Shuter: The Sussexes are desperate for King Charles to ‘welcome them back’

When Prince Harry flew to Britain in February 2024, just after his father announced his cancer diagnosis, Harry did not leak anything about their meeting, nor did he release any photos. The same thing happened when Harry visited King Charles in September 2025 – no leaks from Harry, no photos. For both of those visits, all of the leaks came from Buckingham Palace, if not from Queen Camilla personally. Then the Sussex family visited Highgrove on July 10, what many of us hoped would be a one-and-done visit for Meghan and the kids. Once again, no leaks about the Highgrove visit from Team Sussex, but plenty of leaks from Charles and Camilla. Well, now that the Sussex family is back in Britain for an indefinite period of time, “sources” claim that the Sussexes are suddenly desperate for a big show of support from Charles.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are back in Britain — and sources say they’re already chasing the invitation that matters most: tea with King Charles. Forget the new home. Forget the titles. They need Daddy. Harry and Meghan remain non-working royals and will live privately, but insiders say being welcomed back by Charles is crucial. Because you can leave the monarchy, trash the monarchy and make millions talking about the monarchy — but apparently you still need the monarchy. “They need Charles’ seal of approval,” a royal insider tells Naughty But Nice. “One photograph, one cup of tea, one warm welcome from the King is worth more to Harry and Meghan than a dozen Hollywood deals. It tells the world they’re back inside the royal orbit.” There’s just one problem: Charles apparently has better things to do. As of now, no meeting is on the schedule. Still, sources say the Sussexes are determined to get one. “Meghan would probably prefer a parade down The Mall, but she’ll settle for tea,” laughs another source. “They didn’t move thousands of miles back to Britain to disappear quietly into the Cotswolds. Please. These are not low-key people. They are begging the King for a meeting.” Charles hosted the Sussex family privately at Highgrove in July, signaling a thaw after years of estrangement. Now they want more. “They don’t need to be working royals. They need to be royal adjacent,” says the insider. “Hollywood can give them attention. Only Charles can give them the royal relevance they can’t manufacture themselves.”

[From Rob Shuter’s Substack]

As I’ve said before, Shuter has royal sources, it’s just that those sources are in Prince William and Kate’s camp. This is William’s interpretation of what Harry and Meghan want. My guess is that Harry genuinely wants to spend more time with his father and has let Charles know that. Harry probably wants another invitation to Highgrove or an invitation for the Sussex family to spend a weekend at Sandringham or something like that. And this is William’s narrative about that – Harry and Meghan are desperate for royal protection and a royal stamp of approval. Nevermind that Charles has made it perfectly clear for the past year that he’s fine with making peace with the Sussexes. The Highgrove summit already happened, and Charles’ team got to make the announcement using the Sussexes’ titles and everything.