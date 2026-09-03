“Amelia Dimoldenberg will end her popular ‘Chicken Shop Date’ series” links

Amelia Dimoldenberg has announced the end of her popular YouTube series Chicken Shop Date. Fans are upset, but I get it. She’s gone legit/mainstream. She’s doing red-carpet interviews with Oscar nominees on network television, you know? [JustJared]
Sydney Sweeney turned up at the Venice Film Festival because of her Armani Beauty contract. Her ensemble here is archival Georges Chakra. [LaineyGossip]
Austin Butler’s arms look jacked!! [OMG Blog]
Katie Holmes hard-launched her artist boyfriend. [Jezebel]
Why are there so few details about “the Wheel of Fortune guy.” [Pajiba]
AOC says she would “probably not” date a Republican. [Buzzfeed]
Andrew Garfield is still advocating for a gay Spiderman. [Socialite Life]
The new cast of Dancing with the Stars. [Hollywood Life]
Carvel has a Family Feud “Birthday Carvelanche.” [Seriously OMG]
Rooney & Kate Mara are in Venice. [RCFA]
Aw. I love Chicken Shop Date.
I wasn’t aware of Chicken Shop Date until I came across her driving lessons with some of the F1 drivers. Those were so much fun to watch. She’ll do well.
She’s been doing it for 12 years I get it too. Very impressive how she kept at it and is moving on to much bigger things
My 75 year old father wants to date AOC. It’s creepy but he’s definitely not a republican. I can’t imagine why any woman would date a man who doesn’t consider her worthy of full human rights, but here we are.
Totally. If I’m going to date someone they absolutely have to share my core values
I think it was last fall and I was at a county fair in my exurban GA area. And this gross old man was walking around with an AOC shirt with her full face on it and something extremely derogatory and nasty written about her right next to her face. As in people were making and buying these shirts about her. I was so horrified and I kept seeing him the rest of the night. So yeah, she’s gotta stay safe out there and some of those spaces are downright scary and dangerous.