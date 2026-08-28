Madonna might purchase Angelina Jolie’s $29.85 million Los Feliz estate

Angelina Jolie was counting down the days before she put her enormous LA home on the market. Angelina purchased “the deMille home” in Los Feliz after she filed for divorce from Brad Pitt in 2016. The idea behind the purchase was that Angelina was digging in for an extended divorce battle, and she needed a stable and large home in LA for her six children (who were all minors at the time). She spent a decade in that home and a lot of healing took place there. But now she’s ready to say goodbye to LA. She put the home on the market in May, and she may already have a prospective buyer: Madonna!!
Angelina Jolie’s glamorous California estate has caught the eye of Madonna, who may soon be back in the City of Angels, Gimme Shelter has learned.
The music superstar, who just celebrated her 68th birthday in Greece, expressed interest in viewing the “Couture” star’s Los Feliz estate even though she wasn’t in LA to see it in the flesh, Gimme Shelter can reveal exclusively. Brokers, we hear, arranged for Madonna to tour the $29.85 million property by way of video.
“Madonna’s people called up and the tour was arranged,” a source said, adding that the neighborhood is a “wonderful colony in the upper Hollywood Hills with a lot of celebrity power.”
Co-listing brokers Ernie Carswell, of Sotheby’s International Realty and Jon Grauman of Resident Group, did not return calls at press time. Spokespersons for Madonna and Jolie also did not return calls.
While Madonna and Jolie don’t appear to have any kind of long-standing friendship, they are both iconic, independent, culture-defining talents who are each mothers to six children — a combination of biological and adopted kids.
Jolie first listed the property at 2000 De Mille Drive in May. It does not yet appear that she is looking to purchase anywhere else.
“I don’t think she knows” where she wants to be yet, a source said.
Brokers told Gimme Shelter they’re not surprised to hear that Madonna eyed the home. It’s been just over three years since she sold her Hidden Hills estate for $23 million — after buying it from Canadian R&B star the Weeknd for $19.3 million in 2021.
At the moment, Madonna’s properties include a triple-wide, 57-foot townhouse on East 81st Street on the Upper East Side of Manhattan. It’s a combination of three townhouses. She also owns a Georgian townhouse in London and a horse farm in Bridgehampton that was formerly owned by Kelly Klein, the model and ex-wife of fashion designer Calvin Klein — as well as a property in Portugal.
[From The NY Post]
Madonna has always had elite taste in real estate, and I’m not surprised that she’s looking at the deMille estate. It’s just the kind of place she would like. And the pedigree! To go from Angelina to Madonna – that’s awesome. I hope Madonna buys it. I know Angelina wants to get the hell out of LA and close this chapter of her life.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
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Paris, FRANCE Pop star icon Madonna is spotted leaving the Ritz Hotel in Paris during Paris Fashion Week. Pictured: Madonna BACKGRID USA 24 JUNE 2026 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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Paris, FRANCE Angelina Jolie looked stunning at the Paris premiere of Alice Winocour’s French film “Coutures,” wearing a silver see-through dress paired with a black coat for an elegant and striking appearance.
Pictured: Angelina Jolie
BACKGRID USA 9 FEBRUARY 2026
BYLINE MUST READ: Aissaoui Nacer / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
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*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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Paris, FRANCE Angelina Jolie looked stunning at the Paris premiere of Alice Winocour’s French film “Coutures,” wearing a silver see-through dress paired with a black coat for an elegant and striking appearance.
Pictured: Angelina Jolie
BACKGRID USA 9 FEBRUARY 2026
BYLINE MUST READ: Aissaoui Nacer / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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New York, NY Angelina Jolie turned heads as she arrived for the “Couture” screening at The Whitby Hotel in New York City. The Oscar winner wowed in a flowing black gown layered beneath an oversized cream coat, stopping to greet excited fans before stepping inside for the event. Pictured: Angelina Jolie BACKGRID USA 16 JUNE 2026 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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Paris, FRANCE Madonna made a striking late-night arrival at the Yves Saint Laurent after-party in Paris, showcasing her signature fearless style in a lace-trimmed ensemble layered with a leopard-print jacket and paired with dramatic knee-high boots and Saint Laurent bag. The music icon completed the fashion-forward look with dark sunglasses and statement jewelry as she headed into the exclusive celebration during Paris Fashion Week. Pictured: Madonna BACKGRID USA 23 JUNE 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: Aissaoui Nacer / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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Paris, FRANCE Madonna made a striking late-night arrival at the Yves Saint Laurent after-party in Paris, showcasing her signature fearless style in a lace-trimmed ensemble layered with a leopard-print jacket and paired with dramatic knee-high boots and Saint Laurent bag. The music icon completed the fashion-forward look with dark sunglasses and statement jewelry as she headed into the exclusive celebration during Paris Fashion Week. Pictured: Madonna BACKGRID USA 23 JUNE 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: Aissaoui Nacer / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
“While Madonna and Jolie don’t appear to have any kind of long-standing friendship” –do you need to be friends to buy a house? Why does this matter? Hoping the sale goes through and Angie can bid adieu to LA and being anywhere near her abusive, POS ex. Other than that, why does Madonna need so many homes? Oh well, hope it works out for Madonna too.
I didn’t even know the person I bought my house from. I think I did it wrong.
It’s a Spanish Colonial revival, just like Madonna’s previous home in the Hollywood Hills. Hopefully whoever buys the house doesn’t mess with it too much.
Not me hoping it really is $29.85
Why does Madonna spend so much time in lingerie? It must be exhausting trying to cling to sex symbol status. Her properties sound amazing though.
More power to her for that. Dolly did the same. Takes courage to refuse to bow to the ‘you’re too old’ rules set up to make women feel less-than as they get older..
Dolly did it well, though.
It takes more courage to admit when it’s time to retire the image that made you famous more than forty years ago.
Why do you care how another person dresses? Maybe she likes dressing the way she chooses to? Why can’t women be sex symbols as we age? Just because you wouldn’t doesn’t mean she can’t. Life is too short to fit into other people’s idea of “should”.
Women can absolutely be sex symbols as they age. As someone pointed out above, Dolly was a shining example of that. I could spend hours listing women over 50 who are proudly displaying their sex appeal.
Madonna, OTOH, sadly does not exude that strength and confidence. Wearing underwear in public just says “please notice me.”
I agree, I hope she buys it. 🙂
Madonna already knows the property. She and Rupert Everett had done a film, where he’s gay, and they’re best friends and have a baby together. It was filmed in the house.
Ohhh wow, that’s interesting.
So it’s “The Next Best Thing”!
I might just watch it now….https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0156841/
Good catch! She may just buy it then. Things like this usually don’t leak without some kind of angle from everyone. Especially since it has some details like her possibly wanting to have a house in LA again and she did a video call.
MightyMolly, I think Madonna looks great in lingerie. If I looked as good as she does, I’d be tempted to wear it outside too (but in the end would be too chicken to do it). She is fierce. 90049, appreciate your viewpoint.