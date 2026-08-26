‘The Gilded Age’ teaser: lavender marriages, clock drama & a presidential visit

As some of you know, I am completely devoted to The Gilded Age. I decided to make the investment in the show early on, and I stayed with it through multiple soup-related storylines, the clock guy’s tragic backstory (now forgotten), the disappearance and reappearance of Pumpkin (Ada’s dog), two full seasons of opera drama and one upwardly mobile lady’s maid. And it all paid off beautifully in Season 3. The show hit its stride, they gave several characters some big payoffs, and I remain obsessed with the Gladys Russell-Duke of Buckingham storyline.

Well, Season 4 will soon be here. We basically only have to wait about nine weeks, which should go by in a flash. Season 4 premieres on November 1. The official logline, per HBO: “Bertha Russell (Carrie Coon) changed Society at a cost. Now, her family must reckon with the consequences as Agnes van Rhijn (Christine Baranski) seizes an opportunity to regain her position. Meanwhile, Marian (Louisa Jacobson) forges a new path for herself, and Peggy (Denée Benton) works to be accepted by her future in-laws. In this new era, you must be careful what you wish for.” Here’s the new teaser:

I always worry that the writers are giving Peggy too many bummer storylines, but the now-constant presence of both Phylicia Rashad and Audra McDonald has completely won me over. Rashad and McDonald are chewing the scenery every single time and it’s glorious. It looks like Oscar is definitely going full-throttle with his lavender marriage, which should be fun (especially because Bertha KNOWS). I’m less concerned about the state of the Russell marriage, but I’m sure Carrie Coon will be scheming and fighting for her man. I’m dying to know what Agnes is mad about. It’s probably something soup related (for the president).