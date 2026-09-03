Duchess Meghan ‘plans to see her mom regularly, they’re incredibly close’

How am I just realizing this week that Doria Ragland is a Virgo? The Duchess of Sussex’s mother and her husband are both Virgos. That’s got to mean something! Unfortunately, Meghan was not in California this week to celebrate her mom’s 70th birthday in person. Meghan and her family moved to the UK last week, and we’ve been told that Meghan plans to visit Montecito frequently during her family’s relocation. I’ve always thought that the Windsors and the Sussexes missed a perfect excuse, in 2019/20, for the Sussexit: they could have said “Meghan simply does not want to live that far away from her mom.” Well, maybe the Sussexes can use that excuse next year when they hopefully move back to California. As for now, People Magazine has an exclusive about Meghan and Doria:

As Meghan Markle and Prince Harry settle into life back in the U.K., one important member of their family remains stateside: Meghan’s mom, Doria Ragland.

Ragland turned 70 on Wednesday, Sept. 2, just a few days after her daughter, son-in-law and grandchildren — Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5 — officially touched down in England. PEOPLE revealed one week prior that the family was relocating to Harry’s home country for an extended period.

Meghan and Harry have spent the past six years raising their family in Montecito, Calif., where Doria, who is based in Los Angeles, has remained a close presence in their lives. And while the move to the U.K. will put physical distance between Meghan and her mother, spending time with her mom will remain a priority.

“Meghan plans to see her mom regularly,” a source tells PEOPLE. “They’re incredibly close.”

Ragland has long been present for major moments in the Sussexes’ family life, traveling to London for Meghan and Harry’s wedding in 2018 and returning the following year for Archie’s birth and christening. More recently, she was there for the couple’s final weekend in Montecito, which they spent with close friends and friends of their children.

“They wanted to spend time with the people they’re closest to before they left and for the kids to have some special time with friends,” a source told PEOPLE last week. “It wasn’t a goodbye forever. It was much more, ‘We’ll be back, but this is what we’re doing right now.’ “

The source added that the family’s departure from California, where they settled in 2020 after stepping back from their roles as senior members of the royal family, was not without emotion.

“They’ve been planning this for some time, and they feel it’s the right thing for their family, but that doesn’t mean leaving was easy,” the source explained. “Meghan really loves their life in Montecito and their home there. They know it’s going to take a little bit of time for everyone to settle in and adjust. There’s excitement about what’s ahead too, especially for the kids. They’re really happy for them and for everything they’ll get to experience.”