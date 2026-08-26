“Tim Curry has passed away at the age of 80” links

Tim Curry has passed away at the age of 80. This is such a bad week for losing icons. [NYT]
Serena Williams & Carlos Alcaraz teamed up for US Open Mixed Doubles – they won one match, but then lost their second match. Still, Serena looked good! [Just Jared]
Kaia Gerber’s Yana Matkivski dress is stunning. [RCFA]
Some man-meat for your perusal. [Socialite Life]
Lainey theorizes that Netflix has wanted the Duchess of Sussex on The Gentlemen for months, or that these talks have been on-going for a while. [LaineyGossip]
John Cena wrestles in jorts. [Pajiba]
Donald Trump’s stupidity knows no bounds. [Buzzfeed]
I’m just so sad about Dolly Parton. [OMG Blog]
Barry Manilow canceled his Vegas show. [Seriously OMG]
Teen Mom: Jo Rivera’s wife is pregnant. [Starcasm]
Wait, does Glen Powell have a mullet?? [Go Fug Yourself]
Jelly Roll cannot stand Donald Trump? [Hollywood Life]
Tim Curry (1946-2026) pic.twitter.com/7PLChut9hk
— Letterboxd (@letterboxd) August 26, 2026
The loss of Dolly, Hayden and now Tim is just bleak. Rest in peace. He was a trailblazer .💔
And, to us Boomers, the death of Shelly Faberes.
Not just the Boomers. I grew up watching Coach and reruns of The Donna Reed Show on Nick-at-Nite. RIP Shelley. My heart broke for Mike Farrell when I read the news,
Ah, no! 💔😔
All the good 80 year olds are going away.
Just what I was thinking. The good 80 yr olds are leaving and none of the ones we’ve been… expecting.
Hoping that orange a**hole is next!
More sadness, but I’m imagining Dolly, Tim and Hayden on the boat with Charon – what an interesting conversation they would have.
And each would give the Boatman a gold obol…
The wrong 80 year olds are dying.
Agree 100%
Seriously. This is awful.
I know you mean well with this comment, but I can only think that so so many 80-year-olds who die impacts someone deeply.
A bad week indeed. My first celeb crush was Tim Curry. Heartbroken 💔
Came here to say this. SUCH a crush. Gutted. 💔💔
I’m glad Tim and Dolly are in one of my favorite movies: Jackie’s Back. More Tim than Dolly, who plays herself. I’m going to watch it later. ❤️❤️🩹💞
Farewell, sweet Transvestite from Transexual Transylvania.
Frank N. Furter will live on.
This is NOT who I wanted to go from Home Alone 2
I know. The wrong 80 year olds are dying. COME ON Universe!!!!
It does seem that the wrong 80 year olds are dying. Dolly, Tim, and few weeks actor Randolph Mantooth died at the age of 80. Maybe the reaper is on vacation and the interns are doing the work. The main 80 year old name seems to be missing off the list.
I’ve had a crush on him since I was a kid. He was sexy even as the beast in Legend. I’m probably alone on that one!
He was sexy even as the beast in Legend.
–Yeah, we’re going to have to disagree on that one. To this day, that character scares me into nightmares. I thought he made a sexy butler in Clue.
LOL – I’ve loved him since the moment he minced onto my screen wearing heels, stockings and pearls. NO ONE can do Frank better than him – its a hill I will die on.
His Pennywise always creeps me the eff out – even now as a hardened horror fan.
KC2, That’s right. Tim Curry was an innovator and great comedic actor and singer. The Rocky Horror Picture Show was his masterpiece. I know he was suffering for many years. Now he’s at peace. Godspeed.
Oh no! I wish I could be in Paris this weekend. There is a movie theater where you can watch the Rocky horror picture show every Friday and Saturday evening. I went there twice, you can bring water and rice, dance and sing along.
I love that you can still do that! I remember my sister did that, back in the day (she was older than me & able to see RHPS in the theater when it first came out). RIP, Tim Curry, and thank you.
NOOOOOO!! He did a lot of political work in the 2024 election despite being sick. He was such a wonderful human. Rest in fishnets Tim!!
Get your sh*t together, universe.
Enough.
Tomorrow is my birthday. The best possible present would be for the CORRECT 80-year-old to die. Try again, Universe, and GET IT RIGHT THIS TIME.
Happy Birthday! May your birthday wish come true!
Love you Tim ❤️❤️❤️
RIP to the first – and best – Pennywise the Clown.
💔
It is a very basic dress …nothing special about it at all.
Basic dress on a basic girl. She is an old-looking 24.
Dawn, you couldn’t have said anything truer! There’s another 80 year old the Grim Reaper needs to cull right away. Stat!
Moondust, My late husband said that when the movie first came out, the same was true for New York City. The audience said lines with the characters in the movie and they brought all the props you mentioned. What a hoot and what a great picture!
I can’t take all these deaths. 💔
I wish the teen mom people would stop having kids. It’s ridiculous how big their families are with regular jobs. The teen mom money does not take care of everything cause they have to spend money to film.
I dont think the new babies should be featured. Its just creating exploitation. You can tell some of these kids are just for a storyline.