“Leah Remini is joining the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” links

Leah Remini is joining the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. She’s going to absolutely annihilate several of those women. [Seriously OMG]
Viola Davis does not accept Target’s apology for their racist Halloween costume. [Pajiba]
Tom Brady: rizzless or rizzful? [LaineyGossip]
A judge struck down Texas’s ban on drag shows, with the judge telling people that if they don’t like drag shows, they shouldn’t go to them. [OMG Blog]
Alyssa Liu is taking a break from competing. [Jezebel]
Donald Trump has been whining about Karoline Leavitt “picking her kids” over him. A toddler president who wants mommy to pick him. [Buzzfeed]
Sarah Pidgeon got a job! [JustJared]
Luke Evans’ tribute to Tim Curry. [Socialite Life]
More about the Adults Season 2 renewal. [Hollywood Life]
Joey King’s Miu Miu was bad! [RCFA]
Isn’t she a Scientologist? Or did she break from the cult?
Left them, and outspoken about leaving, and how they won’t leave her alone.
Leah Remini won two Emmy Awards for her documentary series Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath. They were really powerful
She takes no prisoners in her quest to take down scientology.
We also lost Yayoi Kasuma this week. Her polka dots and mirror rooms brought so much joy
I saw or “experienced” one of her exhibits recently. Truly stunning.
Kusama. Yes. Bummed that I missed her exhibits, maybe they’ll be a retrospective one now?
Lightpurple, Damn. I watched a documentary about her and then bought a book of her artwork. Can’t some crappy old people die before our shining lights?
Someone mentioned that Leah had turned maga adjacent, or at minimum had vocally supported Spenser Pratt for LA mayor. Don’t know if that’s all accurate but if it is, that’s a big ugh on this bit of news.
Yikes. Leah Remini did vote for Spencer Pratt as LA Mayor. Ugh.
Oh no! Boooo
Y’all, most of those housewives are raging republicans.
I have no idea if she’s gone right, but – fairly or unfairly – she loathes Mayor Bass for a very specific reason: Bass gave a speech at the opening of the LA Scientology Center in 2010. I know years ago Leah and the late Mike Rinder claimed Bass was very chummy with several Scientologist leaders. Is that true? No clue.
Personally, I could never vote for a Republican. Even if I hated their opponent.
even kyle?
I’m glad Viola Davis pushed back on Target. There is no excuse for what happened, the choices *multiple* Target execs at multiple levels made in order for that abomination to ever get produced, offered for sale in 2026.
As poster Fandango.Clem wrote in the comments of that linked VD article:
“It HAD to be intentional. There’s just too many elements and deliberate choices by different departments that all coalesce in that specific image. Sick stuff”
*Somebody* – possibly multiple somebodies- involved in coming up with that costume design, planning and approving that photo shoot knew *exactly* what racist images, bigoted tropes they were referencing and purposely barreled ahead with it.
Just as there is zero plausibility deniability when some one displays a confederate flag these days … oh, it’s just a family heirloom, you say? BS! Oh, we had no idea we were using Jim Crow symbolism as inspiration for design and marketing a product, you say? BS
It’s offensive AF and you’re broadcasting your racist ass for the world to see. Yet again.
Will they run leah off like atlanta did kim fields. I can see kyle richards throwing a fit. Even if they are friends. Speaking of which, im ready for kyle toleave. I know she has been a producer since the beginning but eh.
About drag. In the usa, in a few places drag was banned in like the 1800s. For a number of reasons.
I think people forget that drag in america was mainly hetero people using it for fun and social commentary. Drag, Cross dress, and trans was completely different things. Drag was the ultimate free speech expression. Unbanning drag is american. Thats why they harp on “the children”. Drag bans have already lost in court or not been renewed.
I’ll stomach the show to watch her. love her.
If republicans hate drag queens so much, why do they elect men like Trump who wear more makeup than any woman i know?
And why do they have the hots for women who look like men in drag, like Christie Noem, Tulsa Gabbard, Melania, and JD Vance?
I will never understand.
Adults is a v v cute show and worth the watch.