers are adults — public officials, paid by the taxpayer, with immense power in positions of public trust… No one cares about their feelings.”

— Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur.bsky.social) August 19, 2026 at 11:41 PM

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14 Responses to ““MAGA is completely melting down over Senator Jon Ossoff” links”

  1. Clove says:
    August 20, 2026 at 12:38 pm

    I absolutely love it and Jon Osoff! He has more guts than the Republican Party, and we don’t need to go high, but keep going low! Jon is a product of John Lewis, and I am glad that he is pissing MAGA off! The truth hurts! I am working on his campaign. Let’s GO Georgia!

    Reply
  2. HillaryIsAlwaysRight says:
    August 20, 2026 at 12:57 pm

    Natalie is giving Squeaky Fromme vibes.

    Reply
  3. Mightymolly says:
    August 20, 2026 at 12:58 pm

    Ossoff makes me melt too. 🔥

    Reply
  4. Jferber says:
    August 20, 2026 at 1:51 pm

    Hurray for Ossoff!

    Reply
  5. Eurydice says:
    August 20, 2026 at 2:04 pm

    I have to say, what with the war, inflation, erosion of rights, ICE, the ballroom, testosterone, etc., Natalie Harp eluded me. But I do have spots on my many bingo cards for “unnamed bizarre thing that upon reflection seems expected.”

    Reply
  6. Calliope says:
    August 20, 2026 at 3:06 pm

    Damn straight no one cares about their feelings. Go Ossoff!

    The national press apparently cares more about their feelings than anything else, though – otherwise why does it take until the Senator says something for them to report on this? I had only heard of a young blonde assistant who seemed to be a nurse (which is bad), maybe. But that’s not at all what this is.

    Reply
  7. Penny Candy says:
    August 20, 2026 at 3:48 pm

    I am head over heels IN LOVE with how Ossoff is coming for MAGA! Been praying for this energy

    Reply
  8. Mrs.Krabapple says:
    August 20, 2026 at 4:26 pm

    Just as a reminder, Isabelle Huppert is a Roman Polanksi supporter.

    Reply
  9. QuiteContrary says:
    August 20, 2026 at 6:22 pm

    “No one cares about their feelings.”

    I want this freaking embroidered on pillows for the eff-your-feelings crowd now all in their feelings over this. It’s beautiful.

    Reply
  10. Day Drinker says:
    August 20, 2026 at 6:36 pm

    I’m late to the internet today. I always enjoy the Buzzfeed link, it’s always good for a chuckle. I love Ossoff and his comment just made him a rock star politician to those who haven’t been following him. I’ve never clicked on Jezebel before but the whole Natalie thing had me curious as to what they had to say. I watch way too much news so I’ve heard it all before but they go into so much more detail about each occurrence it’s mind blowing how absolutely batshit crazy she is. The comments are stellar also. You guys have got to read it!

    Reply
  11. Emgee says:
    August 20, 2026 at 8:04 pm

    Gawd, I hate these scumbags— even Newt Gingrich crept out of his crypt to shake a finger at mean old Jon Ossoff!

    Then he (Newt) started talking about “Atlanta Jews” so now we know he’s an irrelevant hag, a hypocrite, AND an antisemite! Really great moves, GOP.

    Reply

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