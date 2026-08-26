“Tim Curry has passed away at the age of 80” links

Tim Curry has passed away at the age of 80. This is such a bad week for losing icons. [NYT]
Serena Williams & Carlos Alcaraz teamed up for US Open Mixed Doubles – they won one match, but then lost their second match. Still, Serena looked good! [Just Jared]
Kaia Gerber’s Yana Matkivski dress is stunning. [RCFA]
Some man-meat for your perusal. [Socialite Life]
Lainey theorizes that Netflix has wanted the Duchess of Sussex on The Gentlemen for months, or that these talks have been on-going for a while. [LaineyGossip]
John Cena wrestles in jorts. [Pajiba]
Donald Trump’s stupidity knows no bounds. [Buzzfeed]
I’m just so sad about Dolly Parton. [OMG Blog]
Barry Manilow canceled his Vegas show. [Seriously OMG]
Teen Mom: Jo Rivera’s wife is pregnant. [Starcasm]
Wait, does Glen Powell have a mullet?? [Go Fug Yourself]
Jelly Roll cannot stand Donald Trump? [Hollywood Life]

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38 Responses to ““Tim Curry has passed away at the age of 80” links”

  1. Kiki says:
    August 26, 2026 at 12:30 pm

    The loss of Dolly, Hayden and now Tim is just bleak. Rest in peace. He was a trailblazer .💔

    Reply
  2. Lightpurple says:
    August 26, 2026 at 12:31 pm

    All the good 80 year olds are going away.

    Reply
  3. Eurydice says:
    August 26, 2026 at 12:40 pm

    More sadness, but I’m imagining Dolly, Tim and Hayden on the boat with Charon – what an interesting conversation they would have.

    Reply
  4. KC2 says:
    August 26, 2026 at 12:41 pm

    The wrong 80 year olds are dying.

    Reply
  5. Sunnee says:
    August 26, 2026 at 12:42 pm

    A bad week indeed. My first celeb crush was Tim Curry. Heartbroken 💔

    Reply
  6. Lilly (with the double-L) says:
    August 26, 2026 at 12:57 pm

    I’m glad Tim and Dolly are in one of my favorite movies: Jackie’s Back. More Tim than Dolly, who plays herself. I’m going to watch it later. ❤️❤️‍🩹💞

    Reply
  7. Nanea says:
    August 26, 2026 at 1:01 pm

    Farewell, sweet Transvestite from Transexual Transylvania.

    Frank N. Furter will live on.

    Reply
  8. Xantha says:
    August 26, 2026 at 1:06 pm

    This is NOT who I wanted to go from Home Alone 2

    Reply
    • samipup says:
      August 26, 2026 at 1:22 pm

      I know. The wrong 80 year olds are dying. COME ON Universe!!!!

      Reply
      • Dawn says:
        August 26, 2026 at 2:22 pm

        It does seem that the wrong 80 year olds are dying. Dolly, Tim, and few weeks actor Randolph Mantooth died at the age of 80. Maybe the reaper is on vacation and the interns are doing the work. The main 80 year old name seems to be missing off the list.

  9. HillaryIsAlwaysRight says:
    August 26, 2026 at 1:10 pm

    I’ve had a crush on him since I was a kid. He was sexy even as the beast in Legend. I’m probably alone on that one!

    Reply
    • Mireille says:
      August 26, 2026 at 2:58 pm

      He was sexy even as the beast in Legend.
      –Yeah, we’re going to have to disagree on that one. To this day, that character scares me into nightmares. I thought he made a sexy butler in Clue.

      Reply
    • Digital Unicorn says:
      August 26, 2026 at 3:52 pm

      LOL – I’ve loved him since the moment he minced onto my screen wearing heels, stockings and pearls. NO ONE can do Frank better than him – its a hill I will die on.

      His Pennywise always creeps me the eff out – even now as a hardened horror fan.

      Reply
  10. Jferber says:
    August 26, 2026 at 1:14 pm

    KC2, That’s right. Tim Curry was an innovator and great comedic actor and singer. The Rocky Horror Picture Show was his masterpiece. I know he was suffering for many years. Now he’s at peace. Godspeed.

    Reply
  11. Moondust says:
    August 26, 2026 at 1:28 pm

    Oh no! I wish I could be in Paris this weekend. There is a movie theater where you can watch the Rocky horror picture show every Friday and Saturday evening. I went there twice, you can bring water and rice, dance and sing along.

    Reply
    • BeanieBean says:
      August 26, 2026 at 1:51 pm

      I love that you can still do that! I remember my sister did that, back in the day (she was older than me & able to see RHPS in the theater when it first came out). RIP, Tim Curry, and thank you.

      Reply
  12. Mightymolly says:
    August 26, 2026 at 1:33 pm

    NOOOOOO!! He did a lot of political work in the 2024 election despite being sick. He was such a wonderful human. Rest in fishnets Tim!!

    Reply
  13. QuiteContrary says:
    August 26, 2026 at 1:34 pm

    Get your sh*t together, universe.

    Enough.

    Reply
  14. PRINCESSGONEAWOL says:
    August 26, 2026 at 1:44 pm

    Tomorrow is my birthday. The best possible present would be for the CORRECT 80-year-old to die. Try again, Universe, and GET IT RIGHT THIS TIME.

    Reply
  15. Dina says:
    August 26, 2026 at 2:02 pm

    Love you Tim ❤️❤️❤️

    Reply
  16. Just Me says:
    August 26, 2026 at 3:10 pm

    RIP to the first – and best – Pennywise the Clown.

    💔

    Reply
  17. Constance says:
    August 26, 2026 at 3:26 pm

    It is a very basic dress …nothing special about it at all.

    Reply
  18. jferber says:
    August 26, 2026 at 5:07 pm

    Dawn, you couldn’t have said anything truer! There’s another 80 year old the Grim Reaper needs to cull right away. Stat!

    Reply
  19. jferber says:
    August 26, 2026 at 5:29 pm

    Moondust, My late husband said that when the movie first came out, the same was true for New York City. The audience said lines with the characters in the movie and they brought all the props you mentioned. What a hoot and what a great picture!

    Reply
  20. bisynaptic says:
    August 26, 2026 at 6:35 pm

    I can’t take all these deaths. 💔

    Reply
  21. Tiffi says:
    August 26, 2026 at 7:52 pm

    I wish the teen mom people would stop having kids. It’s ridiculous how big their families are with regular jobs. The teen mom money does not take care of everything cause they have to spend money to film.

    I dont think the new babies should be featured. Its just creating exploitation. You can tell some of these kids are just for a storyline.

    Reply

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