“Leah Remini is joining the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” links

Leah Remini is joining the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. She’s going to absolutely annihilate several of those women. [Seriously OMG]

Viola Davis does not accept Target’s apology for their racist Halloween costume. [Pajiba]

Tom Brady: rizzless or rizzful? [LaineyGossip]

A judge struck down Texas’s ban on drag shows, with the judge telling people that if they don’t like drag shows, they shouldn’t go to them. [OMG Blog]

Alyssa Liu is taking a break from competing. [Jezebel]

Donald Trump has been whining about Karoline Leavitt “picking her kids” over him. A toddler president who wants mommy to pick him. [Buzzfeed]

Sarah Pidgeon got a job! [JustJared]

Luke Evans’ tribute to Tim Curry. [Socialite Life]

More about the Adults Season 2 renewal. [Hollywood Life]

Joey King’s Miu Miu was bad! [RCFA]