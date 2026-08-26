Sykes: Prince Harry expects to waltz back into the UK without apologizing

The “apology” part of the current royal storyline has gotten extremely stupid. Three years ago, five years ago, six years ago, we were all in agreement: the Windsors had treated Prince Harry and Meghan terribly, and at the very least, the Windsors owed the Sussexes an apology, if not an acknowledgement of their grievances and accountability for all of the harm. Harry even said versions of that in interviews, especially as he promoted Spare: that the Windsors needed to apologize, especially to Meghan. Then all of that just disappeared from Harry’s end. I guess he realized he was never going to get his father or brother to apologize, acknowledge their harm or show any accountability. Whatever shifted, I thought that it was between Harry and his therapist, But now, close to seven years after the Sussexes barely escaped the UK with their lives, suddenly they’re on their way back to live for an extended period of time. And all anyone can talk about in royal media is how Harry and Meghan are the ones who need to apologize to the Windsors, how Harry and Meghan cannot expect to simply waltz back into Britain without groveling, scraping and apologizing for telling their stories. From the Royalist Substack:
The campaign to secure Prince Harry state-funded security is well underway this Monday, backed up by senior government figures, despite the fact that just 2 percent of the British people think the government should be responsible for paying Harry’s security bill.
It might seem incredible that Harry and Meghan, who less than four years ago were roundly criticizing the British royal family (with Harry at one point telling The Telegraph: “You know what you did, and I now know why you did it. And you’ve been caught, so just come clean and we can then all move on…they just couldn’t help themselves”), now appear, without having issued any apology or even an expression of regret for having upset people, to be coming back to the United Kingdom with many of the benefits of being members of the royal family.
Any idea that the King is not nodding this through is, frankly, absurd.
It’s going to go down incredibly badly, the notion that these two people who think the monarchy is terrible, cruel, duplicitous, deceptive, uncaring (pick your own pejorative adjective) are now back in a better position than any non-working members of the family have ever been in, and we are now being softened up for them to be given full security, at huge cost, as we saw in the newspapers this weekend.
Even the most basic level of protection is going to cost serious money. Round-the-clock cover with one officer on duty at all times means three eight-hour shifts a day, seven days a week (21 shifts a week), which requires a team of at least five officers once you allow for weekends, leave, and sickness. At £80,000 ($109,000) a year each, that’s £400,000 ($545,000) in salaries alone, and once you add employer costs, vehicles, and overtime, you’re looking at something closer to £700,000 ($950,000) a year. For one guy on the door.
This doesn’t seem to bother Emily Thornberry, a Labour MP who chairs the foreign affairs select committee, who told The Telegraph: “We have to remember [the Duke of Sussex] has made a contribution to this country through his public service and heroism. He is the son of the King, he has made a big contribution to our country through public service (that puts him and his family at risk).”
…Then came an even more significant contribution to this general establishment softening-up program, from David Blunkett, the former home secretary who carries a great deal of moral authority. Blunkett is quoted in The Times saying the Sussexes should be given a “medium level” of government-funded protection when they move back to the UK, calling this a “happy medium.” Another former home secretary, unnamed in the same piece, said it was “hard to imagine how he and his family would not receive some protection.”
And by a huge, huge coincidence, RAVEC (the Royal and VIP Executive Committee, the body responsible for determining security protection in the UK) has finally completed its long-awaited risk management board review. Don’t forget that this review was carried out in defiance of a court ruling which said it did not have to be done, and it was done after Harry personally lobbied the current home secretary, Shabana Mahmood. You’d have to have fallen off the back of a bus yesterday not to suspect that there is now a concerted effort by Harry’s allies in the establishment to get him back his security.
That this being enabled by the King is made very clear by the complete lack of censure the King has applied over the past six years in respect of Harry, despite all the negative effect he has had on the monarchy. The massive destabilization caused by this return alone is insane and yet there has been no censure from the King at all for the destruction Harry and Meghan have wrought.
[From The Royalist Substack]
It’s sort of a fascinating cultural case study of how British people perceive British citizenship. Is Harry, a prince of the realm, the son of a king, a veteran of a foreign war and an international statesman, allowed to come back to his home country without apologizing for leaving? Is Harry still British if he criticizes his family? Is a terrorist target allowed to have royal protection even if he made his angry-egg brother cry bitter tears? Anyway, I actually agree with Tom Sykes in one small way, which is that King Charles seems to be making some interesting, pro-Sussex moves all of a sudden. I wish there was more focus on that side of it rather than the hysterical crying over “why doesn’t Meghan apologize for calling us racist??”
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
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Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attends the press conference during the One Year to Go event, one year before Invictus Games Dusseldorf 2023, at the Merkur Spiel-Arena in Dusseldorf, Germany
Featuring: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Where: Dusseldorf, Germany
When: 06 Sep 2022
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USA Rights Only – London, UK -20190404- Celebrities attend the global premiere of Netflix’s Our Planet, held at the Natural History Museum.
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Featuring: Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Sir David Attenborough, Charles, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
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North America Rights Only, London, England – 20220603- National Service of Thanksgiving On Day Two Of The Platinum Jubilee Celebrations
-PICTURED: Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex
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Featuring: Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex
Where: London, England, United Kingdom
When: 03 Jun 2022
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North America Rights Only, London, England – 20220603- National Service of Thanksgiving On Day Two Of The Platinum Jubilee Celebrations
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Featuring: Prince Harry
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Guests arrive to attend a ceremony marking the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games, at Saint Paul’s Cathedral, London
Featuring: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 08 May 2024
Credit: Cover Images
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Guests arrive to attend a ceremony marking the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games, at Saint Paul’s Cathedral, London
Featuring: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 08 May 2024
Credit: Cover Images
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Guests attend a ceremony marking the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games, at Saint Paul’s Cathedral, London
Featuring: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 08 May 2024
Credit: Cover Images
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Guests attend a ceremony marking the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games, at Saint Paul’s Cathedral, London
Featuring: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 08 May 2024
Credit: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images
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Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attending a St Paul’s Cathedral service to mark the Invictus Games’ tenth anniversary
Featuring: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 08 May 2024
Credit: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images
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This is such an odd take. Harry needs to apologize for what? Growing up? Living his own life? Having boundaries? It really feels like the media is grasping at straws and can’t even remember why they’re angry at Harry. The reality is, I think the anger comes from knowing he’s the statesman they want Scooter to be.
Also with Charles, I’ve long thought while Charles was angry regarding Harry’s Oprah interview and Spare, I always got the impression that Charles understood why Harry was leaving and that they weren’t on terrible terms. Just that Charles’ aides like Clive Alderton prevented Harry from making contact. That still makes Charles a terrible father but I never got the impression there was ever a blow out or argument between them.
No waltzing, no apologizing. They are miscasting Harry as the villain and William as the righteously offended party, as they always do.
Insert NeNe Leakes meme here (“I. Said. What. I. Said.”)
Maybe I’m missing something but why would they receive security now when they can’t even get it for a few days?
Because they’ll be living there now and not just visiting the country
And they are in the line of succession. Just leaving aside common humanity, that’s important.
Plus Andrew still gets it!
Since the decision was made pro Birmingham I wonder how Harry wants to protect the Invictus Games from all royal shenanigans (like he lived through with Sentebale). So I’m not surprised to see him in the UK until the IG 2027 are wrapped up. Maybe he secured a deal with the ministry of defense to install him in a official position, sort of govermental envoy for veteran affairs? That could bring him security – and enough influence to protect the games against Bill’s Ire.
Tom Sykes is such a drama queen, my goodness.
Tom Sykes making demands of a Royal Duchess like she’s some runaway slave is certainly a choice.
Relax Tom, you’re not the plantation overseer. Get a grip.
If Tom actually wanted to be useful, he’d start talking about how evidence shows Billy Basher is not fit to reign, and what moves Charles and the government might be making right now to remove Billy from the succession.
Sykes has really gone off the rails recently (even for him).
Again, this move has forced a risk assessment to be made. That is the bigger detail. Will it mean they get security? Idk. But it pushed something that had before been purposely put off.
I think there’s a cultural element in play. I’m American but I’ve lived in England for almost 20 years. The English can accept bullying and gaslighting, and then demand apologies if you try to defend yourself, by claiming that you didn’t understand the nuances. I’m specifically referring to the English because I’ve not come across any Welsh, Scottish or Northern Irish who are like that.
I agree with @Maryanne Davies, as a fellow American resident nearly two decades here, they have a really warped take: if they offend you deliberately, you’re supposed to take it on the chin and remain passive and unfazed. If you offend them by accident, by not tiptoeing around their delicate and inflamed wee feelings, you’re supposed to cart yourself to the outer ring of Hell and atone by covering yourself in ashes. Or something. They go in for emotional blackmail. If you’re not susceptible, eventually, they just go numb and you realise, there’s no connection. It’s like they think they need to test you. And it’s like, no, I do not need to be tested and you do not need to be testing me. Then they get testy. Then they just leave you alone. They think their culture is a kind of fraternity and that you should be pledging it. Hence the gatekeeping. I just ignore it and sail on as best I can cause I really can’t be asked to pick up the nuances. The minefield you’re on is only in their warped imagination.
British social media just killed off a Cambridge professor for being black. There is no self awareness. There is no mention of that in regard to Meghan and her children. What an odd and disturbing culture.
All this comes down to is that the Sussexes leaving and sharing their very stressful experiences while under the Royal Family made William and Kate look bad and they never recaptured the popularity and spotlight they feel they deserve once the Sussexes left. That’s what this comes down to. That’s it.
Agree. And they know it’s just to be as bad this time around 🍿
Oh shut up, Syko.
The whining is unseemly … from both Sykes and William.
Great, I love all of this. No apology and they get security. Frankly, the Windsors should apologize to them but that was never gonna happen, so I’ll take this.
They are supposed to apologise for telling the truth. Kate and the King should apologise about being concerned about Archie’s skin colour. William can apologies for thumping Harry and causing him injury and for poking his finger in Meghan’s face and Kate can apologise for being a snob. That all happened before Meghan called an unnamed person a racist. To apologise means that the racist will be officially named.
Kate can apologize for starting the smear campaign against Meghan based on a fake story. She still hasn’t.
The public is already paying the police to deal with security threats but the UK want to create exclusions for the Sussexes. It’s not like you can guarantee that if someone tries to attack the Sussexes that a third-party won’t be collateral damage. Police maintain the peace by monitoring all potential threats. The police can’t carve out exceptions to the public peace especially those based on someone’s work status. The pundits argument for Harry and Meghan basically is that they stopped working so they don’t deserve protection. Imagine If you failed to meet your weekly quota at your job but someone breaks into your home the police don’t say sorry you failed to do this at work so we can’t stop the break-in; you’re on your own. If the police can tie police free zones to specific people that puts us all at risk. That’s not how policing works. Threats against Harry and Meghan can easily morph into other kinds of threats that hurt others. By asking police to ignore specific threats to Harry and Meghan, that’s creating a space for specific types of criminality to grow unabated. We want police to have a complete picture of all kinds of threats b/c that’s the only way they can do their job.
That’s a good explanation. Also, the debacle of RAVEC pausing their assessment on Harry — because the police were too busy with former Prime Ministers? — no doubt had repercussions and reaction within the UK policing/security/national security community. It’s a really bad look to declare that you’re too understaffed to even do an assessment, let alone protect, the fifth-in-line son of the monarch, when in fact the reason was more like sheer pettiness. Who came up with that idiotic statement? Was it Alderton? Hmmm.
Hahaha I’m loving this, Tom is so sulky.
As I said on a previous post, I won’t be surprised if Harry does issue a public apology to the Royal Family.
I really hope not, @Amy
I hope not too, but Harry’s recent decisions make me think that he will do it to regain acceptance by the Royal Family. He doesn’t realise that they will never accept him as long as he remains married to Meghan.
I would hope he doesn’t, but at this point, I won’t be shocked if he puts out a public joint statement with Charles with both sides apologizing to each other.
IF Harry and Charles apologize to each other, I definitely would want a larger public apology to Meghan and Archie.
He doesn’t owe anyone an apology. He’s not responsible for how others feel about what he said in his book or on TV. He certainly doesn’t owe the public an apology. That is the weirdest thing to say.
So the Sussex’s are expected to apologize for what exactly? Because just reading through today’s articles here Willy and Waity are accusing them of stealing a thirteen years olds back to school “thunder” now they want them being shamed into submission and give apologies, when all they have done so far is land.. and seriously wth is wrong with these people and since when is a teenager going back to school a “thunder event”? What the hell else is he going to do with his days come autumn? Oh and let’s not forget Willy is coming for the titles while his uncle who rapes trafficked minors and women still retains his titles legally and is fully funded and protected by the crown when he is being investigated for selling state secrets to commit his sex crimes, but sure the Sussex’s owe the apology not anyone else white oops I meant right…
BTW, nice of Tom to do the math. That’s what the taxpayer pays for each former PM for life. Including Liz Truss. That’s what it costs to keep Farage safe from flying milkshakes. With the number of PMs Britain goes through there really should be money left to secure the Sussexes safety. Just keep this PM a little while longer, I am sure by the end of 2027 the Sussexes are safely back in Montecito and will only visit England a few weeks in summer.
Keen was caught on camera being rude to meghan. So how come she gets away with that with no apology
The British public don’t care about state-funded security. But even if they did, they would demand law enforcement to protect them from harm, no matter whether they were rich or poor or had a title.
They made a 12 year old walk behind his mother’s coffin. I think the country owes Harry.
Absolutely this! 👆🏼
Lol. Too late, Tom. Harry has already “waltzed in” without giving an apology.
As for why the press isn’t pivoting to Charles’ pro-Sussex stance – in the absence of new definitive information, the press falls back on diligently created narrative.