Jennifer Lawrence gets ‘baby Botox’ but wants a buccal fat removal

Last year, Jennifer Lawrence gave a revealing interview to the New Yorker about her life and work and how she felt after welcoming her second child. What struck me was how open she was to cosmetic surgery, while simultaneously claiming that she hadn’t done anything major yet. She even said that her body had not “bounced back” after her second child and she was genuinely considering a boob job. Well, she’s still talking about cosmetic work and how much she hates the maintenance stuff of being a woman these days. Like, she loathes the hair salon and the manicure appointments.

Jennifer Lawrence isn’t going under the knife yet. The actress chatted with Vogue about her beauty routine, sharing that she really doesn’t enjoy casual maintenance like manis and pedis.

“I hate getting my hair colored. I also hate going to the nail salon. I saw a tweet that was like, ‘It’s like going to the hand dentist.’ It’s not relaxing. It’s not fun. It’s really, really boring. It takes so long.”

The self-described multi-tasker added that she wants to have it all done at once, likening it to “while [she’s], like, driving and getting something done.”

Facials are, indeed, on her bingo card, however. As is a little injectable.

“I need to have movement in my face — I get baby Botox, but I can’t do a lot,” to which she adds, “If my skin is going to be a little saggier than I would like, at least it looks dewy and pretty.”

Though Lawrence is intrigued by some of the more invasive treatments, she’s not quite ready to partake herself.

“I’m really nervous about these fat transfers. I support other people doing them because I want to continue to watch and see what happens, but I don’t know about that.”

She continued, “I mean, I would love to have a buccal fat removal. I can’t because everybody would know, but just know that I want that.”

One surprising favorite on the Oscar winner’s shelf is Destin diaper cream ($7) — which she uses as a skincare hack.

Lawrence has previously responded to claims that she had gotten plastic surgery.

“I didn’t have eye surgery. I’m doing makeup,” adding, “‘I grew up. I lost baby weight in my face, and my face changed because I’m aging … Everybody thought I had a nose job, and I’m like, ‘I’ve had the exact same nose. My cheeks got smaller. Thank you for bringing it up.”