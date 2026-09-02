Jennifer Aniston’s boyfriend Jim Curtis feels ‘blessed’ to be with her



Jennifer Aniston regularly goes on vacations and has dinners with her friend group, which includes Courteney Cox, Jason Bateman, and Lisa Kudrow. Jen and author/hypnotherapist Jim Curtis have been together for over a year and often go out with her friends. Earlier this summer, they went to Mallorca with Courteney and Pedro Pascal. They also had dinner in LA with a group that included Cox and Kudrow.

Jim recently appeared on The Jamie Kern Lima Show to promote his new book, The Book of Possibility. (You might remember Duchess Meghan’s appearance on the show.) When asked about their relationship, Jim told Jamie that they’re doing well. He feels blessed that her friends have welcomed him into their group. From People:

Jennifer Aniston has a really good group of people around her.

The actress’ boyfriend, Jim Curtis, shared insight about Aniston’s personal life during the Aug. 31 episode of The Jamie Kern Lima Show. In the interview, Curtis, 50, spoke about the tight-knit group of friends that Aniston, 57, has, which he described as a “group of best friends that are like family.” “I feel incredibly blessed to be part [of] and welcomed into that family,” he said. The first time Aniston was photographed with Curtis was during a yacht trip in Mallorca last summer, where they were joined by Jason Bateman and his wife Amanda Anka and Courteney Cox. They were seen again with Bateman and Anka in New York City just a few weeks later. Days before the podcast episode dropped, the couple was seen leaving a dinner in Los Angeles with Cox, Bateman and Anka and Lisa Kudrow. Curtis called her close circle of friends “such a beautiful community and group of people.” “It really speaks to her — and them — that everybody is so grounded, so kind. And it’s not just to me,” he said. “There’s a reason why that whole group and community is so beloved.” Speaking to his relationship with the actress overall, the hypnotherapist said things are “going really well.” “My experience of her is so grounded and so open and caring and kind and loving,” Curtis said. “I feel blessed to be in a relationship with someone that is so open-hearted and kind and loving.”

[From People]

I listened to about half of his interview, and he has a very soothing voice. He seems like a chill person with a calming presence. There are so many funny people in Jen’s friend group. I’d love to be a fly on the wall during one of their hangs. Actually, I’d just settle for hanging out with Pedro Pascal on a yacht in the Mediterranean.

Jamie and Jim also talked about techniques for dealing with conflict in relationships. Jamie revealed that she and her husband hold hands and repeat a specific prayer together, and then asked Jim if he and Jen did something similar. Jim said they practice meditation and communication when they have a disagreement. They seem like a good match. Could Jim be Jen’s lobster? I’m happy to hear that things are going well in their relationship.