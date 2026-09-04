Prince Andrew has apparently been ‘seeing a local woman in Norfolk’

Since late January, Prince Andrew has been hiding out on the Sandringham estate. First, he temporarily stayed at Wood Farm, which is one of the more modern, updated homes on the estate (and it’s where Prince Philip lived after his retirement). Andrew stayed there until Marsh Farm was renovated and modernized, at great cost to King Charles. While royal reporters try to make Marsh Farm sound like a slum, I have no doubt that Andrew’s demands were met and the place is probably a fairly comfortable country home. Add to that, Andrew still has security, either official royal protection or semi-private security, paid for by his brother. Let’s not forget that Andrew has already been caught taking a luxury, all-expenses-paid vacation to a French estate a few months back. Well, are you ready for more updates on Andrew’s life? He’s got a girlfriend and he’s allegedly taking tons of international trips.

According to my sources, former Prince Andrew, now known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor, isn’t suffering alone while in royal exile on Marsh Farm.

“He’s been seeing a (local) woman in Norfolk,” my insider said. Which is handy, as Marsh Farm is located on the grounds of the King’s Sandringham estate in Norfolk County.

“It’s very convenient,” another source told me.

While the public message from the Crown is that Andrew is supposedly on some sort of “house arrest,” his royal protection was taken away from him along with his titles and former home, Royal Lodge — the actuality is very different.

Andrew Lownie, the preeminent expert on the House of York and author of the devastating biography “Entitled,” says the disgraced Duke’s exile looks an awful lot like a European vacation.

“He still thinks he’s a hotshot businessman,” Lownie said. “The papers have actually covered him going to Brittany. I’d heard that he’d gone to the south of France and was actually looking to buy property there — which doesn’t suggest that he’s worried about going to prison. There’s stories of him going to Switzerland, even going to the Middle East.”

And slipping the leash couldn’t be easier. “He’s got his passport still. He can nip out the back door at Marsh Farm and be driven to the local airport and stuck on a private jet,” Lownie said. “So I don’t think we should feel too sorry for him.”

Lownie claims the royal freeze-out is largely theatre for the public’s benefit. “It suits the purposes of the royal family to suggest that he’s under house arrest, that they’re giving him a hard time, they’re distancing themselves because of the reputational damage,” he told me. “But I think behind the scenes, it’s still a pretty cozy relationship.”

Lownie said Andrew has been “smuggled out of the house” to secretly visit his royal siblings at their homes (and, presumably, his new girlfriend). It’s business as usual, I think.”