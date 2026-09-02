P6: Anna Wintour ‘really overplayed her hand’ with this John Galliano debacle

For years, Anna Wintour has consolidated power at Conde Nast. Even though she stepped down from running the daily operations at Vogue, she still wields considerable power across all Vogue titles and across Conde Nast’s publications. Whenever the tabloids titter about “this is really the end for Nuclear Wintour,” she just grows stronger. That being said, this John Galliano debacle has been fascinating and I absolutely believe that Wintour is “in trouble.” Specifically, I think the higher-ups at the Metropolitan Museum of Art and Costume Institute are all furious with the way Wintour has handled the Galliano crisis. Wintour misjudged this from start to finish, and she had big-name donors and executives going over her head to threaten the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Even when Galliano stepped down from the planned exhibition and Met Gala theme, Wintour still came across as defiant and tone-deaf.
Calls for Anna Wintour to take a break — or to release her ironclad grip on Vogue altogether — have hit fever pitch amid John Galliano’s announcement that he was removing himself as this year’s Met Gala theme.
Sources tell Page Six all roads lead back to Wintour’s zest to rehab her pal, when it comes to her latest scandal to rock Condé Nast since being named the company’s global chief content officer and artist director.
“Anna singlehandedly thought she could willfully get [Galliano] back in [fashion]. She’s been at it a long time, and she really misjudged it, and she made him vulnerable while doing that,” an industry insider told us.
“She’s not reading the f–king room … She really overplayed her hand. They really need to take a beat, take a year off, because people don’t have time for this s–t right now,” our source fumed.
In July, Wintour announced “John Galliano: Horizons” as the theme for the 2027 Met Gala. A source close to Wintour insisted the decision wasn’t all based on her influence.
“People seem to think she’s the sole person [making the decision about Met theme],” they said. “It’s a huge amount of people on the Met board that signed off on this. She’s a piece of that.”
“It wasn’t her decision alone, by any stretch of the imagination. His exhibition … people have been speaking about it for at least a couple of years. It was a big group decision. It’s a team effort. Not just her,” they added.
This is crazy: “People seem to think she’s the sole person [making the decision about Met theme]…” Yeah, while other people had to sign off on it, Wintour is absolutely the decision-maker here. As I said, she’s consolidated her power over decades, and she’s single-handedly transformed the Met Gala and Costume Institute. Everyone knows that Wintour is the one masterminding everything, so it’s crazy to now say “oh, she’s only a cog in the larger machinery” when sh-t hits the fan.
For what it’s worth, Rob Shuter had a similar exclusive on his Substack, with sources telling him: “People expect a retirement announcement. Maybe not tomorrow, but soon. Anna has had an extraordinary reign, but increasingly people believe we are watching its final chapter. This feels like a mutiny, People who wouldn’t have dared question Anna five years ago are questioning her now. Something fundamental has changed.” I actually agree? This does feel different.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, Cover Images.
Good riddance
It’s a colossal fcck up that highlights all of her worst qualities. Filling people, especially other powerful people, with disgust is not the way to consolidate power when you’re already struggling to stay relevant.
If she changes the theme to Dolly Parton the public will be back on side.
She’s never had to read a room before. She got him jobs immediately after he was publicly disgraced, and has kept finding places for him. I remember him making a beautiful wedding dress for Kate Moss, really soon after he was exposed. It was a beautiful dress, and I’m sure they have a personal relationship, but I’ve always remembered. Winter didn’t read the room because she’s never needed to, everyone’s always just gone along. Her dictatorship is ending.
The time has come for a certain older cohort to begin to step aside. They are accustomed to ‘the way things have always been done’ but up and coming (younger) generations have completely different viewpoints on the world. If one cannot adapt and change with the times, one will find oneself out of the door. Is that ageism? Yes. But unfortunately it’s the way the world is operating. I know from personal experience as a person in my mid fifties.
I think this is why some people choose to go out while they’re on top instead of fading into oblivion as some anachronistic, out of touch, old-timer clinging desperately to relevance. (See Madonna)
I’m curious to see if Wintour can recover from this. She didn’t get to where she is by being unwise. I wouldn’t count her out just yet.
So the next time a young person does something stupid or offensive, you will call them out based for it based on their age, right? You will say they are too immature and lack wisdom or something similar, right? I can think of plenty of stupid, bigoted younger folx. If I list some of them, will you make it all about their age?
Anna Wintour has always been this person. But this time, other rich old people stepped in to threaten the Met.
Personally, I think being a clueless a-hole is an ageless quality. And if a clueless a-hole is able to hold onto power, well, they have enablers who have reasons of their own. Some of them are probably ambitious young coat-tailers. Surely you will blame that on their ages, right?
It’s a sign of her arrogance and imperiousness.
Surrounded with yes-people, is why she couldn’t even see the wood for the trees that critical backers of the MET, would dare go against her.
Well FAFO.
Imagine sending your legacy to cinders over Galliano.
Yeah, I’m not even that up on fashion, but when I heard the theme I was appalled. She has past her sell by date and needs to step down.
She made a disastrous choice by letting Skinny Shrek and Tacky Fiona host this year, now this. Anna is showing who she is , believe her and it’s time for her to go.
Having THIS sordid 🤬 that SHE SPENT YEARS DESIGNING….is…something…😨
Somewhere Andre Talley is SIPPING pipping hot ☕️🫖
He died in 2022 😔
If you don’t think ALT and Diana Vreeland are enjoying the hell out of this over drinks in heaven, well….We just don’t have the same belief system! 🙂
We shouldn’t absolve the Met from this debacle either. Usually the Met Gala is based on a planned exhibition that the museum puts on for each year so they’re as complicit as Anna. But I agree she should step down for trying to rehabilitate Galliano’s career.
People in the arts can’t just float above the fray, not any more. You can be an incredibly gifted designer with a problematic personality or past, maybe even kind of an asshole. But you can’t be filled with racist hate and you can’t let racist hate pass. I’m really glad that the people with means and power in this case didn’t just roll over and take it. Enough is enough.
There were plenty of potential themes for this Gala without bringing Galliano into it. Anna screwed up.
Perhaps not in the arts but it will certainly make you top dog in American politics. You may even get to be president once or twice.
I’ve always loved her to bits, but yeah, she f*cked this up. Galliano is a vile human being, even if he’s a genius designer. And the truth is, no one cares about his clothes anymore because they’ve lost the novelty value. FFS he’s designing for Zara.
Her wig is so tiresome. As tiresome as her self importance and tone deaf absurdity.
The Met Gala themes are planned YEARS in advance (five years to be exact) It would have happened. If the major donors to the Met – not just the Costume wing – hadn’t stated they would stop donating money and art. That was the nail in the coffin. The MET can’t withstand that kind of financial backlash.
Why is no one reporting that Galliano was very publicly forgiven by both the former and current leaders of the ADL, Foxman and Greenblatt.
From Greenblatt, “We believe John Galliano has genuinely worked through the issues that led to his antisemitic outburst years ago in Paris, and we have long since accepted his apology. His efforts to repair the damage his words caused and to learn from that incident should be applauded.”
Greenblatt hand waved away Musk’s Nazi salute. It is suspected that he has been captured by MAGA. In any case, he obviously doesn’t speak for a lot of Jewish people. They feel under threat right now and then this happened.
Actions have consequences and no matter how much work has been done, people still feel the pain of things you did or said. Because being forgiven and being celebrated are two very different things. This is not someone who should be celebrated.
I wish I could blame anti-semitism on MAGA but as much as I hate the movement, they are not the biggest culprit here. It’s the Far Left and the likes of Hasan Piker. That’s why American Jews need armed security at their religious services and schools.
The ADL doesn’t speak for all Jewish people. It certainly doesn’t speak for the Asian assistant he verbally abused with slurs for 45 minutes (and to this day has never personally apologized to). It doesn’t speak for the indigenous people whose cultures he profited off appropriating into mangled costumes. It doesn’t speak for all of the cultures and people Galliano has hurt over the decades. It’s extreme arrogance and smacks of PR whitewashing for them to keep pointing to the ADL as some Magic Moral Authority to which all other cultures and U.S. minorities must defer.