“Target apologized after selling a racist Halloween costume” links

I hope people are still boycotting Target after they abandoned all of their DEI policies, because Target is now apologizing for carrying an incredibly offensive Halloween costume. When I first saw the headline, I thought “oh, it’s probably not that bad.” No, it’s shockingly offensive, and I can’t help but think about how many (white) people screwed up along the way, before this costume went on sale. [Buzzfeed]

Lewis Hamilton had a controversy during an F1 race. [LaineyGossip]

Review of Tony (the Anthony Bourdain biopic). [Pajiba]

Saoirse Ronan really, really wants to play a Bond villain. [JustJared]

Cristiano Ronaldo has a new hairstyle. [Socialite Life]

Mindy Kaling’s Not Suitable For Work was canceled after one season. [Hollywood Life]

William Shatner’s biography is only 24 pages long. [Seriously OMG]

Jacob Elordi in Bottega Veneta pinstripes. [RCFA]

Connor Storrie doesn’t look bad with shorter hair, he just looks totally average. His power was in his glorious curls. [OMG Blog]

Target’s now-pulled children’s Halloween costume is so unbelievably racist that it had to, on some level, be purposely done by someone in the decision chain and everyone else was like, “seems ok to me”. [yahoo.com] [image or embed] — kottke.org (@kottke.org) August 25, 2026 at 7:56 AM