P6: Prince Archie & Lili will attend a $35K-a-year private school in England

A note for our American readers: when British people say “public school,” they’re referring to what we call “private schools.” Britain’s private schools are everywhere, and they are a huge wealth and class signifier. Interestingly, in recent years, there’s been a steady and noticeable drop in British private-school enrollment. That’s the backstory for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex moving back to the UK and enrolling their children in private schools. While Team Sussex has emphasized that they sent in Archie and Lili’s school applications months ago, they only learned in August that Archie and Lili were accepted. When really, I think at this point, Britain’s private schools are probably taking every applicant just as long as they can pay. Well, now Page Six is letting everyone know that Archie and Lili are attending a $35,000-a-year private school.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s two children will attend a posh UK prep school with a hefty tuition fee. Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5, will be students at a private school that costs more than $35,000 a year, Page Six can exclusively reveal. The ritzy institution features several state-of-the-art amenities like an indoor swimming pool, a fitness center, expansive grass playing fields and multiple AstroTurf sports pitches. It also has river access for boating and kayaking. Additionally, the campus has art studios, a cooking room, multiple science labs, a large theater and a music and performing arts center featuring practice rooms, classrooms, rehearsal spaces, a recital hall and a beautiful garden. Pupils also have access to a gourmet dining hall that serves breakfast, lunch, and supper with a variety of intricate dishes including falafel and slow-roasted lamb shoulder. Page Six has decided not to name the school for privacy reasons. Page Six has reached out to Markle and Harry’s reps for comment. Ahead of the kids’ first day of school, parents at a posh school in the UK received a letter warning not to take photos and videos of students. Archie and Lilibet are reportedly set to begin school this week. Meanwhile, their cousin Prince George, 13, will begin classes in September at Prince William and Harry’s alma mater boarding school, Eton College.

[From Page Six]

I can’t imagine how tough it will be for Archie and Lili to go to a British school. I know kids are resilient and adaptable, but they’re probably still jet-lagged and getting used to living in a completely different country, and on top of all that, they’re the subjects of all of this reporting and speculation. I hope this private school is nice and that Archie and Lili have a good experience there.