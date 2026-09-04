Prince Andrew has apparently been ‘seeing a local woman in Norfolk’

Since late January, Prince Andrew has been hiding out on the Sandringham estate. First, he temporarily stayed at Wood Farm, which is one of the more modern, updated homes on the estate (and it’s where Prince Philip lived after his retirement). Andrew stayed there until Marsh Farm was renovated and modernized, at great cost to King Charles. While royal reporters try to make Marsh Farm sound like a slum, I have no doubt that Andrew’s demands were met and the place is probably a fairly comfortable country home. Add to that, Andrew still has security, either official royal protection or semi-private security, paid for by his brother. Let’s not forget that Andrew has already been caught taking a luxury, all-expenses-paid vacation to a French estate a few months back. Well, are you ready for more updates on Andrew’s life? He’s got a girlfriend and he’s allegedly taking tons of international trips.
According to my sources, former Prince Andrew, now known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor, isn’t suffering alone while in royal exile on Marsh Farm.
“He’s been seeing a (local) woman in Norfolk,” my insider said. Which is handy, as Marsh Farm is located on the grounds of the King’s Sandringham estate in Norfolk County.
“It’s very convenient,” another source told me.
While the public message from the Crown is that Andrew is supposedly on some sort of “house arrest,” his royal protection was taken away from him along with his titles and former home, Royal Lodge — the actuality is very different.
Andrew Lownie, the preeminent expert on the House of York and author of the devastating biography “Entitled,” says the disgraced Duke’s exile looks an awful lot like a European vacation.
“He still thinks he’s a hotshot businessman,” Lownie said. “The papers have actually covered him going to Brittany. I’d heard that he’d gone to the south of France and was actually looking to buy property there — which doesn’t suggest that he’s worried about going to prison. There’s stories of him going to Switzerland, even going to the Middle East.”
And slipping the leash couldn’t be easier. “He’s got his passport still. He can nip out the back door at Marsh Farm and be driven to the local airport and stuck on a private jet,” Lownie said. “So I don’t think we should feel too sorry for him.”
Lownie claims the royal freeze-out is largely theatre for the public’s benefit. “It suits the purposes of the royal family to suggest that he’s under house arrest, that they’re giving him a hard time, they’re distancing themselves because of the reputational damage,” he told me. “But I think behind the scenes, it’s still a pretty cozy relationship.”
Lownie said Andrew has been “smuggled out of the house” to secretly visit his royal siblings at their homes (and, presumably, his new girlfriend). It’s business as usual, I think.”
I believe all of this? I believe he’s probably dating someone, I believe he’s probably spending time with his siblings, and I believe he’s traveling and partying. I also believe that the palace keeps force-feeding reporters stories about how Andrew is being punished and his life is so miserable. What I don’t believe is that Andrew is persona non grata with his daughters, which is something else Lownie claims. I think Andrew still speaks to Beatrice, although Eugenie has likely sought some distance. Anyway, I can’t help it, I’m curious about who he’s dating. Do you think she’s age-appropriate? Women his age hopefully know better, but hey, given the way those royal reporters always treated him, he probably can attract a certain kind of woman.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, Cover Images.
There’s a lid for every perverted pot.
I suppose so, but he’s such a PIG! And I highly doubt he’s bringing some random girlfriend to family events — even if he weren’t ‘disgraced’, that would not be a thing.
if he asked, I am sure all of those royal reporters would date him in a minute.
but what ever happened to the police investigations into his work while trade envoy? if the UK had a real free press (if anyone did), that should be the focus.
I’m shocked he was allowed to keep his passport & that he travels. He’s still getting that cash in bags, apparently.
Losing his title is the only justice he will ever face. There’s no reason to hope for otherwise. But can you imagine what a woman must think of herself to be intimate with this thing? Is there a psychologist qualified enough to treat that level of self loathing?
hope she gets preggo! now that would be wild.
And he doesn’t have to ask Charles for permission to marry, so the little one would be in the line of succession!
Let’s take it further. What if she gets pregnant, it’s a boy, and they get a quickie wedding. Does that kid then become the heir to the dukedom of York?
I friggin’ love you all! 😉
They might be able to do a Duke of Edinburgh on Edward, when he dies it reverts to the crown, so his son doesn’t get it, so would there be time to covert the Dukedom of York in the same way,
As it stands a son would be the Duke of York. Only parliament can remove titles, they haven’t. He just doesn’t use it. Edinburgh is different. Charles inherited that title as Philip’s eldest son and so it was absorbed into the crown. He has no control over York unless parliament acts. And even then it’s tricky in the case of a son. Albany and Cumberland were removed in 1917 but are in abeyance, unable to be reused, because there are male claimants.
He didn’t loose his title. He is just not using voluntarily.
He will keep that until he dies, unless the government decides that they have the time to waste in Parliament.
Men ( who are rightfully) on Death Row get engaged all the time. Some women should have better pickers. Of course he’s doing fine. Think back on “ Me too” how many of those guys still suffering? Then subtract the gay folks and POC’s out of that calculation and see what you get…
Yuck.
I immediately assumed “girl” when they wrote woman.
Oh, dear, you’re probably right.
I’m envisioning that he’s seeing some peasant town folk commoner. Sneaking in and out of her village in the dark of night while everyone sleeps.
Some women don’t seem to have any boundaries. This… thing is a huge red flag.
What I don’t get: instead of reporting on H&M round the clock, RRs should go after AMB.
Why wasn’t his passport confiscated, why is he allowed to leave the UK, when and from whom did he get money in exchange for what — to be able of thinking of buying property in France? Why is the Met sitting on their hands? What does he know about the skeletons the RF have managed to bury somewhere, firmly guarded by injunctions?
That’s what shocks me the most, the passport & freedom to travel & grift as per usual. The ‘dating’ I’m not surprised by; as @EllenOlenska says above, women ‘date’ & get engaged to convicted murderers all the time.
A) Ick. Just ick.
B) I always wonder the same thing about both Paedrew and Fergie: who in the world likes these people enough to pay for their endless shenanigans?
Nevermind AMW’s grotesque behavior with young girls, that’s a whole other thing that I pray he someday sees jail for.
I’m just talking about his trips, his partying, his travel, and Fergie’s. Who wants to spend time with these two badly enough to bankroll them? And why? It’s baffling.
C) Anyone else notice it’s been a minute since anyone expressed concern about “poor Andrew’s” mental health? Where’s Anne? Where’s Edward? Shouldn’t they be patting Andrew’s troubled brow?
I guess they’ve handed off minder duty to some poor woman in the village. I hope she’s being well paid to rearrange his teddies.
He also got a nice expensive car.
Why am i not surprised, everything is performative. he has been travelling, got new car and now a girlfriend. i bet when they rent out royal lodge he will get the money since he still has years left on his lease. SMH
Ewwwwwwwwwwwew
That’s all I got
I imagine he’s dating a widowed County gentry type lady within his set.
Or her granddaughter. {ducks}