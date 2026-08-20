Prince William & Kate were ‘blindsided’ about the Sussexes’ move back to the UK

A few weeks ago, I noted that I do not believe that Rob Shuter has any sources within Camp Sussex, but I believe he’s getting some missives from allies of Prince William. Like, Shuter’s sourcing seems very similar to Tom Sykes’ sourcing. Which means that we can judge William’s reaction to any given Sussex story by what his allies are screaming at Sykes and Shuter. Speaking of, Shuter has a big exclusive about the Prince and Princess of Wales’ reaction to the big news of the week/decade, that the Sussex family plans to return to the UK to live in a matter of days. By the sound of it, William is… um, not taking it well.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are coming back to Britain — but the way they have handled the announcement may be even more explosive than the move itself. King Charles only learned of the Sussexes’ plans days ago, leaving Prince William and Kate Middleton blindsided by a decision that could dramatically change the royal family’s delicate new reality.

Then Harry and Meghan took the story to PEOPLE — their favored American outlet — rather than allowing the palace to announce their return in Britain.

“That tells you everything,” a source tells Naughty But Nice. “If this were really about rebuilding trust with the royal family, the palace would have been given the respect of making the announcement. Instead, Harry and Meghan made the announcement themselves in America.”

Another source is even more blunt: “They are still loose cannons. Nobody knows what they are going to do next, and nobody at the palace wants to find out through the American media.”

And then there is the money.

Harry and Meghan left Britain promising to build an independent life in America. But their Hollywood business empire has not become the financial powerhouse many expected.

“The American dream did not turn out the way they planned,” says a source. “The deals came, the headlines came, but the enormous financial independence they talked about never really materialized.”

Another source adds: “This is about money. Harry knows the family fortune is in Britain. He also knows his father is the person who can make life much easier for him.”

The Sussexes say the move is about their children, family and community. But one source sees a different calculation: “They are coming back because they need Britain — and they need Charles.”