Madonna might purchase Angelina Jolie’s $29.85 million Los Feliz estate

Angelina Jolie was counting down the days before she put her enormous LA home on the market. Angelina purchased “the deMille home” in Los Feliz after she filed for divorce from Brad Pitt in 2016. The idea behind the purchase was that Angelina was digging in for an extended divorce battle, and she needed a stable and large home in LA for her six children (who were all minors at the time). She spent a decade in that home and a lot of healing took place there. But now she’s ready to say goodbye to LA. She put the home on the market in May, and she may already have a prospective buyer: Madonna!!

Angelina Jolie’s glamorous California estate has caught the eye of Madonna, who may soon be back in the City of Angels, Gimme Shelter has learned.

The music superstar, who just celebrated her 68th birthday in Greece, expressed interest in viewing the “Couture” star’s Los Feliz estate even though she wasn’t in LA to see it in the flesh, Gimme Shelter can reveal exclusively. Brokers, we hear, arranged for Madonna to tour the $29.85 million property by way of video.

“Madonna’s people called up and the tour was arranged,” a source said, adding that the neighborhood is a “wonderful colony in the upper Hollywood Hills with a lot of celebrity power.”

Co-listing brokers Ernie Carswell, of Sotheby’s International Realty and Jon Grauman of Resident Group, did not return calls at press time. Spokespersons for Madonna and Jolie also did not return calls.

While Madonna and Jolie don’t appear to have any kind of long-standing friendship, they are both iconic, independent, culture-defining talents who are each mothers to six children — a combination of biological and adopted kids.

Jolie first listed the property at 2000 De Mille Drive in May. It does not yet appear that she is looking to purchase anywhere else.

“I don’t think she knows” where she wants to be yet, a source said.

Brokers told Gimme Shelter they’re not surprised to hear that Madonna eyed the home. It’s been just over three years since she sold her Hidden Hills estate for $23 million — after buying it from Canadian R&B star the Weeknd for $19.3 million in 2021.

At the moment, Madonna’s properties include a triple-wide, 57-foot townhouse on East 81st Street on the Upper East Side of Manhattan. It’s a combination of three townhouses. She also owns a Georgian townhouse in London and a horse farm in Bridgehampton that was formerly owned by Kelly Klein, the model and ex-wife of fashion designer Calvin Klein — as well as a property in Portugal.