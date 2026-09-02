Shuter: The Sussexes are desperate for King Charles to ‘welcome them back’

When Prince Harry flew to Britain in February 2024, just after his father announced his cancer diagnosis, Harry did not leak anything about their meeting, nor did he release any photos. The same thing happened when Harry visited King Charles in September 2025 – no leaks from Harry, no photos. For both of those visits, all of the leaks came from Buckingham Palace, if not from Queen Camilla personally. Then the Sussex family visited Highgrove on July 10, what many of us hoped would be a one-and-done visit for Meghan and the kids. Once again, no leaks about the Highgrove visit from Team Sussex, but plenty of leaks from Charles and Camilla. Well, now that the Sussex family is back in Britain for an indefinite period of time, “sources” claim that the Sussexes are suddenly desperate for a big show of support from Charles.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are back in Britain — and sources say they’re already chasing the invitation that matters most: tea with King Charles. Forget the new home. Forget the titles. They need Daddy.
Harry and Meghan remain non-working royals and will live privately, but insiders say being welcomed back by Charles is crucial. Because you can leave the monarchy, trash the monarchy and make millions talking about the monarchy — but apparently you still need the monarchy.
“They need Charles’ seal of approval,” a royal insider tells Naughty But Nice. “One photograph, one cup of tea, one warm welcome from the King is worth more to Harry and Meghan than a dozen Hollywood deals. It tells the world they’re back inside the royal orbit.”
There’s just one problem: Charles apparently has better things to do. As of now, no meeting is on the schedule. Still, sources say the Sussexes are determined to get one.
“Meghan would probably prefer a parade down The Mall, but she’ll settle for tea,” laughs another source. “They didn’t move thousands of miles back to Britain to disappear quietly into the Cotswolds. Please. These are not low-key people. They are begging the King for a meeting.”
Charles hosted the Sussex family privately at Highgrove in July, signaling a thaw after years of estrangement. Now they want more.
“They don’t need to be working royals. They need to be royal adjacent,” says the insider. “Hollywood can give them attention. Only Charles can give them the royal relevance they can’t manufacture themselves.”
[From Rob Shuter’s Substack]
As I’ve said before, Shuter has royal sources, it’s just that those sources are in Prince William and Kate’s camp. This is William’s interpretation of what Harry and Meghan want. My guess is that Harry genuinely wants to spend more time with his father and has let Charles know that. Harry probably wants another invitation to Highgrove or an invitation for the Sussex family to spend a weekend at Sandringham or something like that. And this is William’s narrative about that – Harry and Meghan are desperate for royal protection and a royal stamp of approval. Nevermind that Charles has made it perfectly clear for the past year that he’s fine with making peace with the Sussexes. The Highgrove summit already happened, and Charles’ team got to make the announcement using the Sussexes’ titles and everything.
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Australia Only, Norfolk, UK – 20181225 – British Royal Family Attends Christmas Morning Service.
-PICTURED: Prince Charles, Prince William, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge, Meghan Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry
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Queen Elizabeth II is joined by the Prince of Wales, and (rear, left to right) the Duchess of Cambridge, the Duchess of Cornwall, the Duke of Cambridge and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex at a reception at Buckingham Palace in London to mark the fiftieth anniversary of the investiture of the Prince of Wales..,Image: 535533707, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR SEVEN DAYS – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251 Madrid: +34 91 533 4289, Model Release: no, Credit line: – / Avalon
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LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 14: Prince William, Prince of Wales, King Charles III and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex walk behind the coffin during the procession for the Lying-in State of Queen Elizabeth II on September 14, 2022 in London, England. Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin is taken in procession on a Gun Carriage of The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall where she will lay in state until the early morning of her funeral. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III.,Image: 722661798, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Jeff J Mitchell / Avalon
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CARDIFF, WALES – SEPTEMBER 16: King Charles III arrives at Cardiff Castle to conduct audiences on September 16, 2022 in Cardiff, Wales. King Charles III is visiting Wales for the first time since ascending the throne following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, who died at Balmoral Castle on September 8, 2022.,Image: 723280480, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Chris Jackson / Avalon
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Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex
The State Funeral of Her Majesty The Queen, Gun Carriage Procession, Wellington Roundabout, London, UK – 19 Sep 2022,Image: 724206646, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock / Avalon
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King Charles II and Camilla Queen Consort with Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex
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(left to right) The Duke of Sussex, King Charles III and the Princess Royal follow the State Hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown and the Sovereign’s Orb and Sceptre, as it arrives at the Committal Service held at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle, Berkshire.,Image: 724270306, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: Kirsty O’Connor / Avalon
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(front row, left to right) The Duchess of Sussex, the Duke of Sussex, Princess Charlotte, and the Princess of Wales during the Committal Service for Queen Elizabeth, at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle, Berkshire.,Image: 724425806, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: Victoria Jones / Avalon
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Christmas Day Church Service at St. Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham. 71.
-PICTURED: Prince William, Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
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Ceremonial procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall where Her Majesty will lie in state
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When: 14 Sep 2022
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State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II held at Westminster Abbey in London.
Featuring: King Charles III, Camilla, Queen Consort, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, Princess Anne, Princess Royal, Prince Andrew, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
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Pater is MINE, Harold!!! MINE!!!
That’s alright, I guess Harry will have all the fun!
They’re paying for their own home, they are not working royals, Willard and Kit Kat’s desperation is showing. They’re so afraid of their laziness being put out on the front lawn. Well, get busy then.
I think it’s also the media’s desperation to have something to write about. Harry and Meghan and their team have been extremely disciplined in limiting their engagement with the media, so the media has to stir the pot elsewhere.
Again this is so sad because none of this estrangement was necessary if Charles had behaved as a caring and loving father to both sons. But here we are because there is precious little emotional maturity from these overly privileged men who are used to being control and obeyed. How about father and elderly son being generous towards a son and a brother and his wife and two young children?
Their story is so universal — anyone with a family can name similar characters — which is why so many relate to it I guess. I dunno, I think H&M are in Britain for a reason Yet To Be Revealed, not to mend fences broke down due to the other side’s malfeasance. Chuck Rex has shown his ass again and again, I doubt Harry really GAF anymore how he reacts to their existence. Something else is up.
Charles needs to call them. They should just move on.
Not sure if they think they are being witty, but his sources sound like assholes.
I think Harry will find out that moving back to the UK made no difference to his relationship with his father. He will still be made to jump through hoops to see Charles. BTW, Rob Shuter’s sound like members of the royal rota. I can’t wait to see the narrative that emerges if Meghan doesn’t show up at Harry’s charity events this month.
@Amy Bee it would be a welcome surprise if Charles finally finds some backbone and does the right thing by the Sussexes and has given the nod so that RAVEC grants them appropriate security. That would be significant and meaningful. However, I suspect you are right that Charles will be tepid in his support and barely have any time for them. It depends what Charles really, really wants to quote from the Spice Girls! Does he want a genuine reunion or not? Does he want the occasional good PR? Does he want to provoke Will into working harder? Does he need Harry as a Plan B if Will is beyond redemption as heir?
I don’t know if Prince Harry’s goal is reconciliation with any of them so much as finding a way to coexist in the same country as private income Royals.. I think this may be more about Prince Harry securing his children’s place in that horrible family and getting them security before chucks end and wailing Willy’s reign.. as much as Harry didn’t like how he was the scapegoat and spare growing up I think he’s not going to let his children’s birth rights and security be taken by any one and he wants something established before chucks gone. That is my opinion but who knows 🤷🏻♀️
Ah yes, any source that believes Meghan wants a parade down the Mall is clearly not biased at all. The Sussexes are already Royal, period, regardless of how many teas they have with Charles. But I mean they just moved all the way to the uk so I’m assuming yes Harry is wanting to have tea with his dad and his kids.
This is giving Shuter wants drama to write about and he’s salty that the Sussexes are keeping themselves to themselves.
He’s been churning out negative nelly articles for the last few weeks, all full of the stench of tabloid desperation.
Shuter *haaaaates* being given the grey rock treatment. It’s low key hilarious to see his crash out in real time.
Meghan would not be safe in a parade on the Mall and she knows it. Not because ordinary Brits hate her, despite Tominey’s fever dreams. But because whack jobs have been whipped into a fury by the likes of Jeremy Clarkson, pal of the other Camilla.
Both Harry and Charles achieved their different goals in July and both thwarted William’s.
It seems like he already kind of has welcomed them back? At least as much as he welcomes anyone. Charles does what he wants. He’s not a warm father or grandfather. He’s there for the photo ops, the official stuff, the occasional cup of tea. That’s about it.
My grandfather was kind of similar to Charles. Born into privilege. Worked for the family business. He was fastidious and vain. He got pedicures, which is fine but hardly the norm in men of his generation. He would find a bolt of cloth he liked and have 20 monogrammed shirts made, each the same as the last. He divorced my grandmother (to be fair she was an alcoholic) and married his mistress. The mistress hung onto (even hid) some items that belonged to my great-grandfather, items sentimental to my mother and her siblings that they would have liked to have.
I can’t honestly say that I loved him. I really didn’t know him well because he was too self-absorbed to pay much attention to us. But I think my mother loved him because he was her father. Not as much as she loved her grandfather, the patriarch, but she did. I can’t fault Harry for still loving his father. People are complicated.
Thanks for sharing memories of your own self-absorbed and fastidious grandfather @Maisiesmom which helps give an insight into complicated family relationships. It’s hard for me to understand as I was blessed with one surviving and loving grandfather and loving parents. Anybody can become a parent and there are many kinds available: some good, bad, indifferent, too busy being important,neglectful and sadly uncaring and dangerous.
I keep being told that Charles is kind and Meghan said he was charming but that leaves out a lot of essential qualities one wants in a caring, loving, loyal, protective and intelligent father. Thank you for your insight and maybe you are right that KC has welcomed them as much as he considers is right and proper. Bit tepid but maybe that’s normal for someone as self-absorbed as Charles? Harry must know his dad’s good and bad points and has reasonable expectations of him by now? Clearly you couldn’t get close to your grandfather and didn’t love him as a result but your mum loved him as much as she was able to given his limitations. People are complicated
I’m Charles is Harry’s dad–it’s understandable if he’s looking to reconnect while there is still time. I won’t claim to know what Harry feels, but I do think that politically speaking, it would be really good for him to cultivate a close relationship with Charles as a bulwark against William. He campaigned for Camila for years, so let’s see some of that diligence for your kid, Chuck.
Meghan would “probably prefer a parade” ? I suppose with KC and Camilla at the head of the procession in a clown car? Who are these sources? Kindergartners? Passed-out drunks?
Mosshearted, perfectly stated. And since Charles is looking out only for Camilla and his legacy, I’ll add this: if anything happens to the Sussexes on your watch, Charles, everybody will blame you! THAT will be your legacy: a destroyer of your own family. Nobody will care what else you did.