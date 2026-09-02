Shuter: The Sussexes are desperate for King Charles to ‘welcome them back’

When Prince Harry flew to Britain in February 2024, just after his father announced his cancer diagnosis, Harry did not leak anything about their meeting, nor did he release any photos. The same thing happened when Harry visited King Charles in September 2025 – no leaks from Harry, no photos. For both of those visits, all of the leaks came from Buckingham Palace, if not from Queen Camilla personally. Then the Sussex family visited Highgrove on July 10, what many of us hoped would be a one-and-done visit for Meghan and the kids. Once again, no leaks about the Highgrove visit from Team Sussex, but plenty of leaks from Charles and Camilla. Well, now that the Sussex family is back in Britain for an indefinite period of time, “sources” claim that the Sussexes are suddenly desperate for a big show of support from Charles.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are back in Britain — and sources say they’re already chasing the invitation that matters most: tea with King Charles. Forget the new home. Forget the titles. They need Daddy.

Harry and Meghan remain non-working royals and will live privately, but insiders say being welcomed back by Charles is crucial. Because you can leave the monarchy, trash the monarchy and make millions talking about the monarchy — but apparently you still need the monarchy.

“They need Charles’ seal of approval,” a royal insider tells Naughty But Nice. “One photograph, one cup of tea, one warm welcome from the King is worth more to Harry and Meghan than a dozen Hollywood deals. It tells the world they’re back inside the royal orbit.”

There’s just one problem: Charles apparently has better things to do. As of now, no meeting is on the schedule. Still, sources say the Sussexes are determined to get one.

“Meghan would probably prefer a parade down The Mall, but she’ll settle for tea,” laughs another source. “They didn’t move thousands of miles back to Britain to disappear quietly into the Cotswolds. Please. These are not low-key people. They are begging the King for a meeting.”

Charles hosted the Sussex family privately at Highgrove in July, signaling a thaw after years of estrangement. Now they want more.

“They don’t need to be working royals. They need to be royal adjacent,” says the insider. “Hollywood can give them attention. Only Charles can give them the royal relevance they can’t manufacture themselves.”

[From Rob Shuter’s Substack]

As I’ve said before, Shuter has royal sources, it’s just that those sources are in Prince William and Kate’s camp. This is William’s interpretation of what Harry and Meghan want. My guess is that Harry genuinely wants to spend more time with his father and has let Charles know that. Harry probably wants another invitation to Highgrove or an invitation for the Sussex family to spend a weekend at Sandringham or something like that. And this is William’s narrative about that – Harry and Meghan are desperate for royal protection and a royal stamp of approval. Nevermind that Charles has made it perfectly clear for the past year that he’s fine with making peace with the Sussexes. The Highgrove summit already happened, and Charles’ team got to make the announcement using the Sussexes’ titles and everything.

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.

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20 Responses to “Shuter: The Sussexes are desperate for King Charles to ‘welcome them back’”

  1. YankeeDoodles says:
    September 2, 2026 at 10:48 am

    Pater is MINE, Harold!!! MINE!!!

    Reply
  2. Mel says:
    September 2, 2026 at 10:49 am

    They’re paying for their own home, they are not working royals, Willard and Kit Kat’s desperation is showing. They’re so afraid of their laziness being put out on the front lawn. Well, get busy then.

    Reply
    • Mairzy Doats says:
      September 2, 2026 at 11:01 am

      I think it’s also the media’s desperation to have something to write about. Harry and Meghan and their team have been extremely disciplined in limiting their engagement with the media, so the media has to stir the pot elsewhere.

      Reply
  3. Lady Digby says:
    September 2, 2026 at 10:52 am

    Again this is so sad because none of this estrangement was necessary if Charles had behaved as a caring and loving father to both sons. But here we are because there is precious little emotional maturity from these overly privileged men who are used to being control and obeyed. How about father and elderly son being generous towards a son and a brother and his wife and two young children?

    Reply
    • Puff Updater says:
      September 2, 2026 at 11:10 am

      Their story is so universal — anyone with a family can name similar characters — which is why so many relate to it I guess. I dunno, I think H&M are in Britain for a reason Yet To Be Revealed, not to mend fences broke down due to the other side’s malfeasance. Chuck Rex has shown his ass again and again, I doubt Harry really GAF anymore how he reacts to their existence. Something else is up.

      Reply
  4. Tessa says:
    September 2, 2026 at 10:54 am

    Charles needs to call them. They should just move on.

    Reply
  5. Sunshine says:
    September 2, 2026 at 11:01 am

    Not sure if they think they are being witty, but his sources sound like assholes.

    Reply
  6. Amy Bee says:
    September 2, 2026 at 11:05 am

    I think Harry will find out that moving back to the UK made no difference to his relationship with his father. He will still be made to jump through hoops to see Charles. BTW, Rob Shuter’s sound like members of the royal rota. I can’t wait to see the narrative that emerges if Meghan doesn’t show up at Harry’s charity events this month.

    Reply
    • Lady Digby says:
      September 2, 2026 at 11:50 am

      @Amy Bee it would be a welcome surprise if Charles finally finds some backbone and does the right thing by the Sussexes and has given the nod so that RAVEC grants them appropriate security. That would be significant and meaningful. However, I suspect you are right that Charles will be tepid in his support and barely have any time for them. It depends what Charles really, really wants to quote from the Spice Girls! Does he want a genuine reunion or not? Does he want the occasional good PR? Does he want to provoke Will into working harder? Does he need Harry as a Plan B if Will is beyond redemption as heir?

      Reply
    • Hypocrisy says:
      September 2, 2026 at 1:41 pm

      I don’t know if Prince Harry’s goal is reconciliation with any of them so much as finding a way to coexist in the same country as private income Royals.. I think this may be more about Prince Harry securing his children’s place in that horrible family and getting them security before chucks end and wailing Willy’s reign.. as much as Harry didn’t like how he was the scapegoat and spare growing up I think he’s not going to let his children’s birth rights and security be taken by any one and he wants something established before chucks gone. That is my opinion but who knows 🤷🏻‍♀️

      Reply
  7. Jais says:
    September 2, 2026 at 11:11 am

    Ah yes, any source that believes Meghan wants a parade down the Mall is clearly not biased at all. The Sussexes are already Royal, period, regardless of how many teas they have with Charles. But I mean they just moved all the way to the uk so I’m assuming yes Harry is wanting to have tea with his dad and his kids.

    Reply
  8. Where'sMyTiara says:
    September 2, 2026 at 11:14 am

    This is giving Shuter wants drama to write about and he’s salty that the Sussexes are keeping themselves to themselves.

    He’s been churning out negative nelly articles for the last few weeks, all full of the stench of tabloid desperation.

    Shuter *haaaaates* being given the grey rock treatment. It’s low key hilarious to see his crash out in real time.

    Reply
  9. QuiteContrary says:
    September 2, 2026 at 11:32 am

    Meghan would not be safe in a parade on the Mall and she knows it. Not because ordinary Brits hate her, despite Tominey’s fever dreams. But because whack jobs have been whipped into a fury by the likes of Jeremy Clarkson, pal of the other Camilla.

    Reply
  10. Mads says:
    September 2, 2026 at 11:48 am

    Both Harry and Charles achieved their different goals in July and both thwarted William’s.

    Reply
  11. MaisiesMom says:
    September 2, 2026 at 11:54 am

    It seems like he already kind of has welcomed them back? At least as much as he welcomes anyone. Charles does what he wants. He’s not a warm father or grandfather. He’s there for the photo ops, the official stuff, the occasional cup of tea. That’s about it.

    My grandfather was kind of similar to Charles. Born into privilege. Worked for the family business. He was fastidious and vain. He got pedicures, which is fine but hardly the norm in men of his generation. He would find a bolt of cloth he liked and have 20 monogrammed shirts made, each the same as the last. He divorced my grandmother (to be fair she was an alcoholic) and married his mistress. The mistress hung onto (even hid) some items that belonged to my great-grandfather, items sentimental to my mother and her siblings that they would have liked to have.

    I can’t honestly say that I loved him. I really didn’t know him well because he was too self-absorbed to pay much attention to us. But I think my mother loved him because he was her father. Not as much as she loved her grandfather, the patriarch, but she did. I can’t fault Harry for still loving his father. People are complicated.

    Reply
    • Lady Digby says:
      September 2, 2026 at 12:12 pm

      Thanks for sharing memories of your own self-absorbed and fastidious grandfather @Maisiesmom which helps give an insight into complicated family relationships. It’s hard for me to understand as I was blessed with one surviving and loving grandfather and loving parents. Anybody can become a parent and there are many kinds available: some good, bad, indifferent, too busy being important,neglectful and sadly uncaring and dangerous.
      I keep being told that Charles is kind and Meghan said he was charming but that leaves out a lot of essential qualities one wants in a caring, loving, loyal, protective and intelligent father. Thank you for your insight and maybe you are right that KC has welcomed them as much as he considers is right and proper. Bit tepid but maybe that’s normal for someone as self-absorbed as Charles? Harry must know his dad’s good and bad points and has reasonable expectations of him by now? Clearly you couldn’t get close to your grandfather and didn’t love him as a result but your mum loved him as much as she was able to given his limitations. People are complicated

      Reply
  12. Mosshearted says:
    September 2, 2026 at 1:55 pm

    I’m Charles is Harry’s dad–it’s understandable if he’s looking to reconnect while there is still time. I won’t claim to know what Harry feels, but I do think that politically speaking, it would be really good for him to cultivate a close relationship with Charles as a bulwark against William. He campaigned for Camila for years, so let’s see some of that diligence for your kid, Chuck.

    Reply
  13. paintybox says:
    September 2, 2026 at 2:15 pm

    Meghan would “probably prefer a parade” ? I suppose with KC and Camilla at the head of the procession in a clown car? Who are these sources? Kindergartners? Passed-out drunks?

    Reply
  14. jferber says:
    September 2, 2026 at 2:52 pm

    Mosshearted, perfectly stated. And since Charles is looking out only for Camilla and his legacy, I’ll add this: if anything happens to the Sussexes on your watch, Charles, everybody will blame you! THAT will be your legacy: a destroyer of your own family. Nobody will care what else you did.

    Reply

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