“Tim Curry has passed away at the age of 80” links

Tim Curry has passed away at the age of 80. This is such a bad week for losing icons. [NYT]

Serena Williams & Carlos Alcaraz teamed up for US Open Mixed Doubles – they won one match, but then lost their second match. Still, Serena looked good! [Just Jared]

Kaia Gerber’s Yana Matkivski dress is stunning. [RCFA]

Some man-meat for your perusal. [Socialite Life]

Lainey theorizes that Netflix has wanted the Duchess of Sussex on The Gentlemen for months, or that these talks have been on-going for a while. [LaineyGossip]

John Cena wrestles in jorts. [Pajiba]

Donald Trump’s stupidity knows no bounds. [Buzzfeed]

I’m just so sad about Dolly Parton. [OMG Blog]

Barry Manilow canceled his Vegas show. [Seriously OMG]

Teen Mom: Jo Rivera’s wife is pregnant. [Starcasm]

Wait, does Glen Powell have a mullet?? [Go Fug Yourself]

Jelly Roll cannot stand Donald Trump? [Hollywood Life]