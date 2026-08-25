“Target apologized after selling a racist Halloween costume” links

I hope people are still boycotting Target after they abandoned all of their DEI policies, because Target is now apologizing for carrying an incredibly offensive Halloween costume. When I first saw the headline, I thought “oh, it’s probably not that bad.” No, it’s shockingly offensive, and I can’t help but think about how many (white) people screwed up along the way, before this costume went on sale. [Buzzfeed]
Lewis Hamilton had a controversy during an F1 race. [LaineyGossip]
Review of Tony (the Anthony Bourdain biopic). [Pajiba]
Saoirse Ronan really, really wants to play a Bond villain. [JustJared]
Cristiano Ronaldo has a new hairstyle. [Socialite Life]
Mindy Kaling’s Not Suitable For Work was canceled after one season. [Hollywood Life]
William Shatner’s biography is only 24 pages long. [Seriously OMG]
Jacob Elordi in Bottega Veneta pinstripes. [RCFA]
Connor Storrie doesn’t look bad with shorter hair, he just looks totally average. His power was in his glorious curls. [OMG Blog]
Target’s now-pulled children’s Halloween costume is so unbelievably racist that it had to, on some level, be purposely done by someone in the decision chain and everyone else was like, “seems ok to me”. [yahoo.com]
— kottke.org (@kottke.org) August 25, 2026 at 7:56 AM
Heads need to roll over this one. It’s utterly ridiculous and beyond offensive. What’s next, a rope and a tree?
Don’t give them any ideas.
When you just know that no one Black is sitting at the table. Or maybe I mean: when you just HOPE that no one Black is sitting at the table. What’s mind boggling though, is the numbers of people who must have thought that this was a good idea. Halloween feels kind of popular as an opportunity for “it’s-just-a-joke” racism. Given the evident impact of the current boycott, you would think that Target might at least try to avoid the appearance of racism. It’s not just the original decision makers here, it’s every store manager that put this out on the shelves.
This isn’t the first time they’ve tried to sell blackface clothing. I googled because I couldn’t remember exactly what it was, a sweater, or scarf, not sure, but I can’t find it. You would have thought they’d have learned from the first go-around.
I’ve been boycotting them since the DEI abandonment.
I vaguely recall this too….i think it was a special release they did with a designer and it was a balaclava maybe? Or turtleneck?…..when you had it up over the lower portion of your face, there was an offensive depiction of facial features knit into the design.
I remember this!
Right, this is not the first time, @Dopple, and like you, I have been boycotting them since the DEI abandonment. It was a program they volunteered for, but when Trump was reelected, it ended. I got rid of my Target card and haven’t been in since. After this second time of showing us who they are, I will never go back!
Yeah, I haven’t been in Target since the company caved on DEI. Costco for the win.
That costume is horrific … and speaking of horrific, has anyone read about the Good Good and Callaway golf ad? Yikes.
Hadn’t heard of it so just googled. WTF?!
The Calloway ad was absolutely horrifying, I saw a video response to it and I can’t believe it was made. Just horrific, and they for sure thought it was funny. There was nothing humorous at all about it.
Same for the target costume! I’ve seen a few pictures that are the costume as posed, side by side with minstrel illustrations from the 1800s. WTF is happening, the similarity of the poses can’t be coincidental. Just infuriating.
These costumes are all garbage made in China, made to break after one wearing. Made from petrochemical fabrics and foams that never break down in landfill. Better off making your kids costumes from stuff around the house, or that you can find at an arts and crafts store. Or ordered from people who make hand made stuff on Etsy. My son’s favorite costume is still a Garfield costume I made for him using orange cotton sweat pants and shirt, black fabric paint, a head band wrapped in batting and felt with ears, a tail made of wire and batting and felt, and face paint.
I love a homemade costume! My daughter dressed as a Christmas Tree one year. She wore a green turtleneck and leggings with our colorful and fun tree skirt around her waist as a skirt. A few decorations pinned on the turtleneck, a star attached to a headband and some battery-operated lights draped across her and she was good to go!
Links about Cristiano Ronaldo’s hair and Connor Storrie’s hair, but nothing about
Erling Haaland’s? As a non-sports fan trying to maintain my equilibrium in the face of things like the DC Grand Prix and the destruction of so much of my hometown that I know and love, the videos about Haaland and his hair journey have become my happy sparks of pure delight.✨
Dolly Parton. A light has gone out. Thank you for being an ally 🌈 Thank you for funding children’s literacy programmes across the USA. May you rest in gentle, loving peace 🕊️
NO!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! 💔
Thank you being a light Dolly 💗💔✨
💔💔💔
OMG, that Halloween costume! I am gobsmacked. Disgusted, more to the point. And FYI, I looked up the company that made it, Hyde and EEK!, to see where they’re from. Their website has them located in a tiny little blip off the highway in Idaho, called Elba. I found that rather weird. In any case, I sent them an email about their costume. The costume should not have been made, Target should not have carried it. Oh, and I’ve been boycotting Target since they kissed trump’s a**. Haven’t missed it.
Dolly has passed guys.
I’m bummed. I know she lived a full life but, I just wish she wasn’t gone.
https://people.com/dolly-parton-dead-7565853
I have boycotted Target these past two years and intend to erase it from my memory altogether…they had done nothing to convince me of anything except they didn’t like sales dropping…
Also who gives a sh*t about facing-lover Ronaldo…
i saw an article about this costume earlier today, and the comments were insane. a bunch of, i see no issues type stuff. and A LOT of comments saying absolutely nuts stuff like only racists notice racist behaviour. unhinged.
also, completely disagree about connor storrie’s hair. i always thought his hair looked awful. huge fan of the buzzcut.
May Dolly rest in the sweetest peace.
I mean, they got rid of DEI and I imagine that plenty of employees with the means to do so likely left the company (hopefully they lived in a town with a Costco). Who’s left? Seems pretty natural for Target leadership to put out a costume and photo of a black child dressed as a Jim-Crow’o-Lantern. Logical progression.
That Halloween costume is completely vile. Every Fall I buy a backpack and fill it with school supplies and donate it in my city, I have always gone to Target in the past and am drawing a blank thinking of another place to go (I also hate Walmart) does anyone have a suggestion? Thank you.
And RIP sweet Dolly Parton 💔
Not Suitable for Work was excellent. It could have been the next Friends. I have rewatched The Mindy Project so many times and I was so happy to see more from Mindy. What a bummer.
I unfortunately have to go into the store because my CVS is in there and we have to use CVS but let me tell you I go in and out and it’s quiet in there. Word is out. It’s funny Walmart has a similar reputation but nobody expects them to be better because they don’t pretend to be anything but a soulless corporation. I think people expected better from Target and then the sell out was epic
Come on Target get it together!
I don’t want Walmart to be the only discount store!
Not shocked by Target. Wonder how Jay-Z feels about this (eyeroll).
And not shocked about Kaling’s cancellation. I am not a fan of her shows.
Connor looks fine without his curls. I’m not a fan of buzz cuts personally. But the curls are kinda a big part of his character and they just started filming HR so thus the crashout. It’s giving felicity vibes.
Not just the costume but the photographer who told the child to pose that way, disgusting. Mindy’s show, from the clips they showed, seemed really unfunny and the acting 😬
“Black guests”???? That apology sounds like something ChatGPT spat out. I haven’t been to Target since they caved and canceled DEI initiatives, and as a Black gay person, I’m EXHAUSTED that in 2026, there is still a constant stream of racism and that Black people are the only ones offended by it. White people do better.
I’d like to apologize for the crappy white people everywhere and there are so so many…
I saw that costume a few days ago and I was certain it had to be a fake story. CERTAIN! Because, I mean… HOWWWWW