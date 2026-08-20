Andersen: Prince William & Kate ‘are tearing their hair out’ over the Reverse Sussexit

One of the best parts of the past 24 hours of Reverse Sussexit Drama is that most royal reporters and royal commentators were on holiday. They took off on their own summer vacations as soon as the Windsors decamped to Scotland. A lot of the commentators are having to Zoom into various talk shows to talk about the Sussexes, and I can also tell that despite their years of reporting, they are all completely shocked by this turn of events. Well, Us Weekly got royal author Christopher Andersen to give them a stream-of-consciousness rant about the Reverse Sussexit. He leads with “William and Kate are tearing their hair out.” LOL.
A royal expert is shedding light on how Prince William and Kate Middleton are likely reacting to the news that their estranged family members Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are moving back to the U.K.
“All I can think of is: here we go again,” Brothers and Wives author Christopher Andersen exclusively tells Us. “For starters, I can only imagine that William and Kate are tearing their hair out. They have so much on their plate as it is trying to shore up the monarchy and propel it into the future; they don’t really need to cope with having Harry and Megan on their proverbial doorstep.”
Andersen, 77, added, “By returning to the U.K., the Sussexes will inevitably suck up all the oxygen in the room. They will generate countless tabloid stories and take the focus away from other members of the Royal family, which is a major no-no. King Charles and Queen Camilla, in particular, don’t like to be upstaged, and the same goes for William.”
“There are the obvious privacy concerns. If Archie and Lilibet are actually enrolled in school in the UK, then that is where Harry and Meghan will be based full-time, period,” Anderson told Us. “We all know how that turned out the last time. Meghan was miserable trying to cope with British sensibilities and England’s often savage tabloid press.”
The royal watcher continued, “As parents, Harry and Macon have made it clear that they don’t even want their children’s faces shown on a Christmas card. We still don’t have a clear idea of what Archie and Lili look like, which seems absurd given the fact that the faces of Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis have been known to us all since birth. How do Harry and Megan plan to shield their children from paparazzi crouching behind cars and lurking in the shadows? It is bound to be a nightmare.”
“The Sussexes have made it crystal clear that they love their life in California. Are they really willing to give all that up?” Andersen questioned.
“It is possible that this is Harry and Meghan’s way of forcing the royal family’s hand,” the author noted. “With Harry and Meghan right under his nose and getting constant coverage in the British press, the King may be compelled to find a way to welcome Harry back into the fold. Of course, that doesn’t mean that William is OK with his brother having any Royal role at all. There is still bitterness there. All is not forgiven.”
[From Us Weekly]
You can really tell from the abject panic from pro-Wales royalists that ALL of the plates are being smashed in Norfolk as we speak. If not Norfolk, then glasses are being shattered on some borrowed yacht. And I agree that William and Kate are going to have complete breakdowns in the weeks and months to come. All of that attention on Harry and Meghan, all of the canceled ski holidays, all of those years of embiggening for nothing. That part of it is glorious. So, yes, there are a million unanswered questions about the Sussex Return, but don’t focus on that right now. Just enjoy the fact that even royalists like Christopher Andersen are saying things like “They will generate countless tabloid stories and take the focus away from other members of the Royal family.” One could even argue that the Sussexes were doing that anyway in Montecito, so why not bring the circus back to Harry’s home country, where it belongs?
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
-
-
Willian and Catherine, Princess of Wales at the 2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards held at The Royal Festival Hall,Image: 1077540488, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Lounis Tiar/Avalon
-
-
Britain’s Prince William, Prince of Wales plays a round of “crazy golf” during a visit to the Hastings Adventure Miniature Golf in Hastings, south-east England on July 9, 2026.,Image: 1115505735, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no , Credit line: CARLOS JASSO/Avalon
-
-
Royals attend day two of Royal Ascot 2026 at Ascot Racecourse
Featuring: Catherine, Princess Of Wales
Where: Ascot, United Kingdom
When: 17 Jun 2026
Credit: Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR HELLO MAGAZINE**
-
-
The Prince of Wales speaks at the Earthshot Prize Impact Assembly at the Guildhall in central London, during London Climate Action Week
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 23 Jun 2026
Credit: Jordan Pettitt/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Prince of Wales speaks at the Earthshot Prize Impact Assembly at the Guildhall in central London, during London Climate Action Week
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 23 Jun 2026
Credit: Jordan Pettitt/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Prince and Princess of Wales take part in the DMMI Royal Charity Polo Cup 2026 at Guards Polo Club
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince William
Where: Windsor, United Kingdom
When: 10 Jul 2026
Credit: Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR HELLO MAGAZINE**
-
-
Catherine, Princess of Wales kisses Prince William after he took part in the DMMI Royal Charity Polo Cup 2026 at Guards Polo Club in Windsor Great Park. The funds raised by the match will be distributed across ten charities and causes supported by the Prince and Princess of Wales, helping them to carry out the vital work that they do.
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales
Where: Windsor, United Kingdom
When: 10 Jul 2026
Credit: Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR HELLO MAGAZINE**
-
-
British royals William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales with children Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and Prince George attend the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. Whilst atteding, Their Royal Highnesses will also meet Team Wales athletes and their families, as well as spending time with those supported by SportsAid, of which The Princess is Patron. This will include the next generation of national competitors being supported through their Team England Futures project. The Princess became the Patron of SportsAid in 2013 and has met many young athletes helped by the charity, as well as Olympians and Paralympians who were previously supported by the organization, at training days, performance workshops and fundraising events. Their Team England Futures project will see talented young athletes and aspiring support staff given the opportunity to attend the Glasgow Games and take a first-hand look behind-the-scenes to prepare them to deliver medal-winning performances as Team England, Team GB or ParalympicsGB debutants at future games.
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte
Where: Glasgow, United Kingdom
When: 01 Aug 2026
Credit: Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR HELLO MAGAZINE**
-
-
British royals William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales with children Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and Prince George attend the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. Whilst atteding, Their Royal Highnesses will also meet Team Wales athletes and their families, as well as spending time with those supported by SportsAid, of which The Princess is Patron. This will include the next generation of national competitors being supported through their Team England Futures project. The Princess became the Patron of SportsAid in 2013 and has met many young athletes helped by the charity, as well as Olympians and Paralympians who were previously supported by the organization, at training days, performance workshops and fundraising events. Their Team England Futures project will see talented young athletes and aspiring support staff given the opportunity to attend the Glasgow Games and take a first-hand look behind-the-scenes to prepare them to deliver medal-winning performances as Team England, Team GB or ParalympicsGB debutants at future games.
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte, Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh
Where: Glasgow, United Kingdom
When: 01 Aug 2026
Credit: Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR HELLO MAGAZINE**
I don’t know. At this point I am questioning everything because I did not think Harry and Meghan would move back so quickly.
it doesn’t seem like it will be permanent, though.
It is up to Scooter not to make trouble for the Sussexes. They don’t have to associate with him. but he needs to not repeat how he treated them the last time around.
“They have so much on their plate as it is, trying to shore up the monarchy and propel it into the future”…ugh…what exactly have they done to help the monarchy in the last few years???? Apart from working a lot less than every other senior Royals???
Well, William hasn’t got a lot of hair and Kate wears wiglets so there shouldn’t be much in the way of injuries there.
Yep, exactly. But imagine all the copykeening that kkkhate will be doing..
LMAO at the image of William tearing those three strands of hair out.
I was laughing so hard at that headline for exactly the reason you posted… lol picturing Willy ripping a wiglet out of her hair while she is grabbing his last few hairs while they fall onto the floor was literally what flashed through my mind.
This whole thing is so confusing, I’ve decided to focus on the funny part, which is the Keen’s world crumbling down completely. Lol. Are they going to start a storm of busywork? Maybe Kate will even go to Earthshxt in India? Or another round of a year-long sick leave? If Peg wants attention and headlines, he could always go back to the “single dad who works out with the school moms” narrative and throw in a divorce. One thing I hope is that there will be nothing more serious than pillow throwing, because the hair tearing sounded kind of scary when it comes to this two.
Oh please — the tabloids have been fixated on Harry and Meghan since day one. Bill and Cathy are a snooze and everyone knows it.
This guy’s obsession with seeing Archie’s and Lili’s faces is bizarre … Dude, they’re not your grandchildren. Why do you care so much about knowing what they look like? (Oh yeah, racist old Brit wants to know if the tiny biracial princess passes his purity test.)
And OF COURSE William and Kate are freaking out. That’s their default state. They are so fragile.
There’s no obligation for Harry and Meghan to show Archie and Lili’s faces. Harry and Meghan are not working royals. There’s never any of this clamouring for Beatrice and Eugenie to show their children’s faces.
There is no obligation but without the protection of the laws like in California covering the photography and videography of minors, they’re subject to paps jumping out of the bushes yelling at them to get a reaction shot so they can claim Archie and Lili are brats, etc.
According to the press William and Kate are the most popular royals so I don’t understand this hand wringing by derangers and the press. Their popularity alone should outshine Harry and Meghan especially as they’re not going to be working royals.
After the initial shock, I think this will be good on some levels. I didn’t like the whole “exile” thing.. Harry coming back stops that talk. Harry has $$ now, he didn’t before. He wants to have more time with his dad and the Spencer’s. It’s wiser to move now as Lilly is starting school as well. And before King Will’s reign. It will be fascinating to see what happens at Christmas. Will they attend Charles’ new (competing with Kate’s) Xmas concert? Will they fly to the US to spend the holidays with Doria, or fly her there? Will they be invited to Christmas family events? Will can only avoid him for so long.
I think they will spend Christmas in the US.
i just can’t see them attending any royal events, even christmas. they don’t want that part of royalty and want to be private citizens who work on their charities, etc.
After the school year and Invictus they will go home to Cali.
@Andrea that’s what I think too.
@Andrea agreed 💯 I think it’s just a temporary measure for IG etc., but also a test if it works for all of them , they have kept options open either way. They have every right to live wherever they choose to live.
Do you mean home to California permanently after Invictus, Andrea? They would look like fools. I’m sure that won’t happen. They are going to solidly establish themselves and their children as dual British/American citizens, with homes in both countries.
I can’t stop laughing. William’s been dragging his feet, refusing to work, briefing against Charles, raging against H&M, so many advisors and consultrying to get him to focus and read and study, so many toadies burnishing his ego.
Welcome to the consequences, William.
“Consultants” for some reason I can’t edit
Ts,ts,ts, Mr. Andersen, pun intended? Pointing to William’s faiding hair and mocking Kate’s ridiculous wigs is not very nice. And by the way, at least people like you should call her Princess Catherine. Commoners like me don’t have to, but royal experts? Ts, ts, ts.
“Consultrying” is a creative and apt description for advising Wilbur.
Think how hard and how often the Wails are going to have to work now the Sussex’s are back – maybe that is the dastardly plot of the king – maybe he is not so stupid?
It boggles my mind how the palace and the British media don’t see William and Kate “tearing their hair out” as a pathetic reaction. This isn’t protecting the monarchy or the chosen one; it exposes him for the bratty toddler he is. Excuse me, bratty, lazy toddler.
Yeah, the response should be a collective shrug from them, more or less. the panicked response is…..telling.
Oh dear, the Sussexes will steal the spotlight! Does it ever occur to all these “experts” that it is up to the British media to whom they will give the spotlight? Too bad that William, Kate, and their empty plates don’t sell papers or generate clicks. C&C get the front page for a day, and even then all rats have to mention the Sussexes in every article. No articles about “hard working” Anne, or the Edinburghs even when they travel on behalf of the King.
Nothing will change, except if the Wails finally step up and start to work. Wouldn’t that be nice?
What difference does it make to William and Kate — or any of the Sussexes’ haters — where they live? Whatever gripe William had with Harry revealing his assault in “Spare,” happened regardless of place of residence. Whatever problem Kate had with Meghan revealing the truth about the crying story, happened regardless of place of residence.
That’s their supposed “problem” with Harry and Meghan, that they reported things they shouldn’t have. But that has nothing to do with location of residence.
So what is the REAL problem with them returning? Its jealousy and knowing they will be overshadowed on their home turf. THAT is how petty and shallow the Wales are.
Will and Kate will have to be much more visible, so goodbye to those long vacations. Charles has finally found a way to make them work. H&M can go to Wimbolden, the Baftas, soccer matches, polo matches, without needing permission. They won’t have to entertain Trump at those disgusting banquets.
You CANNOT tell me that the image of WanK “tearing their hair out” isn’t a dig. It just is.
It was reported that the Wales convened a war room with their comms team to try to respond to Meghan’s sweet summer Instagram carousel. I can only assume they are deep in a bunker somewhere strategizing at the news that their worst nightmare has come to pass: the Sussexes are back on their side of the Atlantic.
You know, it occurs to me that we never heard much from “Bulletproof Sunshine” after the hiring publicity earlier this year – I’m imagining a helicopter coming to pick her up in the dead of night and whisking her away to whichever yacht the Wales are vacationing on.
All the furore about H&M not wanting their children’s faces to be shown in the press is absolute manufactured nonsense! It should be pointed out that Britain’s former Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, doesn’t allow his children’s faces to be seen either. Nobody complains about that. 😞
Is “British sensibilities” just another was of saying snobbery, xenophobia, and racism?
ps – The thought of all those ruined vacations is a real gas!
This is all delicious! William and Kate must be livid. They are surely well aware that Harry and Meghan are far more interesting than they are and will suck media attention away from them. H&M will be living their far more interesting lives in the same country as W&K, and their paths may actually sometimes almost if not actually cross. I’m sure that being in the same city as Harry and Meghan would be too close for William, but he is helpless to control the situation. The prospect must be making him apoplectic. He will be spending all his free time trying to monitor Harry’s plans so he can avoid him but he has no right to demand that information. William cannot stop Harry going about his business and working in support of his charitable interests, and he has no power at all over Meghan.
It will be very interesting to see whether Archie and Lilibet have any contact with their royal first cousins. One of the complaints about the Sussex family living in the USA was that the children were being deprived of the opportunity for relationships with their royal cousins. It will be odd if they do not have any contact with them when they live in the same country, and if they don’t have any contact with their first cousins that would have to be because William and Kate don’t allow it, and surely that would not reflect well on them. If there are to be family gatherings hosted by their father, Charles may want both his sons’ children to be present and it would be very difficult for William to go against the King’s wishes. And what do the Wales children think about it all? Have they been tainted by their father’s views?
I suspect that Harry and Meghan are taking a “suck it and see” approach, using this Invictus lead-up year as the chance to see if living in the UK works for them, and keeping their Montecito option open in case it does not.
Who is Macon?