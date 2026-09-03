WWD: Prince Harry & Meghan are becoming Cotswolds real-estate influencers

No one is saying that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are putting the Cotswolds “on the map” by house-hunting in the area for their big UK return. Famous artists and celebrities have always been drawn to the area, and many well-known British people have their country homes in the Cotswolds. This situation is similar to Montecito – people knew about the elite enclave before the Sussexes moved there, but Harry and Meghan’s presence drove global interest and raised property values across the board. Harry and Meghan are absolutely influencers, in real estate, fashion, brand-building and everything else. Well, Women’s Wear Daily had a great piece about all of the global interest in the Sussexes and the Cotswolds. WWD included some hysterically unhinged comments from that rancid old fart Tom Bower too.
As Prince Harry and Meghan Markle continue their house hunting in the U.K., fans and foes are following updates about where they might land. Speculation continues to swirl about where in the Cotswolds they could buy a house, how many millions they might spend and which private prep school their children, Archie and Lilibet, are enrolled in.
Spanning 800-square miles and consisting of five counties — Gloucestershire, Oxfordshire, Warwickshire, Wiltshire and Worcestershire — the Cotswolds is known for its rolling hills, golden stone, gardens and storybook towns and villages. The area is familiar territory to the couple, who leased a four-bedroom farmhouse that included a two-bedroom cottage and converted farmhouse near Chipping Norton, Oxfordshire in May 2018. And growing up, Harry spent many weekends at Highgrove House in Gloucestershire.
The Cotswolds have long been a retreat for designers, photographers, models and fashion types like former Barneys New York fashion director Amanda Brooks, who relocated to Oxfordshire more than a decade ago and runs the country chic boutique Cutter Brooks. Lulu Guinness, Kate Moss and Claudia Schiffer are among the second home owners. Moss has a 10-bedroom manse in Little Farington near West Oxfordshire. Instead of high fashion and high heels, waxed Barbour jackets, jeans, Birkenstocks and Blundstones are the unofficial uniform.
“Watching Harry and Meghan search for a house is like watching HGTV or browsing listings on Zillow,” said Benjamin J. Keys, professor of real estate and finance at the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School. “House-hunting a perfect fit with royal-watching, because following the royal family is always aspirational. It gives many people an outlet for their dream home.”
Harvey Holland, the luxury estate agency in the Cotswolds, has “certainly had an increase in inquiries and conversations,” since the news of the Sussexes’ return broke, according to managing director Emma Brooks. “The Cotswolds has had a very high profile for years, so Harry and Meghan haven’t suddenly put it on the map. What their story does demonstrate, however, is how attractive the area has become internationally.”
Insiders said there is a very British attitude to celebrity here — you might know someone famous is sitting in the pub, but you generally carry on with your Sunday lunch.
Amid the increased interest in the area, “Revenge: Harry, Meghan and the War Between the Windsors” author Tom Bower suggested some are tuned into their search for other reasons.
“Their home is a political statement of intent. Their presence in Britain is the beginning of a crisis, badly managed by the King [Charles III]. And there is no easy solution imaginable without real damage to the monarchy,” Bower said. Britons are “anxious to know not only where the Sussexes will live, but why they have returned to Britain,” he added. Where they live will dictate whether they live private or faux royal lives and “whether they intend to pose a challenge and problems to the Royal Family,” Bower said.
Should they choose to live in a country mansion, then they will “probably seek to pretend they are working royals,” the “Revenge” author said. Whereas, a modest Cotswold cottage would signal their intention “to remain private and quiet.” Bower is banking on the pair to choose something “resembling grandeur so that they can push their campaign to be recognized as royals, and defeat William and Kate.”
[From WWD]
“…They can push their campaign to be recognized as royals, and defeat William and Kate.” Bower is absolutely bonkers. I’m doing some royal-trendspotting too – there’s a marked rise in a talking point about “King Charles’ reign is in crisis because the Sussexes are buying a home in the Cotswolds.” If a whole-ass monarchy cannot function because Harry and Meghan bought a home in a scenic area, then that says more about the monarchy than the Sussexes. Anyway, it will be interesting to see how “the Meghan Effect” for Cotswolds real estate is reported across the board. Y’all know the British country-home market is going bonkers.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
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London, UNITED KINGDOM Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, are set to move back to the UK in late August. It is believed their children, Prince Archie, seven, and Princess Lilibet, five, are enrolled to start at a British school in September. The couple will remain private, non-working royals. Pictured: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex BACKGRID USA 20 AUGUST 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: Zak Hussein / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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London, UNITED KINGDOM Prince Harry arrives at the Royal Court of Justice for the trial against publishers of the Daily Mail newspaper over alleged unlawful information gathering dating back 30 years
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Los Angeles, CA Meghan Markle was seen waving and sharing a laugh with Emma Grede while attending the 15 Percent Pledge gala, hosted by Aurora James, at the Paramount Studios backlot in Los Angeles.
This year’s event was hosted by Abby Phillip and honored Tina Knowles for her contributions to culture, fashion, and advocacy.
Pictured: Meghan Markle
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Los Angeles, CA Meghan Markle was seen waving and sharing a laugh with Emma Grede while attending the 15 Percent Pledge gala, hosted by Aurora James, at the Paramount Studios backlot in Los Angeles.
This year’s event was hosted by Abby Phillip and honored Tina Knowles for her contributions to culture, fashion, and advocacy.
Pictured: Meghan Markle
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Beverly Hills, CA The Alliance for Children’s Rights 34th Annual Champions for Children at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills.
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New York, NY Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, is seenexiting the Time100 Sports Gala this evening at Pier Sixty in Manhattan. Pictured: Prince Harry BACKGRID USA 16 JULY 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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London, UNITED KINGDOM Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, are set to move back to the UK in late August. It is believed their children, Prince Archie, seven, and Princess Lilibet, five, are enrolled to start at a British school in September. The couple will remain private, non-working royals. Pictured: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex BACKGRID USA 20 AUGUST 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: Zak Hussein / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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Montecito, CA Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, will return to Britain after six years of living in Montecito, USA. The prince and his wife have been estranged from the royal family but are now returning to England with their children, Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5. It is told that King Charles got the news last Sunday that his son is moving back to the UK within three weeks and Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet will enroll in school here. Pictured: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle BACKGRID USA 20 AUGUST 2026 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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Montecito, CA Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, will return to Britain after six years of living in Montecito, USA. The prince and his wife have been estranged from the royal family but are now returning to England with their children, Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5. It is told that King Charles got the news last Sunday that his son is moving back to the UK within three weeks and Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet will enroll in school here. Pictured: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle BACKGRID USA 20 AUGUST 2026 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
The hysterical discourse that Bower and his friends are engaging in is no longer amusing. Why would the average Brit care when the Sussexes are financially independent and are in no way supported by the taxpayers. Wherever Harry and Meghan buy a house, the average Brit won’t be paying for it.
Also they’re trying to assign a lot more power to Charles than the king has. Correct me if I’m wrong, but Charles can’t block a private citizen from returning to his home country with his family and buying property and educating his children. As Kaiser said, if this is all it takes for the monarchy to crumble to dust, then that crumbling was overdue.
Exactly right. Chucky has no power. He serves as a symbol but all of those courtiers spend their time pretending he and scooter do have power when the only power is to make the tabloid owners richer.
I wouldn’t say Charles has no power. He deprived the whole Sussex family of security. He deprived them of a home.
tamsin, he deprived them of a home they didn’t own. That was cruel and dangerous, along with the security. But he has no power to stop them from buying their own home in the UK, enroll their kids in a UK school, and do UK things. They aren’t under his control when it comes to money, travel, lodging, activities.
If William ever makes it to the throne, the monarchy is not going to crumble, it’s going to implode.
“he deprived them of a home they didn’t own.” Actually, I’m not sure what the exact legal status of Frogmore Cottage was, but it was “a wedding gift from QE2 to Harry & Meghan”. I still don’t understand how that deadbeat Dad was able to evict them from a home that was a gift from the Queen!!!
I’ve said for years, that if one biracial American woman can bring down a thousand year old monarchy all by her lonesome, then the institution wasn’t worth saving to begin with.
He’s also assuming lot more interest in and support for the monarchy than Brits are displaying.
If Bowers wants Chuckles to block people from entering the UK, I would be happy to gift him our entire Department of Homeland Security and especially ICE. No returns allowed.
Willard and Kat must be losing their entire minds because they will be forced to work, they don’t want their laziness highlighted while these two do their thing. The tabloids don’t have to breathlessly cover two non working royals moving to house away from the working ones. They are not supported by the taxpayers, mind your business. Oh and WILLIAM will be the one to destroy the entire thing with his laziness and jealousy.
Every time the media talks of the damage that Harry and Meghan can do makes me think of how weak the monarchy must be.
Right? The strength move would have been embracing the duo early on. I always thought if Kate had worn the capsule collection that Meghan was involved in, that would have been seen as so gracious. Just so short-sighted and racist, cruel, etc from the royal family.
All the rage and anger over Harry protecting his family and speaking his own truth. Just shows William’s weakness.
What? Are you suggesting that Kate could and should have worn garments from Meghan’s capsule collection in SUPPORT of her? Hah! Impossible, nay, inconceivable. Now, would Kate copyKat Meghan thread-for-thread, stitch-for-stitch in an underhanded way? Now, you’re talking. Done and Done.
I don’t know what the fuss is about. It’s not the first time they’ve lived there.
Same. If they were able to keep Frogmore Cottage, this would be a very different conversation. Bower really thinks Harry is going to supplant William, but this isn’t Plantagenets vs. Tudors. He sounds so paranoid. They really have a problem with the Sussexes having a large house. How does acreage threaten the monarch? Such clowns.
It’s really gross to me that this guy seems to be suggesting that the Sussexes aren’t allowed to buy a large, estate-like home because of the message it sends. God forbid Harry have what his older brother has, amiright? Even though he has actually put in some work for it instead of being handed it on a platinum platter for doing jack squat.
Maybe it’s because I’m a youngest child, but the whole primogeniture thing chaps me. I understand that only one of them can be monarch and it’s easiest just to pass it to the oldest child. Fine. William will be King. But there is no reason why he should also get everything else: all the money, estates, houses, land. Like ALL of it! Sure, Harry was always rich compared to the vast majority of people. But when you consider his father’s wealth? He was treated more like a nephew. And Chuck only has TWO KIDS. Elizabeth was so much more generous with her children than he is. He’s a cheapskate who wants all the toys. And Will is just like him.
These people are just ghastly, miserly sourpusses.
If they get a grand house with space for privacy they want to compete but if they get a modest home then they are going to be discreet? That makes no sense.
Bower has lost the plot.
@MaisiesMom — I think you have a good point with the primogeniture thing, but taking it a step further, I would guess that it’s not just about William and Harry’s birth order, but about Harry and Meaghan’s mixed race children, who ARE royal (Prince and Princess, and the son will one day become the second Duke of Sussex), who stand to inherit wealth from their independently wealthy parents (and not from the Royal Family), including land on English soil. That’s why the concern over the potential size of the property because it implies establishing a Sussex legacy and homestead in England, rather than being erased to an *asterisk* in history as “the wayward brother with problematic mixed race American actress wife” who disappeared into a beach enclave in the US.
Very good point!
I said this yesterday afternoon and I’ll say it again:
What no one ever seems to talk about, when considering why the Sussexes have kept their titles for themselves and their children, is that the benefits of those titles don’t only apply to the Sussexes.
It’s arguably of more benefit to others for those four people to hold royal styles and noble titles in England than it ever will be of actual benefit to them.
Why? Because Meghan, and even more so her children, have once and for all broken the color line in the British hierarchy.
That’s of potentially immense knock-on benefit to all the people of color in the UK and the Commonwealth, possibly even the whole world to some extent.
Think back to the first year or so of H&M’s public relationship, especially around their wedding. Think about how many POC, both members of the general public and commentators, expressed how exciting it was, how gratifying, to finally see someone who looks like them step into that center of traditional power.
Now compare that to how POC in the Commonwealth still feel to this day about slavery reparations, about the Windward Generation, just this summer about the press destruction of Jason Arday?
I’m not saying the Sussexes having titles makes all that ok, far from it. But it’s at least one small step toward balancing the scales just a little more evenly.
And after all the grief H&M have taken over the years since 2016, now people who have always been haters anyway want them to drop their titles, or huddle in a garden shed in shame, or apologize to people who abused them? Miss me with that utter drivel.
If it were me, I’d be hanging onto my titles like grim death, just on the off chance that it might help someone coming behind me, someone out in the world facing racism, feel even the tiniest bit stronger because I’m there, in some way representing them.
And I’d settle wherever I wanted, buy whatever house pleased me, live my life right out loud, and anybody who didn’t like it would not be invited over for mah johng or brunch. Plain and simple.
I think we all tend to forget how big a thing it is to be the one who first takes that step that breaks through a huge social barrier. But I think Meghan and Harry are acutely aware of that aspect of their family’s story.
Beautifully said @Idlesatcranky 👏 👏 👏 👏 👏
Yes, that makes sense. And as others have said, Harry and Meghan are probably thinking mainly of their children and any descendants they might have when they choose to keep the titles. That’s their legacy, and as parents they want to give their kids every possible advantage. That’s why I never agreed with those who said they should relinquish the titles. The title belongs to their son too. And Lili is the son of a Prince, granddaughter and great-granddaughter to monarchs. I wouldn’t take that away from them either.
I cannot fathom having to beg my older narcissistic brother for money each year. Such bs.
What “crisis”? If they want to avert a “crisis”, all the British public and the tabloids need to do is back up and leave them the hell alone. They’ won’t, though. Hating on the Sussexes has become a British national pastime.
The “Firm”, the gutter press & the racist trolls they incite are definitely the obscene Hate Industrial Complex that’s been spawned for the last decade targeted at Meghan Sussex for her audacity to be a smart, accomplished, confident bi-racial woman, married to “Good King Harry” (as his Mum Princess Diana, used to refer to him). As a result, it exposes the lazy, good-for-nothing, insipid heir & wife the Brits are destined to crown King & Queen in the future. Might *just* be the downfall of the British monarchy!
You just know those Cotswolds residences are praying The Sussexes become their neighbors lmaoooo
Defeat William and Kate? In what competition, defeat them how and to win what prize? In the RF, H&M can never be more than they are. Outside of the RF, they’re already more influential.
The “competition” part is sick because it isn’t the Sussex’s who are playing it’s the racist rota and Willy who obviously feel like the Sussex’s have to “loose” something for the monarchy to win is twisted and sick. The Sussex’s are part of the royal family no matter what these bitter old racist like tb says and they have every right to raise the children in the country that they are literally a Prince and Princess of.
And also, they have the right to own property and wealth that will eventually pass on to their children. I think that is what is triggering the implied racism.
@Eurydice, I couldn’t get over that line either. WTAF is he even talking about? William is going to be the King for the love of Christ. Infuriating that this idiot continues to get paid to make asinine comments like that.
Man, Harry is a sexy beast! That picture above of him in the navy blue suit with his hand on his stomach is killing it. Somebody fan me quick! 😛 🌬
The irony is, if they hadn’t taken away Frogmore Cottage, they wouldn’t be looking for a house 10x bigger.
I admit I have looked at properties in that area… and it is slim pickings, not a great choice.
Hopefully, they will have access to unlisted properties.
In fact, if Charles had treated them normally, he would have given them a proper estate at the time of their marriage, as the Queen did for Anne, Andrew, Edward, and William.
Meghan paid to get them out of that tiny shed in W&K’s backyard. She leased their first house in the Cotswolds. Then a helicopter flew over it and took pictures of the inside. Royal security then forced them to move back into Nott Cott. The only reason they got Frogmore was that Meghan was pregnant and the Queen stepped in where Charles would not.
I have also been browsing listing and had to dismiss many because of lack of privacy. You just know that if the house is visible from the street paparazzi will be standing there.
@Lauren … Which is probably why Harry is intent on getting loads of acreage around the house. They really lucked out on getting 5 acres around their Montecito home.
LOL! I hope they settle on a stately manor with 83 acres, 9 bedrooms, 12 bedrooms, and ‘indoor’ pool, tennis courts, and a stellar garden for Meghan. 🙂
@ Yvette
Stately, is several hundred acres preferably with a fully running farm, stables and several cottages.
They should find something similar to Gatcomb (Anne) and Highgrove (Charles).
The Queen gave Andrew a private 662-acre estate, Sunninghill Park, as a wedding present, but he abandoned it after his divorce and then sold it above market price to some shady character.
Charles is such a greedy bastard.
What’s gonna happen to his personal fortune when he’s gone?
I’m guessing he’s thinking about his legacy. But, he’s so rich he could leave millions to his sons + grandkids and still support sizeable charity/foundation grants.
@Harriet, I am no fan of Charles and am loathe to defend him, but I just wanted to point out that the Queen was still the monarch when H&M got married, and she gave them Frogmore Cottage as their “wedding gift.”
Who knows what Charles would have done — he probably wouldn’t have given them anything. He’s such a bastard.
Bower really, really wants Harry — and especially Meghan — to be humbled. No grand house for the Black duchess and her children!! They should squeeze into a tiny hovel, as befitting their station as Bower sees it.
Bower was trying to sell his book of fantasies on Sykes’s YT.
He confessed his real opposition to the Sussexes getting security. It is the optics of Meghan being escorted through traffic, looking like a royal. That’s it. He doesn’t care one jot about their actual security. That is how sick these people are.
Yesterday’s News was all about how it was a buyers market in the Cotswolds and so many grand estates + country manors are going unsold.
In Tomorrow’s News, it’ll be all about how they’re “pricing locals out of housing.”
Seems like many of the royal rats can’t stand Will and Kate and want them “defeated” whatever that means.
Yeah, I laughed after the Bower bit. What an idiot.