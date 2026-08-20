“MAGA is completely melting down over Senator Jon Ossoff” links

God, I love Senator Jon Ossoff. He really gave the press carte blanche to talk about Donald Trump & Natalie Harp, and now MAGA is melting down. [Buzzfeed]

Isabelle Huppert, elegant in Balenciaga. [RCFA]

More on Gwyneth Paltrow, Sam Altman, Goop and AI. [LaineyGossip]

Natalie Harp must be completely out of her mind. [Jezebel]

Was anyone watching AppleTV’s Lucky? [Pajiba]

Happy birthday to John Stamos, 63 years young. [JustJared]

This news is so depressing. [Socialite Life]

Some details about Outer Banks Season 5. [Hollywood Life]

Febreeze has a Dunkin Donuts collection. Seriously. [Seriously OMG]

Cheryl Reeve is awesome. [OMG Blog]

Jon Ossoff tells Lawrence O’Donnell: “It’s been amazing to watch this White House melt down over this all week. And about Natalie Harp, these White House staffers are adults — public officials, paid by the taxpayer, with immense power in positions of public trust… No one cares about their feelings.” — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur.bsky.social) August 19, 2026 at 11:41 PM