The Sussexes are bringing their dogs but not their chickens to the UK

Soon after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved to Montecito in 2020, Meghan had a large chicken coop built on their property. She adopted rescue chickens and she named the coop Archie’s Chick Inn. Meghan showed Archie’s Chick Inn to Oprah Winfrey and others, and Meghan has documented her hens on her Instagram often. She and kids were always out there with the chickens, getting eggs and feeding the girls. The state of Archie’s Chick Inn concerns me, given last week’s news about the Sussex family’s move to the UK. What happens to the hens? I asked that last week on social media and my favorite answer was “private equity buyout.” Well, according to the Telegraph, the chickens are staying in Montecito.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are keeping their chickens in California as they plan to be an “international couple”. The Sussexes will bring their dogs Mia and Pula with them to Britain, but will not rehome their chickens, which live in a coop named “Archie’s Chick Inn” on their Montecito estate.

The flock includes a rescue chicken named Silkie, rehomed from their neighbour Ellen DeGeneres, a former US TV talk show host.

The birds, which appeared on the Duchess’s Netflix programme, will be looked after by household staff, along with the rest of their US home, awaiting their return.

The decision may be seen as a sign of the couple’s intention to continue spending time in California regularly. They also plan to visit their property in Portugal throughout the year.

The Sussexes are due to arrive in Britain this week ahead of Prince Archie, seven, and Princess Lilibet, five, starting at a British school. They are planning an “extended stay” in the UK, which could turn out to be for as little as six months.

A source told The Telegraph: “The couple had a great holiday in the UK over the summer and everything has fallen in place to make this move possible now. How long will they stay? I don’t know, but it will be for an extended period. Whether that’s six months, a year, two years… who knows?”

This weekend, The Sunday Times reported that the couple would also consider moving to Australia or Canada, both Commonwealth countries, in the future.

Doria Ragland, the Duchess’s mother, will remain in California. They are planning to return regularly to visit her and the couple’s friends. It has been predicted that the family will spend school-term time in Britain and use the holidays to travel elsewhere.