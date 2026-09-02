Queen Mette-Marit was hospitalized before her husband’s oath of allegiance

Last week, the scandalous Princess Mette-Marit became Norway’s Queen Mette-Marit after her father-in-law passed away. She’s not well enough to be smug about it though. Mette-Marit was diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis years ago, and her health was in steady decline throughout 2025 and the first half of 2026. In June, she received a lung transplant. Since then, she had been quietly recovering out of the spotlight. Since her father-in-law King Harald passed away last week, Mette-Marit has only been seen once (I believe) – she attended the procession which also happened to include her adjudicated rapist son, Marius Borg Hoiby. Mette-Marit was scheduled to appear alongside her husband, King Haakon, on Tuesday for his official oath. She withdrew from the appearance at the last minute, and people learned that she had been hospitalized due to transplant complications.
King Haakon of Norway has taken his oath as monarch, but one important person was missing from the ceremony. On Tuesday, Sept. 1 — four days after the death of his father, King Harald — the new monarch took an Oath of Allegiance to the constitution before the Storting, the supreme legislature and parliament of Norway. The oath has been in the country’s constitution since 1814.
King Haakon, 53, who automatically became King following his father’s death, stated, “I promise and swear that I will govern the Kingdom of Norway in accordance with its Constitution and Laws; so help me God, the Almighty and Omniscient.”
The new King was accompanied at his ceremony by his eldest child and heir, Crown Princess Ingrid Alexandra, 22, as well as his son, Prince Sverre Magnus, 20, and his mother, Queen Sonja, 89,
However, his wife, Queen Mette-Marit, was absent for the important moment. The news that the new Queen would not be attending the ceremony was announced just a few hours before it was about to begin, with a pulmonologist from the National Hospital revealing that her absence was due to health complications related to the lung transplant she underwent in June.
The pulmonologist said in a statement, “It is not uncommon for complications to occur after a lung transplant. The Queen has had complications on some occasions since the operation, including today. As a result, the Queen must be observed throughout the day. The Queen will therefore unfortunately not be able to attend the swearing-in ceremony in the Storting today.”
[From People]
It’s interesting that they got Mette-Marit’s doctor to come out and say that complications were quite normal and there’s no real emergency. Haakon’s behavior said something else – just hours after the oath, he was photographed driving over to Oslo University Hospital to look in on his wife. Granted, I sort of wondered/predicted that something like this would happen – as soon as King Harald died, the international media put Mette-Marit’s friendship with Jeffrey Epstein front-and-center for Haakon’s accession. She’s literally an Epstein-Class Queen Consort. Few people wanted Mette-Marit for any of these big royal setpieces, so yeah, the obvious choice was “Mette-Marit is in such bad shape, she could not attend.”
King Harald’s funeral has been scheduled for Wednesday, September 9th. I’m curious to see who turns up among the other European monarchies – I feel certain that Sweden, The Netherlands, Belgium and Denmark will be very well-represented. Everyone’s waiting to hear who the Windsors will send, because it’s pretty much a sure thing that Prince William will be too lazy to say yes. I also wonder if Mette-Marit will skip it too.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, Cover Images.
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Kronprinz Haakon von Norwegen und Kronprinzessin Mette-Marit von Norwegen beim Besuch der Gedenkstätte Berliner Mauer an der Bernauer Straße. Berlin, 09.11.2023 *** Crown Prince Haakon of Norway and Crown Princess Mette Marit of Norway visiting the Berlin Wall Memorial at Bernauer Strasse Berlin, 09 11 2023 Foto:xF.xKernx/xFuturexImagex haakon_berlin_3133,Image: 820858222, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no, Credit line: IMAGO/Frederic Kern/Avalon
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Norway, NORWAY Just hours after the farewell to his father, King Harald V, Haakon VIII carries out his first official duty as king, marking his first engagement in his new role. Pictured: King Haakon VIII BACKGRID USA 28 AUGUST 2026 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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Oslo, NORWAY His Majesty King Haakon VIII took the oath to the Constitution at the Storting in Oslo. Pictured: King Haakon VIII BACKGRID USA 1 SEPTEMBER 2026 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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Oslo, NORWAY His Majesty King Haakon VIII took the oath to the Constitution at the Storting in Oslo. Pictured: Crown Princess Ingrid Alexandra, Queen Sonja, Prince Sverre Magnus BACKGRID USA 1 SEPTEMBER 2026 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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Norwegian Royal Family celebrate Norway’s National Day on the palace balcony in Oslo
Featuring: King Harald, Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit
Where: Oslo, Norway
When: 17 May 2023
Credit: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE**
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Prince Christian of Denmark gala dinner to celebrate his 18th birthday at Christiansborg Palace
Featuring: Crown Prince Haakon, Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway, Princess Ingrid Alexandra
Where: Copenhagen, Denmark
When: 15 Oct 2023
Credit: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE**
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Celebrations of the National Day
Featuring: Crown Prince Haakon, Crown Princess Mette-Marit
Where: Oslo, Norway
When: 17 May 2025
Credit: Mischa Schoemaker/Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE**
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Royals during the celebrations of the National Day at the residence in Skaugum
Featuring: Crown Prince Haakon, Crown Princess Mette-Marit
Where: Skaugum, Norway
When: 17 May 2026
Credit: Mischa Schoemaker/Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE**
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Royals during the celebrations of the National Day at the residence in Skaugum
Featuring: Crown Prince Haakon, Crown Princess Mette-Marit
Where: Skaugum, Norway
When: 17 May 2026
Credit: Mischa Schoemaker/Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE**
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Royals during the celebrations of the National Day at the residence in Skaugum
Featuring: Crown Prince Haakon
Where: Oslo, Norway
When: 17 May 2026
Credit: Mischa Schoemaker/Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE**
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Royals during the celebrations of the National Day at the residence in Skaugum
Featuring: King Harald, Queen Sonja, Crown Prince Haakon, Crown Princess Mette-Marit, Prince Sverre Magnus
Where: Oslo, Norway
When: 17 May 2026
Credit: Mischa Schoemaker/Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE**
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Royals during the celebrations of the National Day at the residence in Skaugum
Featuring: Crown Prince Haakon, Crown Princess Mette-Marit
Where: Oslo, Norway
When: 17 May 2026
Credit: Mischa Schoemaker/Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE**
God I can’t bring myself to care what happens to this woman. The Norwegians were so proud of themselves for having supported Haakon’s match with a commoner and look how it turned out… reminds me of the Middletons, and it’s just a reminder that being a commoner is not a passport to virtue, any more than being a royal.
This feels like MM reacting to the backlash from her rapist non royal son accompanying the procession of Harald V’s remains.
Her behaviour has made her problematic in her current role.
Her trying to provide cover for her 1st son and influence the case has made her position virtually untenable.
Hiding out in a hospital room was her only sane option at this point.
Martha must be relieved the spotlight is off her and her scammer husband.
I don’t imagine being around large groups of people is good for anyone with a new transplant.. the immune system is compromised by all those antirejection drugs.. transplants are a treatment with a whole host of other issues, not a cure. So it’s not really a surprise she would be hospitalized but it does make it timely to keep her out of the public eye.
At the very least, she should be masked.
People commenting that she used her health as an excuse have no concept of the complexity of transplant. A lung transplant is the single most invasive surgery and it is not a cure. Transplant is trading an end of life condition for one that must be carefully managed. Recovery can take years and possibly never if the lungs are not a good fit. You’ll be on a protocol of medication with major side effects that will change your life. The medications are immune suppressants which leaves vulnerable to any infection or disease. The idea that a doctor would casually suggest poor health to cover an absence is an insult to the doctor. All transplant recipients are monitored continually physically and with constant multiple tests including x-rays, lung function, and blood tests.
I witnessed (in passing) someone in the middle of transplant rejection outside a hospital in my city neighborhood once— I was startled by what I was seeing and his wife explained what was happening. This made me aware that the transplant is not a cure, it just trades one medical condition for a hopefully less fatal one (but no guarantee). This is why it was so unlikely that she was allowed to jump ahead in the list (of the less than 10 patients awaiting lungs in Norway) based on Royal status and not health status. I think she and her son are trash humans, but she’s also very sick.
My father died of pulmonary fibrosis and it is a horrible condition. You are literally suffocating to death; unable to pull in enough air to breathe. People should stop being so snarky about her using it as an excuse.
Yeah, her illness is real, her post-transplant struggles are real.
I’m so sorry about your dad. Pulmonary fibrosis is no joke – my nanna had it, then my mum was diagnosed about 10 years ago and now needs supplemental oxygen. The specialist tried some medication that’s supposed to slow the progress, but the side-effects were intolerable – as in quality-of-life-wrecking – so Mum understandably decided not to continue with it.
Mette-Marit may be a terrible person, but I wouldn’t wish what she’s going through on anyone.
Yes, lung transplants apparently are the most difficult to recover from, and you have the shortest life expectancy after them. Even the most successful of cases they give the prognosis as being 7-10 years before death. It’s just hard to heal up the very organ that is hit with bacteria, germs, and outside air with each breath you take. Mette-Marit is trash, but she’s trash with very complex health issues.
Dutch Royal House indicates that Beatrix, Amalia, Willem-Alexander and Maxima will be attending the funeral.
I read that George’s school starts on the 9th, which I honestly would understand if William and Kate prefer to attend that.
It’s going to look really bad if WanK don’t show up for the funeral.
Chuck technically has an out because cancer treatment will leave him immune compromised as well.
But Kancer Free Kate doesn’t have that excuse anymore.
Princess Anne will probably represent Charles. She’s King Haakon’s godmother.
You know what’s sad? The US has embarrassed and disgraced ourselves and horrified the world so badly, I bet the Norwegians hope we don’t send anyone from this current administration. I suppose whoever our ambassador is will show up.
I don’t know what Charles has on his calendar that would prevent him from attending, but you get one chance to go a funeral. Charles and Harald are men of an age. Compared to William, who may or may not show up dressed appropriately and may or may not be in a mood, Charles understands the assignment.
At this point, showing up and maintaining decorum is the ONLY job these people have. If anyone less than Anne shows up, and yes that does mean Edward, then it just continues to build the case that these people are good for nothing.
Just so the young prince could join them without backlash. Clever
Marius is not a prince. He is the king’s stepson, a member of the king’s family but not the royal family.
Marius was not at the oath swearing ceremony – he was one of the pallbearers who took the coffin into the place where the late King is lying in state.
Sverre Magnus got his grandfather’s whole face.
one of my mother’s half brothers was convicted of similar crimes and we just didnt see him ever again, let alone show him off in a parade. not only is he high risk, but the tax payers have been supporting him. and that woman is trash for more reasons than this.
Scandinavia has always been known for high ethics and morals. Norway is despicable for allowing this rapist prince to be anywhere but in prison. And I’m still not sure if his mother is faking her illness (like Kate) for sympathy for her and her cretin son.
He is not convicted as he appealed the verdict and is on house arrest. It is quite common for people in prison in norway to Get a leave of abcense in case of funerals etc. He is treated like eveeyone else world be. The seremony he attended was private, the only private seremony the royal family gets, and not official. He Will probably not attend any official seremonies.