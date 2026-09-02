King Charles’ ‘hot equerry’ Jonny Thompson is stepping down as well

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Man, King Charles is really cleaning house, huh? Last month, we learned that Charles’ private secretary – his de facto chief-of-staff – Clive Alderton would be stepping down next year. There are also reports that Charles’ longtime butler, Bernie Flannery, recently retired from service. And now this: Jonny Thompson is leaving. Thompson served as Charles’ senior equerry. Thompson became famous several years back when people saw photos of him and dubbed him “the hot equerry.” Like, he’s genuinely one of the most attractive men ever to serve the monarchy. And now he’s quitting his low-paying job.

Lt Col Jonny Thompson, the King’s popular senior equerry, is to leave the Royal Household after quitting the British Army.

The 43-year-old, who attracted a cult social media following after turning heads in his kilt, will leave his role at the end of the year. He plans to pursue a career in the private sector.

Mr Thompson, who has served with the Army for nearly 22 years, officially informed the King and Queen of his decision on Tuesday.

A Buckingham Palace spokesman said: “Their Majesties were of course aware of this plan in advance and I know they are most grateful to Jonny for his support over the past seven years and wish him all the best for the future.”

News of his departure follows that of Sir Clive Alderton, the King’s long-serving principal private secretary, who will step back next May, and Bernie Flannery, his butler of more than 40 years, who left in August.