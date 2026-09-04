They’re scandalized because ‘Cookie Queens’ was sold to Paramount+ for streaming

January 2024 was a pretty rough moment for the Windsors. The Princess of Wales disappeared, with Kensington Palace issuing a cover story about a “scheduled abdominal surgery.” King Charles also went to the hospital for what was supposed to be some kind of routine prostate procedure. Keep in mind, on January 23rd, no one knew about Charles or Kate’s cancer diagnoses. On that day, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex popped up in Jamaica for the premiere of Bob Marley: One Love. They posed on the red carpet with Jamaica’s Prime Minister Andrew Holness, and they also posed with Brian and Tracy Robbins. Brian is the CEO of Paramount Pictures, the distributor of Bob Marley: One Love. Tracy is one of Meghan’s close friends and part of Meghan’s mahjong group. Brian and Tracy invited their friends to Jamaica, you see. The British media had a full-blown meltdown over all of it. The Daily Mail hyperventilated, plates were smashed in various palaces, and the Guardian blasted William and Kate for being “soft-power kryptonite.” Good times. Well, guess which studio purchased Cookie Queens for streaming?
There was widespread bemusement when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex turned up in Jamaica in 2024 to attend a film premiere honouring reggae legend Bob Marley. Not only did Prince Harry and Meghan have nothing to do with the film but they were photographed on the night with the Jamaican prime minister, Andrew Holness, who had vowed to push ahead with plans to ditch King Charles as head of state.
To add insult to injury, the King was preparing for hospital treatment for an enlarged prostate at the time. The couple were there as guests of the film’s producer, Paramount Pictures chief executive Brian Robbins, and it appears that the courtship may have paid dividends.
For I can disclose that Robbins’s streaming channel, Paramount+, has bought the rights to Cookie Queens, a documentary of which Harry and Meghan are executive producers.
Paramount+ is a major rival to Netflix, to which the couple were signed when they flew to Jamaica.
Their five-year deal with Netflix, which was said to be worth about $100 million (£75 million), ended in 2025. At that point, the Sussexes announced that they had signed a ‘multi-year, first-look deal’ with Netflix, which would give the US streaming giant a first option on proposals from their Archewell production company.
They said it disproved claims that they were going to part company completely with Netflix.
Cookie Queens, which follows ambitious young Girl Scouts competing to sell the most biscuits, was given its premiere at the Sundance Film Festival in January. Meghan, herself a former Girl Scout, said she was drawn to the project after seeing early footage. However, it fared so badly on its opening weekend in US cinemas that it was beaten by a compilation of cat videos.
[From The Mail+]
They can’t even decide what they’re mad about! Meghan and Harry executive-produced Cookie Queens through their own production company, Archewell Productions, not through Netflix. The Sussexes stepped in as EPs after director Alysa Nahmias appealed to Meghan personally, as a former Girl Scout. Meaning, Cookie Queens was always done outside of the Sussexes’ Netflix contract. Clearly, other studios, directors and producers are interested in working with the Sussexes. And I’m glad Cookie Queens found a good home for streaming. And again, Cookie Queens’ theatrical box office receipts totalled $623,057. This year’s Best Documentary Oscar winner made about $1.2 million.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
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KINGSTON, JAMAICA – Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle made a surprise appearance at the world premiere of Bob Marley: One Love in Jamaica as King Charles prepares for a prostate operation and Kate Middleton is a week into her hospital stay.
Pictured: Brian Robbins, Tracy James, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
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KINGSTON, JAMAICA – Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle made a surprise appearance at the world premiere of Bob Marley: One Love in Jamaica as King Charles prepares for a prostate operation and Kate Middleton is a week into her hospital stay.
Pictured: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
BACKGRID USA 23 JANUARY 2024
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KINGSTON, JAMAICA – Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle made a surprise appearance at the world premiere of Bob Marley: One Love in Jamaica as King Charles prepares for a prostate operation and Kate Middleton is a week into her hospital stay.
Pictured: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
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KINGSTON, JAMAICA – Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle made a surprise appearance at the world premiere of Bob Marley: One Love in Jamaica as King Charles prepares for a prostate operation and Kate Middleton is a week into her hospital stay.
Pictured: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
BACKGRID USA 23 JANUARY 2024
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KINGSTON, JAMAICA – Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle made a surprise appearance at the world premiere of Bob Marley: One Love in Jamaica as King Charles prepares for a prostate operation and Kate Middleton is a week into her hospital stay.
Pictured: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Andrew Holness, Juliet Holness
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KINGSTON, JAMAICA – Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle made a surprise appearance at the world premiere of Bob Marley: One Love in Jamaica as King Charles prepares for a prostate operation and Kate Middleton is a week into her hospital stay.
Pictured: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
BACKGRID USA 23 JANUARY 2024
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KINGSTON, JAMAICA – Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle made a surprise appearance at the world premiere of Bob Marley: One Love in Jamaica as King Charles prepares for a prostate operation and Kate Middleton is a week into her hospital stay.
Pictured: Brian Robbins, Tracy James, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
BACKGRID USA 23 JANUARY 2024
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*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
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KINGSTON, JAMAICA – Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle made a surprise appearance at the world premiere of Bob Marley: One Love in Jamaica as King Charles prepares for a prostate operation and Kate Middleton is a week into her hospital stay.
Pictured: Brian Robbins, Tracy James, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
BACKGRID USA 23 JANUARY 2024
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*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
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KINGSTON, JAMAICA – Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle made a surprise appearance at the world premiere of Bob Marley: One Love in Jamaica as King Charles prepares for a prostate operation and Kate Middleton is a week into her hospital stay.
Pictured: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Andrew Holness, Juliet Holness
BACKGRID USA 23 JANUARY 2024
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UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
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KINGSTON, JAMAICA – Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle made a surprise appearance at the world premiere of Bob Marley: One Love in Jamaica as King Charles prepares for a prostate operation and Kate Middleton is a week into her hospital stay.
Pictured: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Andrew Holness, Juliet Holness
BACKGRID USA 23 JANUARY 2024
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UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
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KINGSTON, JAMAICA – Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle made a surprise appearance at the world premiere of Bob Marley: One Love in Jamaica as King Charles prepares for a prostate operation and Kate Middleton is a week into her hospital stay.
Pictured: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Andrew Holness, Juliet Holness
BACKGRID USA 23 JANUARY 2024
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KINGSTON, JAMAICA – Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle made a surprise appearance at the world premiere of Bob Marley: One Love in Jamaica as King Charles prepares for a prostate operation and Kate Middleton is a week into her hospital stay.
Pictured: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Andrew Holness, Juliet Holness
BACKGRID USA 23 JANUARY 2024
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Brian Robbins is no longer at Paramount. He left in 2025 when the merger with Skydance happened. That being said it makes me so happy that the Fail has to keep writing articles now about how the Sussexes know powerful people, have projects that are flourishing, and financial freedom. I know it makes them sick lmao
Yep. And in January Brian Robbins lounged a new family production label – he is going back to his roots of family/kids programming. Nickelodeon (kids TV), is where Brian originally was the CEO of, before the merge with Paramount, and it became Paramount+
He just collected over $100Mill from investors to produce this kind of content.
So no, Paramount+ purchasing Cookies and Queens has nothing to do with Meghan and Harry’s friendship with the Robbinses. It’s just that that division of Paramount is the perfect streamer for this kids/teen/family programming.
So, well done Meghan and everybody behind this lively production.
I won’t be surprised it gets an Emmy nomination next year.
If the Emmy nod happens, I look forward to hearing some brains exploding all the way across the Atlantic lol!
Wouldn’t it be Oscar nominated because it was shown in cinemas?
Interesting. And he just moved to Paris yes? So clearly he can do all that work even if he’s not living in Cali. Much like Meghan.
Was just coming to say the same: https://deadline.com/2026/01/brian-robbins-sony-production-deal-big-shot-1236698090/
So, sloppy reporting from the Mail—no surprise. Though it may be that Paramount purchased the streaming rights before he left.
Yep. but maybe Meghan can collab with Brian’s “Big Shot Animation” production label to pickup the production of “Pearl” again, her first animation production Netflix stopped working with her on, after Netflix skipped their animation division entirely in 2021/2022.
Can someone explain this to me like I’m a child who has never executive produced a film? The first look deal means that Netflix passed on the film before it was offered to Paramount+ who purchased it? And this is just how business works?
Or it could have been that Netflix didn’t want to do a screening for the doc in theaters bc they only do that for a few films anyways. It seems clear to me that they wanted a film release for the doc.
Thanks for that! This just feels like a non story that no one would even know about if it weren’t linked to H & M. Like, how many zillions of streaming programs do we all watch with zero knowledge of how they ended up on one streamer and not another? But it’s good publicity, so there’s that.
Much as I hate how Paramount+ has evolved during this Trump administration, I keep my subscription because I love the Dutton universe and Billy Bob Thornton in Landman. Now, it’s paying me a dividend with Cookie Queens coming out as an excellent antidote to January 6 memories. I hope it gets many award nominations!
It’s fun. Saw it in theatre a week or two back. All the girls are lovable, especially little 5-yr old Ara.
I’ve been watching Air Disasters on Paramount+. Plus researching old comedies.
Reading the comments up post, this DM article is embarrassing. Congratulations to the team behind Cooking Queens for it success and getting on a streaming platform.
It’s also all over the place, they’re not sure what they’re mad about or why. And it’s clearly written by a gossip reporter rather than an entertainment reporter, who might know a thing or two about movie & documentary production in the age of streaming.
Congrats, Cookie Queens!
Yes, I feel like the film did well at the box office and was in line with most documentary releases. And it continues to get very good reviews. It just feels very aligned to Meghan so a good choice all around.
@MightyMolly Yes, Netflix passed so H&M took it to Sundance to try to get buyers.
The first look deal with Netflix means they have to submit any productions to Netflix first. CQ wouldn’t have gone to Sundance if Netflix had picked it up.
It feels like Sundance was forever ago, but it looks like their efforts to sell CQ there, plus relationships with Paramount honchos, led to the Paramount purchase.
CQ was already a finished product when it was brought to the attention of H&M. It was the brain child of a different creator. H&M signed on as executive producers, which can mean everything from the primary drivers on the business side of a production to a financial or other type of backer.
The latter is usually a way to get funds and/or PR from the executive producers, with the executive producers getting their name attached to a project and possibly back end profit. Plus the option to sell the IP rights
So H&M weren’t the primary drivers of the film, it was a finished product when it got to them.
They were able to get EP credits and threw in some backing funds and/or PR – visibility.
Given the box office numbers for CQ, I doubt there was a profit in financial form, but it seems likely that profit came from selling the IP rights to Paramount.
I think this is a good business model for them if they can replicate it – attach their names to smaller budget projects, do some PR to get the project much greater visibility, then sell the rights.
The first look deal (right of first refusal) means they have to offer anything through Netflix first.
I think there was another project that Netflix passed on that they subsequently sold to Amazon, but I’m not sure.
There’s talk that they are filming in the UK for a “day in the life back in the UK”- type series that Netflix has taken on, but there are a billion rumors so who knows.
So definite, yet so wrong about so much, lol! The director made it very clear in an interview way back in January that the Sussexes had been on board for two years. She’d approached Meghan at an early stage (pre-production) and she spoke of this again recently. It would have been before the first look deal, so has clearly always been outside Netflix contracts.
Agree.
Archewell Productions was part of the production team of CQ years ago. The director sad in one of the promo interviews that, all in all, it was in the making for three years.
Look how grown the kids are now – compared to how they looked in the docu, to how they looked like at the different screenings/promos/film festivals this summer.
@Bunbun Cookie Queens was mainly funded by grants from Sundance and some private equity. So it will not need to earn much to begin making a profit for the creators. Films like this don’t make their money from theatrical releases. That is to make it eligible for award consideration. The film is also being offered to schools and Girl Scout troops to screen privately!
This is so pathetic it’s almost funny.
A documentary got picked up for distribution. There’s absolutely nothing negative about that whatsoever.
But this is the UK shitmedia, so WE MUST BE ANGRY ABOUT SOMETHING ANYTHING IT DOESN’T MATTER WHAT IT’S THE SUSSEXES SO IT’S BAD BAD BAD WE TELL YOU!!!
They had to reach all the way back to their manufactured panic about a movie premiere years ago in Jamaica, to prop up this manufactured panic about Cookie Queens.
At this point the bar for what these people laughingly refer to as journalism is somewhere south of the Mariana Trench.
I’m assuming the documentary that grossed $1.2 million did the most business after it was nominated for an Oscar.
Bad reporting by the Mail. As others have mentioned Brain Robbins left Paramount in 2025. Paramount shows a lot of this type of documentary so it’s a natural home for it. It would have been Roadside attractions that secured the streaming deal not Archwell. The movie got the kind of numbers you would expect for a documentary about girlscouts selling cookies. It was probably released in theatres first to make it eligible for award consideration. THR has it on its list of documentaries that may possibly be in the running for an Oscar nomination. For a small independent film it is doing very well in terms of industry buzz and critical reception!
So Apple, Paramount and Netflix are streaming services that have Harry and Meghan content. It’s good to be on more than one service. Are there not three movies in various stages of development at Netflix- a polo movie, a war British war story, and a romance? No Way Out might do some filming in the UK. The sport of Polo is international, so in that movie there might be numerous location shoots. It seems only the romance is set in Canada so probably US/Canada setting and production. I was just thinking the time difference for Meghan’s meetings is killer.