“Amelia Dimoldenberg will end her popular ‘Chicken Shop Date’ series” links

Amelia Dimoldenberg has announced the end of her popular YouTube series Chicken Shop Date. Fans are upset, but I get it. She’s gone legit/mainstream. She’s doing red-carpet interviews with Oscar nominees on network television, you know? [JustJared]

Sydney Sweeney turned up at the Venice Film Festival because of her Armani Beauty contract. Her ensemble here is archival Georges Chakra. [LaineyGossip]

Austin Butler’s arms look jacked!! [OMG Blog]

Katie Holmes hard-launched her artist boyfriend. [Jezebel]

Why are there so few details about “the Wheel of Fortune guy.” [Pajiba]

AOC says she would “probably not” date a Republican. [Buzzfeed]

Andrew Garfield is still advocating for a gay Spiderman. [Socialite Life]

The new cast of Dancing with the Stars. [Hollywood Life]

Carvel has a Family Feud “Birthday Carvelanche.” [Seriously OMG]

Rooney & Kate Mara are in Venice. [RCFA]