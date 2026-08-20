Mail: King Charles will not alter the Sussexes’ status as non-working royals

The above photo was taken this past April, during what amounted to a “roll call” of working royals at a palace reception honoring Queen Elizabeth II, on what would have been her 100th birthday. The photo really shows the lack of star power within the rapidly ageing working-royal crew. This is what they wanted – no glamour, no star power, no charisma. Well, now that it’s been confirmed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are returning to live in the UK in the coming weeks, there’s obviously a big conversation about whether they will become “working royals” again. They will not. Buckingham Palace is having that fact folded into all of the reporting: while Harry and Meghan are coming back, they’re not coming back to join this motley working-royal crew.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are planning to move back to the UK, BBC News understands. Prince Harry and Meghan intend to relocate from the US later this month to a private, non-royal residence outside London as first reported by the Daily Telegraph and the Sun. The couple’s children, Prince Archie, seven, and Princess Lilibet, five, are enrolled to start at a British school in September. King Charles was told of the move on Sunday. There are no current plans for either Prince Harry or Meghan to resume their roles as working Royals. The Sussexes and their children visited the King at his Highgrove home in July this year, but it is understood the move was not discussed. The BBC understands the King was unaware of the move before last weekend but he welcomes the opportunity to see more of the Sussex family in a private and personal capacity. No change is expected to the official status of Prince Harry and Meghan and they will remain as private individuals. The Prince and Princess of Wales have also been informed of their plans.

[From BBC]

The Daily Mail also emphasized the non-working-royal status of the Sussexes: “The family will move into a non-royal residence and will not be working royals.” The Mail also added this: “The King is clear that there will be ‘no alteration’ to the Duke and Duchess’s role and status as private individuals and non-working members of the Royal Family…Sources insist, however, it is not in the Sussexes’ ‘plan’ to return to the royal fold.” And the palace’s version (which they’re peppering into every report) is that the Sussexes’ move was not discussed when the Sussexes visited Highgrove last month. So… yeah. It’s going to be a huge mess, but parts of this are going to be hysterically funny as we watch non-working royals Harry and Meghan completely overshadow the working royals and steal all of the thunder.