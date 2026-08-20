Prince William & Kate were ‘blindsided’ about the Sussexes’ move back to the UK

A few weeks ago, I noted that I do not believe that Rob Shuter has any sources within Camp Sussex, but I believe he’s getting some missives from allies of Prince William. Like, Shuter’s sourcing seems very similar to Tom Sykes’ sourcing. Which means that we can judge William’s reaction to any given Sussex story by what his allies are screaming at Sykes and Shuter. Speaking of, Shuter has a big exclusive about the Prince and Princess of Wales’ reaction to the big news of the week/decade, that the Sussex family plans to return to the UK to live in a matter of days. By the sound of it, William is… um, not taking it well.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are coming back to Britain — but the way they have handled the announcement may be even more explosive than the move itself. King Charles only learned of the Sussexes’ plans days ago, leaving Prince William and Kate Middleton blindsided by a decision that could dramatically change the royal family’s delicate new reality.
Then Harry and Meghan took the story to PEOPLE — their favored American outlet — rather than allowing the palace to announce their return in Britain.
“That tells you everything,” a source tells Naughty But Nice. “If this were really about rebuilding trust with the royal family, the palace would have been given the respect of making the announcement. Instead, Harry and Meghan made the announcement themselves in America.”
Another source is even more blunt: “They are still loose cannons. Nobody knows what they are going to do next, and nobody at the palace wants to find out through the American media.”
And then there is the money.
Harry and Meghan left Britain promising to build an independent life in America. But their Hollywood business empire has not become the financial powerhouse many expected.
“The American dream did not turn out the way they planned,” says a source. “The deals came, the headlines came, but the enormous financial independence they talked about never really materialized.”
Another source adds: “This is about money. Harry knows the family fortune is in Britain. He also knows his father is the person who can make life much easier for him.”
The Sussexes say the move is about their children, family and community. But one source sees a different calculation: “They are coming back because they need Britain — and they need Charles.”
[From Rob Shuter’s Substack]
I’m not even going to defend Harry and Meghan on this one: “They are coming back because they need Britain — and they need Charles.” I don’t think that’s true, but the Sussexes have left themselves open to that criticism and many others with this shocking announcement. I truly believed that the Sussexes had found the freedom and privacy they wanted in Montecito. So, it is what it is on that count. As for William’s tantrums about loose cannons and who announces what… it’s hysterical and interesting at the same time. Does William really think that the palace should have made the Sussexes’ announcement? Does William think that he’s now in charge of the narratives around Harry and Meghan?
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London, UNITED KINGDOM The congregation and Members of the Royal Family arrive for the Requiem Mass for The Duchess of Kent at Westminster Cathedral, London
Pictured: William, Prince of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales
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London, UK, 16th Sep 2025. Prince William and Princess Catherine. HRH King Charles III, The Prince and Princess of Wales Prince William and Princess Catherine, and other senior members of the Royal Family. The coffin is carried to the hearse. Mourners, including members of the Royal Family, are seen paying their respects as the coffin is carried out and into the hears, then departing from Westminster Cathedral after the a requiem mass, a Catholic funeral service held for the Duchess of Kent, who passed away on 4 Sep.,Image: 1037872299, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Imageplotter/Avalon
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London, UK, 16th Sep 2025. HRH King Charles III, The Prince and Princess of Wales and other senior members of the Royal Family. The coffin is carried to the hearse. Mourners, including members of the Royal Family, are seen paying their respects as the coffin is carried out and into the hears, then departing from Westminster Cathedral after the a requiem mass, a Catholic funeral service held for the Duchess of Kent, who passed away on 4 Sep.,Image: 1037872408, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Imageplotter/Avalon
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London, UNITED KINGDOM The congregation and Members of the Royal Family arrive for the Requiem Mass for The Duchess of Kent at Westminster Cathedral, London
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London, UNITED KINGDOM The congregation and Members of the Royal Family arrive for the Requiem Mass for The Duchess of Kent at Westminster Cathedral, London
Pictured: Catherine, Princess of Wales
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Ceremonial Procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown placed on top, is carried on a horse-drawn gun carriage of the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery, during the ceremonial procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, London, where it will lie in state ahead of her funeral on Monday
Featuring: Prince William, Catherine Princess of Wales, Prince Harry, Meghan Duchess of Sussex
Where: London, Britain, United Kingdom
When: 14 Sep 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
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Ceremonial Procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown placed on top, is carried on a horse-drawn gun carriage of the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery, during the ceremonial procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, London, where it will lie in state ahead of her funeral on Monday
Featuring: Prince William, Catherine Princess of Wales, Prince Harry, Meghan Duchess of Sussex
Where: London, Britain, United Kingdom
When: 14 Sep 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
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Ceremonial Procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown placed on top, is carried on a horse-drawn gun carriage of the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery, during the ceremonial procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, London, where it will lie in state ahead of her funeral on Monday
Featuring: Prince William, Prince Harry
Where: London, Britain, United Kingdom
When: 14 Sep 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
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Members of the British royal family during a reception at Buckingham Palace in London, to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II’s birth
Featuring: (Left to right) The Duchess of Gloucester, the Duke of Gloucester, the Duke of Kent, the Princess of Wales, the Prince of Wales, King Charles III, Queen Camilla, the Princess Royal, the Duke of Edinburgh, Princess Alexandra and the Duchess of Edinburgh at Buckingham Palace in London, to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II’s birth
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 21 Apr 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
Just when lazy willie scoot and Lazy khate got used to doing nothing and the public expected nothing from them! The Sussexes are so annoying!!! LOL
I say cotswolds or Althorp for the Sussexes!
The light coming off william’s incandescence can be seen from the moon.
Fans and derangers alike are melting down over this news and I’m just here with my popcorn waiting for the tantrums coming out of KP. I won’t presume to know more about H&M’s life than they do, so I’m just going to sit back and enjoy the discourse. I predict W&K whole modus operandi will fall apart. Their global statesman, big projects, multiple vacations, and happy family PR is going to collapse.
We dont really know them, so i’m invested in Harry & Meg, but I am watching this like I was Days of our lives. The move, the house, the security, the kids, lazy willie and khate, the cancers, the racists, the tours, the lawsuit, the visits, invictus, the podcast, the nerflix shows etc etc All the baised reports on them
I wish them the best and hope all goes well, but deep down, i know it probably must be an absolute crazy circus on both sides.
This is the best part of the whole thing, Billy’s incandescence. Maybe they’ll invent a new scale for his anger, or a new word. Maybe incandescence no longer fits. And Katiekins! Girl is actively shopping right now!
As for not telling Charles until this past Sunday, eh, not sure I believe that. And I don’t think it’s a sudden decision on the Sussex’s part. In any case, when Charles knew is really neither here nor there. Harry and Meghan are full-grown adults and don’t need to ask daddy for permission for ANYTHING.
If they want the mo du they do. Just saying. There is a reason why Harry is desperate to get close to the King and I do t think it’s because family is so important – if so they would be playing nice with Meghan’s father. Just saying
mo du? What’s that? Money? The sweet, sweet bags of cash Charles & William regularly obtain from foreign potentates? The annual sovereign grant money? Why would they get that? They’re not going back to work for those people. They own two homes & will now have a third, they don’t need any tainted money.
The Aristo group chat is blowing the hell up right now.
With the Van Cutsem boys – and their b*tchy wives – leading the way!😏
Harry/Meghan have made so many missteps that I simply cant anymore: not clearing up rumors in a timely fashion, only clapping back WAY after the fact, which allowed the rumors be perceived as fact, staff turnovers, etc. Harry, who said the Firm, et al were trying to unalive his wife, has now moved that same wife AND their kids back to that dangerous, h8tful place. has he learned nothing from the Arday suicide? or Diana’s end? Its al so Incredibly foolish and because I believe Meghan is a supportive but reluctant wife in all this, for the first time, I see Harry as a dim bulb he’s rumored to be. I am done with them. I will no longer publicly support or post about them on social media as I used to do. Im done.
I understand a lot of people feel frustrated and frankly P***d on why the Sussexes would do this now and many are thinking Harry needs a wake up call. But there must be a heck of a good reason.
Will that “reason” suffice if Meghan and the kids are attacked and possibly unalived?
Everything that Harry himself has said about how dangerous the UK is and now he is moving his family there?? And the UK security situation is the same. Even if they put out an official statement it will get lost in the noise because the UK media is having a field day with this. It just makes it look like the UK tabloids were right and Harry is miserable in California and wants to move back.
Good luck to them, I guess. I can see why some are moving on from them, this is too triggering for them to go through it again.
I’m assuming the security situation was resolved. Probably has to do with the new non-Tory government and the departure of Charles’ aide.
I’m also assuming the security situation was resolved which is what Harry meant when he said that the UK was dangerous. He didn’t mean objectively dangerous. He meant subjectively dangerous for his family WITHOUT the proper security measures.
Sure. If you simply can’t, then just don’t? Thanks for the announcement? The least sentence was clear so bye I guess? Thank you for your last post.
Shows that you are not too bright.
They come back as PRIVATE citizens. Everything was obviously arranged months ago. You can’t pull a house in a safe area out of thin air. Either they bought or rented one, which is safe enough from paparazzi. They already had tried the Cotswold, which they had to leave thanks to drones and long lense cameras. Finding something adequate took time. This is no spur of the moment decision. Same with a private school for the children.
They won’t live on palace grounds or another Crown Estate. They won’t have anything to do with courtiers, aides, palace staff. The British media harassed and hounded them over the past 8 years, whether they are in California or England won’t make a difference, as long as there is security. They will have made sure that security is in place, and certainly Charles wasn’t informed last Sunday.
Why would the Palace make the announcement? They don’t come back as working royals, not even half in/half out. Harry is a British citizen, he can live with his family wherever he wants. Nothing to do with the Palace, it is none of their business. Same as visits with Charles, this is a family affair, Charles only has to tell his secretary to block his calendar for a few hours, just as any normal family would announce their visit in advance and not appear on the doorstep without warning.
Harry and Meghan are financially independent. Meghan can work with As Ever and Archewell Productions remotely, just in the evening via FaceTime instead of the morning while the children are at school as she does now. Hopefully she will start to sell to Europe! Harry will work with his charities as before, only instead of flying from Cali to England it will be England to the USA. Same for his speaking jobs, or BetterUp. He doesn’t have an office job where he has to be in attendance every day.
They certainly have talked about every aspect of the move through from all angles and made a joint decision. They will split their time between Montecito and England, as it was planned when they left. England won’t be their main domicile. Harry did not make any decision without Meghan’s full support.
It would be nice if people wouldn’t treat H&M as their personal property. Neither fans or haters can dictate how and where they live, nor have they any right to make decisions for them. If they make mistakes, it is their business. Nobody is perfect, they are allowed to make mistakes and to revise decisions which turn out to be unwise. So far they have done quite well.
You said everything I was just about to type myself.
I’ve said this a few times recently, but people really need to stop babying Meghan. It’s weird and parasocial and incredibly insulting to an intelligent, accomplished woman who has shown that she’s quite capable of standing up for herself and protecting her children. We’re not talking about some meek little codependent tradwife here, FFS.
Its not smart to move your family back to a place where the power structure, from top to bottom, wants to erase or at the very least, control you. The same “ones” who denigrated your mother. The same “ones” who are aligned with conservatives, one of whom called archie an a4pe. The ppl arent with you. Most ppl on social media who supported Harry/Meghan are not taking this well. So you can miss me with your not-too-clever ad hominem attacks.
Thank you, you’ve posted exactly what I was thinking.
I am not thrilled about this situation but Meghan is a grown adult that can make her own decisions. It’s clear that they made this decision together as a family.
So it’s bad for the power structure in the UK to control the Sussexes, and they should live their lives to placate their supporters on social media instead? Is that not still someone else controlling them?
Thanks Lurker. You said it perfectly. I love Kaiser and will continue to read daily..but I’m shocked at people being offended and personalizing this. The big “why?”. Because this is THE time. Kids right age, busy year ahead in UK for Harry AND Charles is alive!! Right now, today. Maybe not next week, 6 months from now or 2 years from now. Just like all of us, really. If not now, when??? Home in Portugal all set up all domino’s in place. Harry is a Dad and they could not live with not ever having tried .
But Sophieesther, you said you were done with them. That you would no longer post or support about them. I took that as you meaning you were done talking about them and yet you’re still here replying to comments. So you’re not done done then? Maybe the way you stated your first comment might have been unclear or a misstep in your intention.
Yes, agree with your thinking 100 percent. His dad is sick enough that his time is limited, and like it or not, Harry cares about that relationship. His choice. Invictus is happening and knives are out so being on the ground makes a measurable difference to his signature creation. Harry wants the kids to know his dad, and to get a foothold in his home country. H&M are keeping Montecito and I imagine that’s actually home base. Portugal is set up as a vacation spot and now they’re planting the family flag in the UK. As private citizens and on their own terms, just like @Lurker points out.
I agree with your comments @Lurker.
I also think that Sussex fans are taking this way too personally and it shows the parasocial relationship many have with them – we talk a lot about the British press feeling like they “own” the Sussexes but so do many of their fans/supporters.
This wasn’t something decided last week. this has obviously been an ongoing discussion and there must be valid reasons for it beyond “Harry wants to show the kids England.” he can do that over a long summer break or the like.
This also was not announced by the palace to make CLEAR that they are not going back to the Firm. The Firm does not own the UK, as much as it may think it does.
Bravo LURKER! I agree with everything you said! 👏🏽 👏🏽 👏🏽
The accusations of parasocial attitudes towards Harry and Meghan require a gentle reminder that parasocialism is not confined to negative remarks only.
They can do what they wish but overcoming the struggle of the environment in the UK – which while primarily was the tabs was also a lot of other things – and them gaining peace after what happened to them was the basis of Spare, the Netflix documentary, all this stuff (not to mention the Sussex Squad fundraisers). Bit jarring to see this. If there had been security for Meghan this summer or Harry had won the Mail case I wouldn’t be saying this. But nothing has really changed from 2020 on the Firm’s end – this should matter more to them imo. But, their choice.
@Crystal but we do not know that nothing has changed. People are acting like H&M just said “the last 6 years were awful, we want to be working royals, SCREW YOU EVERYONE WHO BOUGHT AS EVER JAM!!!!”
Instead they said they’re moving into a private residence in the country of Harry’s birth and that they will live there for a while but its not a permanent move.
I get that not every Sussex supporter thinks its a good move -I have doubts myself – but its the extreme reaction of “IM DONE WITH THEM!!! THEY BETTER EXPLAIN THEMSELVES!!!” that makes me say its a parasocial relationship. (and of course parasocialism isn’t confined to negative remarks only. I’ve somehow ended up in enough Swiftie conversations to know that lol.)
Given how Harry was treated this summer (that offer of a room then withdrawn etc, no security for Meghan so she had to be invisible) and that people on this very site were talking about how the palace must have influenced the Mail trial, I do think we can safely assume it’s not that different in my opinion. And in any case, not visibly different enough to give a reason to go back, which has been something they have addressed many times. It has been enough of a major feature of their public lives, this issue, which makes it realistic to question it and also be disappointed. I felt for them and their little family and still do, but am skeptical now. Their lives aren’t ours, but our attention was invited in to a lot of it. I’m sure there’s something else big to explain this – hopefully (although ultimately it’s none of my business).
Thank you for this great take. I really like H&M as much as most of us here, but the parasocial ownership some seem to feel like they have over them is spinning into overdrive. They are ADULTS who have the capability of making their own decisions and none of us have the “right” to know what their reasoning is. My support of them is not conditional on them doing what *I* want them to do or what *I* personally would do. I wish them the very best, safety and a strong support system as they undertake this new chapter. As long as I can keep getting my strawberry jam, I’ve got their back! 😄
Nicely put. People are really showing their parasocial colors here, taking this statement or that in the tabloids as fact. Fact: sometimes the tabloids purely make things up. Sometimes the tabloids are right on the money. Sometimes word is placed by the royals themselves and sometimes they’re telling the truth and sometimes they’re lying.
If a “fan” doesn’t think Harry and Meghan are morons, those fans have to realize that H/M know their own lives better than we do.
💯 in agreement! None if us know their reasons and quite frankly, that’s how it should be. We are (or should be) supporters. We don’t own them.
Personally I am looking forward to seeing what they are doing and living in the UK.
They’ve done this after great thought and obviously they must have looked at houses etc, arranged their own security etc. Whatever they do, I’m supporting them all the way.
Very well said Lurker, thank you! The reactions of some so-called fans is gross. Derangers and haters whilst vile doesn’t surprise me. But I’m shocked by some reactions Meghan and Harry owe us nothing, no statements or real time updates. I will continue to admire them, support their work and projects and wish them well.
💯 Agree!!!
All these concerned fans who have never posted here until yesterday aren’t worth reading.
Ironically lurker is not one of these newbies and posted the smartest comment.
Giving ammo to the British tabloids with ridiculous worries shows they aren’t Sussex fans but fanatics.
@ Lurker – perfectly said! I agree with all of it. I’m of the opinion that most of the Sussex missteps and controversies (post-Spare, Oprah & doc) have been created or blown up by royalist commentators and tabloid hacks who spoil for fights and fantasize that they know exactly what the king and other royals are thinking and saying, when largely I’m sure they don’t. Based on their absurd lies about Meghan, I think we can safely extrapolate that they lie about everything. Whatever raises dust clouds. And I don’t think H & M have betrayed their fans or supporters when they make a private, personal decision for themselves and their family about where they’re going to live for a while. What are we, the new left-behinds???? Get a grip, people. Please.
@Becks1 and Crystal, I feel the same way. Some people who have been invested in the Sussex’s will naturally have strong feelings (anger, worry, excitement) about their decision to return to the UK. This is the same enviornment that led to Meghan’s self-unaliving ideations, and one that— JUST LAST MONTH—was too dangerous for her and the kids to visit without their movements being cloaked in secrecy. I mean, c’mon…
What you and Kaiser said. I don’t even want to hear about any struggles or how bad they are being treated.
Tut tut @ Sofiesta. You’ll be back here under a different nic before the next thread goes live. LMFAO
😂🤣😂
I think Sussex fans/supporters need to calm themselves down or there’s gonna be some veins/arteries popping. This is not that deep for people to be insulting Prince Harry stating “he’s a dim bulb” c’mon folks, we supporters should do better. The Sussexes are adults; they can make their own decisions (and frankly, they should be allowed the freedom to do so) without being denigrated at every turn some folks/fans/supporters see is not acceptable to said fans/supporters. It would be really nice for people to accept that we don’t know all the details. The Sussexes moving back to the UK doesn’t mean they’re moving to London, Cotswold etc. Harry is on record saying he doesn’t enjoy living in big cities, so maybe they’re moving back to the UK but to a more people friendly area? Maybe they’re moving to Wales or Scotland and not necessarily back to England the tabloid infested place? Like, WE DON’T HAVE ALL THE FACTS. Let’s all calm down and give the Sussexes the grace to live their lives in piece and if they want to make any decisions that concern their family, then let’s allow them that at the very least, without adding to the pile on. There are certainly healthier/better ways of expressing disappointment/frustrations than what some are exhibiting on these social media spaces.
@sophiester
If they were to refute every rumor about themselves, that is all they would ever do—and the press would simply have more fodder for slanderous articles.
You have no idea what HM intend to do, on what scale, or for what purpose. You know only what the press has written—as if the press ever told the truth about them. You are judging them based on your own speculation; you are engaging in manipulation and criticism. If you want to pass judgment, wait for the facts; if you can’t do that, then leave them alone—they don’t need another “supporter” like you.
Kasztanka – Well said regarding responding to rumors. It’s always irritated the heck out of me whenever people expect the Sussexes to clap back at every insane trial balloon the media floats hoping to get a rise out of them. As someone who’s been a Meghan fan long before she met Harry, people need to understand – Meghan does not read her own press. She was clear on that from the get go in the beginning of her acting career; she doesn’t look at positive or negative press. If she does look at anything now, it’s probably something their security team thinks should be brought to her attention.
And speaking of security, the only reason I know anything about their security situation, it’s because of what Harry has said or facts that have come out of lawsuits instigated by Harry. Therefore I’ll trust him to keep Meghan and kids safe since he knows far more about it than me. They may have just lucked out with a situation that works well right now and allows him greater participation with Birmingham Invictus, which I think is very important to him. Also his sick dad, which I sort of understand. I’m planning on visiting my shrill sister this year, she who voted for tRump 3x, because I think it’s important to be on ok terms. So, family, yeah.
I’m sure they’ll miss you, @SophieEster. Is that name from yesterday’s polyester post?
I mean, I know, I none of us can understand it given how seriously deranged the British press is, but I don’t think the character of Harry or Meghan has suddenly flip-flopped. They know what they are doing. They’ve always made these stealth moves.
I think the Palace courtiers, press people and the Royal Rota are all scrambling to get their act together and distill the few narratives that will then be pushed out everywhere, if they can find William behind a rose bush or bar to get his approval…
“It wasn’t the fact that H&M are moving back, it’s HOW it was handled!” As if William had had advance warning he would have been all “Okay, then. NP. You do you guys.”
“H&M should have let the Palace announce it!” But…the BRF keep insisting (and the Sussex spokesperson confirmed) that they will not return to working royal life, so why would the Palace have to announce anything?
It’s going to a mess before things get sorted on Friday and most importantly the Sunday tabloids. I mean, it takes time to get the usual Rota suspects to get the brief and then write their usual crap (I see Richard Eden got to placehold by crowing I WAS RIGHT ABOUT A PLOT TO BRING HARRY AND MEGHAN BACK, which of course he had no idea but the DM threw him a bone by letting him go out today….)
Not only are the royals always on vacay this time of year, so are the reporters. I’ve even noticed this in the American press (where most of us do NOT get the entire month of August off). I formerly subscribed to Newsweek for a couple of decades and I could see the difference in the news reporting in August–it was very slim. It’s not that nothing is happening in August, it’s that the reporters go on vacation. The Sussexes are absolutely brilliant in reporting this now.
It just goes to show that unless you know these people personally you just have no idea what kinds of decisions they will make or how they feel privately about anything. Would I have made the same choice to move back to a country whose media is completely out of control? No. But I am not privy to all the facts which led to H&M’s decision to do so. As for William who knows how he feels privately? Maybe after all this time he wants to build bridges but he has dug a public hole so deep about his refusal to have a relationship with his brother that there may be no coming back from that. I am reminded of an interview Diana gave when William was a toddler in which she mentioned his bad temper so this is a characteristic that is ingrained into his personality. I don’t think this is going to work out and I am glad H&M have their California and Portugal homes to retreat to when things go south.
I dont think the sources should get any credit, they have been crying about the Sussexes moving back for years now,it just so happened that this time whatever they threw at the wall stuck. Having said that I think it will be come clearer sooner rather than later why this seemingly sudden move back.
I’ve had some time to think about this. I still don’t think it’s a good idea but I can understand it. As for William, who cares about him? He should just put his head down and concentrate on his work. Prove that Harry and Meghan are really irrelevant. It’s interesting that Harry and Meghan didn’t allow the Palace to make the announcement and it telegraphs how they’re going to work in the UK. I don’t believe they will give control of their lives to the Palace and they’re not going to be working royals. I don’t believe this is going to be a permanent move but it will be interesting to see how visible Meghan is going to be in the UK and on IG.
I am guessing that Harry wants the children to experience what it is like to live and be educated in the UK to better understand in a small way what his own childhood was like. They are exposing them to one year at the least of this culture.
I had a colleague that brought his American wife and three kids from the US for a couple of years while he held a position in London. Wife and kids did fine, then eventually they all moved back to the US. They obviously weren’t royal or even aristo and don’t face the challenges H&M face… but spending a few years in another country with your kids is not uncommon at all
My local small-town newspaper had a columnist who spent a year on some sort of exchange program in England, working from there. I can’t remember how many kids she had, but they hated it. The kids at school teased them mercilessly about their accents, etc. You never know how these things will work out. I bet at this point in their lives, they are grateful for that year.
i was super shocked last night and now as i look back over the past year its clear the signs for something like this were there. I also dont think this is anywhere near permanent – and I think within a year or two they will be back in California.
I think so too, that it’s not a permanent move. When you think about it, it’s better to spend a few years in England while Charles is alive and is the king. Once william is king, security wise it might be impossible.
…this plot twist with them going back…it’s almost MEDIEVAL!
The locus must be Charles. He must have lobbed an almost-in-the-grave plea. Hard to turn that down, but not considerate to Harry’s family…
Harry and Meghan keeping their heads down is simply impossible in the UK…
I am just thinking of the children. They are essentially American; if nothing else, this will be tough on them.
I say this as a nobody American who attended a semester of law school in the UK, and I got my share of hazing! Children can be cruel, and British children learn how to twist the knife early on.
Wait and see for the rest of us, I guess…I hope they know what they are doing…
He will do whatever he can to make their lives miserable when they move. I guess theoretically that isn’t much, but this Firm has long tentacles.
I don’t think they need Charles either but it’s not like we can even *definitely* attest to that given this choice.
Blah blah blah – sucks to be you 2!
Charles is shoring up a backup plan for his successor and continuation of the Monarchy – the Wails are not up to it and everyone knows it, public support is at an all time low and sinking like the Titanic.
Either the King is sicker than is let on or his Uncle is sick – the Earl being ill explain his book about Diana and the title ‘Swan Song’. I think he’s been wanting to write that book for years and what a note to go out on. Not only is he likely going to air the RF’s dirty laundry but I suspect that he might throw William under the bus with his behaviour over the years esp towards his mother.
The press turn around has begun – there is a piece in the Fail about welcoming them home and that we must face a bitter reality about William and Kate. Oooh what will the press drop about these 2 now. They can brief about the American dream turning sour and that they need money all the like but that is not true – they don’t need to RF or the taxpayer to live.
Also I think the security issue has been resolved – I don’t want to give Burnham the credit as apparently this has been in the works for a while so I imagine Starmer was v involved in this before he left. Its possible Burnham just signed off what was already agreed.
I find fascinating that Charles kept the news even if it was for a few days only. I can hear the screams from William 🤭 He and Kate are so not prepared for this.
I think having a mansion in California is pretty much the American dream, even if you don’t live in it all the time. They’re going to be wealthy international types with homes everywhere.
Yep. Nothing says “broke failures” like lovely homes in California, England and Portugal. We should all be so unsuccessful!
Yeah, all the people I know who are having money troubles keep their multimillion dollar mansions in two separate countries when they decide to move to a third. 🙄🙄
God, the spiraling from William is going to be GLORIOUS, isn’t it?
I truly am excited about the upcoming spectacle from both Billy & Katiekins! Assuming they got the news on the yacht in Greece or wherever the heck they are at the moment. I bet they are NOT in the UK, though.
@,beaniebean
Nor are they together
Few years I correctly predicted lilibet christening and I also said few years ago that ph and MM will move to uk buy many here didn’t believe . Anyways I have good track record for my tarot reading. .
Yesterday I did reading for this situation . This is what I got
They are moving but not for chuck. Chuck is healthy and having good 10 years atleast. This is about kate and her mental health. Kate mental health is slowly going away and palace was doing everything to hide it. They want senior royals which is late and will but without kate , there is no royal family left much in the future. After louis goes to boarding William and Kate quietly separated and their divorce won’t be speculated and sealed off like queens will.
I also how PH and MM feels about royals and uk, they understand the situation especially meghan that’s why they are moving back. Plus I asked how William feels( supiringly William feels very good about them moving ,but too proud to show it or tell them ) kate is the one who is very angry and frustrated towards this situation and so does Middleton. William and his handlers may play off very suprised but this what the talks about for long time. Also kate will slowly phase out of royals slowly and quietly. Even some rr where suprised by this but most of kp , bp knows about this. Mostly William knows not about kate.
Apparently Harry and Meghan are going to remain non-working royals while in the UK. Plus I don’t think their decision has anything to do with Kate. This is really about Charles.
I agree @Amy Bee. I think Charles has been given months to live
Nope according to my tarot cards , this is about kate. Plus if it’s about chuck that didn’t make any sense because he is not normal grandpa who loves spending time with their grandchildren. Chuck loves to work all the time and even when they live next door it harder to see him or male appointment. This is also kate and her mental health declining. I stick with my reading. Like I said few years ago I said sussex will move back to uk ,many here pushed back so hard and I was proven right. Even if I was wrong about chuck I’m open to be wrong and willingly to learn and grow.
Kate is not facing the reality like rest and her decline makes palace panicked and that’s why Wales kids did boarding for fees weeks or months. Palace lied about or hide the boarding and none of the royal rota knows about it either. That’s why I said kate situation is worst and everyone is playing cats and mouse. Meghan is very sympathetic towards kate and her situation, that’s the only reason she is moving back.
Well if the tarot cards say it….I mean really lol. I mean unless your cards told you that they would move back in August 2026 then saying you saw this a few years ago is meaningless, much like Richard Eden’s victory tour today.
It just doesn’t make sense that this is about Kate unless there is a big thing that we aren’t being told that will really change things in the royal family.
Kate not working doesnt really change things. She barely works as it is.
Logic tells us this is either about Charles, William, or just wanting to live in the UK for a year while the kids are young. I think its probably a combination of all three.
Meghan is not going to sacrifice her mental health for Kate’s and neither is Harry. Full stop.
@lol becks, than why you gleefuly enjoy astrology and support mm post about leos few weeks ago? You can go back and check I correctly predicted many here mocked me and said sussex will never and meghan would never and harry this and that. Well I was correct .
“It just doesn’t make sense that this is about Kate unless there is a big thing that we aren’t being told that will really change things in the royal family.”
@becks, how is this impossible? It’s not. Some of us, yesterday, were speculating that something is coming down the pike regarding the royals. @chenni’s observations are just as valid as yours and anyone else’s. Besides, isn’t tarot reading more of a reading on the current or near future events and subject to change? To blast @chenni because she didn’t predict something years ago is ridiculous and mean-spirited. As is a post above basically calling another poster stupid.
Now, if you want to read some accurate fortelling of future events you should check out the post where I linked to Astroamerica and the astrologer who had some freakishly accurate and intriguing posts about the royals. Including accurately predicting (in May 2011) the month and year of George’s birth. He also talked about big things coming down the pike for the royals.
And @chenni, I look forward to reading your posts!
It’s kind of weird if you went back to see what I said weeks ago in a post on here. I dont even really believe in astrology to be honest but many on here live and die by it. I think its fun like any sort of speculation or gossip. So now I don’t really believe that everything you’re saying is factual because of “tarot cards.”
@Mayp oh for petes sake I’m not blasting Chenni because she “didn’t predict something years ago.” She actually says she did predict it years ago. I’m saying for many of these things, if you predict them long enough, they will come true eventually. Like I said I think tarot card reading and astrology can be fun discussion points and you take them a lot more seriously than I do, which is fine. But if you’re allowed to attack me for not taking them seriously, then I can push back as well.
For the past 16 hours I have said consistently on here that I do think there is something big happening behind the scenes. I just don’t think its JUST Kate’s mental health unless it ends up in a divorce or something similar.
But funny how you’re accusing me of blasting someone…..as you attack me.
have a nice day! Feel free to ignore my comments in the future!
@becks, you called #chenni’s comments “meaningless” and, in my view, mocked her. There are comments that I have tried to post about the Waleses relevant to this discussion for a long time now. But they never got posted. That doesn’t mean that if any of them end up being true any future comments I make would be meaningless.
@laurad, I totally agree that while I question William’s emotional stability it is Kate that can’t pull it together for public appearances and not William. I and others here have long questioned her stability.
@Chenni I can believe that Kate is more upset about H&M’s return than William. We all saw how she rude she was to Meghan during QEII’s funeral. In fact when she tried to block H&M going to their seats, it was William who had to discretely put Kate in her place. For all his faults (and he has many) in public (at least) William did behave like a royal around Meghan which is more than can be said for Kate.
Kate is a non-entity in the royal scheme of things. She’s not in the line of succession, her husband & kids are. They can do without her. Neither Harry nor Meghan are/were great supporters or friends of Kate, so Kate’s condition is neither here nor there. And like Becks1 says, Kate barely ‘works’ now, cutting back won’t make a difference.
But it definitely could be something related to kate. Anytime I try to comment further on this it doesn’t get posted. And we still don’t know about the “make your eyes bleed” action that was supposedly taken.
Thank you for the insights Chenni. I think Kate has mental health problems. Her conduct has not been that of a mentally stable woman. The ‘Scarlet Woman’ episode at the official reception of the South Korean President and First Lady was no accident. The outfit itself was theatrical and inappropriate. The thigh- baring car exit was planned. It was a shocking insult. Her ‘Marilyn Moments’ over the last 15 years are well documented. She has not matured into the role but remains gauche and exhibitionist.
Are they Royals or not? The media always takes weird takes. Why would Charles make the announcement when Harry and Meghan are private citizens?
They’re members of the royal family. Not working royals. So whether Charles will make announcements about non working members who’s to say. It’s a rather arbitrary rule either way.
Again with the finances? What a strange thing for him to write when the other one hundred articles in British news outlets are correctly reporting that the Sussexes are keeping their Montecito home and their vacation home in Portugal, which is something people struggling financially wouldn’t be able to do.
This new home in the UK is merely a base. They’ll probably split their time between the UK and Montecito.
and they’re all reporting that the Sussexes will live in a private non-royal residence in the UK, I imagine somewhere expensive behind very large gates. Not exactly behaving like Fergie…
I would love go to through life blindsided by everything that happens simply because I didn’t control it. What a fascinating expectation.
Also, the home allows Harry more choice regarding his very lengthy commute to the UK from California.
Scooter will imo blame keen even though he himself is lazy. He might want to remarry if he divorced keen.
Of course King Charles knew about this earlier, this is just giving him cover to not have told Willliam and Kate until it was a done deal. It’s very clear that the security situation has been resolved with Charles, meaning that he obviously knew exactly why for some time. It also couldn’t have been announced by the Palace (not that it should have been) for the same reason- no plausible deniability that you knew and didn’t tell Will if you write the announcement!
I have apparently a really different view of this than most. Harry and Meghan are not coming back to the Palace or to be working members of the Royal family. THAT is the claim that has always been made by the Rota as to what constitutes “failure”. And that is not what is happening. They are private citizens choosing to live in a country that they both have said they enjoy a great deal. Harry and Meghan hate the UK MEDIA, not the British people. And, as I’ve said on other threads, all the British people I work with love Harry and don’t dislike Meghan. Every time Harry has returned, he’s been met by huge adoring crowds. The courtiers, the Royal Rota, the tabloid press, they are the ones who are so awful and they are who Harry and Meghan identified as the problem for them in being working royals. It was never about the UK as a country or the British people. Never.
Just want to say I agree 💯 with this. Given some of the bonkers comments on this site this morning it nice to see everyone hasn’t completely lost it
I think people are too set in a grievance mindset, I hope that we can get back to supporting H&M for who they are, not because we think they are being mistreated or because we dislike the RF or UK Media. The RF and UK tabloids don’t control the UK. Why should Harry and Meghan not be allowed to live in a country if they want to? The UK is a lovely country (I am not British, btw) and Harry and Meghan are FREE of the courtiers and Royal Rota. That is what they wanted. To live on their terms. And they are doing it. Good for them!
@ladye: Agreed.
Of course, this would happen on the days when I’m traveling and can’t take time to comment – argh!
But, I agree with you – there’s no way Charles wasn’t part of this decision and didn’t help facilitate it in some way. This takes long-range planning, even for a regular household. You don’t say “Oh, I think I’ll move to another country in two weeks and we’ll find a school for the kids somewhere.” So, this has been planned, probably starting back when H&M’s people met with Charles’ people over a year ago (more? I can’t remember the timeline).
I also agree that they’ll be private citizens. The succession is the succession, William is the heir and nothing will change that. If there’s a problem with William, a problem with Kate, that’s up to the system to figure it out. At the same time, there’s no way the son, daughter-in-law and grandchildren of the king won’t have some kind of royal status in the UK – that’s just a fact of life. How and to what extent that will be integrated into everybody’s world, I don’t know – there are so many moving pieces. But this constant drumbeat by the press, the palaces, etc., was a sticking point in H&M being able to move on with their lives. Something had to be cleared out of the way.
Lol about the traveling! Same here. I was en route from Singapore to NYC when the news broke, and I was like, “BUT I NEED TO DISCUSS THIS NOWWWW!”
@ euridyce I think the something that had to be cleared out of the way was Alderton…
Agreed. I also think when James Holt left CA and came back to the UK he was also going to somehow be still connected to Archwell although not a direct employee. Not remembering specifics. I think he has been back doing some of the facilitating for the move.
I agree that Charles absolutely knew this was in the works. I know they’re saying he was told on Sunday but it was absolutely being discussed before that, Sunday was probably just the day where they called him and said “yes its 100% a go.” I actually wonder if this is why he wasn’t super pressed about seeing them last month until the press bullied him into it – he knew they were likely moving to the UK anyway so in his mind he was probably like meh it can wait a month or two.
People are acting like the Sussexes are betraying them, but those people haven’t actually listened to H&M over the years. Independence has always been the goal and they have that.
Exactly! I feel like people have lost the plot here. If you support Harry and Meghan, why do we view it as a “win” that Harry can’t live in his home country? They’ve always been clear that they wanted to be independent, financially secure, and not controlled by the Palace courtiers. They have accomplished ALL of that. They aren’t selling Montecito, they’re not shutting their businesses, they aren’t living on Palace grounds or receiving a “working” stipend of whatever. They have accomplished everything they set out to do and they can live wherever they want!
Agree with all of this. As I said yesterday, they’re not rejoining the circus. They’re moving there of their own accord, they don’t have to ask daddy for permission for ANYTHING, and I fully believe security & etc., have been worked out with Charles & RAVEC. William was not part of any of these discussions because it has nothing to do with him.
Charles knew because he’s why Alderton is going to retire. That was an essential item that needed to be dealt with before Harry returned.
I don’t think charles Spencer is ill. He’s younger than the king and he just got married again.
I don’t think he’s ill either. He seems fine physically.
If H&M want to live abroad while Harry works on his European charities & show his older children his homeland I’m for it…Several years of watching how the rotten rota works ALREADY showcases that WHEREVA H&M lives they’re going to be front page & I’m an ADVOCATE of NOT letting non-mofo entities move MY decisions..this way his children get to see where their Father was born & raised & Meghan isn’t PART of the Royal Family anymore so THEY can’t feed her to the wolves anymore…THATS what almost destroyed her…they’re FREE & THIS move illustrates that…Security will ALWAYS be an issue no matter WHERE they are…I look forward to them navigating this & I’m sure it will work out good based on how they’ve run their plate in the past
She is part of the royal family she is married to a royal.
Agree, @Lala11_7. 👍
I’m seeing various talking points about the why are they keeping the Montecito property.
Why wouldn’t they? There’s nothing that suggests that this UK move, if it is in fact happening, is a permanent one.
If William is still going to inherit the throne after Charles, they’ll still need Montecito because Incandescent Bill will likely want to exile the Sussexes permanently, if his reported rages are anything to go by.
More worried about the unhinged UK media and what the courtiers and Camilla are feeding them. Already we’ve got tabs claiming they’ve discovered the Sussexes’ new address. This doesn’t seem like security has improved, does it? Shouldn’t there be press embargoes on this information?
I was ready to dismiss the news as renewed Richard Eden nonsense, but Team Sussex spokespersons aren’t coming out to correct the record, so there must be something to it?
The biggest mystery is why the move, why now, and why would they do this with no security coordination. Was getting rid of Alderton the key to making this all happen? I have so many questions.
I think they got the security issued straightened out, they’re just not reporting on that.
I really hope they don’t plan to keeping living in the uk while william is king – that feels so dangerous and insane? which would mean this is short term, but … who knows what they are doing at this point
It would be really great if there were openness in the comments sections here to have discussions about what really may be going on, instead of shutting down anyone who suggests that anything other than the rosiest most sunshiny version of Meg and Harry win at everything. They’ve made some missteps, but no one wants to hear it.
Something is going on here. Must confess I don’t know what it is. I think people here feel much more strongly about certain situations than Meghan and Harry do themselves.
Would be hilarious if they are doing this just to fvck with William and Charles is in on it.
It’s fine to say it’s a misstep or see it that way. But some of the commenters announcing they’re done forever with them are kind of funny, I’m sorry. And they’re usually from a commenter I’ve never seen before. I’m more just like well this is happening. So here we go. And truthfully I have no idea what’s really going on bts. But it makes me curious! And now I’m just like okay let’s watch this play out. Bc the Wales cannot be happy and they are messy when they feel threatened so let’s see.
This is where I’m at. Like, this is not the decision I would have made if I were them, but it’s happening and I’m far enough away to enjoy the Wales fallout. LFG.
This is how I feel. I’m curious. Let’s see how this unfolds. I don’t know these people. They’ve made a decision about their own lives. It’s not my business but I’m a spectator. Trying to be an objective one.
I think if you look at the comments there is a spectrum, especially last night. The ones that I’m mentally shutting down are the ones implying that Harry is stupid and doesn’t understand the risks, or the ones that say this is because they’re broke and want to be working royals.
it’s fine for supporters to disagree with some of their decisions. Frankly I am back and forth here – I can see a lot of the rationale behind the move but I am still shocked by it. But some squaddies do get a little too intense in their support. (but I’ve also spent this week laughing at people on booksta who are freaking out about different colors for covers for new books in a series.)
I think there is something big behind the scenes and its not just about Hary wanting his kids to live in the UK for 9 months. My guess is in a few months something will be revealed that will make this move make total sense.
I’m with you on that. There’s something we don’t know happening behind the scenes. Clearly the Sussexes are not fools, nor are they martyrs. For them to make this move, it has to make sense on many levels. I think the reaction is due to the overwhelming feelings of protectiveness that so many Squaddies feel about them. Everyone knows what they’ve been through, and how toxic the environment became for them. They must have some protections in place and some boundaries as well that make this move possible. The media hounding them out again, with royal approval, would be devastating for the royal institution, I believe. Especially with Andrew still wrapped in the royal fold.
”Clearly the Sussexes are not fools, nor are they martyrs”
Exactly.
I’ve been gone from here for yonks but came back to read about this news and people are lightly bonkers about it.
Personally I think something is irretrievably wrong with William, that Charles is in fine health now but he did have cancer and they can’t guarantee he’ll be in good health for one, five or ten years and that if William… something something… Harry might need to be regent for George. I think Kate’s disappearance was caused by William and whatever it was, it hasn’t gotten better. The royals could cover up for a lot, but I think if Kate were “unalived” as the internet self censors by someone, he would be forcibly retired to a secure home somewhere. Now that’s a lot of speculation and hoo ha and maybe Harry and Meghan just want their kids to live that British life, but I don’t think they’re dumb and I do think they know their own business.
That’s all well and good but no one knows what’s going on. Just having haters swarm the comments with failures at everything, broke, divorcing isn’t openness- it’s bullying. By any metric They’re both successful. Harry (and Meghan) has indicated he’d like the kids to get to know their heritage, and now is a good time for that. Eta i agree with becks, there is possibly or probably something big, but who knows.
I don’t think messing with Charles and William is the primary reason, but for me, it would be a fun aspect 😂. I don’t know what would lead to this decision, I do agree with Becks that it will probably make sense in the next year or so.
I would love it if Harry and Meghan started doing small town petty shit – driving by in a convertible top down when William has some stodgy church event 😂. I know it’s beneath them, just funny to picture.
I often wish that Harry and Meghan were a lot pettier than they are, lol.
@Tis True: 🎯
I think the confusion people have is that H&M have broadcast this decision, which seems to fly in the face of everything they’ve said and done for the last six years, very suddenly and without explanation. Of course they are allowed to make whatever decision they want about how they live; they owe the public nothing (and we owe them nothing). But the story of their relationship with the RF is one that *they* intentionally put out to the public with the interviews, the documentary, and the fastest selling nonfiction book of all time. They wanted us to know that story. And that story is compelling, understandable, and familiar to millions who have suffered racism, sexism, and generational trauma. The Sussexes are also the ones who have beat the drum about their safety and security in the UK, who kept their family completely hidden in the UK this summer, and who just a month ago put out a press statement stating their “disappointment” after Charles rescinded Harry’s stay at Buck Palace. So yes, people are gonna be flummoxed when after getting so many details about why they left and the ongoing problems, we see a seeming about-face with no real explanation. I root for the Sussexes but I don’t think they’ve always made good decisions for a couple who wants to live in the public eye; I they’ve made some boneheaded choices in their media strategy. It may be that they live in such an isolated bubble that it’s hard for them to see things as the public would be likely to see them—similar to the Windsors, with similarly crappy results. And while they do not owe the public an explanation, it would be foolish to let the public speculate (or let the tabloids supply a nefarious alternative narrative) when their businesses and charities depend on positive public image. Presently it just looks like chaos. But time will tell.
Good heavens, you don’t move your entire family halfway around the world just ‘to fvck with’ your brother! That’s just a serendipitous side-note to the move.
So I don’t believe Harry has been miserable in Cali. But I think he has been unhappy at the prospect of never being able to return with his kids or let his kids also be a apart of the uk. They were trying to make it an exile. William has briefed as much. And this is both Harry and Meghan saying no you will not exile us or deny our children their British heritage. How long will this move be for? Who knows? Meghan has such a good community of friends in Montecito that it’s hard to imagine. But the friends are rich and can visit. It’ll be interesting to watch it play out.
No one has yet touched on one important issue:
Will neighbour Oprah be looking after the chickens? Or will Doria be house sitting? 🐣🐤
Ooh! I volunteer to be house sitter! Me, pick me! 🙋♀️
I agree with this.
Perfectly said! They are clearly saying, No, you will not dictate our lives. Lily and Archie are 2 of the kings 5 grandchildren.
I do love that for them, that that they’re ignoring the exile. They deserve to be able to move around the world with ease.
They should make plans to leave if in future it looks like scooter succeeding is imminent. Scooter is power hungry imo
Nah, call his bluff. He’s not constitutionally capable of exiling anyone. And I mean that in every sense of the word.
Oh no, will William and Kate be forced to work again? And for an indefinite time?? The shock, the horror!
As for the Sussexes move.. Idk, maybe Harry just wanted the kids to experience British life too and be close to (some) family and friends. People can speculate but I’m m sure they thought it through, they’re not dumb.
George 5 openly spoke out about his eldest son and questioned his ability to be king. But there was nothing he could have done about it. He was right that his son would not succeed. Scooter would fight any attempt to stop him from becoming king. No matter what.
The only bright part about them moving back is seeing Willy and kitty loose their ever lazy copy keening minds in real time. . Poor Willy and kitty cane eve have their forever vacation in peace . It’s ruined I tell you ruined by Harry and Meghan news. 😂😂😂😂😂
However as much as i enjoy seeing wily and kitty sweat and upset , I don’t want Meghan and her babies back in the uk . I want them to stay in California and continue to live a peaceful childhood. Where the press can’t take or publish their pictures and Meghan is free to sun on her garden and pick fruit and post on Sundays . I am not taking this news well. Was happiest when the 4 of them were safely in California and with mama Doria near by .
@Over It. You took the words right out of my mouth . I have mixed feelings too ..oh the joy of seeing Willy lose his marbles and possibly implode with rage , and Kate developing ulcers and hernias for real . They are not going to shine by the contrast when the golden couple with their star quality are back . But on the other hand i tremble for those innocent children, so cocooned in a world where they have only had love and joy . The kind of comments I read in the British press about Archie and Lili are shockingly vile ..I hope they have their exit plans mapped out so they can zoom out with the kids at the first sign of unpleasantness. It will be interesting to see how the extended family behave ..Anne, Edward , all the cousins. These hanger on royals will be torn between who to placate, the current King ,or the future one. But its a very dicey experiment ..Meghan is going to be smeared and attacked just for breathing ..and i wish the children wouldn’t have to go through any ill treatment.
I feel like there is something missing with this story and there’s more behind the scenes than we know.
I’d be surprised that this is the first time Charles had heard about it. I suspect the move is somehow related to Charles cancer (i.e. Harry wants to spend more him, give his kids time with their grandfather).
Also, People notes their home base is not being made public so I suspect there is also a private update to the security situation.
William’s rage over this is going is cause him to make a HUGE misstep, just wait.
Im amused at the idea of Cain and Unable completely flabbergasted and frozen in fear. How can they half-ass their royal duties with two hard-working royal-adjacents showign them up? How will they function when every step outside their home by Meghan or Harry will dominate global headlines while Kate and William’s appearances get crickets? The “blame the Sussexes” media game has been called out, and only the most fang-baring deranger actually believes the lies of the royal ratchets.
Plus there’s Andrew formerly known as Prince living it up on palace grounds, with royal security. Having the Sussexes in the UK means they can’t be blamed for every tiny indescretion the ratchets dream up when you actually have a potential felon living in safety and security. I think the royals will have to mind their manners around the Sussexes to an extent. Their shitty behavior will be called out and often. If they can’t find a way to coexist in the same country with the Sussexes as non-working royals, they will have a hard time justifying their own existences. After all, they have actual “royal duties” to perform. If “We hate the Sussexes” becomes their only message (or more accurately, if it continues to be their only message), then they will have a really hard time maintaining any sense of popularity or good will.
The only thing the Wales can do in response is get their asses to work. Will they? Do they have any advisors who are looking out for the institution, as opposed to appeasing their petty grievances? Or will they keep acting like tantruming toddlers who think they’re entitled to adoration while doing jack-all to earn it?
The only thing I find disturbing about this move is that it’s breathed new life into the ratchet community. They were on their last legs, and now they have been thrown a major lifeline. There will be actual news for them to write about (lie about) instead of rehashing years old stories.
I wonder if it’s a combination of his father getting up there in years and some of what’s going on politically in the United States. There’s a lot of civil upheaval brewing here, and the loss of his grandmother likely made his father’s mortality more present. I think as long as they keep their options open to leave if necessary then they’ll be okay. They’ve proven they can survive outside the firm.
I agree with you Veronica. There are multiple reasons for the Sussexes to do this now: the upcoming Invictus Games, Charles’ progressing cancer, the family wanting to show the UK to their kids and spending more time with the Spencer’s and Eugenie; possible business reasons and spending more time on the continent. I’m sure that Meghan is set up to work remotely and they have security for when they want to show the kids far flung parts of the country/ Europe, so why not? It sure sounds like an adventure a lot of families wish they could enjoy! The only wild card could be the antics of a the hatefully obsessed Willnot and Cannot
I think Meghan has proven repeatedly that she can move in the UK without detection. Will it be more difficult living there? Yes,of course. But I expect she has enough contacts and resources to continue moving in the same way. I don’t expect to see her unless she wants to be seen. (And I hope she does–safely!– because she is resplendent!)
I obviously get why people are side-eyeing it but Harry will be spending a lot of time working on Invictus Birmingham, and being in the UK makes a lot more sense than frequent 12-hour flights and handling an 8-9 hr time difference. That’s no way to raise a young family. Plus Charles in decay. I think Harry knows he will be fully shunned by the Windsors once William takes over. Plus the horrors of the U.S. right now? Anyway, I am glad they are staying together, and I hope they are all safe. And that this is a long-term but temporary move! Crossing my fingers for good things.
I agree, I really think the Invictus Games work (with him being here every couple of months) drove this. They get to stay together, the kids get to experience their dad’s country, and I’m thinking they were able to leverage the Games to get security from the government (and someone – the govt? New personnel? Got BP to back off with their stupid security games).
I understand the decision, even if the obsessive press makes me nervous for them. But I wish them peace and safety! And like you, Meghan appearances for us (when she wants to!).
I wish the reaction inside Forest Lodge had been pay-per-view. I would have ponied up to watch the pillow-throwing and the angst.
Kate’s and William’s days of leisure are numbered. The poor dears must be sick, imagining how many public appearances they’re going to have to make.
From your lips to God’s ears re: Willnot and Cannot. They are a disgrace!
I don’t think they’re in Forest Lodge at the moment. I think they’re on a yacht somewhere.
Yes on the yacht theory with their entitled brats pigging out on servant ordered big Mac and chips while they watch Antiquity (or their bone idle lives) burn.
What joys await this Council of War, I could make a fortune selling the air they are existing in as they rage, then work out that sometimes you run out of “cushions” to throw….
lol, I think we can all agree that watching their (ongoing) response and freak-out will be the most entertaining part of all of this.
Good. Those two lazies do not need to know H&M’s plans.
They are private citizens so why are palace announcements required? No they are. They are upset because they simply don’t know what the non-working royals are doing. Stealth without the couriers in the know.
Now they’ll have to get off their lazy backsides and do some work. Oh, the agony.
I think Harry wants to be with his mother’s family to honor the anniversary of her death and maybe his father health is worse than the palace is claiming. Maybe it’s Charles’ way of getting even with the heir and wife to get off their lazy behinds. There is a reason for this move that we are currently not privy to. It would be a snack in Willy’s face if Uncle Charles has them tucked away in Althorpe.
Once again the question has to be asked: “Why do the MSM protect William and Kate” They carry out few royal engagements and are useless sources. They’ve been on holiday since July and only showed their faces once for the Commonwealth Games. Aston Villa were in the final of the European super cup, England did well at the WC and Team GB did well at the European championships. All these are prestigious sporting events and yet our sports loving royals were a no-show. They didn’t know about Charles Spencer’s book and they hadn’t a clue about Harry and Meghan moving back to England WITH their children.
Surely, the RR are going to start asking what they’re getting out of this partnership. William is going to be the next king there is no way on this planet he should have been blindsided. He should be at the centre of the decision making and if he’s worth his salt as a “source” he should have leaked these two juicy stories weeks ago. Instead the RR makes excuses and somehow it’s all Harry’s fault that William hasn’t a bliddy clue about what’s going on. Next they’ll be telling us rage briefing and a few Tweets every now and again is worth £500m a year.
Actually, I think William did go to the Aston Villa SuperCup game. And I’m certain Mr EarthShot went by private jet!
‘[William] should be at the centre of the decision making….’ Nope, completely disagree here. Harry is a private citizen moving with his family to the UK & the POW has no say in the matter, no more than he would any other private citizen moving to the UK. Harry doesn’t need William’s permission for anything, nor his father’s for that matter (although he did need to work with Charles on security).
Will is blindsided? WE ALL ARE! I am disappointed, honestly. I can’t believe that after we were cheering for them finding freedom, they returned with the RAVEC stuff still in the air, to where Meghan wanted to unalive herself, to the place where Meghan couldn’t even show her face last month was it? Now they are just going to live there? It’s one thing to buy a house to visit there now and then, but the kids are going to school there?
Well, I guess we’re going to see Archie and Lili’s faces now because no way will the media not show them.
I guess there are reasons we don’t know anything about, but this is a baffling move.
The buzzworld parasocial is already becoming annoying. Enough! Also “Sussex fans.”
https://www.celebitchy.com/743503/andersen_the_royals_are_all_in_competition_behind_the_scenes_its_very_toxic/?utm_source=chatgpt.com
Here to old tarot prediction of mine under my old name song , comment 12 in 2021 about lilibet and queens death.
The cards and the later aristo gossip were fully aligned before ’where’s Kate’ happened and short circuited a WanK divorce. Very interesting…
“Extended stay.”
Probably at least till school’s out in July.
Probably at least through Invictus.
After that, play it by ear. Do they like it? How is Charles doing? Are they able to vacation in Montecito occasionally?
Should be an interesting Celebitchy year!
Why should the palace have made the announcement? H&M are private citizens now, and it’s my understanding they will remain so in the UK. They will live in a private home—not on property owned by the Crown; they won’t receive stipends from British taxpayers, and even their security will be a personal matter. What they do, where they do it, and how they choose to do it, is their own business.
Meghan and Harry are not the same people who literally had to flee for their lives.
Meghan is very smart. She understands the situation now, and she is not the wide-eyed, naive woman who first came and thought the Firm would protect her. It was too much: the marriage, changing jobs, changing countries, a new institution, pregnancy and on top of it all, facing a raging mob every morning.
There is no way Harry would put his children in harm’s way. They don’t work for the Firm, so they owe the Firm nothing, and they can leave whenever they want. The best thing they have done so far was not to accept royal housing; it’s a trap. Harry sees his family clearly for the first time. He’s also learned how to set boundaries.
So far, they are controlling the narrative. Moving in weeks is WILD!!!.
But the signs were there:
– Feb 2024 – Harry hops on a plane when he hears his father has cancer
– July 2025 – Harry’s people meet the King’s people
– September 2025 – Harry meets the King
– Dec 2025: James Holt left. The tabloids said it was another “failure”; meanwhile, he’s probably been doing reconnaissance and finalising the setup.
– Dec 2025: Archewell restructures: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex restructured their charitable organisation, the Archewell Foundation, and renamed it Archewell Philanthropies. Under the new structure, the organisation will maintain its tax-exempt status and adopt a fiscal sponsorship model, which allows it to outsource back-office functions while giving Archewell the flexibility to incubate or fund initiatives without setting up new nonprofits.
This model will also allow the Duke and Duchess to do more philanthropic work **globally** by reducing administrative overhead and speeding up how money moves.
According to the UK tabloids, this was another “failure”
– March 2026 – Meghan buys back her share from Netflix
According to the UK tabloids, this was another “failure”
– March 2026 – “currently no plans for a third season” of her lifestyle show “With Love, Meghan.” However, the insider did not rule out future specials or one-off projects.
Did Meghan shelve this project herself because she knew she would not be around to film it?
A Christmas special from the UK???
According to the UK tabloids, this was another “failure”
– July 2026 – The Sussexes visit the King
– Sept 2026 – The Sussexes move to the UK
The timeline works out. It took about one year to organise this relocation, from Sept 2025 to September 2026. The Sussexes ‘ superpower: Keeping their mouths shut!
O*M*G !!!
/However, the insider did not rule out future specials or one-off projects./
🤩 With Love, Meghan (Montecito)
🤩 With Love, Meghan (UK)
🤩 With Love, Meghan (Portugal)
(With Love, Meghan meets Anthony Burdain!!!)
🤩 As Ever Regional products and Wines
@Harriet, Anthony Bourdain died in 2018
@CWS
Yes, I know. I meant meets as in a meeting of styles.
He went around the world eating, cooking and meeting people. This is what Meghan can do with her show: part travel, part cooking, part meeting interesting people.
@Harriet — this is *brilliant*! I love seeing these moves laid out in logical, CHRONOlogical fashion. We all know that Harry and especially Meghan are very strategic and play the long game. I knew back when that the James Holt move had some significance that remained unseen. *adjusts tinfoil tiara* I love throwing all of these things into a grand plan.
Plus, if they’re going to plant themselves and the kiddos in England for a time, Archie and Lili are at the perfect age.
How much would I love seeing a holiday special of WLM from the Cotswolds??!!
That’s very well thought out and is totally possible. I would love more wlm specials too.
I don’t why people talks about harry wants his children to know about his family or education in uk. For one many in uk said they never learn about colonialism, slavery or Windsor. They are obsessed with tudors that period alone in history or before that. Harry himself particularly is not book reader to teach them . So how they will know about his family ? Plus these are way down the line in pecking order and they firm doesn’t allow them to access what harry had access in his life. Two none of his family member even extended ones like zara, peter etc didn’t even bother to attend lilibet first birthday. Charles doesn’t care about that children at all, he didn’t come to their first birthday or christening etc.
I hate to say that many rr always say that he and his grand uncle david are same in certain aspects. This is what happened when David left and after few years he was bored and come back and none of members accepted them in that family , he was depressed and sad when he died.
None of his cousins or aunt wishes them or visited them. This is bizarre when that same father is outed as racist and horrible to those little children. I don’t understand why you need to reconcile with old racist who leaks to press to have any sort of relationship with them.
Chuck was way worst and makes sussex life dangerous than toxic tom. Somehow meghan forgive chuck but not tom ?
Also what about kids learning about American culture and freedom and slavery which is meghan descendants from and what she has achieved in her life. How many Americans made invention , many bad and good times and still number one for many immigrants from all over the world. Shouldn’t they know about that part of history too.
David was a very stupid man. He was gullible and vacuous. Just because thr rr like to compare them doesn’t make it true. Sometimes questioning what the rr say is better than simply believing it.
Btw several Spencer aunts and uncle visited them. Eugenie and Jack more than once. Plus a couple of friends . Thats what we know of.
Harry is booked and busy. He’s got numerous projects, charities, roles. He’s not David, that’s actually William. If your tarot readings are accurate, surely you’d know that?
I believe a lot of this was hammered out over the last few weeks or months. If Charles “found out” anything this Sunday it was probably that the announcement was ready to be made. It’s better for everyone if it isn’t from the palace. That would’ve made it seem like they were coming back as working royals.
Just my opinion: It isn’t the business of William or Kate where Harry/Meghan live.
If William and Kate think they have a royal court…. that seems nuts… if they consider Harry and Meghan as a rival court… iNo other royals in Europe or anywhere else consider a relative living in the same country as competition
The only person who should have a royal court is the monarch and that’s Charles.
I hope PH and MM thought this through because just now we pasted solar eclipse and next moon eclipse is coming and many planets are in retrograde like Chiron, saturn etc. one thing you know never make life decisions during retrograde it backfired. For example trump started iran war during mercury retrograde period see how it’s going . Plus this year as general many planets goes in and out of many retrograde and shadow period. It’s going to be very interesting for their marriage .
Meghan has a local friend who is actually a professional astrologer. I’m sure she consulted with an expert. Armchair predictions only go so far. Not sure now why the marriage concern. Last comment Harry is David. Very tabloid beliefs coming out.
Well you know the saying about being careful what you wish for = the Whingeing Wails NOT wanting Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan anywhere on the next 25 planets and the total classic ” Karma” and all their Whingeing Wails worthy tantrums, it is the Karma one that dreadful lot ought to be real worried about.
Couldn’t care less if the Whingeing Wails and every press maggot in the world was blindsided. Good job. They will all need need group counselling along with that nasty ” I know it all …… ” Amanda pattell maggotess and at moments such as these even my evil twin delights in this world spinning spectacle.
Well done Harry! Thank goodness he has Earl Spencer’s fortitude, help and love – a well smelted bond to stand firm and stand their ground.
They have sign up the kids to go to school there and the also own a home in Portugal hope this sends little willie in a tizzy!