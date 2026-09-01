Mail: Prince Harry & Meghan left California ‘with a whimper, not a bang’

Ever since Prince Harry and Meghan announced their UK return, the British press has been desperate to paint their “California years” negatively. There’s a convenient refusal to remember the glimpses of Harry and Meghan’s actual life in California – the elite dinner parties, socializing with A-listers, the well-attended polo games, the charity concerts at Kevin Costner’s estate, the genuine curiosity and protectiveness within that elite Montecito/Santa Barbara enclave. Well, the Daily Mail’s Caroline Graham published an extremely bitchy piece about how the Sussexes’ neighbors are happy to see them go. My guess is that the people willing to speak to the Daily Fail are telling on themselves.
The As Ever display at Godmothers bookstore is gone: Today, it looks rather different. The grand display has gone. The signage has disappeared. And the once-celebrated As Ever collection has vanished from the shelves, save for those three lonely tins. There is no sign of Harry’s excoriating memoir, Spare, either. I asked a shop assistant if there were any As Ever products available. Her response was revealing. ‘I don’t think I know that company?’ she said. When I explained that it was Meghan Markle’s brand, she replied: ‘Oh, we don’t stock it any more.’
The paparazzi are no longer stalking around Montecito: The paparazzi, which once gathered on the road outside their Chateau of Riven Rock mansion, have disappeared – much to the delight of one neighbour who gave her name only as ‘Susan’. She told me: ‘Meghan and Harry never became part of the community. You’d see him out on his electric bike and she’d drive past in a Range Rover but it was always “swish” and you’d miss them. I left a bottle of wine at their gate to welcome them and it was returned to me, unopened, the following day. I’m not sure they ever wanted to hang out with anyone who wasn’t a billionaire or famous or both.’
Graham quotes a “friend”: The mood in Montecito last week was one of relief. It is a feeling that I, as a journalist in LA, share knowing that, for the first time since they arrived in 2020, the constant drama of the Sussex circus is now 5,000 miles away. As one friend who lives in Santa Barbara, the coastal city next door to Montecito, told me: ‘The buzz surrounding them when they arrived has long since disappeared. Americans love success and there has been precious little of that. Their victim narrative became tiresome. America, and particularly this little slice of California, fell out of love with them.’
Good riddance: For a couple who built so much of their lives around attention, perhaps the most wounding thing last week was how little anyone cared about their departure. Author and long-time Montecito resident Robert Eringer was sipping a cocktail outside The Honor Bar, Montecito’s favourite watering hole. He said: ‘Personally it matters not one iota to me whether they’re in Montecito or in Britain. I’m out and about in Montecito a lot and never saw them. I doubt anyone would have noticed they’d left if it hadn’t been reported in the news but, since it was, the general impression is, good riddance.’
A whimper: Another neighbour, who declined to give his name, said the Sussexes left ‘with a whimper, not a bang’. ‘There were no moving trucks, no parties, nothing at all. One day they were here and the next they were back in England.’
No one ever said that Harry owns polo ponies in California: What will happen to Harry’s polo ponies, Meghan’s famous rescue chickens and their 16-bathroom house, which, local estate agents say, could now be worth upwards of $40 million? David Sigman, the British general manager of the Santa Barbara Polo Club where Harry was often photographed, said that, contrary to speculation, the prince never owned his own ponies. ‘He played here up until about two or three years ago and then he left to play on the private fields of a local billionaire,’ Mr Sigman explained. ‘He never had his own polo ponies – he rented or borrowed them instead.’ His equine benefactor is believed to be Sarah Siegel-Magness, a billionaire heiress who worked as a Hollywood producer on films like the 2009 Oscar-winning Precious. A source said: ‘Harry and Meghan became known for making friends with people who could help them. Sarah is one of those people. Rich and with lots of polo ponies.’
The Sussexes’ home is worth a fortune: As for the couple’s sprawling 18,600 sq ft home, which they bought from a Russian businessman for $14.65 million in June 2020, local estate agents fully expect them to cash in. Montecito estate agent Daniel Encell said the property ‘could earn more than $100,000 a month in rent’ but would be worth about $40 million should they sell. ‘It’s one of the best pieces of land on the Riven Rock estate,’ said Mr Encell. ‘It has mostly usable flat land while many nearby properties are on hillsides with less usable acreage. The house next to them is currently up for sale for $30 million with a smaller acreage and much less usable land so Harry and Meghan should be able to clear $40 million for theirs. Their name and being royalty has publicity value, which would bring in a lot more interest.’
The bitterness is oozing out of every pore. This is clearly from someone British as well: “Americans love success and there has been precious little of that. Their victim narrative became tiresome.” Americans don’t talk that way about ourselves and “victim narrative” comes straight from the British press. Is this all a tantrum because the Sussexes can afford to maintain multiple homes in multiple countries? Perhaps. But I also just hate that everyone is acting like California is “over” for both Harry and Meghan. I do not think that’s the case. Maybe that’s wishful thinking on my part. Anyway, Sussex fans are in the damn trenches over this. We’ll get through it.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid.
Harry never said he owned polo ponies.
It’s endlessly fascinating to me as an American in the UK to hear Brits explain my own country to me. Like, they’re overthinking it. I mean, take: “Americans like success.” ….who doesn’t??? Which prompts a question she probably didn’t mean to raise, which is, why don’t Brits? …why don’t they like success? Because it becomes ever more glaring every month that *that* is what the UK longs to see in Harry & Meghan’s story: a failure. And they just keep going from strength to strength.
Perhaps it’s all down to the engrained class system: NO ONE gets to rise. You’re either born on the top of the pile, or you are the pile that is walked over. Pre-ordained by birth class.
This ☝️!
Pretty sure you nailed it with that comment…👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼
They don’t like success because they are a country run for a millennium by a bunch of gangstas known as « The Upper Class , » of which Royalty is merely a figurehead. You can’t convince me *everyone* on Salt Island isn’t brainwashed by classism. Ergo Meghan is way more than Black to them she is Not Our Class, Dear. That’s why I hope she takes a role on The Gentlemen — it’s a great exposé of the real psychological structure of Britain.
In the latest “Word Happiness Report” (2025), again the Brits rank as the second most unhappy people in the western world. Tells you a lot.
These people are not only miserable, broke (the average annual income in the UK is 20,000 pound), jealous, and like to pick on everybody they deem not worthy of anything better than what they are/have – they also religiously consume tabloids and vile TV-programs as news/the truth, to escape their misery.
I actually think that some people DON’T like success. It’s what they call the “Tall Poppy Syndrome.” Don’t get too big for your britches. Don’t try to rise above your station. Don’t try so hard. Do the job assigned you at birth and do it well, but no more. I have friends who lived in Australia with their kids for a few years. They encountered that attitude even there, and it was weird to them.
Lolol…these simpletons refuse to acknowledge what a pop up store is. Convinced that it’s a sign that As ever is a failure when my girl just sold out of the apple butter spread I wanted so badly.
And the paparazzi stalkers aren’t in Montecito anymore because they’re here stalking Cotswolds to find where they’re living now that they’ve returned.
Haters.
I love how they go to Godmother’s and are told by a nameless salesperson: “We don’t carry it”. Uhm…what part of a “Pop Up” in a store do they not understand?? It is promotional. Same thing with Meg’s As Ever products here in Soho House’s showroom on Melrose: here for a short while and gone. The Ks have had pop ups in the Century City Mall: there for a weekend/week, and poof! Gone.
Yeah, you know it’s a total hatchet job by the BM (“…three lonely tins…”), and digging up that same British neighbor over and over.
It is so beyond pathetic.
Yankeedoodles, All you have to do is look at the Windsors to know the English love failure.
Why are they acting like Harry and Megan are never going back to California. They never said they were never going back. That’s why they’re keeping their house.
They’re convinced that the sussexes will eventually sell off the Montecito house, despite saying they have no plans to do so. And well, all we can do is wait and see. I predict they won’t sell the house with the two palm trees but hey I’m not Caroline Graham or a DM reader.
I still can’t wrap my head around how anyone could leave behind such a great home—especially that stunning garden!!!
Have fun, Meghan, with all those Brits who are obviously talking—or thinking—disparagingly about you behind your back.
(Especially the British upper class—the kind of people Harry presumably wants to surround himself with in order to give his children that experience…)
Man, I’m really mad at Harry for doing this to Meghan. And unfortunately, I’m pretty sure we won’t be seeing much of her anymore— it makes me soo sad…
Yeah this is all insane. What is Harry doing? He has spent the last six years saying it’s not safe for his family to even visit the UK, now he up and moved them there!
He’s really making it hard on those of us who have been in the trenches defending these two. Now we all look dumb.
Curious — why do you see it as Harry “doing this to Meghan.” Seems like she knows how to call her own shots, yes?
Isn’t this Caroline Graham, the one that famously hangs out in the Philippines with Thomas Markle? Sorry that just tells me nothing here is serious and it’s all an angle.
Someone just left a bottle of wine by their gate? That’s….kind of random. She sounds kind of bitter than Meghan didnt immediately text her and say “lets be BFFs!!!!”
As for the rest – meh. DM is gonna DM. As Ever is still selling out, and in general H&M were booked and busy in california and i’m sure they will be booked and busy in the UK. Of course some random person who never met them doesnt care that they moved. Why would they? But I guess this makes for a better story.
Yeah, with all death threats they would drink wine some weirdo left…
The gated community crowd doesn’t leave bottles of wine at the gate. They go to parties and receptions to socialize and meet their neighbors. The really famous ones have security, and Harry and Meghan had security because of the paparazzi. I don’t believe that she left a bottle at the gate. If she did, security would have just taken it to the house, but it would have been a security risk to accept it from someone they didn’t know. How dumb this all is. You can’t even see houses from the street in that area. Everything is completely private. Driving through there is like driving past massive walls of foliage. Sheesh!
Who are these neighbours? Harry and Meghan’s neighbours, in the general sense of the word, all live behind huge gates. They live in a neighbouhood of estates. Did this reporter just knock on doors, interviewed people on the streets? That lone British retired rag scribe who lives nowhere near the Sussexes has many identities I guess. All this is revealing something of the British character, or is it just the tabloids? I’d have to conclude that they reflect at least an aspect of the British character, or how else would they continue to exist? Is “tall poppy syndrome” British? Kate and William are arguably failure, and they are the ones upheld. Anyway every resentment against the Sussexes is brought up and aired. Petty, ignorant, and from a jealous and resentful imagination, repeating a nasty and false narrative for the nth time.
Yeah, I highly doubt that this is the kind of neighborhood where people just popped in on one another for coffee. Or ran into each other at the grocery store. The Sussexes’ ongoing need for security is why they were rarely seen out and about mingling with the community. But this does read like they’re gone permanently and that’s not what they said.
The two things I find weird from haters and toxic tabloids is their belief that been a working royal is the life summon to achieve and the UK is way better than the US. Even if Harry have said more than once that he loves his life in the US, even if there are many proof of their success and happiness, haters and toxic press simply cannot comprehend them wanting to live there or that they don’t need their title or be working royal to achieve success. Overall, as we know, the dailyfail write these articles for the haters and hardcore royalists… and, silver lining, their audience is declining fast.
Saddo Caroline Graham’s just pissed that now she has to relocate back to Old Blighty and live on her dime, instead of enjoying the Californian sun scraping Whacko Thomas Markle for made-up lies, with the Daily Fail covering her expenses.
Concocting stories by non-existent Montecito neighbours of Meghan and Harry is well past its shelf life, time to come up with a new money-spinning gig, Caro!
I think the goodbye and post mortem articles that the uk & us media like the New York Times have been doing are so silly. Firstly people who have met & socialised with them in Montecito aren’t speaking to the Fail- this is probably that ex tabloid writer who lives in Santa Barbara and isn’t in those circles again.
Secondly Harry may even be back in us this month as travalyst & Diana awards have nyc events in mid September. Plus what if they are there for Christmas break etc? Good bye articles for what?
And painting them as failures- what else is new? I’m sure many would love to ‘fail’ with Guinness book of records sales records, record documentary views, NYT best selling children’s book, chart topping and award winning podcasts, a lifestyle series that was in top ten in multiple markets and is up for an Emmy award.
Yeah, some “whimper,” when it was a major global story for a week and the BM still can’t stop talking about it.
Anyone else surprised that she took time off from trying to monetize Toxic Dad’s bitterness? I’d think at a time like this, after he moved back to the US, she’d have her hands full with stories about never meeting his grandkids now that they’ve left the US (And he was never going to—and never should— meet those kids even if he lived next door). Does Toxic Dad not need his emotional support reporter?
lol they were friends with their neighbors (orlando bloom harry has mentioned before, and in her “cut” article, meghan and harry’s neighbor not only hosts them for birthdays, but harry went over and fixed her water sprinkler system), just not the ones who will talk to the daily mail
There were no moving vans because they’re keeping their CA house. Honestly, tabloid readers must be the dumbest people alive to swallow this nonsense.
“I left a bottle of wine at their gate to welcome them and it was returned to me, unopened, the following day. I’m not sure they ever wanted to hang out with anyone who wasn’t a billionaire or famous or both.”
Waaaahhh!!
I wouldn’t drink wine made from sour grapes, either.
Right? Also, I’m pretty sure no child of any head of state from any nation is drinking a random wine bottle left at their gate. Does she think a president’s child would drink some random wine left by a stranger? I’m a private rando and I wouldn’t drink gate wine from a stranger, either! She should be grateful they were polite enough to return it. I would’ve tossed it in the bin.
I can guarantee you that Graham, or any other tabloid intrusive hack, never spoke to any of H&M real neighbours. They might find some one with an opinion in the shopping area in the town or the village centre, but definitely not an actual neighbour. Let me explain, because I’ve been there last fall, where I was driven around by a real estate agent, a Santa Barbara county native:
The Montecito postcode 93108, where H&M live, regards gated communities with estates and mansions currently prised beween $12.5 to $70 Mill, and on 2 to 25 acres of land (according to reator.com and Zillow). This gated area has different gated communities within, making some areas in the community double gated.
These are properties where mostly very private billionaires and people worth hundreds of million of dollars live. Neighbours live miles apart from each other, they are mostly not aware of each other’s day to day activities. The more expensive mansions sit on estates with lush trees, high front gates and long avenues to the main house.
People only enter by invitation, names of visitors expected are putdown in a system monitored by the respected gate guards. And no, the private guards or the servants/staff don’t speak to random nosy strangers, because they are not allowed to talk to stragers near the first community gates (where they will have to deal with the guards on duty), let a lone close to the gates of those peoples’ own properties. And most of the time the owners themselves don’t walk around their neighbourhoods randomly either.
So when the hacks of these UK tabloids lie about speaking to H&M neighbours, take that with a grain of salt.
By the why, on YouTube there is a realtor called Joe Parker, who drives around to visit Santa Barbara-Montecito houses on sale, each week. Check his channel, and you’ll get a feel of the beautiful area where H&M live.
This is the Caroline Graham who is literally sitting in Thomas Markle’s lap and reading all his message and mail. She has zero credibility and is a mass manipulator of that old man. The Mail even having her write this piece after her direct involvement the Philippines fiasco is incredibly unethical and a hit piece to avenge her humiliation. Her time is coming. What an asshole.