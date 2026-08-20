Prince Harry held a veterans roundtable and visited Arlington & Walter Reed yesterday

Prince Harry popped up in Washington DC and northern Virginia yesterday, like he hadn’t just become one of the biggest international stories of the summer (or year). Soon after multiple outlets confirmed that the Sussex family will return to the UK to live for at least one school year, Harry stepped out for a roundtable discussion with American veterans, and he hinted that he’s about to launch a “commercial” solution for veterans. The photos seem to be exclusive to the Associated Press (Getty Images isn’t even carrying them), so I’m including a tweet at the end of the post with the pics.
Prince Harry urged communities to better apply service members’ skills when they return to the workforce during an intimate gathering with U.S. veterans Wednesday night.
“The world needs more heroes,” he told the roundtable. “And it’s not about creating more heroes because they already live among us. It’s about being able to really value their expertise, their experiences.”
The Duke of Sussex, who served 10 years in the British Army, hinted that he’d soon launch a “commercial” solution that “really values those who served rather than expect them to volunteer.”
He held the discussion with veterans, defense officials, military spouses and nonprofit leaders at a hotel ballroom in Washington, D.C. The conversation — which was organized by The Independence Fund, a nonprofit that helps critically wounded service members — lasted more than 80 minutes.
Harry told the roundtable that it has been refreshing to hear the latest generation of veterans express an interest in “purpose” and “service after service” —- no matter their branch or country of service. He extolled their communication skills, moral leadership and ability to work in high stress environments. But, he said in an interview with The Associated Press, that those skills are “not being transitioned over within the civilian world.”
In between jokes about each other’s hair and their alma maters, wounded veterans emphasized the importance of exercise in their rehabilitation. Garrett J. Carnes, a retired marine corporal who lost both legs, said inactivity is difficult when they’ve spent so long priding themselves on their physical fitness. “I give all glory to Jesus Christ,” he said, “but man I am so thankful that he invented Jiu-Jitsu.”
Harry’s earlier stops Wednesday included Arlington National Cemetery, where he laid a wreath, and Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. He did not mention reports of his decision to return to the United Kingdom for an extended stay with Meghan and their children. He declined to comment when asked to discuss the move.
Sarah Verardo, the CEO of The Independence Fund, noted Harry’s impact on the patients at Walter Reed. A few veterans who told Harry they were too injured to participate in his Invictus Games left their interactions standing “taller and stronger” after he told them there’s “no such thing,” according to Verardo.
Jane Horton, a senior defense adviser in the Trump administration and Gold Star wife, appreciated that Harry is using his platform to unite veterans. “To see someone that has turned pain into purpose in such a beautiful way such as Prince Harry — not only turn pain into purpose, but pain into service — resonated with the whole community and means a lot to us all,” she told AP.
In an interview with AP, Harry spoke more broadly about the need to elevate “moral leadership.” He expressed concern that a “very, very small group of people are making decisions that are impacting the entire world” around politics and technology.
“What we need,” he said, “is the younger generation coming into leadership who perhaps see the world slightly differently. And I think a little less testosterone might do as well.”
Less testosterone? Harry was absolutely pushing back on Whiskey Pete Hegseth and his dumbass “Department of War” and “we need MORE testosterone” BS. Still, I find it interesting that there were some Trump officials there – despite the stupidity within the Trump administration, the international veteran community has always been extremely supportive of Harry and his work. It’s incredible that he also visited Arlington and Walter Reed and no one knew. Bonkers.
🆕 Prince Harry attended a roundtable event about support for veterans in Washington DC on Wednesday.
The event brought together key military advocates and leaders to discuss critical philanthropic support, mental health resources, and care networks for wounded veterans. pic.twitter.com/0ySC5Mkkox
— ChrisBaronSmith (@ChrisBaronSmit1) August 20, 2026
Photos from the 2025 Invictus Games, courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images.
Less testosterone! I’m dead! Whiskey Pete is definitely going to punch back 😹
I lol’ed at that one too!
So far, well executed PR following the general rule: You control the narrative or it controls you. It appears that H&M have learned from some previous mistakes…
H&M clamped down on possible leaks and went out first. They gave sufficient information to get the ball rolling (and anticipating attacks like them doing this because they’re broke) but not over-explaining
Some nice narratives today from H&M to support this as a positive move, both on brand: Meghan’s continuing As Ever, Harry continuing his support of veterans, the kids will benefit, family stuff. I imagine they’ve got similar planned for Friday and Sunday. And I’d even bet on seeing photos of Archie on his first day of school with a similar bargain stuck with the press about leaving him alone after that (which will be hilarously stealing William and Kate’s thunder with George’s first day at Eton)
Press campaign rolled out while William and the rota are still scrambling! Well done to H&M and their team
I agree, but it’s interesting this roundtable took place at the same time as the announcement of their move. It would’ve involved a fair amount of advanced planning and I wonder if they talked to People about the move sooner than H&M would have liked, possibly because a leak was imminent. In any event, could it be this commercial venture related to veterans Harry has in the works was the main impetus for this (potentially temporary) move – hence this DC visit to kick things off? Better to be in the UK because of whoever else is involved with him, publicity of the upcoming IG, and the significance of Birmingham as a focal point for recovering veterans? At the same time, As ever seems poised for expansion beyond the US, and the UK would be a good next step. Yes, there are advantages from a personal standpoint, spending more time with family in the UK, the children learning about this part of their heritage. But it’s clear this has been in the works for some time – James Holt leaving, streamlining their US staff, shifting to Archewell Philanthropies, buying back As ever from Netflix. I’m not convinced that either KCIII or Charles Spencer are in immediate danger health-wise. Don’t know if residency is advantageous from a tax standpoint. But I agree they must have somehow settled the security question for this move to be even a possibility.
I hope I see zero picture(s) of “Archie on his first day of school…” Unless, of course, photos are released by H-M from their personal library in a format H-M control. I have never understood the ghoulish desire for pix and feeling of ownership over “their” royals exhibited by the British. I’ll never forget reading one story about a woman mourning outside Diana’s funeral – she’d actually paid money for three (3) British papers that included Diana coverage and pix. Weird. The only way aggressive paps got paid for hassling and mocking Diana – there’s demand.
And as for having a “bargain stuck [sic] with the press” regarding photos of Archie & Lili – ugh. Just ugh.
I cackled.
That was a direct hit. And if Hegseth responds, he will look even more ridiculous, because Harry — unlike Kegsbreath — is an actual hero.
I know many talks about sussex having home in calif but to get green card or some type of visa harry needs to live physically for atleast six months per year to get it. If they move back to uk and comes goes back to cali for few days how his green card or visa works . Because I have said Im from desi community many Indians got their green card and visa denied because they don’t live x amount of time in usa per year. I don’t know anybody willing to help ? Also what about their security ? Plus what about uk customs when it comes to selling food ? It’s harder to sell because europe is very strick than usa, plus usa is market fri ndly.
I think he has a special diplomatic visa that might not have those same restrictions.
Even if your spouse is an American Citizen you have to live in the US for 6 months?
You cannot live outside for more than one year. Otherwise you will be deemed to have given up your Green Card. Green card holders need to return I believe at least one time a year. It is not correct that you have to live six months in the US if you have a Green Card.
Harry is auditioning to be king at some point. He wants to be king. This event is what kings do. No, he’ll never be king but he’s not giving up on the idea. He’s telling other veterans what they need to do to live happy, productive lives like they can’t figure that out for themselves with professional counseling– which Harry cannot provide, btw. But this illustrates Harry’s belief that because he is royal he is special. And he really, really wants to be king. Unlike his brother who will be.
In the most polite way ever— what?
Harry was raised a royal and this is what royals are expected to do – he doesn’t want to be King but he was born into something where his life was already mapped out for him and he is carrying on doing what he was raised to do – a life of public service.
Harry would have been a great King but alas we have the lazy rageaholic and his lazy stupid wife.
What if he rejected the whole premise of what he was raised to do? That would be truly radical and the greatest public service. He continues to support the institution of the monarchy despite all it has done to him and his family. He seems to be in a constant struggle to reconcile his egalitarian values with his royalist values. But he never can because those values will never align. And he wants his children to know their heritage. What heritage is that? Colonialism and the slave trade. If Harry rejected royalty, the monarchy, and all its trappings, he could live his values instead of trying to align values which are mutually exclusive. For a while a few years ago, he seemed to be on the verge of this. Now he’s running back to the UK with the idea that he’s finally achieved his half in, half out dream. I don’t think any of this can end well for his family which is already very Americanized.
‘If Harry rejected royalty, the monarchy, and all its trappings, he could live his values….’ He did. That’s what’s been happening these last six years. 🤷♀️
Brassy Rebel. Your comment isn’t clever or amusing, just ridiculous. You’d probably feel more at home in the Fail’s comments section. You’re welcome.
My critique is from the left while the Mail definitely leans right. So I doubt that would work either. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
Thank you
Harry’s work would be limited by being King as the position is apolitical. He has said many times he does not want the royal life and I believe that would include if he was king. However showing the UK what could be done if they didn’t treat the RF like circus animals, while not the original intention, would be sweet consolation.
Something’s are best left unsaid.
@BrassyRebel I usually agree with your posts but this is so off the wall I’m scratching my head at it.
Harry has said he is a monarchist. he was never going to be the one to tear the institution down from the inside, at least not on purpose.
he’s also always said that he does not want to be king. he’s not auditioning for it.
I am fervently anti-monarchy. Harry has many good qualities. His attachment to the monarchy and inability to see the real harm it does to people and society is not one of them. Sorry, not sorry.
I can understand that take but that’s not the same thing as Harry auditioning to be king and “not giving up on the idea of being king” and “really really wanting to be king.”
For six years now he has had the option of just letting it all go and forging a very different path. Instead, he embraces monarchy and his own royal status. At least subconsciously I think he does want to be king. If the opportunity ever presented itself which, of course, it won’t, he would leap at the opportunity. He comes much closer to meeting the requirements than his lazy brother. I don’t know why there is so much resistance to the idea that Harry would like to be 👑. He believes in the monarchy and still wants a relationship with his abusive father. And he does the sorts of things that he would do if he was king. If people don’t like the suggestion that Harry wants to be king, maybe it’s because they don’t like the idea of monarchy but never actually grapple with that fact.
@Becks1: I actually thought somebody stole @BrassyRebel’s username.
If he wanted to be king, he woul
If he wanted to be king, he wouldn’t have married Meghan.
Or named his son Archie.
and would have named his daughter Catherine Elizabeth
Well, Brassy Rebel, Harry doesn’t just provide professional therapy for veterans; he delivers comprehensive support through the Invictus Games—facilitating recovery and rehabilitation, and providing state-of-the-art prosthetics, jobs, and housing and schooling for families during the recovery process. Harry’s motivational programs have saved the lives of many veterans; they have spoken openly about how his attitude and assistance stopped them from taking their own lives.
… but you know better what veterans feel and need.
To the extent that Harry through Invictus provides professional support for veterans, that’s a good thing. But neither Harry nor I can provide that kind of professional counseling personally. This is how we endow royals with powers they don’t possess. Harry is another veteran dealing with the same issues and PTSD. It’s patronizing to suggest he has some special wisdom that they don’t have. But unquestionably he has access to resources to help them. It’s a crucial distinction.
@Bassy rebel
For starters, why are you dragging the Royal Family and talk of “powers” into this? What is the point?
You’re trying to humiliate and mock Harry, Frankly, you don’t know shit about his work with veterans; common decency would suggest you keep your mouth shut. Yes, Harry personally saved many people who have spoken openly about it. They had hit rock bottom; Harry would visit their homes—even in other countries—time and again, never giving up until he managed to motivate them to live, seek treatment, and take part in the community Invictus Games. One of those individuals still works with the IG to this day and always says they are alive only because of Harry. These are facts. Harry had his own struggles, which is why he understood others better; furthermore, thanks to his sensitivity, kindness, empathy, and ability to connect with people, he helped them believe in themselves and fight for their lives. During the time they spent together, Harry ran with them, took them on expeditions, and instilled in them a desire to live and take action. They succeeded together. Now, they thank him.
But go ahead—keep on mocking…
??? He doesn’t want to be king. He supports the monarchy more than most b/c that’s his family (the wisdom of that is another thing), but that’s it. That’s more in line with what derangers assume (rival court, etc).
He’s using the focus on him (a NYT breaking news bulletin because he’s moving?!) to highlight causes he cares about. He doesn’t provide counseling himself (that would be odd) but he’s making sure veterans know they can/should (that’s historically been considered shameful but we should be prioritizing lives over careers) as well as building up resources to offer it. Historically, recent veterans have had struggles assimilating back in and obtaining jobs. If he’s working to help that – based on his own experiences and conversations with veterans – then good. Visiting Walter Reed & the rehab center and Arlington – all good things. All normal things, frankly, but a government led by someone who thinks these people are “suckers and losers” won’t do it and, as we’ve seen, just make their lives worse.
Harry’s just going about his business while everybody losing their minds about his decision to return to UK. I wonder if they gave the exclusive to People because word got back to them that someone was going to leak it to the press. The announcement has kind of drown out his visit to Washington. It’s clear Harry will be going back to the US for work from time to time and I can’t wait to hear more about his commercial venture.
A good man
What a lovely man.
ps I’m shocked that Trump + Hegseth didn’t try to horn in.
They don’t like veterans, especially injured ones.
Oh, ho ho! ‘…a little less testosterone might do as well.’ Bullseye! He knew exactly what he was doing with that quote! 🎯