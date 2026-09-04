Jennifer Lawrence gets ‘baby Botox’ but wants a buccal fat removal

Last year, Jennifer Lawrence gave a revealing interview to the New Yorker about her life and work and how she felt after welcoming her second child. What struck me was how open she was to cosmetic surgery, while simultaneously claiming that she hadn’t done anything major yet. She even said that her body had not “bounced back” after her second child and she was genuinely considering a boob job. Well, she’s still talking about cosmetic work and how much she hates the maintenance stuff of being a woman these days. Like, she loathes the hair salon and the manicure appointments.
Jennifer Lawrence isn’t going under the knife yet. The actress chatted with Vogue about her beauty routine, sharing that she really doesn’t enjoy casual maintenance like manis and pedis.
“I hate getting my hair colored. I also hate going to the nail salon. I saw a tweet that was like, ‘It’s like going to the hand dentist.’ It’s not relaxing. It’s not fun. It’s really, really boring. It takes so long.”
The self-described multi-tasker added that she wants to have it all done at once, likening it to “while [she’s], like, driving and getting something done.”
Facials are, indeed, on her bingo card, however. As is a little injectable.
“I need to have movement in my face — I get baby Botox, but I can’t do a lot,” to which she adds, “If my skin is going to be a little saggier than I would like, at least it looks dewy and pretty.”
Though Lawrence is intrigued by some of the more invasive treatments, she’s not quite ready to partake herself.
“I’m really nervous about these fat transfers. I support other people doing them because I want to continue to watch and see what happens, but I don’t know about that.”
She continued, “I mean, I would love to have a buccal fat removal. I can’t because everybody would know, but just know that I want that.”
One surprising favorite on the Oscar winner’s shelf is Destin diaper cream ($7) — which she uses as a skincare hack.
Lawrence has previously responded to claims that she had gotten plastic surgery.
“I didn’t have eye surgery. I’m doing makeup,” adding, “‘I grew up. I lost baby weight in my face, and my face changed because I’m aging … Everybody thought I had a nose job, and I’m like, ‘I’ve had the exact same nose. My cheeks got smaller. Thank you for bringing it up.”
For the record, I didn’t think she had a nose job, I thought she had gotten some kind of eye lift or something in the eye area. That was what looked different. And honestly, she has a baby face and she should just embrace it. I know it’s easier said than done, but I also have chubby cheeks and I’m grateful for them as I get older. They make me look younger. Jennifer is the same – her round, ruddy cheeks give her a youthful look. She would look absolutely awful with that buccal fat removal procedure – look no further than Miley Cyrus for how removing your buccal fat makes you look terrible.
The mani/pedi thing is so funny because I often think that many of the younger girls complaining about the time or cost of this stuff don’t realize that they could just… not do it. Or do it at home. I give myself manicures and it’s cheap and easy. The idea that every single woman needs a fresh gel set at all times is ridiculous.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, Cover Images.
I watched so many videos on YouTube about buccal fat removal from plastic surgeons. They are all pretty consistent in their message. Do not have your buccal fat removed. It is permanent removal. You can’t get it back.
From what most of them said. The the effects are nice at first with the contoured and sculpted face. But in time as you age you will look hollow and sunken. I was interested in it since I have naturally chubby cheeks. And at my age people still treat me like a kid. Once I did my medical research, I decided it against it.
Kelly Osbourne admitted to having her buccal fat removed and with the extreme weight loss. She looks like a ghoul to me now.
Always, always do your research and get 2-3 medical opinions before you mess with your body and/or face.
Yea, they’re gonna want that back someday
Glad you decided against it. I’ve starting to show my age, and wish I had my cheek fat back. I looked younger than my age for a long time, but it’s starting to go, and it is shocking to see just how much it really mattered. Absolutely everything thins out with age, and the result is drastic.
I’ve never had any plastic surgery, but am considering an eye lift, subtle cheek implants, and possibly a surgical lip flip.
It wasn’t anything i thought I’d ever consider until I looked and couldn’t recognise myself. Aging is cool and I like who I’ve become inside.
Looking like I’m aging is awful.
I’m 61 and I hate my cheeks. If I could afford it, I would get mild buccal fat removal. Not like Kelly Osbourne or Anya Taylor Joy, just a little. Yeah, I probably look younger this way but I still don’t like it. I’m slim all over but still big dumb moon face.
So true. I have a relative narrow face and they simply don’t age as well as the round face cuties. I look at Sally Field and how great she looks.
Most of the women who’ve had buccal fat removed look awful.
What apparently no one tells them before they’re getting these procedures done — and none of these women seem to have old(er) relatives: an ageing face loses fat. It’s what gives some people that worn-out, haggard look.
So Kaiser is right, slightly chubby cheeks and a softer face make people look younger.
ETA: same, @Flamingo, same.
I think the gossip is Jennifer Lawrence had upper blepharoplasty (ie bleph) and brow lift, which seem so common now that so many of these celebs look so similar. And definitely agree that buccal fat removal is just a bad idea…just no.
The upper blepharoplasty is 100% a surgery I will have one day. But I am playing the long game. If your eyelids get droopy and affects your vision. It goes from cosmetic to medical surgery and insurance covers it.
My Dad had the bleph done his eyelids had gotten droopy. And he couldn’t drive due to the vision issue.
Insurance covered it and he looked so refreshed and 10 years younger.
Come on droopy eyelids let’s gooooooo!
I think Jennifer either had it done or the baby botox is lifting her brows for now.
I have the opposite problem: my eyes have always been very deep set, and as I’ve gotten older (and lost weight), they’re even more deep set (aarrgghh!). What looked great in my 20s – 40s, now… eh… not so much, esp as gravity does make the under eye area bags puff up. Sigh… I try to “embrace” the face, but damn! lol. Thank God for makeup! I just have to find the right matte highlighter to go in the hollows to look natural!
Any CBers have tips for products, LMK ❤️
Yes I had this for vision and it’s great! It does help your eyes also look more like your 30 year old self
I want to have the bleh too. I have hooded eyes I feel like each year they get worse, I known people who have done it and they look amazing but not different or like they had work.
It’s the only thing I would feel safe doing.
I used to think she’d gotten an upper bleph as well, but I’ve seen photos of her where she has no crease and then the next day she has a crease. I actually wonder if she’s using tape (lots of Asians do it to get a double lid) and very good eye shadow placement.
In a very short 10 years, she will be happy to not have had buccal fat removal. It’s wild to me that anyone would still want that.
I appreciate my roundish checks as I age. Lea Michele, Miley Cyrus, Osbourne, Anna Taylor Joy, are among those who look terrible.
Ladies! Leave the buccal fat! It will eventually go away on its own along with your youth. And if it doesn’t congratulations! You look 5 years younger!
I thought I was the only one who can’t stand getting my nails done.
I’d like to wear a wig haha since hair maintenance is so annoying.
I’m not sure what to say about the buccal fat removal. Anything that would fundamentally change how my face looks, even if I’m not gorgeous, kind of freaks me out because I’ve gotten used to the face I was born with even if there are much prettier people with less round faces out there haha.
I think Jennifer Lawrence could do damage to her career if she altered her face to an unrecognizable form. I figured Julia Roberts stayed successful because she never changed her unique, prominent features. She might get skin treatments and what not but she stayed true to what her actual face looks like.
I hate it too. I get so bored and antsy.
Buccal fat removal is the worst celebrity trend. They look straight up ugly and they all ruin their faces. I know they all have body dysmorphia syndrome from being in the industry but my god. 😣
The buccal fat removal trend is dreadful and I hope she doesn’t succumb to having the procedure. At least she’s refrained from going down the super skinny path too.
She’s not looking great in the top photo, imo. She should just leave her face alone.
I wish I looked that terrible…she looks fine, great, just as she should. Geez
She looks beautiful.
ok so…this woman has filler everywhere. chin, temples, lips and cheeks
THANK YOU, I can’t believe she’s lying so blatantly when she’s literally stuffed with filler. Celebs need to either tell the truth or avoid these questions entirely, that fake sincerity thing they keep doing where they admit to what they think is the ‘acceptable’ procedures (Kendall Jenner similarly claims to have only had baby botox) is ridiculous.
Lydia, totally agree. And what is baby Botox? Either you get Botox or you don’t.
I think it’s when you use a lesser amount so that you can still retain some facial expressions.
Or maybe it’s for 21 -35 year olds, which might make more sense.
Exactly, Thinking, it’s a smaller amount that’s typically used on young people who start it preventatively, and it’s definitely not what Jennifer or Kendall are getting. Celebs lately love admitting to ‘baby botox’ because it sounds cute and innocent and like the absolute minimum they can do to their faces while also giving them credit for “being real”.
I’ve also noticed this trend where they will talk about more invasive procedures (like buccal fat in this case) they “wish they could do” to give more credence to their obvious lies that they have had nothing else done lol. Another recent example of this was SJP who kept saying she “wished she had gotten a facelift.”
Don’t get me wrong, I get botox regularly and will probably get a facelift when the time comes, so I’d never judge anyone else for their cosmetic procedures, and I give extra grace to celebrities who go overboard with them because they face immense pressure to look a certain way.
However, they really need to stop lying (for their own good) because they sound really ridiculous and out of touch. Injectables/plastic surgery haven’t been some big elite mystery since the 00s, total normies like me are getting all kinds of procedures and everyone knows what it looks like. If they don’t wanna talk about what they’ve had done then they should just not approve these questions, instead of insisting on these tiresome fake half-admissions that no one’s buying. It’s bad PR and they end up Streisand-effecting it, I never would have cared about JLaw’s fillers if not for this nonsense.
I’d love to get the puffiness under my eyes removed but that’s not happening anytime soon, so I’m going to pretend I enjoy aging naturally.
I did go gray though and my stylist gave me a kick-ass cut and I love it. My much-younger nieces now want to dye their hair gray LOL.
I have yet to see buccal fat removal look good on anyone. I don’t understand why people do it.
As to the manicures, I am exactly like Jennifer. I hate getting them done, hate that I have to just sit still for an hour and a half and can’t even use my hands. But I do it because it just looks a lot better. I didn’t use to get them regularly, but now that I am older, it’s important to me to look more polished. That’s why I blow my hair out now to smooth it. Natural curls were pretty when I was younger, but now they just make me feel (and imo look) unkempt. It’s hard to explain. But one thing I don’t do is color my hair. That takes a long time too and costs a lot of money. I only have a few grays, for now, and they don’t show much. So that I am putting off as long as possible.
The only person I’ve seen look good with buccal fat removal is Zoe Kravitz. But then, she has the gorgeous genes of Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet. But apart from her, no one looks good. Also, is she still marrying Harry Styles?