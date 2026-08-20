Andersen: Prince William & Kate ‘are tearing their hair out’ over the Reverse Sussexit

One of the best parts of the past 24 hours of Reverse Sussexit Drama is that most royal reporters and royal commentators were on holiday. They took off on their own summer vacations as soon as the Windsors decamped to Scotland. A lot of the commentators are having to Zoom into various talk shows to talk about the Sussexes, and I can also tell that despite their years of reporting, they are all completely shocked by this turn of events. Well, Us Weekly got royal author Christopher Andersen to give them a stream-of-consciousness rant about the Reverse Sussexit. He leads with “William and Kate are tearing their hair out.” LOL.

A royal expert is shedding light on how Prince William and Kate Middleton are likely reacting to the news that their estranged family members Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are moving back to the U.K.

“All I can think of is: here we go again,” Brothers and Wives author Christopher Andersen exclusively tells Us. “For starters, I can only imagine that William and Kate are tearing their hair out. They have so much on their plate as it is trying to shore up the monarchy and propel it into the future; they don’t really need to cope with having Harry and Megan on their proverbial doorstep.”

Andersen, 77, added, “By returning to the U.K., the Sussexes will inevitably suck up all the oxygen in the room. They will generate countless tabloid stories and take the focus away from other members of the Royal family, which is a major no-no. King Charles and Queen Camilla, in particular, don’t like to be upstaged, and the same goes for William.”

“There are the obvious privacy concerns. If Archie and Lilibet are actually enrolled in school in the UK, then that is where Harry and Meghan will be based full-time, period,” Anderson told Us. “We all know how that turned out the last time. Meghan was miserable trying to cope with British sensibilities and England’s often savage tabloid press.”

The royal watcher continued, “As parents, Harry and Macon have made it clear that they don’t even want their children’s faces shown on a Christmas card. We still don’t have a clear idea of what Archie and Lili look like, which seems absurd given the fact that the faces of Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis have been known to us all since birth. How do Harry and Megan plan to shield their children from paparazzi crouching behind cars and lurking in the shadows? It is bound to be a nightmare.”

“The Sussexes have made it crystal clear that they love their life in California. Are they really willing to give all that up?” Andersen questioned.

“It is possible that this is Harry and Meghan’s way of forcing the royal family’s hand,” the author noted. “With Harry and Meghan right under his nose and getting constant coverage in the British press, the King may be compelled to find a way to welcome Harry back into the fold. Of course, that doesn’t mean that William is OK with his brother having any Royal role at all. There is still bitterness there. All is not forgiven.”